19 Restaurants for Halal Dining Around Atlanta

From burgers, hot wings, and shawarma platters to lamb biryani, fried chicken sandwiches, and birria tacos

Halal is an Arabic word referring to what is permissible under Islamic law. When used in terms of food, halal applies to the dietary guidelines surrounding the preparation and consumption of food for those who follow the religion of Islam. Pork isn’t permitted (considered a forbidden food, or “haram” in Arabic), and Islamic law requires all other animals being prepared for consumption to be humanely slaughtered. Anything containing alcohol is also not permitted for consumption under halal guidelines. Atlanta is home to a number of restaurants offering halal food on the menu, from burgers, wings, and shawarma to lamb biryani, Southern comfort classics, and birria tacos.

Don’t see a favorite restaurant for halal food listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Adana Mediterranean Grill

Marietta Turkish and Greek spot Adana has an entirely halal menu. Choose from a selection of mezze, grilled meats, and baked foods, and don’t forget the lavash. The adana kebap, which is made with ground beef and lamb, is among the best around.

585 Franklin Gateway Southeast, unit B-3 Marietta, Georgia 30067
(770) 693-7936
(770) 693-7936

Karachi Broast & Grill Marietta

Billed as a halal Indian-Pakistani fast food restaurant that also blends American comfort food classics with Mediterranean dishes, this is where to head for deep-fried broast chicken in Atlanta marinated in fragrant spices or any one of Karachi Broast and Grill’s kebab rolls or platters. Try the spicy beef burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, onions, and Thai peppers or the tandoori chicken alfredo pasta here, too. There are also locations in Roswell and in Norcross.

1475 Terrell Mill Road SE Apt 110, Marietta, GA 30067
(678) 426-8661
(678) 426-8661

La Shish Kabab

Located near the Delta Flight Museum, La Shish Kabab serves everything from falafel and baba ghanoush to kebabs shawarma plates and sandwiches, and platters of tender lamb served with fresh pita, hummus, and rice. Try the La Shish burger (beef or chicken) topped with mushrooms, jalapenos, and onions. It comes with a side of Cajun-seasoned fries.

1155 Virginia Ave Suite E, Hapeville, GA 30354
(470) 428-3944
(470) 428-3944

Auntie Vee's Kitchen

Auntie Vee’s is where soul food classics and Caribbean flavors merge in savory halal dishes like jerk chicken fried rice, a variety of rice bowls, and an oxtail dinner that comes with a choice of sides like peas and rice, grits, fried cabbage, or cornbread. Owner Navena Moore’s delicious takes on baked mac and cheese are worth the visit itself. This includes the Kamal’ee tossed with tri-colored peppers and chopped jerk chicken topped with tortilla chips and house jerk sauce and the hot lemon pepper chicken mac and cheese bowl. The sweet potato cream cheese pie is a must for dessert. 

800 Forrest Street Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30318
(470) 990-2709
(470) 990-2709

CHE BUTTER JONEZ

Occupy the Hood activist Malik Rhasaan and Detric Fox-Quinlan opened a permanent location of their popular food truck, Che Butter Jonez, as a restaurant in 2021. Located next door to a Chevron station on Cleveland Avenue, the restaurant continues to serve one of the food truck’s most popular menu items: the That Sh!T Slambing burger. The menu here changes daily to keep things fresh, but typically includes halal beef, lamb, and chicken dishes. If it’s on the menu, opt for the New York halal plate served over rice or one of the breakfast sandwiches with halal beef bacon, bologna, or turkey sausage topped with egg and cheese.

757 Cleveland Ave SW Suite E, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 919-4061
(404) 919-4061

Mamoun's Falafel - Atlanta, GA

This outpost of NYC’s oldest falafel restaurant opened in 2020 just west of Atlantic Station. Expect falafel, shawarma, and kebabs served as sandwiches and plates here, paired with sides of seasoned fries, rice, and lentil soup. The pita bread is baked fresh daily, too. All halal items on the menu are clearly marked, as are gluten-free and vegetarian dishes. Order the Sullivan sandwich consisting of chicken kebab, hummus, tabbouleh salad, olive oil, and lemon juice.

1269 Northside Dr NW Suite 720 Suite 720, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 390-3007
(404) 390-3007

Tannour Mediterranean Grill

This Home Park Middle Eastern restaurant is family-owned and operated and serves up generous portions of hummus, falafel, and shawarma as platters, bowls, and wraps. Make sure to order the lentil soup, tabbouleh, and fava bean salad here, too. All halal dishes are clearly marked on the menu.

398 14th St NW Unit C, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 873-1500
(404) 873-1500

Bibi Eatery

The food Fares Kargar’s fast-casual Ponce City Market stall is now 100 percent halal. The menu leans Iranian, with a solid selection of sandwiches and kebabs, which come with rice, grilled tomato, and torshi pickles. Although there are a few cocktails and beers available, there’s also a number of halal beverages including doogh (yogurt soda), sharbat (homemade soda), and iced coconut chai.

