 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Gather Your Team for Trivia at These Atlanta Restaurants and Bars

Where to Brunch All Day, Every Day Around Atlanta

20 Restaurants for Late-Night Food Around Atlanta

More in Atlanta See more maps
Cajun Boy egg roll with jambalaya rice, crawfish tails, red beans, and shrimp and andouille sausage topped with remoulade sauce from the Eggroll Boyz in Alpharetta, GA.
Cajun Boy with jambalaya rice, crawfish tails, red beans, and shrimp and andouille sausage topped with remoulade sauce.
Eggroll Boyz

18 Atlanta Restaurants Serving Flavor-Packed, Next-Level Egg Rolls

Egg rolls stuffed with everything from lobster and Philly cheesesteak to jambalaya and cookie dough

by Beth McKibben Updated
View as Map
Cajun Boy with jambalaya rice, crawfish tails, red beans, and shrimp and andouille sausage topped with remoulade sauce.
| Eggroll Boyz
by Beth McKibben Updated

Deep fried in floury dough and stuffed with everything from pork and shredded cabbage to Philly cheesesteak, the egg roll has become one of America’s most popular comfort foods. Often found on menus at American-Chinese restaurants, the origins of the egg roll are murky, with some experts stating its creation dates back to 1930s New York and two Chinese chefs claiming it as their own creation as a take on the spring roll. Others say the egg roll was first created in southern China, a product of traditional Cantonese cuisine.

Regardless of its origins, the egg roll continues to dominate the comfort food landscape in the U.S., served on menus at Chinese restaurants and counter-service joints to old-school diners and takeout windows at food trucks. Check out these Atlanta restaurants for must-have variations on the egg roll.

Don’t see a favorite egg roll listed? Send Eater the details at atlanta@eater.com.

Read More

Smith Gourmet Creations

Copy Link

Smith Gourmet Creations serves up comfort foods like fried shrimp, catfish and grits, and garlic butter crab fries on its menu. Make sure to also order a couple of the generously stuffed chicken Philly or jerk chicken egg rolls with a side of honey mustard sauce.

3886 Broad St, Powder Springs, GA 30127

She Craft Co

Copy Link

A shrimp and grits, mac and cheese, or pimento cheese and bacon egg roll is what happens when this Tyrone restaurant creates mash-ups between iconic Southern dishes and an American-Chinese food classic. There’s also a dessert egg roll on the menu stuffed with cookie dough.

929 Senoia Rd, Tyrone, GA 30290
(678) 884-6323
(678) 884-6323

Also featured in:

Chris' Caribbean Bistro

Copy Link

Hailing from Ocho Rios, Jamaica-raised chef Chris Campbell includes not just the flavors of the island, but cultural inclusion of the region in his cuisine. The menu offers fried fritters made with Bajan saltfish or Bahamian conch, soups such as pumpkin chicken, and the delightfully acidic Belizean lime cucumber salad, along with a selection of jerk and curry dishes. The jerk chicken crispy egg rolls are popular at Campbell’s restaurant, stuffed with perfectly seasoned poultry and shredded vegetables served with a burst of freshness in the side of Caribbean reggae slaw.

4479 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(678) 695-3133
(678) 695-3133

Also featured in:

Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar

Copy Link

The Gullah Geechee dishes at Virgil’s, owned by Gee and Juan Smalls, are not to be missed when dining in College Park. Kick off a meal here with the she crab soup and an order of Gullah egg rolls stuffed with red rice, cabbage, poke, and shrimp before indulging in crab rice mixed with sauteed bacon, onions, and peppers and a side of greens. A location is also open on Marietta Street near Georgia Tech.

3721 Main St, College Park, GA 30337
(404) 228-4897
(404) 228-4897

Also featured in:

Skinny's Restaurant

Copy Link

Make it a comfort food combo with a vegetable fried egg roll, hot wings, and fried rice from this Hapeville restaurant institution.

897 Virginia Ave, Hapeville, GA 30354
(404) 767-2757
(404) 767-2757

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks

Copy Link

Big Dave’s continues to dominate Atlanta’s cheesesteak scene, serving up messy and meaty cheesesteaks on the menu. For something a bit more compact and portable, order the hand-rolled egg rolls stuffed with gooey cheese, onions, and a choice of beef, chicken, or salmon.

