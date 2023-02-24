 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
19 Spots for Delicious Crispy Fried Fish Around Atlanta

If there’s one thing Atlanta isn’t short on, it’s restaurants offering fried fish and seafood options. Whether seeking a fish fry on Fridays or a midweek meal of fried catfish and cod or basket of fish and chips, restaurants all over Atlanta include sandwiches and platters packed with delicious crispy fish. From fried catfish sandwiches and whole fried snapper paired with Szechuan-style vegetables to beer-battered fish and chips and fish fries on Friday, check out these restaurants around Atlanta for all things fried fish.

Is this map missing a great restaurant with fried fish? Send Eater Atlanta the details at atlanta@eater.com for consideration on the next update.

Frank's Cajun and Soul Kitchen

Located behind a Chevron, Frank’s serves everything from catfish po’boys and fried shrimp to plates of fried tilapia and whiting hand-breaded and made to order all from a takeout window. Pair with sides of collard greens and mac and cheese. A bowl of red beans and rice here is hard to beat.

1175 Powder Springs St SW B, Marietta, GA 30064
(678) 383-6703
(678) 383-6703

Boston Fish Supreme

This well-known fried seafood chain includes multiple locations around Atlanta and features both individual and family-sized fish dinners served with coleslaw and hushpuppies. Look for specials, too, like fried catfish nuggets or fried Atlantic croaker, along with fried trout sandwiches and fish combo meals.

4155 Fulton Industrial Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30336
(404) 505-8474
(404) 505-8474

Supreme Fish Delight

A fried fish map simply couldn’t exist without Supreme Fish Delight, which first opened in 1980 on Sweet Auburn Avenue in downtown Atlanta. The restaurant now includes multiple locations, but the menu still offers affordable fried fish platters and family meals of whiting and tilapia, fried fish salads, and a great fried catfish sandwich among its options. The restaurant is temporarily closed, but will reopen in a new location.

3630 Marketplace Blvd #820, East Point, GA 30344
(404) 629-4299
(404) 629-4299

Chef La's Fish Fry Seafood Grill & Catering

The name and tagline say it all: “it’s a fish fry everyday” at Chef La’s. This family-owned and operated restaurant offers a variety of fried fish options on the menu. Order a fish and shrimp sampler platter, which comes with a choice of tilapia or catfish. Or tackle a couple of fried catfish and fried shrimp tacos. Opt for the house tartar sauce.

4924 South Cobb Drive Southeast Suite #M, Smyrna, GA 30080
(678) 293-5170
(678) 293-5170

Ameen's Fish & Wings

With four locations now, Ameen Fish And Wings is an Atlanta fried fish institution. Find fish dinners of fried trout, tilapia, catfish, and flounder served with sides of hushpuppies, collards, and red beans and rice. There’s also fried Atlantic croaker, popcorn shrimp, and fish sandwiches and tacos on the menu.

1080 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 753-4363
(404) 753-4363

Mama Jane Seafood & Creole Kitchen

While mostly known and frequented for its savory seafood boils, including crawfish and snow crab by the pound, the fried seafood platter with fish, shrimp, and lobster is worth the order and feeds at least two people.

1996 Sylvan Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 963-2660
(404) 963-2660

Ikhlas Seafoods and Pastries

This East Point seafood joint serves up plates of fried fish, shrimp, and chicken wings as well as seafood dinners and sandwiches daily. Popular dishes include catfish nuggets, fried perch, whiting, or trout paired with hushpuppies. The family fish fry comes with ten pieces of whiting, a half pound of jumbo shrimp, fries, and hushpuppies.

871 Cleveland Ave SW, East Point, GA 30344
(404) 766-2808
(404) 766-2808

Busy Bee Cafe

Sure, people pour into “Atlanta’s soul food kitchen” for some of the best fried chicken likely within a 100-mile radius, but try the fried catfish plate or fried shrimp and catfish combo at Busy Bee Cafe. Pair with sides of cornbread, tender collards, which the restaurant prepares with smoked turkey rather than pork, baked mac and cheese, and yams. The restaurant earned a James Beard award in 2022.

810 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
(404) 525-9212
(404) 525-9212

Steven's Fine Food & Seafood Market

This Riverdale seafood market also includes a menu of fried seafood platters served with a choice of hushpuppies, fries, coleslaw, corn, potatoes, or broccoli as well as crab, crawfish, and shrimp boils. There’s shrimp, oyster, and fried fish po’boys and family meals available, too.

7210 GA-85, Riverdale, GA 30274
(770) 907-3713
(770) 907-3713

Big B's Fish Joint

If up in the Sandy Springs area and craving some great seafood dishes and fish sandwiches, head straight to Southern seafood restaurant Big B’s Fish Joint. For fried fish, it’s hard to go wrong with the fish deluxe fried Alaskan cod sandwich served with house tartar sauce and Old Bay fries or the fried Louisiana catfish platter. It comes with sides of Old Bay fries and coleslaw and both house tartar and Crystal hot sauces. The crab cakes at Big B’s are also a must.

