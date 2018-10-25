 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 13 Hottest New Restaurants Around Atlanta, October 2023

It’s Always Spooky Season at These Haunted Restaurants and Hotels Around Atlanta

17 Restaurants Around Atlanta Perfect for Solo Dining

More in Atlanta See more maps
Five Halloween themed cocktails in shades of white, purple, black, slime green, and blood red from Hampton and Hudson in Atlanta. Hampton and Hudson

Where to Celebrate Halloween at Restaurants and Bars Around Atlanta

Costume parties, dinner and scary movies, a murder mystery soiree, and Halloween treats and cocktails

by Beth McKibben Updated
View as Map
by Beth McKibben Updated
Hampton and Hudson

Halloween on a Tuesday? Ugh. Despite this sad fact, Atlanta restaurants, breweries, and bars are still throwing costume parties, murder mystery dinners, and offering plenty of Halloween food and drink specials to keep All Hallow’s Eve festive. Here are some Halloween happenings to consider around Atlanta this year.

Check back for updates through October 27.

Read More:
These Restaurants and Hotels Around Atlanta Might Be Haunted

Candy and Chocolate Shops Around Atlanta to Satisfy That Sweet Tooth

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Live! at the Battery Atlanta

Copy Link

The Battery entertainment venue is hosting a heroes and villains-themed Halloween party Friday, October 27. Dress as your favorite superhero (or super villain) for a night of dancing, drinking, food, and photo ops. Click for more information.

825 Battery Ave SE #600, Atlanta, GA 30339
(404) 965-2511
(404) 965-2511

The Works

Copy Link

Head over to the Works in Underwood Hills for a number of Halloween events in October, including costumes contests, spooky cocktail hours, scary movie nights, and a big Halloween bash. Check the calendar of events for details.

1295 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(678) 974-8534
(678) 974-8534

The Interlock

Copy Link

The Interlock complex will feature a few Halloween happenings in October, including a pub crawl at Holiday Bar and rooftop party at L.O.A. Check out the calendar of events for more information.

1115 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Postino West Midtown

Copy Link

Both location of Postino’s are offering Halloween candy and wine pairing selections in October. Think Fiore Moscato D’Asti paired with Starbursts or chardonnay paired with caramel apple pops.

1000 West Marietta St NW UNIT 310, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 806-1616
(404) 806-1616

El Burro Pollo

Copy Link

November 1 sees El Burro Pollo at the Collective at Coda food hall celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with food and drink specials, including tamales, pozole, mezcal, Mexican hot chocolate, and pan dulce.

756 W Peachtree St NW #225, Atlanta, GA 30332
(404) 500-2001
(404) 500-2001

Also featured in:

The Wicked Pig @ The Blind Pig Parlour Bar

Copy Link

The Buckhead bar and lounge transformed into the the Wicked Pig for Halloween, complete with spooky decor and themed cocktails and food. Reservations highly recommended.

128 E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 848-9100
(404) 848-9100

Also featured in:

Fetch Park Buckhead

Copy Link

Fetch Park in Buckhead is hosting Scream on the Green movie nights every Tuesday evening throughout October. Watch movies like “The Addams Family Values” and “Goosebumps” while your dogs play. On October 27, the dog park and bar is hosting Cujo’s Find Your Boo Carnival with costume contests, a DJ, and drink specials.

309 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Noni's

Copy Link

The news of Noni’s closure at the end of October sent shockwaves through the Atlanta dining scene. But in true Noni’s style, the gritty little Italian restaurant and bar on Edgewood is going out with a big bang, throwing a major Halloween bash on October 28. The Halloween-themed farewell to Noni’s kicks off at 5 p.m. with dinner, followed by a DJ at 8 p.m. and last call at 2:30 a.m. There’s a $1.50 cover, and costumes are definitely encouraged, especially costumes for dancing the night away.

