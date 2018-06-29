 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Marranitos, ginger cookies shaped like pigs at El Tesoro
Marranitos at El Tesoro in Edgewood.
Ryan Fleisher

17 Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Atlanta Offering More Than Chicken Nuggets

From dim sum to a restaurant with views of an airport

by Beth McKibben Updated
Marranitos at El Tesoro in Edgewood.
| Ryan Fleisher
by Beth McKibben Updated

While the majority of Atlanta’s restaurants are pretty kid-friendly — some with menus to match — parents still feel pressured to find meals which not only suit their own needs, but the needs of their children, too. It’s a nice gesture for restaurants to offer a kids menu, but not all parents want their little ones dining on chicken nuggets, corn dogs, and butter noodles before running off to a playscape. The following list of restaurants is a mix of known, kid-approved spots with pint-sized portions of the adult menu and a few under-the-radar dining suggestions to consider.

Don’t see a favorite kid-friendly restaurant listed? Give it a shout out in the comments or via the tipline.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Muss & Turner's

Muss & Turner’s in Smyrna serves up sandwiches and salads with a side of sophistication. Grown-ups in the party can order classics like the reuben with corn beef brisket or a lamb and pork gyro topped with barrel-aged feta paired with a local beer or a cocktail. And M&T doesn’t dumb down their kids menu. There’s pulled pork, beef sliders, and seasonal vegetables, too. A solid place for a quick and easy night out with the family. On nights without the kids, check out the restaurant’s speakeasy, Eleanor’s, behind the cooler door.

1675 Cumberland Pkwy SE #309, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 434-1114
(770) 434-1114

Souper Jenny

Head to one of Souper Jenny’s area locations for healthy takes on soups and sandwiches. There’s gluten free and vegan options on the menu, too. Check online for the daily menu.

1082 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 603-9977
(404) 603-9977

La Fonda Latina

A longtime family favorite, La Fonda Latina serves a mix of Spanish, Mexican, and Cuban dishes, including tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, along with paella and Cuban sandwiches. The cantina offers five locations throughout Atlanta. The group behind La Fonda also own another family favorite: Fellini’s Pizza

1025 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 249-2272
(404) 249-2272

R. Thomas' Deluxe Grill

There isn’t anything quite like R. Thomas’ in Atlanta, and there wasn’t anyone quite like the man who built the popular all-day breakfast and brunch spot on Peachtree Street (RIP Sir Richard.) After more than 30 years, Thomas’s legacy is still a restaurant filled with quirky decor, his beloved birds, and a menu of healthy yet hearty fare.

1858, 1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 881-0246
(404) 881-0246

Staplehouse

Looking for a great outdoor dining option for both kids and parents? Head over to Staplehouse on Edgewood to order hearty grain bowls, charcuterie and cheese boards, and meaty sandwiches like the market’s Italian grinder or its take on a muffuletta. Grab a few locally made sodas from the fridge for the kids and a cocktail, beer, or glass of wine for the parents. Then, head out back to the garden patio, which comes equipped with sidewalk chalk and tee ball to keep little ones occupied while they wait for their food.

541 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 524-5005
(404) 524-5005

Folk Art Restaurant

The diner-like Folk Art is a bright and cheery spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Inman Park filled with vintage decor and a menu of comforting, homey fare. Try any of the restaurant’s popular pancakes, waffles, and omelets for breakfast. For lunch, order burgers or the go-big-or-go-home “bad to the bone” sandwich with roasted pork shoulder topped with collard green coleslaw and date chili bourbon barbecue sauce. Don’t miss out on the grilled cheese and tomato soup combo here. A kids menu includes everything from fried shrimp to French toast to Greek yogurt and granola. There’s also a location in Decatur.

465 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 537-4493
(404) 537-4493

El Tesoro

There’s rarely a day at El Tesoro where kids aren’t taking advantage of the restaurant’s sprawling patio space while parents take a load off with a cold beer or margarita before the food arrives. Tacos at El Tesoro come dressed with onions and cilantro, and are doctored up with scrambled eggs, beef, chicken, pork, or salchichon (Mexican sausage). Typically run as a Thursday special, the birria tacos here are not to be missed (neither is the tlayuda.) It’s a great spot for families who love soccer, too, as the restaurant often tunes into Atlanta United matches and other soccer games throughout the season.

1374 Arkwright Pl SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
(470) 440-5502
(470) 440-5502

Le Petit Marche

Former owner Marchet Sparks transferred ownership of her beloved Kirkwood brunch spot to Osiris Ballard and chef Anthony Sanders in 2021, the team behind Atlanta Breakfast Club and ABC Chicken and Waffles. And after reopening the restaurant under the same name, Ballard and Sanders kept their word in retaining the family-friendly vibe here and much of the menu Sparks created for Le Petit Marche when the restaurant first opened in 2008.

