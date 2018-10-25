Where to Celebrate Halloween at Restaurants and Bars Around Atlanta

Share All sharing options for: Where to Celebrate Halloween at Restaurants and Bars Around Atlanta

Where to Celebrate Halloween at Restaurants and Bars Around Atlanta

Share All sharing options for: Where to Celebrate Halloween at Restaurants and Bars Around Atlanta

Halloween on a Tuesday? Ugh. Despite this sad fact, Atlanta restaurants, breweries, and bars are still throwing costume parties, murder mystery dinners, and offering plenty of Halloween food and drink specials to keep All Hallow’s Eve festive. Here are some Halloween happenings to consider around Atlanta this year.

Check back for updates through October 27.

Read More:

These Restaurants and Hotels Around Atlanta Might Be Haunted

Candy and Chocolate Shops Around Atlanta to Satisfy That Sweet Tooth