357 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 343-1808
(404) 343-1808

Also featured in:

King of Pops Bar @ Worldwide HQ

Copy Link

The Colony Square, Ponce City Market, and headquarter locations of King of Pops are serving Halloween popsicle flavors in October, including Boooreo Cheesecake.

552 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(678) 732-9321
(678) 732-9321

City Winery Atlanta

Copy Link

City Winery plans to host several Halloween happenings, starting October 28, including the Blair and Davi Crimmins Halloween Spooktacular, Wussy Presents the Disney Villains Drag Brunch, Funk-O-Ween - P-Funk Connection featuring Sir Nose, and Two Girls One Ghost Podcast. Tickets are available here.

650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 946-3791
(404) 946-3791

Skyline Park

Copy Link

The rooftop at Ponce City Market transforms into a Halloween extravaganza on October 28, starting with trick or treating and games for the kids, followed by a prom night to die for with costumes, contests, and food and drinks for the 21+ crowd in the evening.

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(770) 999-1530
(770) 999-1530

Also featured in:

Nakato

Copy Link

Atlanta’s oldest Japanese restaurant continues its Halloween tradition with the annual kids in costumes eat free week through October 31. All kids dining at Nakato in costume throughout the week of Halloween receive a free meal. Reservations highly encouraged. 

1776 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 873-6582
(404) 873-6582

New Realm Brewing Co.

Copy Link

The Eastside Beltline brewery is hosting a few Halloween events in October, including a macrame pumpkin-making class and Halloween night market and movie night, featuring the Disney cult classic “Hocus Pocus”. Check out the events calendar for more information.

550 Somerset Terrace NE #101, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 968-2777
(404) 968-2777

Also featured in:

Hampton + Hudson

Copy Link

On October 28, from 8 p.m. until close, the Inman Park restaurant hosts a “Harry Potter” themed soiree with a photo booth, costume contest, DJ, and food and drink specials.

299 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 948-2123
(404) 948-2123

Also featured in:

A Nightmare on Highland @ Amore e Amore

Copy Link

The Inman Park Italian restaurant is getting into the Halloween spirit throughout October, including both family friendly and adults-only parties on October 28 with food and drink specials, a prix fixe menu, and where costumes are encouraged. Reservations encouraged.

467 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 600-2176
(404) 600-2176

More in Maps

Petite Violette

Copy Link

This French restaurant always hosts murder mystery dinners on Friday and Saturday nights, and October is no exception. The night begins with hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner and a little theater. Audience participation is guaranteed, because everyone has a part to play in this mystery. $75 per person.

2948 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 634-6268
(404) 634-6268

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Live! at the Battery Atlanta

825 Battery Ave SE #600, Atlanta, GA 30339

The Battery entertainment venue is hosting a heroes and villains-themed Halloween party Friday, October 27. Dress as your favorite superhero (or super villain) for a night of dancing, drinking, food, and photo ops. Click for more information.

825 Battery Ave SE #600, Atlanta, GA 30339
(404) 965-2511
(404) 965-2511

The Works

1295 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Head over to the Works in Underwood Hills for a number of Halloween events in October, including costumes contests, spooky cocktail hours, scary movie nights, and a big Halloween bash. Check the calendar of events for details.

1295 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(678) 974-8534
(678) 974-8534

The Interlock

1115 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

The Interlock complex will feature a few Halloween happenings in October, including a pub crawl at Holiday Bar and rooftop party at L.O.A. Check out the calendar of events for more information.

1115 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Postino West Midtown

1000 West Marietta St NW UNIT 310, Atlanta, GA 30318

Both location of Postino’s are offering Halloween candy and wine pairing selections in October. Think Fiore Moscato D’Asti paired with Starbursts or chardonnay paired with caramel apple pops.

1000 West Marietta St NW UNIT 310, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 806-1616
(404) 806-1616

El Burro Pollo

756 W Peachtree St NW #225, Atlanta, GA 30332

November 1 sees El Burro Pollo at the Collective at Coda food hall celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with food and drink specials, including tamales, pozole, mezcal, Mexican hot chocolate, and pan dulce.

