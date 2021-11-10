Share All sharing options for: It’s Holiday Bar Season: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

Those over-the-top holiday bars and pop-ups are back again for another round to help get people into the spirit of the season. And this year’s crop of bars offering festive frivolity promise plenty of good cheer in themed cocktails and drinks, walls and ceilings decked out in kitschy holiday decor, igloo dining, and ice skating. Here’s the latest list of bars, restaurants, and menus transforming for the holidays around Atlanta this year.

Don’t see a holiday bar listed below? Send Eater Atlanta the details at atlanta@eater.com.