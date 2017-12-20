 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Shrimp pad thai garnished with peanuts, bean sprouts, basil, and a lime wedge from TydeTate Thai Kitchen in Atlanta.
TydeTate Kitchen

The Essential Downtown Atlanta Restaurants to Know

From fancy dinners with skyline views and pizzas topped with jerk chicken and callaloo to Thai food and Indian fare

by Eater Staff Updated
by Eater Staff Updated

Downtown Atlanta is home to the city’s biggest tourist attractions like the CNN Center, Center for Civil and Human Rights, College Football Hall of Fame, and the Georgia Aquarium. Not to mention Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to NFL football team the Atlanta Falcons and soccer team Atlanta United, and State Farm Arena, home to Atlanta Hawks basketball.

Thanks to the efforts of institutions like Georgia State University and a variety of local urban planning and preservation organizations, downtown Atlanta has been experiencing revitalization over the last decade in hopes of preserving and repurposing unused and historic structures. Many buildings have been transformed into student housing, restaurants, locally owned coffee shops, hotels, apartments, and creative office spaces. And revitalization continues at Underground Atlanta and in South Downtown, too, with restoration work along historic Hotel Row and at the former Norfolk Southern Railroad building, bringing even more restaurants and retail to the area soon.

The list below contains mostly local restaurants and bars walkable from the hotels, attractions, and offices in downtown Atlanta.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Wild Leap Atlanta

A recent addition to the downtown Atlanta drinks scene, LaGrange, Georgia, brewery and distillery Wild Leap opened at the end of 2022 at Centennial Yards. It’s part of the 50-acre redevelopment of the historic Gulch and circa 1912 building formerly home to Norfolk Southern Railroad on Ted Turner Drive. At two levels encompassing over 15,000 square feet, the main floor features a taproom, central bar, and multiple seating areas. A staircase leads to the second floor offering more seating and another bar with a hidden entrance. Patio seating overlooks the Gulch, with views of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Expect the full lineup of beverages from Wild Leap at Centennial Yards, along with cocktails from the bar and a forthcoming food menu of sandwiches, appetizers, and “old school” desserts.

125 Ted Turner Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 254-1488
(404) 254-1488

Tyde Tate Kitchen - South Downtown

This location is the first full-service restaurant for the Chattahoochee Food Works stall and the first restaurant to open along this revitalized stretch of Mitchell Street in a block of century-old storefronts. Owners and siblings Sai Untachantr and Bank Bhamaraniyama use many family recipes to create the dishes for TydeTate Kitchen, including the basil chicken, chicken curry puffs, crispy basil tofu, ka nom jeeb, and pad Thai. Look for the menu to continue to expand, offering more soups, street foods like chicken satay and cho muang, and papaya salad. Sip on cocktails like the Red Cheeks made with vodka, lychee, elderflower, and tajin and the Passion Fizz mixed with rum and passionfruit nectar. People attending concerts or games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium nearby can easily walk to the restaurant via the Nelson Street pedestrian bridge.

229 Mitchell St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 907-4452
(404) 907-4452

Kwan's Deli and Korean Kitchen

Located at the Embassy Suites near Centennial Olympic Park, this corner deli serves more than just hot and cold sandwiches, wings, and salads on its menu, it also dishes out Korean fare like bibimbap, spicy Korean fried chicken, and beef bulgogi.

267 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-9796
(404) 522-9796

Park Bar

This two-story bar near Centennial Olympic Park is where to head for pre- and post-game eating and drinking or to watch Atlanta United and the Falcons play for those without tickets to games at the Benz. Park Bar’s menu is all about comfort food, so expect burgers, patty melts, chicken tenders, and potato skins here, along with more refined dishes like a New York strip steak and grilled Mahi Mahi. Park Bar takes its very large whiskey and bourbon selection (over 60 bottles) and beer offerings seriously, too.

150 Walton St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 524-0444
(404) 524-0444

Just Around the Corner

This petite burger joint in the heart of the tourist district in downtown Atlanta is where to head for a quick cheeseburger and onion rings, pastrami sub, a fried whiting basket, wings, or even a gyro and fries. Order at the counter and then head to nearby Centennial Park for a picnic.

