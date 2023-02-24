19 Spots for Delicious Crispy Fried Fish Around Atlanta

From fried catfish sandwiches and whole fried snapper paired with Szechuan-style vegetables to beer-battered fish and chips and fish fries on Friday

If there’s one thing Atlanta isn’t short on, it’s restaurants offering fried fish and seafood options. Whether seeking a fish fry on Fridays or a midweek meal of fried catfish and cod or basket of fish and chips, restaurants all over Atlanta include sandwiches and platters packed with delicious crispy fish. From fried catfish sandwiches and whole fried snapper paired with Szechuan-style vegetables to beer-battered fish and chips and fish fries on Friday, check out these restaurants around Atlanta for all things fried fish.

Is this map missing a great restaurant with fried fish? Send Eater Atlanta the details at atlanta@eater.com for consideration on the next update.