756 W Peachtree St NW #225, Atlanta, GA 30332
(404) 500-2001
(404) 500-2001

The Wicked Pig @ The Blind Pig Parlour Bar

128 E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

The Buckhead bar and lounge transformed into the the Wicked Pig for Halloween, complete with spooky decor and themed cocktails and food. Reservations highly recommended.

128 E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 848-9100
(404) 848-9100

Fetch Park Buckhead

309 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Fetch Park in Buckhead is hosting Scream on the Green movie nights every Tuesday evening throughout October. Watch movies like “The Addams Family Values” and “Goosebumps” while your dogs play. On October 27, the dog park and bar is hosting Cujo’s Find Your Boo Carnival with costume contests, a DJ, and drink specials.

309 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Noni's

357 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

The news of Noni’s closure at the end of October sent shockwaves through the Atlanta dining scene. But in true Noni’s style, the gritty little Italian restaurant and bar on Edgewood is going out with a big bang, throwing a major Halloween bash on October 28. The Halloween-themed farewell to Noni’s kicks off at 5 p.m. with dinner, followed by a DJ at 8 p.m. and last call at 2:30 a.m. There’s a $1.50 cover, and costumes are definitely encouraged, especially costumes for dancing the night away.

357 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 343-1808
(404) 343-1808

King of Pops Bar @ Worldwide HQ

552 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

The Colony Square, Ponce City Market, and headquarter locations of King of Pops are serving Halloween popsicle flavors in October, including Boooreo Cheesecake.

552 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(678) 732-9321
(678) 732-9321

City Winery Atlanta

650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

City Winery plans to host several Halloween happenings, starting October 28, including the Blair and Davi Crimmins Halloween Spooktacular, Wussy Presents the Disney Villains Drag Brunch, Funk-O-Ween - P-Funk Connection featuring Sir Nose, and Two Girls One Ghost Podcast. Tickets are available here.

650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 946-3791
(404) 946-3791

Skyline Park

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

The rooftop at Ponce City Market transforms into a Halloween extravaganza on October 28, starting with trick or treating and games for the kids, followed by a prom night to die for with costumes, contests, and food and drinks for the 21+ crowd in the evening.

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(770) 999-1530
(770) 999-1530

Nakato

1776 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Atlanta’s oldest Japanese restaurant continues its Halloween tradition with the annual kids in costumes eat free week through October 31. All kids dining at Nakato in costume throughout the week of Halloween receive a free meal. Reservations highly encouraged. 

1776 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 873-6582
(404) 873-6582

New Realm Brewing Co.

550 Somerset Terrace NE #101, Atlanta, GA 30306

The Eastside Beltline brewery is hosting a few Halloween events in October, including a macrame pumpkin-making class and Halloween night market and movie night, featuring the Disney cult classic “Hocus Pocus”. Check out the events calendar for more information.

550 Somerset Terrace NE #101, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 968-2777
(404) 968-2777

Hampton + Hudson

299 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307

On October 28, from 8 p.m. until close, the Inman Park restaurant hosts a “Harry Potter” themed soiree with a photo booth, costume contest, DJ, and food and drink specials.

299 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 948-2123
(404) 948-2123

A Nightmare on Highland @ Amore e Amore

467 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307

The Inman Park Italian restaurant is getting into the Halloween spirit throughout October, including both family friendly and adults-only parties on October 28 with food and drink specials, a prix fixe menu, and where costumes are encouraged. Reservations encouraged.

467 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 600-2176
(404) 600-2176

Related Maps

Petite Violette

2948 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329

This French restaurant always hosts murder mystery dinners on Friday and Saturday nights, and October is no exception. The night begins with hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner and a little theater. Audience participation is guaranteed, because everyone has a part to play in this mystery. $75 per person.

2948 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 634-6268
(404) 634-6268

Related Maps