57 Forsyth St NW Suite 63, Atlanta, GA 30303
(470) 681-0945
(470) 681-0945

Also featured in:

Rollin Up Egg Rolls

Copy Link

This food truck rolls around Atlanta doling out its signature dish, egg rolls stuffed with everything from mac and cheese and jerk chicken to vegan steak fajitas and chicken and waffles. Folks will often find this ATL egg roll purveyor set up at area breweries like Atlantucky Brewing in Castleberry Hill and various festivals around town.

Atlanta, GA

Also featured in:

Gene’s

Copy Link

This barbecue pop-up centered on smoked brisket and pork plates and racks of ribs comes from former Kimball House cook Avery Cottrell. And that’s where folks often find Gene’s slinging ‘cue outside the Decatur restaurant straight from the smoker on the weekends. If on the menu, order the boudin egg rolls with gooey pepper jack cheese for a Cajun twist on the classic comfort food. The egg rolls come with a side of peppery Nascar sauce or honey mustard. Follow on Instagram for details.

Atlanta, GA

Also featured in:

Estrellita

Copy Link

Located in Grant Park, this convivial Filipino restaurant is where to find crispy lumpia filled with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables. Order a batch of bite-sized Shanghai lumpia stuffed with ground beef, shrimp, garlic, onions, and water chestnuts. Pair the lumpia with a comforting bowl of pancit. The restaurant blends sauteed bihon rice noodles and Canton egg noodles together, mixing the noodles with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables.

580 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 390-3038
(404) 390-3038

Also featured in:

JenChan's

Copy Link

Jen and Emily Chan describe the food served at their Cabbagetown restaurant as “mostly Southern, mainly Asian”. This includes the popular egg rolls, which come filled with Vietnamese pork and jumbo shrimp served with a side of duck sauce. During brunch, the egg rolls at JenChan’s are stuffed with ham, cheese, and scrambled eggs with maple syrup for dipping.

186 Carroll St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 549-9843
(404) 549-9843

Also featured in:

The Beverly

Copy Link

The Glenwood Park sports bar and restaurant draws crowds weekly to watch any number of games on the flatscreens around the dining room and for its American-Caribbean fare, including jerk chicken and salmon egg rolls. The salmon egg rolls coated in panko bread crumbs are particularly good, filled with salmon seasoned with peppers and green onions and served with chipotle dipping sauce.

790 Glenwood Ave SE Ste 260, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 907-4909
(404) 907-4909

Phở Cue

Copy Link

This Vietnamese-Texas barbecue restaurant in Glenwood Park serves bowls of piping hot smoked brisket pho, along with barbecue pork bánh mì. But don’t skip the beefy smoked brisket duo of egg rolls at Phở Cue.

925 Garrett St ste l, Atlanta, GA 30316

Also featured in:

TKO Korean @ Southern Feedstore

Copy Link

This Korean comfort food stall at Southern Feedstore in East Atlanta Village serves everything from

cheesy kimchi fried rice and KFC sandwiches to dumplings and bulgogi beef bibimbap. Order the beef egg roll taquitos to start, filled with sweet soy marinated ground beef. The egg roll-taquito combo is then fried super crispy, drizzled with a mixture of hoisin sauce, spicy mayo, and Sriracha and served with a side of hot nacho cheese for dipping. Open until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

1245 Glenwood Ave SE SUITE 6, Atlanta, GA 30316

Also featured in:

Roc South Cuisine

Copy Link

Likely best known for more popular dishes like honey lemon pepper wings, jasmine rice seafood gumbo, Southern fried, and hot-honey-glazed chicken, start off a meal at soul food restaurant Roc South Cuisine with the seafood egg rolls. The egg rolls come stuffed with cheese and a mixture of salmon, shrimp, and crab meat and are then tossed in lemon butter.

3009 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 481-5915
(404) 481-5915

Also featured in:

Snackboxe Bistro

Copy Link

Every meal at Snackboxe Bistro should really begin with the crispy, bite-sized vegetable egg rolls filled with carrots, onions, and scallions. The egg rolls at Snackboxe pair particularly well with the lemongrass spare ribs, Lao sausage, and tofu laap platter.

6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-114, Doraville, GA 30360
(770) 417-8082
(770) 417-8082

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Eggroll Boyz

Copy Link

Catch this food truck rolling through metro Atlanta, often parked at breweries, serving up a variety of egg roll creations, including those filled with lasagna or jambalaya rice, crawfish tails and shrimp, and andouille sausage served with a side of remoulade sauce. A permanent location opens in August 2022 at the Windward Crossing shopping complex on Windward Parkway in Alpharetta.