76 Ted Turner Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 522-5632
(404) 522-5632

Jamrock Restaurant

It’s hard to wrong with any order at this Atlanta Jamaican restaurant institution. Try one of the curry plates at Jamrock, including the rich curry shrimp and curry snapper, or opt for a plate of braised oxtails or a hearty sandwich, like the Hotty Hotty jerked chicken and turkey bacon topped with peppers and onions. Breakfast is also served here, featuring callaloo and saltfish, dumplings, and saltfish fritters. Keep an eye out for specials, too, such as jerk fish fried rice. There’s also a location on Moreland Avenue.

111 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 577-4622
(404) 577-4622

Baraka Shawarma Mediterranean

Located in the Fairlie-Poplar district of downtown Atlanta, Baraka serves up plates of kebabs, gyros, falafel, shawarma, hummus, and tabouli. All food served here is halal.

68 Walton St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 230-9232
(404) 230-9232

Dolo’s Pizza

Stone Mountain native and Howard University graduate Alyson Williams teamed up with restaurateur and chef Yusef Walker (Negril Village, Ms. Icey’s) to open Dolo’s. Located at Underground Atlanta, order pizzas topped with marinara, cheese, plantains, and jalapenos to pies topped with jerk chicken, honey, and blue cheese or callaloo, roasted tomatoes, and Jamaican ackee sauce. If on the menu, order one of the build-your-own dolita sandwiches and the doughnut-like sweet dolitas for dessert. These treats come served with hibiscus icing for dipping. A location is also open at State Farm Arena.

50 Lower Alabama Street Suite 110, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 713-8323
(404) 713-8323

The Food Shoppe

Easily walkable from Centennial Olympic Park and nearby hotels, the Food Shoppe serves Creole dishes like shrimp jambalaya and gumbo, along with shrimp and grits and mac and cheese bowls mixed with barbecue and chicken and grab-and-go foods. Open for breakfast on weekdays.

123 Luckie St NW #108, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 600-8443
(404) 600-8443

Aamar Indian Cuisine

This small, counter-service Indian restaurant might be one of downtown Atlanta’s best hidden gems. Head here for vegetable biryani, spicy curries, and comforting saag paneer.

100 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 257-6959
(404) 257-6959

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks

Owned by Atlanta restaurateur Derrick Hayes, Big Dave’s on Forsyth Street serves up messy and meaty cheesesteaks on its menu. Try the Dave’s Way beef or salmon cheesesteak stuffed with three types of cheese, sweet peppers and banana peppers, mushrooms, and onions. Make sure to order the cheesesteak egg rolls here, too.

57 Forsyth St NW Suite 63, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 343-0259
(404) 343-0259

Reuben's Deli

This New York-style deli is where to head in downtown Atlanta for a classic Reuben, a hot pastrami, and even a liverwurst sandwich. Open for breakfast.

57 Broad St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 589-9800
(404) 589-9800

Sun Dial

A truly unique experience in Atlanta, the iconic Sun Dial restaurant atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza gives diners a birds-eye view of the city skyline from 723 feet above the street. Begin with a classic Caesar salad or fried green tomato and lobster salad. Next, order the mussels mariniere with grilled sourdough bread for dipping or a juicy New York strip steak, before indulging in a slice of lemon cream cake or creme brulee for dessert. Reservations required.

210 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 659-1400
(404) 659-1400

By George

By George debuted in October 2019 at the Candler Hotel on Peachtree Street. Located on the first floor of the circa 1906 building, the restaurant serves what’s described as an “American contemporary” menu with dishes like heirloom tomato salad, steamed mussels, wild mushroom ragout pappardelle, and a grilled Berkshire pork chop. Make sure to order wine and cocktails here. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Reservations highly encouraged.

127 Peachtree St, Atlanta, GA 30303
(470) 851-2752
(470) 851-2752

Meehan's Public House Downtown

Soccer fans often find themselves here on Saturday mornings to watch international matches, cheer on their team, and sip beer. The Irish pub is located in the old Macy’s department store building on Peachtree Street and is an ideal place to grab a pint and bite to eat, like the classic fish and chips or shepherd’s pie.

200 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 214-9821
(404) 214-9821

White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails

Located on the corner of Peachtree and Baker streets, White Oak Kitchen is casual fine dining serving contemporary spins on Southern comfort foods like seared duck breast with turnip and bok choy or catfish with butternut squash. Expect a solid list of whiskey cocktails as well as reasonably-priced, by-the-glass and bottles of wine. Open for lunch and dinner. Reservations encouraged.

