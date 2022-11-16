 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Kale pakoras, SPDP, and okra fries from Chai Pani.
Kale pakoras, SPDP, and okra fries.
Chai Pani

12 Must-Try Indian Restaurants Around Atlanta

Find everything from Indian street food spots to restaurants serving biriyani, curries, dosa, and uttapam variations

by Nandita Godbole Updated
Kale pakoras, SPDP, and okra fries.
| Chai Pani
by Nandita Godbole Updated

Atlanta’s burgeoning food scene features a fair bit of diversity, especially when it comes to the growing number and types of Indian restaurants found throughout the city and the metropolitan area. As restaurants continue to adjust to changes in service brought on by the pandemic, many Indian restaurants around town have adapted to the evolving needs of diners, both in dishes served and in how the business operates. Here are just few places to check out offering a variety of dining options and dishes to try representing multiple regions across India. Consider this map just a starting point to the vast variety of Indian food to explore from restaurants around Atlanta.

Don’t see a favorite restaurant listed? Send Eater Atlanta restaurant details at atlanta@eater.com for consideration on the next update.

Read more: Explore the Wonderful World of Chaat Around Atlanta

Aroma Indian Bistro

Tucked into one corner of a shopping center at the intersection of Sandy Plains Road and Woodstock Road is a modest little restaurant offering classic Punjabi food, in the spirit of a dhabba or an Indian-style truck stop. In operation since just before the pandemic, stop in for one of the elaborate lunch specials or select from the many delightful entrees such as a paneer bhurji — a scrambled paneer and peas preparation — or an addictive honey gobi of seasoned cauliflower that is battered, fried, and finished with a spicy sauce. Everything is cooked to order, and it is well worth the wait. Seating is fairly limited. Be sure to add a lightly sweet and perfectly blended mango lassi for an unforgettable meal.

4750 Alabama Rd #114, Roswell, GA 30075
(470) 494-5228
(470) 494-5228

Aamar Indian Cuisine

Located on Luckie Street, this small, counter-service Indian restaurant might be one of downtown Atlanta’s best hidden gems. Head to Aamar for homey dishes of vegetable biryani, lamb tikka masala, tandoori platters, and spicy curries. Open late.

100 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 257-6959
(404) 257-6959

Bawarchi Biryanis Atlanta

This Sandy Springs establishment offers a delightful selection of classic Indian flavors. The restaurant specializes in catering a party favorite — biryani, a slow-cooked layered dish of rice and proteins, available on its own as a Biryani Bucket or alongside a curry, an appetizer naan, and dessert to serve two. The extensive menu includes single-portion choices of biryani as well. In addition to traditional Indian restaurant dishes such as butter chicken and paneer, Bawarchi Biryanis features regional delicacies such as a fragrant and flavorful grilled chicken bihari kebab with notes of ajwain, the nellore chepala pulusu, Andhra-style fish curry with tamarind, and karaikudi goat curry with succulent chunks of meat cooked in a luscious sauce redolent with the flavors of fennel, coconut and a balanced myriad of other spices.

6627-A Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-5059
(404) 255-5059

Botiwalla

Set within the busy food hall of Ponce City Market, this boisterous stall is part of the Chai Pani brand of restaurants, and the brainchild of award-wining chef Meherwan Irani. The hyper casual restaurant stall with counter service offers popular Indian street foods like chaat and a street food favorite from Pune, sev puri dahi puri or SPDP — a snack mix of puffed crisps filled with potatoes, doused in spicy, sweet, and tangy chutneys and smothered in chickpea vermicelli or sev. With a large selection of wraps like chicken tikka and lamb boti kebab rolls, tamarind glazed spare ribs, burgers, and grilled skewers, there is something for everyone at Botiwalla. It includes a few vegetarian and vegan options, too. The friendly staff is happy to make recommendations for dietary preferences. The in-house spice blends from Irani’s Spicewalla are available for purchase here. Irani also owns critically acclaimed restaurant Chai Pani in Decatur, serving variations on Indian street food favorites with cocktails during dinner and a buffet during lunch.

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta, GA 30308
(470) 225-8963
(470) 225-8963

Sankranti - Indian Kitchen

Open in the new State Farm building in the Perimeter Mall area, owner Srinivasa Nimmagadda dubbed the restaurant “the Indian version of Chipotle.” Create build-your-own meals by choosing from proteins with carbs and vegetables as rice bowls, burrito-style rolls, or salads. Add one of the flavor-packed sauces — a house yogurt or the tangy sweet tamarind sauce — to the selection to create a dynamic dish. Curry bowls are sumptuous portions of one of several entrees or curries served over rice with the option to add a single serving of one of the restaurant’s many savory sides, such as a vegetable samosas, mango chicken, or paratha. The menu includes several vegetarian and vegan options as well.

