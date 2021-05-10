Atlanta Restaurants Serving Hot Chicken That’ll Make You Sweat

Atlantans love hot chicken, whether it comes as a sandwich, a drumstick, a thigh, or even wings. Due to that hunger for heat, ATL has seen an increasing number of restaurants serving hot chicken in a variety of ways on the menu, with some spots going as far as dedicating the entire establishment to spicy fried yardbird. Therefore, it’s only proper Atlanta has a guide to restaurants serving up the hottest of the hot fried chicken right now.

Don’t see a favorite hot chicken sandwich listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline to check out for the next update.