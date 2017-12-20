The Essential Downtown Atlanta Restaurants to Know

From fancy dinners with skyline views and pizzas topped with jerk chicken and callaloo to Thai food and Indian fare

Downtown Atlanta is home to the city’s biggest tourist attractions like the CNN Center, Center for Civil and Human Rights, College Football Hall of Fame, and the Georgia Aquarium. Not to mention Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to NFL football team the Atlanta Falcons and soccer team Atlanta United, and State Farm Arena, home to Atlanta Hawks basketball.

Thanks to the efforts of institutions like Georgia State University and a variety of local urban planning and preservation organizations, downtown Atlanta has been experiencing revitalization over the last decade in hopes of preserving and repurposing unused and historic structures. Many buildings have been transformed into student housing, restaurants, locally owned coffee shops, hotels, apartments, and creative office spaces. And revitalization continues at Underground Atlanta and in South Downtown, too, with restoration work along historic Hotel Row and at the former Norfolk Southern Railroad building, bringing even more restaurants and retail to the area soon.

The list below contains mostly local restaurants and bars walkable from the hotels, attractions, and offices in downtown Atlanta.