1984 Hosea L Williams Dr NE Ste. A, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 371-9888
(404) 371-9888

Farm Burger

Farm Burger has been a hit with families since the day the first outpost opened in 2008. Burgers are made with 100-percent grass-fed beef and pork or free-range chicken. Sides and condiments are created using organic, local ingredients straight from the farm. The Lil’ Farmers menu offers pint-sized burgers and a grass-fed beef hot dog along with a grilled cheese. There are several Farm Burger locations now throughout Atlanta and the metro area.

4514B Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338
(770) 454-2201
(770) 454-2201

Downwind Restaurant and Lounge

The food here may not be fancy, but that’s not why airplane owners, enthusiasts, and families come to Downwind at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK). This decades-old restaurant and bar serves everything from chicken wings to turkey clubs and BLTs to burgers, and everything in-between. The best part about dining at Downwind is watching the planes taking off and landing at the small airport. Sit on the patio for the best views.

2000 Airport Rd, Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 452-0973
(770) 452-0973

Chai Pani Decatur

Fast and friendly food and service is part of what makes Chai Pani in downtown Decatur a popular spot for families. Chai Pani’s signature Indian street food snacks and dishes include a few with local twists, like the kale pakoras, as well as traditional dishes such as the thali-style platters. The restaurant even offers a kids menu with pint-sized portions of uttapam (south Indian flat bread with toppings) and a kathi roll with chicken, cheese, and rice. Expect a buffet here during lunch.

406 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 378-4030
(404) 378-4030

Oriental Pearl

For a family meal where everyone gets what they want, there’s dim sum at Oriental Pearl. The Atlanta Chinatown restaurant offers a full dim sum experience with servers pushing carts filled with various dumplings, buns, rice dishes, and desserts all for the taking to share with the table. Oriental Pearl also includes a standard menu of dishes beyond dim sum.

5399 New Peachtree Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 986-9866
(770) 986-9866

The Deer and The Dove

Chef Terry Koval opened this Decatur restaurant in 2019. The Deer and the Dove has become not only a destination restaurant for Atlantans, but provides Koval ample space to really shine as a chef. It’s also a great spot to partake in a casual yet sophisticated meal with the family and includes a kids menu, too. Expect skillfully composed dishes of in-season vegetables, beef and pork from nearby cattle and pig farms, and game meat entrees, like crispy rabbit legs fried in fermented buttermilk, duck sausage roulade, and plates of venison. The bar offers a handful of classic cocktails, beer, and cider, as well as a selection of mainly French and Italian wines.

155 Sycamore St, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 748-4617
(404) 748-4617

Victory Sandwich Bar

Tiny sandwiches for $5 a pop are hard to beat, making Victory Sandwich Bar in Decatur and Inman Park a perfect spot to grab a quick lunch or dinner with the kids boosting both an affordable price tag and manageable portion sizes. Make sure to order a bowl of the restaurant’s daily popcorn, too.

340 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 377-9300
(404) 377-9300

Miss Gogi

Korean barbecue is all about family-style dining. Try Miss Gogi, located across from Kula Revolving Sushi Bar (another great option for sushi-loving families) in the Super H Mart plaza in Doraville. Clean and bright with good ventilation and quality meats, order the samgyupsal — thick slices of marinated pork, grilled on a flat top, and served with banchan.

6035 Peachtree Rd Ste C115, Atlanta, GA 30360
(770) 220-3003
(770) 220-3003

Food Terminal

Even the pickiest eater in the family will find something within the pages of Food Terminal’s magazine of menu options. The sleek and modern Malaysian street food restaurant on Buford Highway in Chamblee offers everything from hot noodle soups and barbecue spare ribs to dumplings and skewers of meat to curry and roti plates. Order a variety of dishes to share family-style. A location is also open on Atlanta’s westside.

5000 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee, GA 30341
(678) 353-6110
(678) 353-6110

Arepa Mia

Venezuelan restaurant Arepa Mia in Avondale Estates has been making arepas for well over a decade in Atlanta. The menu consists of arepas stuffed with beef, chicken, seafood, avocado, or scrambled eggs as well as empanadas, cachapas (Venezuelan sweet or savory pancake), and pabellón with shredded beef, black beans, fried plantains, queso, and jasmine rice. The restaurant offers a great list of local and craft beers and rum cocktails for thirsty parents, a bright and cheerful interior, and a large covered patio for al fresco dining.

10 N Clarendon Ave, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
(404) 600-3509
(404) 600-3509