675 Ponce, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 900-7900
(404) 900-7900

Ameer's Mediterranean Grill

With locations in Briarcliff and Roswell, Ameer’s Mediterranean Grill offers an entirely halal selection of Middle Eastern dishes as well as a few American comfort food options, like its halal burger, chicken schnitzel and shawarma sandwiches, and batches of wings and fries. Look for entrees of beef, chicken, and kufta mixed grill kababs and plates of roasted lamb shank with sides of fragrant rice and falafel.

2168 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 982-0666
(404) 982-0666

Salsa Taqueria & Wings

Located next to a Shell gas station, this counter-service taqueria serves a halal menu of Mexican-American comfort foods, including beef and chicken birria tacos, tamales, wings, tortas, and burgers and fries. Make sure to check out the weekend specials here, too.

3799 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA 30329
(404) 957-8038
(404) 957-8038

Community Cafe

This little cafe near the East Lake Golf Club serves up flavor-packed variations on Southern comfort foods that are halal. Order the chicken plate with sides of black eyed peas, potato salad, and green beans tossed in olive oil and herb seasoning or the turkey meatloaf with gravy and a choice of three sides. Look for daily specials on the hot bar, too, along with an everyday menu of halal beef and turkey burgers, bowls of seafood gumbo, and fried fish.

566 Fayetteville Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 553-3411
(404) 553-3411

Bismillah Cafe

Located next to halal grocery Bismillah Super Market on Buford Highway, the adjoining cafe serves up comforting halal and Bangladeshi dishes on the menu. Expect everything from hot wings, gyros, and cheeseburgers to samosas, biriyani, curries, and fuchka soup served here. Try the shawarma and kebab wraps, too.

4022 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
(404) 634-5955
(404) 634-5955

Purnima Bangladeshi Cuisine

A longtime favorite for halal Bangladeshi cuisine on Buford Highway, grab a table with family and friends and share vegetable pakoras and chicken shingara, followed by plates of spicy goat haleem, quail vindaloo, lamb tandoori, and a variety of biryani. Make sure to order garlic naan and aloo porata (flat bread stuffed with mashed potatoes and spices). Order firini (rice pudding spiced with cinnamon, coconut, and cardamom) for dessert.

4646 Buford Hwy NE A, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 609-8587
(770) 609-8587

Three Buddies

Three Buddies was founded by three good friends and serves a 100-percent halal menu of classic American comfort foods. Order everything from Southern fried fish baskets, hot wings, and spicy fried chicken sandwiches to fried rice, chicken tacos, and cheeseburgers topped with slaw, sweet pickles, sauteed onions, and mushrooms.

4966 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee, GA 30341
(678) 825-2338
(678) 825-2338

Biryani Point

Biryani Point serves a mix of Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Indian, and Indo-Chinese dishes on its menu, and all meats served here are 100-percent halal, too. Head in for hearty helpings of tandoori chicken and a variety of biryani choices as well as aloo gobi, chili mogo, and karahi gosht — a curry made using goat or lamb. Be sure to try the Hyderabadi mutton biryani topped with eggs.

3647 Market St, Clarkston, GA 30021
(404) 298-2006
(404) 298-2006

Merhaba Shawarma

This restaurant on East Ponce in Clarkston is painted in the colors of the Eritrean flag. Head here for halal spit-grilled meats, shawarma platters, and beef and chicken gyros. Make sure to order the falafel and baklava, too.

4188 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Clarkston, GA 30021
(404) 228-2644
(404) 228-2644

Dil Bahar Cafe

Opened in 2021, Pakistani bakery cafe Dil Bahar Cafe is already a go-to in Norcross for its variety of Karachi-style chaat, Masala fries, panipuri, and samosas, as well as for desserts like shahi tukray (bread pudding) or glasses of refreshingly cold falooda. Try the chicken roll, the bun kabab, or the savory, deep-fried kachori served with sabzi (mixed vegetables). Pair snacks with a hot cup of chai or a mango lassi. Make sure to keep an eye out for specials here, including beef and lentil haleem. And it’s all halal.

5775 Jimmy Carter Blvd Suite 220, Norcross, GA 30071
(470) 359-5770
(470) 359-5770

Briskfire BBQ

In the Deep South, halal barbecue may sound like an oxymoron, but at Briskfire BBQ, that’s just business as usual. The Lilburn restaurant is completely halal — offering beef brisket and short ribs, but no pork — and has a robust selection of burgers, sandwiches, and meats.

900 Indian Trail Lilburn Road Northwest, Lilburn, Georgia 30047
(470) 282-3192
(470) 282-3192

Stone Creek Pizza

Some say this is the best bet for halal pizza, subs, and wings anywhere in metro Atlanta. While folks can build their own pizzas here, try the spicy tandoori chicken topped with green peppers, onions, and mozzarella.

5330 Lilburn Stone Mountain Rd #108, Lilburn, GA 30047
(678) 331-5562
(678) 331-5562