Doraville, GA

Yan's Cafe

Copy Link

Regulars to this Milton restaurant swear the traditional handmade egg rolls here (and the crab rangoon) are the best in metro Atlanta. In other words, order these egg rolls before partaking in a meal of sizzling rice soup, Singapore noodles, and Hunan chicken.

12890 GA-9, Milton, GA 30004
(678) 638-0868
(678) 638-0868

Lobster Banh Mi

Copy Link

While most known for its namesake dish, the lobster bánh mì, as well as the Singapore sausage bánh mì, regulars to this Duluth restaurant know to ask for the off-menu vegetable egg rolls served with fish sauce vinaigrette.

3095 Peachtree Industrial Blvd #120, Duluth, GA 30097
(770) 910-7175
(770) 910-7175

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Smith Gourmet Creations

3886 Broad St, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Smith Gourmet Creations serves up comfort foods like fried shrimp, catfish and grits, and garlic butter crab fries on its menu. Make sure to also order a couple of the generously stuffed chicken Philly or jerk chicken egg rolls with a side of honey mustard sauce.

3886 Broad St, Powder Springs, GA 30127

She Craft Co

929 Senoia Rd, Tyrone, GA 30290

A shrimp and grits, mac and cheese, or pimento cheese and bacon egg roll is what happens when this Tyrone restaurant creates mash-ups between iconic Southern dishes and an American-Chinese food classic. There’s also a dessert egg roll on the menu stuffed with cookie dough.

929 Senoia Rd, Tyrone, GA 30290
(678) 884-6323
(678) 884-6323

Chris' Caribbean Bistro

4479 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Hailing from Ocho Rios, Jamaica-raised chef Chris Campbell includes not just the flavors of the island, but cultural inclusion of the region in his cuisine. The menu offers fried fritters made with Bajan saltfish or Bahamian conch, soups such as pumpkin chicken, and the delightfully acidic Belizean lime cucumber salad, along with a selection of jerk and curry dishes. The jerk chicken crispy egg rolls are popular at Campbell’s restaurant, stuffed with perfectly seasoned poultry and shredded vegetables served with a burst of freshness in the side of Caribbean reggae slaw.

4479 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(678) 695-3133
(678) 695-3133

Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar

3721 Main St, College Park, GA 30337

The Gullah Geechee dishes at Virgil’s, owned by Gee and Juan Smalls, are not to be missed when dining in College Park. Kick off a meal here with the she crab soup and an order of Gullah egg rolls stuffed with red rice, cabbage, poke, and shrimp before indulging in crab rice mixed with sauteed bacon, onions, and peppers and a side of greens. A location is also open on Marietta Street near Georgia Tech.

3721 Main St, College Park, GA 30337
(404) 228-4897
(404) 228-4897

Skinny's Restaurant

897 Virginia Ave, Hapeville, GA 30354

Make it a comfort food combo with a vegetable fried egg roll, hot wings, and fried rice from this Hapeville restaurant institution.

897 Virginia Ave, Hapeville, GA 30354
(404) 767-2757
(404) 767-2757

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks

57 Forsyth St NW Suite 63, Atlanta, GA 30303

Big Dave’s continues to dominate Atlanta’s cheesesteak scene, serving up messy and meaty cheesesteaks on the menu. For something a bit more compact and portable, order the hand-rolled egg rolls stuffed with gooey cheese, onions, and a choice of beef, chicken, or salmon.

57 Forsyth St NW Suite 63, Atlanta, GA 30303
(470) 681-0945
(470) 681-0945

Rollin Up Egg Rolls

Atlanta, GA

This food truck rolls around Atlanta doling out its signature dish, egg rolls stuffed with everything from mac and cheese and jerk chicken to vegan steak fajitas and chicken and waffles. Folks will often find this ATL egg roll purveyor set up at area breweries like Atlantucky Brewing in Castleberry Hill and various festivals around town.

Atlanta, GA

Gene’s

Atlanta, GA

This barbecue pop-up centered on smoked brisket and pork plates and racks of ribs comes from former Kimball House cook Avery Cottrell. And that’s where folks often find Gene’s slinging ‘cue outside the Decatur restaurant straight from the smoker on the weekends. If on the menu, order the boudin egg rolls with gooey pepper jack cheese for a Cajun twist on the classic comfort food. The egg rolls come with a side of peppery Nascar sauce or honey mustard. Follow on Instagram for details.

