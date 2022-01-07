18 Atlanta Restaurants Serving Flavor-Packed, Next-Level Egg Rolls

Deep fried in floury dough and stuffed with everything from pork and shredded cabbage to Philly cheesesteak, the egg roll has become one of America’s most popular comfort foods. Often found on menus at American-Chinese restaurants, the origins of the egg roll are murky, with some experts stating its creation dates back to 1930s New York and two Chinese chefs claiming it as their own creation as a take on the spring roll. Others say the egg roll was first created in southern China, a product of traditional Cantonese cuisine.

Regardless of its origins, the egg roll continues to dominate the comfort food landscape in the U.S., served on menus at Chinese restaurants and counter-service joints to old-school diners and takeout windows at food trucks. Check out these Atlanta restaurants for must-have variations on the egg roll.

