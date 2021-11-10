 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
These Are Atlanta’s Essential Coffee Shops

These Atlanta Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day

15 Essential Atlanta Bars for Cocktails

Ryan Fleisher

It’s Holiday Bar Season: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

Ice skating with skyline views, festive cocktails full of cheer, kitschy holiday decor, and bartenders kitted out in tacky Christmas sweaters

by Beth McKibben Updated
Ryan Fleisher

Those over-the-top holiday bars and pop-ups are back again for another round to help get people into the spirit of the season. And this year’s crop of bars offering festive frivolity promise plenty of good cheer in themed cocktails and drinks, walls and ceilings decked out in kitschy holiday decor, igloo dining, and ice skating. Here’s the latest list of bars, restaurants, and menus transforming for the holidays around Atlanta this year.

Don’t see a holiday bar listed below? Send Eater Atlanta the details at atlanta@eater.com.

A Christmas Carol pop-up @ Hamp & Harry's

The Marietta restaurant is offering cocktails and seasonal decor inspired by “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

168 Roswell St NE, Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 872-0977
(770) 872-0977

Tinsel Tavern @ Live! at the Battery Atlanta

Sports bar and entertainment venue Live at the Battery Atlanta becomes Tinsel Tavern on November 30. Expect plenty of tinsel and twinkling lights, holiday cocktails and snacks, and areas to take that crucial Instagram photo. Watch out for theme nights, too, including an ugly sweater party and a dancing elves silent disco. Reservations highly encouraged. Runs through December 23.

825 Battery Ave SE #600, Atlanta, GA 30339
(404) 965-2511
(404) 965-2511

Dorry’s Tavern at Holiday Bar

Fans of the 1980s cult classic “Gremlins” should make it a point to stop by this holiday pop-up at the Interlock. Starting November 17, Holiday Bar is transforming its cocktails and vibe into a scene from Dorry’s Tavern for the season, complete with hot toddys and Irish coffees around the fire pit. It’s unclear if gremlins will be wreaking havoc here.

1115 Howell Mill Rd NW P150, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 481-5157
(404) 481-5157

ATL Yule at Westside Motor Lounge

The sprawling restaurant and bar complex at the corner of Echo Street and Northside Drive is decking its halls inside and out with holiday cheer this year. This includes offering merry cocktails and food specials and live music performances throughout the season.

725 Echo St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(678) 388-9536
(678) 388-9536

Ice skating @ Atlantic Station

Starting November 17, Skate the Station ice skating rink returns to Atlantic Station in Midtown. People can expect a giant Christmas tree lit up for the season, a holiday show on the central green featuring tree lights throughout, and animation on the jumbotron with snow shows every hour, beginning at 5 p.m. daily. Tickets are $17 per person.

Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

Jingle Bar @ Tre Vele

The Italian restaurant makes over its rooftop patio into a winter wonderland called the Jingle Bar for the holidays, complete with festive cocktails and appetizers.

6017 Sandy Springs Cir, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 303-8423
(404) 303-8423

Blind Elf @ the Blind Pig Parlour Bar

The Buckhead bar transforms into the Blind Elf again for the holidays this year. Expect twinkle lights, festive decor, and holiday-themed snacks and cocktails on the menu. Look for boozy sips like hot apple cider infused with whiskey or a rye cocktail with peppermint syrup paired with eggnog shortbread, Mrs. Claus lemon squares, and roasted Bartlett pear and pancetta hand pies. Open November 10 through December. Reserve online. $70 per person for two cocktails and two appetizers.

128 E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 848-9100
(404) 848-9100

Rooftop holiday bar @ 5Church Midtown

Starting November 17, the rooftop at 5Church in Midtown becomes a holiday escape in Atlanta, featuring snacks, festive tunes, and themed cocktails. Opens at 5 p.m. for people 21+.

1197 Peachtree St NE #528, Atlanta, GA 30361
(404) 400-3669
(404) 400-3669

Feliz Navidad at Pachengo's

Look for a Mexican-inspired holiday pop-up at this Buckhead Village restaurant, starting November 17, complete with a playlist of festive tunes and cocktails like the Ho Ho Horchata and Abuelita Borracha spiked hot chocolate.

3065 Peachtree Rd Suite B210, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 806-0050
(404) 806-0050

Apres Ski All Day @ Buckhead Village District

Starting November 25, Buckhead Village will transform into a winter wonderland in the Alps complete with fire pits, ski-lift photo ops, warm beverages and food pop-ups, and live performances throughout the holiday season.

3035 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 939-9270
(404) 939-9270

Miracle Bar Atlanta

Miracle on Monroe is back at Tapa Tapa at Midtown Promenade, starting November 24. Atlanta’s original holiday bar includes floor-to-ceiling decorations and lights, seasonal and Christmas movie-themed cocktails, and celebratory light bites and cookies. Look for live music and drag shows here on Friday and Saturday evenings. This holiday bar is 21+. Two-hour table limit and 20-percent service charge added to each bill.

