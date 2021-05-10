 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Scoville Hot Chicken

Atlanta Restaurants Serving Hot Chicken That’ll Make You Sweat

Atlantans love hot chicken, whether it comes as a sandwich, a drumstick, a thigh, or batches of wings

by Mike Jordan
Scoville Hot Chicken

Atlantans love hot chicken, whether it comes as a sandwich, a drumstick, a thigh, or even wings. Due to that hunger for heat, ATL has seen an increasing number of restaurants serving hot chicken in a variety of ways on the menu, with some spots going as far as dedicating the entire establishment to spicy fried yardbird. Therefore, it’s only proper Atlanta has a guide to restaurants serving up the hottest of the hot fried chicken right now.

Don’t see a favorite hot chicken sandwich listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline to check out for the next update.

Joella's Hot Chicken - Woodstock

Louisville is in Kentucky, but with Nashville just a short drive away, it’s no wonder hot chicken made its way across state lines. There are six different flavor levels to Joella’s heat — from mild to “fire-in-da-hole.” The franchise-quality service and higher meal cost make it tough to rate this establishment at the very top of Atlanta’s hot chicken org chart, but for those seeking spicy yardbird in Woodstock, head to Joella’s.

188 Molly Ln, Woodstock, GA 30189
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

This Memphis-born fried chicken restaurant has flavor through and through, almost to the point that one might think the bird itself was born with spice in its veins. With minimal breading and maximum amounts of tang and well-balanced heat accented by flavorful peanut oil, Gus’s hot chicken totally justifies a slightly higher price point. Plates come with baked beans, slaw, and white bread.

The Mall at, 231 W Peachtree St NW Suite A-05, Atlanta, GA 30303
Scoville Hot Chicken

Started by Justin Lim, owner of Okiboru Tsukemen and Ramen in Sandy Springs, Scoville serves Nashville hot chicken sandwiches that go from totally spiceless to the startling heat of the “Reaper” topped with coleslaw, pickles, and Scoville sauce. Crinkle-cut fries, cold macaroni salad, and pickles make up the extent of the abbreviated menu here, with soft drinks and strawberry lemonade available to drink. There are also locations in Marietta, Decatur, Buckhead, Underwood Hills, and Athens.

4969 Roswell Rd #220, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Farm Birds

A ghost kitchen from the team behind Farm Burger, Farm Birds keeps it simple with three breaded, sweet-tea-brined fried chicken sandwiches: Original Southern Style, Atlanta Lemon Pepper Wet, and Nashville Hot. Masada Bakery makes the buttery brioche buns for these sandwiches, with each served with a side of slaw.

3365 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 1120, Atlanta, GA 30305
Soul: Food & Culture

Chefs Todd Richards and Joshua Lee know their Krog Street Market patrons loved the hot chicken sandwich back when Soul was Richards’ Southern Fried. With the changes came a new iteration of the former stall’s popular sandwich — this time it’s hot fried catfish topped with remoulade sauce, red onion and pickles. For those who insist on poultry, the stall includes a soul-Buffalo chicken sandwich topped with bleu cheese crumbles and spicy chicken served on a regular or collard green waffle.

99 Krog St NE T, Atlanta, GA 30307
Hattie B's Hot Chicken - Atlanta, GA

Atlantans who have never been to the original Nashville location of Hattie B’s likely became aware of the spiced-to-the-bone flavor of this deep-red chicken at its Little Five Points location. Served in platters with red-checkered wax paper, order single or double dark meat plates (leg quarters), fried hot chicken sandwiches, whole wings, a half-chicken, or tender bite-sized chunks over “Dirty Bird” fries here. There’s also a location at the corner of 10th Street and Howell Mill Road.

299 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Argosy

This East Atlanta Village hangout has been known to quietly serve some of the best versions of popular foods, including pizza and vegan burgers. So don’t sleep on the boneless hot chicken thigh sandwich at Argosy spiced with paprika, garlic, and cayenne pepper and served on a brioche bun. It’s straight flames, and quite possibly the masterpiece of the menu.

470 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Flatiron Bar and Restaurant

This East Atlanta Village anchor bar is where people can order the spicy, pickle-brined fried chicken breast sandwich throughout the week. But keep an eye out for the return of the honey hot fried chicken doughnut during weekend brunch here.

520 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Southbound

Nashville hot chicken is its own thing, but so is Chamblee hot chicken, which Southbound serves proudly in sandwich form from its perch near the city’s MARTA station. The fried yardbird is topped with spicy Szechuan sauce, cilantro, mayo, and pickles and is served on Texas toast at dinner. People can also have it for brunch on the weekends as a build-your-own biscuit.

5394 Peachtree Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341
Three Buddies

Located on Buford Highway, Three Buddies serves burgers, fried fish baskets, and fried chicken sandwiches that also happen to be 100-percent halal. While not the spiciest fried chicken sandwich on this list, the Spicy Southern fried version at Three Buddies is topped with slaw and sweet pickles and offers a satisfyingly subtle heat that builds, but doesn’t detract from the flavor.

4966 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee, GA 30341
Java Saga

Head to Java Saga at its new Buford Highway location for a sizable Taiwanese-style hot chicken sandwich in four levels of heat: lifeline (mild), crypto (hot and numbing), octane (very hot), and predator. Each sandwich comes topped with Java Lava Saga sauce and sweet pickles and is served on brown sugar milk toast. Pair it with a mango smoothie to curb the heat.

5145 Buford Hwy NE # E, Doraville, GA 30340
Kimchi Red

Kimchi Red has become a go-to for Korean fried chicken in the northern burbs, including for batches of crispy Korean smoked wings. For folks who love heat, order a whole or half Korean fried chicken in spicy sauce options like sweet chili pepper. Or try the KFC here done Mal-La-style tossed in Sichuan sauce and garnished with peppercorns and cilantro. Be sure to also order a side of kimchi fried rice.

3630 Old Milton Pkwy #110, Alpharetta, GA 30005