237 Perimeter Center Pkwy NE Suite H-56, Dunwoody, GA 30346
(470) 622-7778
(470) 622-7778

Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine

In a small shopping strip anchored on either side by two different food marts, nestled in a largely residential area in the heart of Dunwoody, is a no-frills Indian restaurant with modest seating. But its soulful Andhra-style Indian food might make even the most discerning diner drive across town just to enjoy one of the varieties of dosas here. Be sure to try the minimalist papery perfection that is a ghee dosa served on a large oval platter with a spicy coconut chutney and the staple lentil stew, sambar. The decadently flavorful malai kofta is comforting and nutty, and this owner-run restaurant is a great neighborhood gathering place, too.

4639 N Shallowford Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338
(678) 261-7840
(678) 261-7840

Chai Pani Decatur

This second restaurant backed by James Beard award-winning chef Meherwan Irani brought Decatur a spot dedicated to Indian street foods like disco bhel, samosa chaat, matchstick okra fries, vada pav, and kale pakoras. Chai Pani also features curries on the menu, including kolhapuri mutton and Goan prawn masala, along with other dishes like a paneer sandwich and tomato cheese uttapam. Look for a lunch buffet daily, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and pani puri nights every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

406 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 378-4030
(404) 378-4030

Zyka

First opened on Scott Boulevard in North Decatur over 25 years ago, Zyka continues to offer a broad range of dishes from Hyderabad and the surrounding region. Think dishes like aloo tikki and gobi Manchurian and popular favorites like Chicken 65, saag paneer, Hyderabadi biryani with mutton, and malai kofta. The restaurant also serves halal meats. Make sure to order kulfi — a dense frozen dessert sporting flavors like pistachio and mango served in clay pot. There’s now a location of Zyka open in Alpharetta.

1677 Scott Blvd, Decatur, GA 30033
(404) 728-4444
(404) 728-4444

Madras Mantra Decatur

An Atlanta staple for decades, Madras Mantra includes two locations in Decatur and Marietta. As the name suggests, the menu features many iconic south Indian dishes like spicy rasam soup, the popular lentil stew sambar, and umpteen dosa and uttapam variations, all ideal for gluten-free or vegan diners. The menu also includes familiar north Indian entrees like dal palak — a spinach and lentil stew — choley masala — a stew of garbanzo beans — and south Indian regional fare such as the fiery hot gutti vankaya curry made with banana peppers and peanuts. Chutneys are available in takeout containers.

2179 Lawrenceville Hwy A, Decatur, GA 30033
(470) 660-4400
(470) 660-4400

Nalan Indian Cuisine

Nestled in an office park off of Windward Parkway, Nalan offers many Indian dishes for the food lover interested in exploring traditional recipes from home kitchens across the country. While it features familiar fare such as tandoori, tikka masala, and koftas, explore regional dishes here such as idiyappam, or string hoppers, aapam, or hoppers made with rice flour and tapioca flour, and parotta, or layered white flour parathas crushed and served with traditional curries. The kal dosa is a spongy, home-style dosa with the texture of soft savory pancakes and is available with a host of sides. Finish up with a creamy coconut and fennel custard, a lightly sweet flan-like preparation sans caramel sugar.

5815 Windward Pkwy Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005
(770) 559-0344
(770) 559-0344

Rice n' Pie

Owner-operated Rice and Pie is a hidden gem in a shopping complex off of Peachtree Industrial Road in Duluth. This establishment has operated since 2017 and survived despite the pandemic, thanks to its unique pizza offerings like a Chatpata Chat with chaat flavors, a chili pizza with curry leaves, or mobile-only pies like the corn and spinach pizza. The restaurant also offers a small selection of biryani. The owner here is quick to offer her friendly personal suggestions for those needing help selecting from the menu. Add a chikoo (or sapote, a type of mamey fruit) shake with milk, honey, and ice cream for a delightful beverage choice, or their Stramba smoothie with strawberry, mango, and bananas.

3980 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Berkeley Lake, GA 30096
(770) 302-0320
(770) 302-0320

Chinese Dhaba

Expect to find everything from Szechuan Hakka noodles and ginger capsicum or curry fried rice to chicken and gobi Manchurian, crispy Chinese bhel, and even General Tso’s chicken with a twist at this Indo-Chinese restaurant. Chinese Dhaba also includes locations at Patel Plaza in North Decatur, at the Global Mall food court in Norcross, and in Suwanee.

3083 Breckinridge Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096
(678) 682-8599
(678) 682-8599

