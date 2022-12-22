Chase the Chill Away With Irish Coffee From These Atlanta Bars

Irish whiskey, strong black coffee, sugar, and fresh cream create a reviving tonic meant to warm the soul and perk up the neurons in one fell swoop

When whiskey and coffee come together it can be a beautiful thing. But when Irish whiskey, strong black coffee, sugar, and fresh heavy cream combine, the cocktail it creates is a reviving tonic meant to warm the soul and perk up the neurons in one fell swoop.

Irish Coffee began its life as a cocktail in 1943 at Foynes Airport in Ireland, on the banks of the Shannon Estuary. The hot drink, created by local chef Joe Sheridan, was served to passengers as they arrived at the airport by Pan American flying boats. When Foynes closed, the boozy hot coffee became a staple on the bar menu at the restaurant (Sheridan’s) at nearby Shannon Airport, where it’s still served today. Eventually, Irish Coffee made its way to the United States in the 1950s, thanks to travel writer Stanton Delaplane, who was traveling through the Shannon Airport in 1952 and had the drink. Delaplane introduced Irish Coffee to George Freeberg and Jack Koeppler, the owners of the Buena Vista Cafe in San Francisco — and the rest, as they say, is history.

Now folks can find Irish Coffee and numerous interpretations on the drink at coffee shops and cocktail bars all over the world. Check out these takes on the Irish Coffee found at bars around Atlanta.