Atlanta, GA

Estrellita

580 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Located in Grant Park, this convivial Filipino restaurant is where to find crispy lumpia filled with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables. Order a batch of bite-sized Shanghai lumpia stuffed with ground beef, shrimp, garlic, onions, and water chestnuts. Pair the lumpia with a comforting bowl of pancit. The restaurant blends sauteed bihon rice noodles and Canton egg noodles together, mixing the noodles with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables.

580 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 390-3038
(404) 390-3038

JenChan's

186 Carroll St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Jen and Emily Chan describe the food served at their Cabbagetown restaurant as “mostly Southern, mainly Asian”. This includes the popular egg rolls, which come filled with Vietnamese pork and jumbo shrimp served with a side of duck sauce. During brunch, the egg rolls at JenChan’s are stuffed with ham, cheese, and scrambled eggs with maple syrup for dipping.

186 Carroll St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 549-9843
(404) 549-9843

The Beverly

790 Glenwood Ave SE Ste 260, Atlanta, GA 30316

The Glenwood Park sports bar and restaurant draws crowds weekly to watch any number of games on the flatscreens around the dining room and for its American-Caribbean fare, including jerk chicken and salmon egg rolls. The salmon egg rolls coated in panko bread crumbs are particularly good, filled with salmon seasoned with peppers and green onions and served with chipotle dipping sauce.

790 Glenwood Ave SE Ste 260, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 907-4909
(404) 907-4909

Phở Cue

925 Garrett St ste l, Atlanta, GA 30316

This Vietnamese-Texas barbecue restaurant in Glenwood Park serves bowls of piping hot smoked brisket pho, along with barbecue pork bánh mì. But don’t skip the beefy smoked brisket duo of egg rolls at Phở Cue.

925 Garrett St ste l, Atlanta, GA 30316

TKO Korean @ Southern Feedstore

1245 Glenwood Ave SE SUITE 6, Atlanta, GA 30316

This Korean comfort food stall at Southern Feedstore in East Atlanta Village serves everything from

cheesy kimchi fried rice and KFC sandwiches to dumplings and bulgogi beef bibimbap. Order the beef egg roll taquitos to start, filled with sweet soy marinated ground beef. The egg roll-taquito combo is then fried super crispy, drizzled with a mixture of hoisin sauce, spicy mayo, and Sriracha and served with a side of hot nacho cheese for dipping. Open until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

1245 Glenwood Ave SE SUITE 6, Atlanta, GA 30316

Roc South Cuisine

3009 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

Likely best known for more popular dishes like honey lemon pepper wings, jasmine rice seafood gumbo, Southern fried, and hot-honey-glazed chicken, start off a meal at soul food restaurant Roc South Cuisine with the seafood egg rolls. The egg rolls come stuffed with cheese and a mixture of salmon, shrimp, and crab meat and are then tossed in lemon butter.

3009 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 481-5915
(404) 481-5915

Snackboxe Bistro

6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-114, Doraville, GA 30360

Every meal at Snackboxe Bistro should really begin with the crispy, bite-sized vegetable egg rolls filled with carrots, onions, and scallions. The egg rolls at Snackboxe pair particularly well with the lemongrass spare ribs, Lao sausage, and tofu laap platter.

6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-114, Doraville, GA 30360
(770) 417-8082
(770) 417-8082

Related Maps

Eggroll Boyz

Doraville, GA

Catch this food truck rolling through metro Atlanta, often parked at breweries, serving up a variety of egg roll creations, including those filled with lasagna or jambalaya rice, crawfish tails and shrimp, and andouille sausage served with a side of remoulade sauce. A permanent location opens in August 2022 at the Windward Crossing shopping complex on Windward Parkway in Alpharetta.

Doraville, GA

Yan's Cafe

12890 GA-9, Milton, GA 30004

Regulars to this Milton restaurant swear the traditional handmade egg rolls here (and the crab rangoon) are the best in metro Atlanta. In other words, order these egg rolls before partaking in a meal of sizzling rice soup, Singapore noodles, and Hunan chicken.

12890 GA-9, Milton, GA 30004
(678) 638-0868
(678) 638-0868

Lobster Banh Mi

3095 Peachtree Industrial Blvd #120, Duluth, GA 30097

While most known for its namesake dish, the lobster bánh mì, as well as the Singapore sausage bánh mì, regulars to this Duluth restaurant know to ask for the off-menu vegetable egg rolls served with fish sauce vinaigrette.

3095 Peachtree Industrial Blvd #120, Duluth, GA 30097
(770) 910-7175
(770) 910-7175

Related Maps