Platter of fried chicken and roasted brussels sprouts.
Table and Main in Roswell.
Table and Main

18 Restaurants for Mighty Fine Fried Chicken Around Atlanta

From Southern-style to spicy Korean, these restaurants are serving up great fried chicken

by Eater Staff Updated
Table and Main in Roswell.
| Table and Main
by Eater Staff Updated

When fried chicken is done right, it's both savory and crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. There’s plenty of great fried chicken to be had at restaurants all over Atlanta, from platters served at decades-old Southern and soul food institutions to original takes by relative newcomers on ATL’s fried yardbird scene. But these establishments serve up some of Atlanta’s finest versions of crispy fried chicken.

Is this map missing a great fried chicken spot? Send Eater Atlanta the details to atlanta@eater.com for consideration on the next update.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Beautiful Restaurant

Established in 1979, cafeteria-style the Beautiful on Cascade Road delivers exactly what’s promised: soul-soothing food, like vibrantly colored vegetables and super crispy fried chicken, set against a metal backdrop along the buffet. The portions are huge here, and all the recipes are classic. Try the fried catfish, too.

2260 Cascade Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 752-5931
(404) 752-5931

Yet another beloved Atlanta restaurant that's been around for decades, Busy Bee Cafe opened in 1947. Here, the chicken is marinated for 12 hours, hand-breaded, and fried. If that isn't enticing enough, get the smothered version, which is topped with pan gravy. The Atlanta soul food institution won an America’s Classics award from the James Beard Foundation in 2022. And Busy Bee owner Tracy Gates can now add Michelin bib gourmand to the list of accolades this Vine City soul food institution has received over the last 76 years.

810 M.L.K. Jr Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
(404) 525-9212
(404) 525-9212

The historic restaurant now located just west of downtown Atlanta once served as a meeting place for Martin Luther King, Jr. and his lieutenants during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. But long before MLK put Paschal's on the map nationwide, the restaurant was already well known around Atlanta for its delicious fried chicken and Southern sides. There’s also a location at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and it serves breakfast, including a crispy fried chicken biscuit.

180 Northside Dr SW #B, Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 525-2023
(404) 525-2023

This Memphis favorite arrived in downtown Atlanta in 2015, and it’s been a hit ever since. With a spicy, extra-crispy version of the dish, Gus's now has four Atlanta locations: downtown on Peachtree Street, Chamblee, Kennesaw, and Sandy Springs.

231 Peachtree St NW A-05, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 996-2837
(404) 996-2837

How Crispy Express

How Crispy Express in Summerhill dedicates its entire menu to fried chicken, mostly in sandwich form. Expect just five sandwiches on the menu, including a nod to the quintessential Atlanta flavor lemon pepper wet and fried chicken spiced with tikka seasoning. In addition to sandwiches, look for chicken nuggets and sides like collards, mac and cheese, and yucca fries.

71 Georgia Ave SE Unit B, Atlanta, GA 30312
(678) 705-3531
(678) 705-3531

In business for more than 20 years, South City Kitchen now includes multiple locations throughout Atlanta and metro Atlanta. This fried chicken is a fine rendition, dressed up with garlic collards, smashed red bliss potatoes, and honey-thyme jus.

1144 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 873-7358
(404) 873-7358

Founded Peter Chung and Sean Chang, Mukja Korean Fried Chicken in Midtown melds Korean flavors and ingredients into its fried chicken. Expect the fried chicken here to come served as whole, half, and quarter birds, as wings, or as sandwiches paired with pickled radishes and a choice of sauces, including Korean sweet heat and soy garlic with sides of kimchi mac and cheese or Korean coleslaw made with red cabbage and scallions tossed in gochujang vinaigrette.

933 Peachtree St NE Suite 951, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 855-5516
(404) 855-5516

Like a few other restaurants on this list, Mary Mac's is a seasoned fried chicken veteran, in business since 1945. The fried chicken at this Ponce de Leon staple is double-battered to add extra crunch. Mary Mac’s celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2020 and is now under new ownership.