931 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 481-5226
(404) 481-5226

Rooftop ice skating and igloo dining @ Ponce City Market

Igloo dining and ice skating are both back atop Ponce City Market, starting November 24. The Skate the Sky ice rink transforms the rooftop terrace into a skyline winter wonderland, complete with holiday decor, fire pits, and even igloo dining. Expect drinks like hot toddies, coffee juleps, and boozy hot apple cider here, along with champagne. Click here for reservations. Igloos 21+.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(770) 999-1530
(770) 999-1530

Blitzen Room @ Biltong Bar

The Blitzen Room at Biltong Bar returns November 16 at Ponce City Market with vintage holiday decor and themed cocktails like chartreuse hot chocolate and frozen egg nog.

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE ne152, Atlanta, GA 30308
(678) 515-0620
(678) 515-0620

Apre Ski @ Ranger Station

What better place in Atlanta to have a little apres ski action going on than at a bar centered on national parks, the great outdoors, and hunting lodge vibes? Ranger Station, located above Ladybird on the Beltline, is leaning way in this year with its holiday theme, which includes 1970s holiday decor, shotskis, fondue, festive cocktails, and even photo ops to create a holiday card. No reservations are necessary for this pop-up. Begins December 1.

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE Unit J, Atlanta, GA 30312
(470) 788-8466
(470) 788-8466

Little Christmas Spirit

Starting November 20, Little Spirit in Inman Park becomes Little Christmas Spirit once again for the holidays. The petite cocktail haunt with its musical patron saints, like David Bowie and Biggie Smalls, plans to serve festive drinks throughout the season, including hot toddies, boozy hot chocolate, and mulled wine. Runs through December.

299 North Highland Avenue Northeast r3, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 600-5895
(404) 600-5895

Christmas at Dad's

Beginning November 21, Dad’s in Virginia-Highland will be fulled decked out in kitschy holiday decor befitting the cozy dens and basement rumpus rooms of the 1980s and 1990s, along with festive cocktails. Make sure to tell the bartender your thoughts on whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie, too.

870 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(678) 702-0951
(678) 702-0951

Jar Jar Drinks at ALCOHALL

This drinks hall in Kirkwood is dialing up the Star Wars theme with Jar Jar Drinks, inspired by the burlesque parody show “Empire Strips Back” at the Pratt Pullman District. Cocktails mixing Star Wars characters with the holidays will be served at AlcoHall throughout the season.

 

225 Rogers St NE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Skating rink and cocktails @ Pratt-Pullman Yard

A portion of the grounds at Pratt-Pullman District has been transformed into an outdoor skating rink, Tuesday through Sunday. No reservations are necessary and skates are available for rent. On Friday and Saturday nights, people can skate up until 11 p.m. For those seeking festive and seasonal cocktails, the complex features two pop-up cocktail bars right now. The Marshmallow Bar resides inside a converted shipping container serving cocktails like the Gimme S’more with graham cracker whiskey, hot cocoa, and Bailey’s Irish Cream. Marshmallows are also available for roasting over the fire pits. There’s a secret bar located in one of the warehouses on the property, too. Called Loose Lips, currently operating as Secret Santa bar for the holidays, folks need a password to gain entrance.

Rogers St NE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Tiki Holiday @ The S.O.S. Tiki Bar

Starting November 22, a tropical-themed holiday bar takes over S.O.S Tiki Bar again this year. Tiki Holiday includes plenty of rum-soaked holiday cocktails, Christmas tunes ranging from surfer rock to crooner Bing Crosby, and bartenders kitted out in tacky festive sweaters. This bar is covered ceiling to floor with colored string lights and gaudy garland, dancing Santas, and a few plastic reindeer pulling jolly old Saint Nick. Even the alleyway patio can’t escape the over-the-top holiday decor here.

340 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 377-9308
(404) 377-9308

Elf’d Up @ UP on the Roof

Beginning November 24, the rooftop restaurant and bar in Alpharetta becomes all Elf’d Up for the season. Themed after the seasonal classic movie “Christmas Vacation”, expect Instagram photo-op areas, drinks like the Holly Jolly Spritzer and the hot chocolate and green chartreuse Rebel Without a Claus, and snacks, including deviled eggs, tiny tacos, nachos, and slices of praline pecan pie for dessert.

33 S Main St, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(770) 777-5855
(770) 777-5855

Whoville and Grinch pop-up bar @ Mercantile Social

The Alpharetta restaurant on Main brings back its popular Whoville and Grinch-inspired pop-up throughout the holiday season, complete with movie-themed cocktails, food, and decor. Open now through December 31.

20 N Main St, Alpharetta, GA 30004
(470) 242-5317
(470) 242-5317

Santa’s Secret ‘Stache @ Avalon

Avalon is decked out for the holidays this season with tree and menorah lighting events, festive pop-ups, igloo dining, moments with Santa, and a skating rink. Events kick off November 10.

400 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(770) 765-1000
(770) 765-1000

Whoville Brewville @ Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon

Cherry Street Brewpub transforms again into Whoville Brewville this holiday season, complete with festive cocktails like the Mistletoe Mule, Rudolph Margarita, and egg nog, and merry and bright decor.

6640 Town Square, Alpharetta, GA 30005
(770) 696-4929
(770) 696-4929

