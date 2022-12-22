 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chase the Chill Away With Irish Coffee From These Atlanta Bars

Irish whiskey, strong black coffee, sugar, and fresh cream create a reviving tonic meant to warm the soul and perk up the neurons in one fell swoop

When whiskey and coffee come together it can be a beautiful thing. But when Irish whiskey, strong black coffee, sugar, and fresh heavy cream combine, the cocktail it creates is a reviving tonic meant to warm the soul and perk up the neurons in one fell swoop.

Irish Coffee began its life as a cocktail in 1943 at Foynes Airport in Ireland, on the banks of the Shannon Estuary. The hot drink, created by local chef Joe Sheridan, was served to passengers as they arrived at the airport by Pan American flying boats. When Foynes closed, the boozy hot coffee became a staple on the bar menu at the restaurant (Sheridan’s) at nearby Shannon Airport, where it’s still served today. Eventually, Irish Coffee made its way to the United States in the 1950s, thanks to travel writer Stanton Delaplane, who was traveling through the Shannon Airport in 1952 and had the drink. Delaplane introduced Irish Coffee to George Freeberg and Jack Koeppler, the owners of the Buena Vista Cafe in San Francisco — and the rest, as they say, is history.

Now folks can find Irish Coffee and numerous interpretations on the drink at coffee shops and cocktail bars all over the world. Check out these takes on the Irish Coffee found at bars around Atlanta.

Don’t see a favorite Irish Coffee listed? Send Eater Atlanta an email via the tipline.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

West Egg Cafe

People who frequent longtime breakfast and lunch spot at Westside Provisions District know the Irish Coffee here is classic and boozy, given an extra boost with Bailey’s Irish Cream.

1100 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 872-3973
The indoor/outdoor coffee and cocktail bar at the Interlock offers a straightforward version of the Irish Coffee, but made with rye whiskey to give it a spicy finish with notes of black pepper and baking spices.

1115 Howell Mill Rd NW P150, Atlanta, GA 30318
Momonoki

The Japanese cafe and ramen bar in Midtown gives the Irish Coffee a slight twist, opting for whiskey mixed with Okinawa brown sugar topped with a frothy milk foam.

95 8th St NW #100, Atlanta, GA 30309
Roshambo

Roshambo comes to Buckhead from the team behind the Local Three and Muss and Turner’s. Keeping it classic is what the bar opts for with the Irish Coffee: Jameson, raw sugar, hot coffee, and whipped cream.

2355 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Café Intermezzo - Midtown

Of course Cafe Intermezzo includes a classic Irish Coffee on the menu, but it also features several other boozy hot coffee drinks to try. There’s the Bailey’s cappuccino with espresso and steamed cream and the Cafe Royale with coffee, brandy, and schlag (whipped cream).

1065 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Bon Ton

Bon Ton offers riffs on Viet-Cajun dishes, including Cajun crawfish boils, a banh mi with blackened catfish or fried shrimp, and a spicy jicama and papaya salad, which pairs nicely with the hot sticky fried chicken nuggets. Owned by the team behind the Lawrence, the bar is well known in Atlanta for its stellar cocktails. A perennial favorite on the menu is the frozen Vietnamese Irish Coffee made with Jameson Irish whiskey, coffee brandy, chicory, sweetened condensed milk, cream, and hints of nutmeg.

674 Myrtle St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Manny's Grant Park

This low-key Grant Park bar and pub is often a gathering spot for local residents and folks hoping to catch a soccer match, Braves game, or football on the TVs. The Wide Awake from Manny’s is a potent cold brew spin on Irish Coffee made with Slow and Low Coffee Old Fashioned (rye whiskey blended with Intelligentsia Coffee, raw honey, Demerara sugar, Angostura bitters, and orange), coffee brandy, cold brew, and Irish whiskey cream.

580 Woodward Ave SE UNIT C, Atlanta, GA 30312
Apres Diem

The Midtown Promenade restaurant serves what it calls Welcome Back Coffee — a cocktail of Jameson and black coffee mixed with Kahlua and orange bitters topped with whipped cream and candied orange bites.

931 Monroe Dr NE St C103, Atlanta, GA 30308
Pancake Social

This all-day breakfast joint at Ponce City Market offers a classic take on Irish Coffee listed on the “Morning Routine” section of the menu. Pair it with lemon ricotta or apple-spiced pancakes or a savory grits bowl served with a fried egg, chives, cheddar cheese, and bacon on top.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Table & Main | a southern tavern

The tiny bar at Table and Main offers a take on Irish Coffee with a distinctly southern twist. Called Cabin Coffee, the hot coffee cocktail is spiked with pecan rye whiskey and Bailey’s Irish Cream topped with bourbon-infused whipped cream.

1028 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
The General Muir

The General Muir gives the Irish Coffee an aged rum and cold brew twist with its version. The Sparrow is also mixed with Irish cream liqueur and cocoa powder.

1540 Avenue Pl (at Clifton Rd NE), Atlanta, GA 30329
Marlay House Irish Pub

This Irish pub in the heart of downtown Decatur features a traditional take on Irish Coffee on the menu with Slane Irish whiskey, coffee from neighboring Dancing Goats, and Irish whipped cream.

426 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
My Parents' Basement

This Avondale Estates comic book shop and bar serves a classic Irish Coffee, with Jameson and hot coffee spiked with brown sugar topped with whipped cream that’s sprinkled with nutmeg.

22 N Avondale Rd, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