4600 Roswell Rd d140, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
(470) 355-8326
(470) 355-8326

Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House

A popular restaurant for comforting seafood dishes and pub grub with both locals and tourists alike, the rooftop patio at Six Feet Under in Grant Park boasts great views of historic Oakland Cemetery, and beyond. It tends to be packed on pleasant days, so prepare to wait for a seat. For folks seeking fried fish, order the catfish fingers tossed with fried okra served with sweet chili and cucumber wasabi soy dipping sauce. Or opt for beer-battered fish and chips or the fried catfish plate with sides of coleslaw, corn on the cob, and jalapeno hushpuppies.

437 Memorial Dr SE Suite #1A, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 523-6664
(404) 523-6664

W. H. Stiles Fish Camp

Owned by Atlanta chef Anne Quatrano (Star Provisions, Bacchanalia), this Ponce City Market restaurant features a menu filled with daily oyster specials, cups of New England clam chowder, and Maryland crab cakes. The restaurant also includes one of Atlanta’s best lobster rolls. But try the crispy cod sandwich, which comes dressed with house remoulade, pickles, onions, and coleslaw and should be paired with braised greens and a fresh corn muffin and honey butter. Wash it all down with an ice cold pilsner.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(678) 235-3929
(678) 235-3929

Soul: Food & Culture

This soul food stall inside Krog Street Market is backed by chef Todd Richards. And the dishes served here are inspired by Richards’ award-winning cookbook “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes”, including a hot fried catfish sandwich dressed with spicy remoulade, pickles, and tangy red onions and the catfish and waffles. Order a side of Brussels sprout slaw. There’s also salmon croquettes for brunch on the weekends. 

99 Krog St NE T, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 963-6780
(404) 963-6780

Breaker Breaker

Any restaurant celebrating the Panhandle is incomplete without fried Gulf fish, and thankfully, Breaker Breaker got the memo. Opt for the fried fish platter or fried fish sandwich, and keep your eyes peeled for nights when they serve it with spaghetti as a special.

921 Wylie St SE (@ Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail), Atlanta, GA 30316

Fontaine's Oyster House

While Virginia-Highland’s landscape has changed over the years, Fontaine’s relaxed aura and moderate price point remains intact. Fontaine’s is best known for its oyster deals (especially if you’re a lover of Gulf Coast bivalves), but you’d be remiss to sleep on their fried fish or shrimp. Sandwiches, baskets, and tacos all make fantastic vessels for fried fish.

1026 1/2 N Highland Ave NE (at Virginia Ave.), Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 872-0869
(404) 872-0869

Limerick Junction Pub

It’s hard to beat a basket of fish and chips paired with a pint of cold beer. Located in Virginia-Highland, Limerick Junction is Atlanta’s oldest Irish pub and specializes in Guinness, live music, imported beers, Irish whiskey, and Irish-American pub fare. It’s hard not to order the fish and chips here, which sees two large haddock filets battered in Yuengling and fried to perfection. It comes with a side of crispy fries and house dill sauce for dipping.

822 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 874-7147
(404) 874-7147

Continent Restaurant & Cigar Lounge

Chef Scotley Innis brought this elegant Afro-Caribbean restaurant to Buford Highway in 2021, and it’s done brisk business ever since. The cross-cultural cuisine at Continent ranges from Yardman oysters (similar to oysters Rockefeller) layered with the leafy Jamaican vegetable callaloo, duck bacon, garlic butter, and parmesan cheese to oxtail lo mein mixed with savory braised meat, baby bok choy, and chambray onions. One of the seafood stars on the menu is the fried whole snapper atop a creamy red coconut sauce served with a side of Szechuan-style vegetables. Reservations recommended.

4300 Buford Hwy NE #201-202, Atlanta, GA 30345
(404) 228-2027
(404) 228-2027

Sweet Potato Cafe

Owned by chef Karen Patton, this cozy and congenial Stone Mountain restaurant serves a wide selection of vegetable-driven dishes, with the humble sweet potato as the star attraction. The fried green tomatoes are also a must. For people looking for a great fish fry on Fridays, make a beeline for Sweet Potato Cafe.

5377 Manor Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 559-9030
(770) 559-9030

Southern Fusion

A gem of a lunch and brunch restaurant in Henry County, Southern Fusion serves comforting Southern food favorites within a cozy space. During peak lunch hours, the tiny restaurant is often packed with people ordering everything from collard-stuffed egg rolls and salmon croquettes to chicken Florentine and vegetable plates. Order the cornmeal battered crispy catfish served atop creamy grits or opt for that fried catfish served as a sandwich accompanied by sides of collards and sweet potato fries.

656 Peeksville Rd, Locust Grove, GA 30248
(678) 272-8688
(678) 272-8688

