12 Must-Try Indian Restaurants Around Atlanta

Atlanta’s burgeoning food scene features a fair bit of diversity, especially when it comes to the growing number and types of Indian restaurants found throughout the city and the metropolitan area. As restaurants continue to adjust to changes in service brought on by the pandemic, many Indian restaurants around town have adapted to the evolving needs of diners, both in dishes served and in how the business operates. Here are just few places to check out offering a variety of dining options and dishes to try representing multiple regions across India. Consider this map just a starting point to the vast variety of Indian food to explore from restaurants around Atlanta.

Don’t see a favorite restaurant listed? Send Eater Atlanta restaurant details at atlanta@eater.com for consideration on the next update.