270 Peachtree St NW, 100, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 524-7200
(404) 524-7200

Red Phone Booth and Amalfi Pizza

Located in the old Dailey’s building, those wanting to gain entrance to Red Phone Booth will first need to dial a secret code. This speakeasy serves up classic cocktails like the sazerac and old fashioned and offers a cigar program with a walk-in humidor featuring over 100 cigar options. Amalfi Pizza resides just upstairs in a rustic yet chic setting, where it serves Neapolitan pies and pastas and cannolis for dessert paired with beer and wine.

17 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 228-7528
(404) 228-7528

Polaris

An iconic piece of the downtown Atlanta skyline (and the city’s history) roared back to life in 2022, when rotating restaurant Polaris reopened atop the Hyatt Regency hotel. The restaurant closed at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and some wondered if it would ever return. Resembling a blue flying saucer, Polaris first opened in 1967 and makes a full rotation every 45 minutes. People arrive via a glass elevator that ascends 22 floors. Polaris has undergone more than a few reinventions over the years, including in its interior design, which now sees an updated space filled with mid-century modern furniture and an ever-changing view during dinner. Food here leans toward classics like the steak Oscar served over creamy whipped potatoes with a bone marrow bearnaise sauce, wagyu New York strip, and the blue dome chocolate mousse dessert containing a caramel honey center. It’s sprayed with a blue-tinted cocoa butter to resemble the restaurant’s distinctive domed roof. Reservations required.

265 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 460-6425
(404) 460-6425

Alma Cocina Downtown

After closing in March 2020 due to the pandemic, Latin American restaurant Alma Cocina returned to Peachtree Tower in downtown Atlanta this spring. Expect tacos, tamales, and roast chicken mole here, along with fresh crudo with burnt nori-avocado puree and Anaheim peppers, a guajillo grilled octopus with ancho carrots, and pork belly served with charro beans and fresh tortilla. Pair a meal with one of Alma’s tequila or mezcal cocktails. Open for lunch and dinner. Reservations encouraged.

191 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 968-9662
(404) 968-9662

Aviva by Kameel

This downtown food gem is deceptively hidden in the mall at Peachtree Center. While more of a food court than a mall, make a beeline to this Mediterranean food stall filled with dishes served by the delightful chef Kameel. Aviva by Kameel also has a location in Midtown at the Collective at Coda. Open for lunch.

225 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 698-3600
(404) 698-3600

Hsu's Gourmet

This family-owned and operated Chinese restaurant has been a downtown Atlanta staple since 1989. Located in Peachtree Center, Hsu’s is easily walkable from several area hotels and can accommodate large groups. The menu offers everything from lo mein and pan-fried noodles to spicy basil chicken and salt and pepper shrimp. Folks should head here for the three-course Peking duck feast served with soup, Chinese crepes, and the meal’s star attraction, the crispy roast duck in a sweetly salted honey soy sauce. It feeds two. Open for lunch and dinner. Reservations encouraged.

192 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 659-2788
(404) 659-2788

Trader Vic's

Atlanta is home to one of two Trader Vic’s outposts remaining in the United States, and the only location still associated with Hilton Hotels. This classic Atlanta restaurant offers half-off Mai Tai cocktails and live music on Thursday nights, too. Trader Vic’s is often full of both tourists and Atlanta residents seeking a vintage, Polynesian pop culture infusion paired with extremely strong tiki drinks. Reservations encouraged.

255 Courtland St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 221-6339
(404) 221-6339

Kenley's Catering And Restaurant

Only open on weekdays, Kenley Waller’s eponymous restaurant is a local favorite for downtown residents and Georgia State University students seeking meals filled with comfort foods. Kick off the day bright and early with breakfast featuring everything from biscuits and gravy to omelettes and build-your-own breakfast plates and sandwiches. Lunch and early dinner here offers plenty to choose from, too, including soups of the day, meat-and-three platters, hot wings, fish plates, and hot and cold sandwiches and combos. Open for breakfast, lunch, and early dinner.

75 Piedmont Ave NE #152, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 217-2455
(404) 217-2455

The Municipal Market aka Sweet Auburn Curb Market

Founded in 1918 as an open-air market, the Municipal Market (known locally as Sweet Auburn Curb Market) resides on the border between downtown Atlanta and historic Sweet Auburn. The market features dozens of local shops and food stalls offering everything from fresh produce, seafood, and meats to baked goods, sweets, and local restaurants serving Vietnamese, soul food, pizza, and Cajun and Creole cuisine. Restaurant stalls change often here, so it’s best to check online before heading over. Closed Sunday and Monday. Easily accessible via the Atlanta StreetCar

209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 659-1665
(404) 659-1665