224 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 876-1800
(404) 876-1800

Located on downtown Roswell’s bustling Canton Street, Table and Main offers huge, crispy portions of fried chicken with classic Southern sides such as potato salad, collard greens, and fried green tomatoes.

1028 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
(678) 869-5178
(678) 869-5178

Serving up Southern cuisine since 1927, it's no surprise the Colonnade knows what it's doing when it comes to crispy fried chicken served with myriad choices of Southern vegetables, including mac and cheese and cornbread muffins and dinner rolls. Make sure to pair this fried chicken with one of the restaurant’s very strong, ice-cold martinis.

1879 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 874-5642
(404) 874-5642

D.B.A. Barbecue

D.B.A. does some pre-cooking before frying, and because it's a barbecue restaurant, the chicken sits in the smoker for a little while. The apple-brined, hickory-smoked Smoke-n-Fried Chicken is available on the weekends.

1190 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 249-5000
(404) 249-5000

This longtime Inman Park restaurant owned and operated by chef Jason Hill straddles the line between fine dining and casual. Swing by for takes on Southern food classics such as fried catfish, shrimp and grits, and fried green tomatoes and pimento cheese deviled eggs. The cast iron skillet fried chicken has been a menu staple at Wisteria since it opened. The fried chicken sits atop bacon-braised collard greens and comes with sides of golden sweet cornbread pudding and roasted mushrooms. Reservations encouraged on the weekends.

471 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 525-3363
(404) 525-3363

Opened in 2019 on Buford Highway, Roc South Cuisine serves a number of stand-out Southern and soul food dishes on the menu, like jasmine rice seafood gumbo with chicken and beef sausages and fried snapper glazed in Cajun sauce. But make sure to order the fried chicken here, which is tossed in honey hot sauce. It comes served with a choice of two sides, including collards, yams, mac and cheese, and French fries. There’s also a hot honey fried chicken sandwich on the menu.

3009 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 481-5915
(404) 481-5915

Chef Todd Ginsberg steams his chicken first, allowing for a quick fry and incredibly crisp skin. Find this fried chicken on the menu at Emory Point on Friday evenings, and served nightly at the General Muir’s Sandy Springs restaurant.

1540 Avenue Pl B-230, Atlanta, GA 30329
(678) 927-9131
(678) 927-9131

While known for bowls of chewy rice noodles swimming in savory broth, the fried chicken at Dagu Rice Noodle might give its Southern-fried cousin a run for its money. Listed as “whole chicken” on the menu, tender pieces of chicken are encased in lightly fried, crispy skin with just enough seasoning to allow the accompanying dry-spice salt mixture served with the bird to pack a flavorful punch with each dip.

5090 Buford Hwy NE STE 110-111, Doraville, GA 30340
(678) 757-6943
(678) 757-6943

Blink and you might miss this unassuming restaurant in the Peachtree Parkway Shopping Plaza. Owned by Hong Kong native James Chien, the longtime chef’s love of cooking up American and Southern comfort foods is on full display in dishes like classic meatloaf and burgers, lobster mac and cheese, seafood linguine tossed in Cajun cream sauce, and a chicken andouille hoagie. But the bone-in Southern fried chicken blue plate special is the move and comes with a choice of two or four pieces of crispy fried chicken and sides of garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and sauteed green beans.

5450 Peachtree Pkwy suite 7A, Norcross, GA 30092
(770) 676-5846
(770) 676-5846

Matthews Cafeteria

Matthew’s Cafeteria in Tucker has been slinging Southern favorites since 1955: that’s how folks know it’s good. The restaurant’s ownership still remains in the family, and the fried chicken tastes like grandma made it.

2299 Main St, Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 939-2357
(770) 939-2357

Tucker’s Magnolia Room has a good hold on Southern classics, and that includes fried chicken. Pair it with the restaurant’s mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Don’t forget to grab a slice of pie — like coconut custard, lemon meringue, or sweet potato — from the bakeshop.

4450 Hugh Howell Rd #10, Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 864-1845
(770) 864-1845

