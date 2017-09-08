 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Cooks and Soldiers

Cheers to These Atlanta Happy Hours

Celebrate the end of the work day with snacks and drinks at happy hour

by Beth McKibben Updated
After a long day at the office, or even working remotely from home, it’s finally time to unwind and take a load off with a cocktail or glass of wine and some snacks. Need suggestions? Here are a few restaurants and bars around Atlanta in which to grab happy hour drinks, oysters, and even chicken wings and wontons stuffed with crab meat after work.

Indulge in oysters during happy hour at these restaurants.

Don't see your favorite happy hour? Email Eater Atlanta the details to check out for the next update via the tipline.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

Aziza

The Westside Provisions District restaurant hosts its Sunset Hour, Monday through Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a patio version taking place every first and third Thursday of the month, complete with DJs and live music. Expect specials on cocktails and wine.

1170 Howell Mill Road Suite P10b, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 968-9437
(404) 968-9437

Cooks & Soldiers

Cooks and Soldiers offers a weekday happy hour, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The new pintxo pote happy hour features $5 gin tonics with the option to add a pinxto (snack) for an additional $1.

691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 996-2623
(404) 996-2623

Humble Pie

Every Monday is Margarita Monday at Humble Pie on Howell Mill Road. Buy any flavor margarita pitcher and get a complimentary margherita pizza on Monday nights.

1115 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 458-6765
(404) 458-6765

O-Ku

The Iron Works sushi restaurant with its rooftop patio saw the return of its popular happy hour in 2022. Taking place Monday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., O-Ku offers small plates like rock shrimp tempura, dumplings, and half-priced sushi rolls paired with cocktails and special wine deals.

1085 Howell Mill Rd NW A3, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 500-2383
(404) 500-2383

Roshambo "The Diner's Diner"

The happy hour at Roshambo at the Peachtree Battle shopping complex is no joke. Think $10 cocktails, wine and beer specials, pitchers of martinis, and snacks like disco tots tossed with bacon bits and pimento cheese, oysters, and a $10 hot chicken biscuit.

2355 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 835-7373
(404) 835-7373

Ecco Midtown

Both the Midtown and Buckhead locations of Ecco feature a daily happy hour at the bar, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with snack specials and charcuterie and cheese boards and cocktails like a Manhattan for under $10.

40 7th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 347-9555
(404) 347-9555

Trader Vic's

Look for Mai Tai specials on Thursdays from this downtown Atlanta institution, along with the occasional happy hour deal throughout the week. Live music takes place on Tuesday evenings now.

Hilton Atlanta, 255 Courtland St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 221-6339
(404) 221-6339

Marcus Bar & Grille

The Edgewood Avenue restaurant backed by celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson features a happy hour, Tuesday through Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Think wings and cornbread paired with draft beers, wine, and cocktails under $10.

525 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(470) 890-1700
(470) 890-1700

El Super Pan Latino Sandwiches & Bar

Taking place Friday evenings, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Ponce City Market location of El Super Pan features its celebratory La Placita happy hour. Expect a San Juan-style event with the sound system pumping salsa, merengue, and reggae tunes, while folks dance beside the food stall and snack on $5 bar bites and $8 drinks specials, including spicy margaritas.

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 600-2465
(404) 600-2465

BeetleCat

The seafood bar and lounge at Inman Quarter features happy hour food and drink specials, Monday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., including oyster deals.

299 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(678) 732-0360
(678) 732-0360

LLoyd's Restaurant & Lounge

Happy hour at this DeKalb Avenue pizzeria includes $5 martinis, vespers, and Manhattans from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Look for $3 pizza slices starting at 9 p.m. nightly.

900 DeKalb Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

Whiskey Bird

Happy hour at this Morningside spot takes place on Sundays and Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Look for specials on beer and cocktails paired with bar bites ranging from crispy tofu bites and okonomiyaki fries to a katsu sando and popcorn chicken.

1409 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 600-5797
(404) 600-5797

Wylie & Rum

This Floribian (Floridan and Caribbean) restaurant and rum bar on Moreland Avenue tends to offer cocktail specials throughout the week. Follow on Instagram to stay updated.

45 Moreland Ave SE suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30316

Yao Atlanta

Every Tuesday through Friday, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thai-Chinese restaurant Yao offers cocktail, champagne, and sangria specials and happy hour snacks like shrimp and pork dumplings, crab wontons, and crispy Thai wings.

237 Perimeter Center Pkwy NE, Dunwoody, GA 30346
(770) 771-6609
(770) 771-6609

Poor Hendrix

While officially not labeled a happy hour, the daily drink deals and bar bites from this East Lake restaurant are hard to beat any day of the week. Sip on $9 glasses of sangria or punch, or order a carafe for the table. Then order a few snacks, including shrimp, chicken, or mushroom skewers, a basket of the restaurant’s popular sticky sesame wings, or a bowl of spicy peanut cold noodles, with prices hovering just under or around $10.

2371 Hosea L Williams Dr SE bldg 2, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 549-8756
(404) 549-8756

Fogón and Lions Alpharetta

Happy hour at this Spanish restaurant takes place Tuesday through Saturday and offers everything from $5 stewed pork meatballs to empanadas and coquetas. Pair tapas with a $7 sangria, margarita, or glass of wine.

10 Roswell St #100, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(770) 676-9133
(770) 676-9133

BOHO115

This breezy, multi-level seafood and tapas spot on Decatur Square offers a daily happy hour, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with half-off draft beers and specials on bottles of wine. Oysters are also half off all day on Mondays and Thursdays.

115 Sycamore St, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 343-4637
(404) 343-4637

The White Bull

Offered daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the White Bull in Decatur features a traditional aperitivo hour, complete with specials on wine, pasta, and Italian snacks.

123 E Court Square, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 600-5649
(404) 600-5649

