The Hollywood grilled cheese sandwich with yellow and white cheddar cheeses, parmesan, and gruyere on toasted sourdough bread.
Marietta Melt Yard

15 Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwiches You Should Order in Atlanta

From grilled cheese sandwiches paired with creamy tomato soup to a sandwich with four gooey cheese layers grilled between sweet panini bread 

Sure, you could make a grilled cheese at home, but sometimes it’s nice to let the professionals handle it — especially when you’re out and can’t easily make one for yourself when the craving strikes. Few sandwiches may be as comforting as the grilled cheese. Served with a bowl of creamy tomato soup or lobster bisque, and the gooey cheese melted between two slices of grilled, buttered bread makes for a satisfying meal. Here are a few Atlanta restaurants paying proper respect to the humble grilled cheese sandwich — some accompanied with its tomato soup side kick, and others served with fries, onion rings, or a leafy green salad.

Don’t see a favorite grilled cheese listed? Send Eater Atlanta an email via the tipline.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Marietta Melt Yard

The movie “Chef” is the inspiration behind the Hollywood grilled cheese sandwich at Marietta Melt Yard. A duo of melty yellow and white cheddar cheeses mingle with sharp parmesan and gruyere sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread.

800 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064
(678) 403-2702
Souper Jenny

Souper Jenny keeps the grilled cheese sandwich simple, pairing it with freshly made tomato soup. It’s not always on the menu so, check before heading over to any of Jenny’s four locations in Westside, Buckhead, Brookhaven, and Roswell.

1082 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 603-9977
Cooks & Soldiers

The bikini at Cooks & Soldiers is part of the shared plates section on the menu. Although, most diners don’t end up sharing this pint-sized and extremely gooey grilled cheese consisting of jamón Ibérico ham on toasted white bread and slathered in black truffle oil.

691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 996-2623
Peoples Town Coffee Bar

Peoples Town Coffee Bar serves coffee and espresso drinks using beans from Atlanta roastery Portrait Coffee and Methodical Coffee out of Greenville, South Carolina. Expect pastries and toasts in the morning, but in the afternoon the kitchen here is slinging some seriously good grilled cheese sandwiches. Order the Stanton with bacon and a trio of melty mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, or try the Chosewood with salami, pesto, Peppadew peppers, and gooey mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Beer and wine are also available from the refrigerators across from the order counter.

55 Milton Ave SE Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30315

Lucian Books and Wine

While a reservation is almost always needed for dinner, lunch at Lucian is a much more laidback and casual affair. Pair one of the wines by the glass listed on the menu that day with a bowl of crispy fries and a bikini with gooey melted cheese and jamón Ibérico ham. Those fries come with a dipping sauce, too, like tarragon mayonnaise.

3005 Peachtree Rd NE Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 549-2655
Grant Park Market

Gather, the in-store cafe at Grant Park Market on Memorial Drive, has kept the grilled cheese perfectly simple with American cheese grilled on either wheat or sourdough bread. Order it on sourdough and make it a combo with the soup of the day. It’s a quick and affordable lunch.

519 Memorial Drive, Suite A-04, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 330-8014
Sean's Harvest Market

The grilled cheese sandwich at Sean’s Harvest Market may be listed on the kids menu, but this sandwich is made for all ages. The grilled cheese here includes both cheddar and parmesan herb cream cheeses between grilled and toasted buttered bread.

500 Amsterdam Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 565-6698
Lottafrutta

The queso quartet sandwich is listed on the menu at Lottafrutta in Old Fourth Ward as the “ultimate grilled cheese.” This is likely true. It consists of four gooey cheeses grilled between sweet Latin panini bread.

590 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 588-0857
Highland Bakery

The grilled cheese at Highland Bakery can be kept simple with three slices of white Vermont cheddar or turned into a delicious grilled delight, topped with bacon and avocado. The sandwich comes grilled between two freshly made slices of rosemary garlic bread.

655 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 586-0772
Murphy's Restaurant

Only available during lunch, the grilled cheese at Murphy’s in Virginia-Highland is kept classic and can be paired with soup or salad for a quick midday meal.

997 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 872-0904
The Righteous Room

The Fatty Grilled Cheese at the Righteous Room is no joke. The sandwich is made with white American cheese, topped with tomatoes and sunflowers sprouts, and grilled between two thick pieces of Texas toast.

1051 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 874-0939
Folk Art Restaurant

This decadent grilled cheese consists of cheddar, provolone, gruyére, Swiss, and creme brie and is accompanied by a small bowl of tomato soup — perfect for dipping. There’s the option to also add mushrooms or tomatoes to the sandwich. There’s a second location in Decatur.

465 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 537-4493
King George Tavern

This British-themed pub in Dunwoody serves not one, but two grilled cheese sandwiches on its menu. There’s the four-cheese blend consisting of Swiss, American, garlic goat, and aged double Gloucester onion chive cheddar on marbled rye bread or the over-the-top and super decadent lobster grilled cheese with brie and garlic goat cheese served on Texas toast.

4511 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338
(470) 395-9769
Poor Hendrix

Poor Hendrix in East Lake is all about comfort food at its bar, and that includes offering the classic grilled cheese and tomato bisque combo on the menu. Swap out the soup for a salad on a warm Atlanta day.

2371 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Bldg. 2, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 549-8756
The Comet Pub & Lanes

Bowling, beer, and bar food is what to expect at Comet Lanes on the edge of Decatur. But, this isn’t run-of-the-mill pub fare. That includes the pimento cheese grilled cheese, topped with a grilled green tomato on brioche and served with a side of fries or onion rings.

1458 Church St suite e, Decatur, GA 30030
(470) 225-1931
Related Maps