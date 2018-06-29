17 Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Atlanta Offering More Than Chicken Nuggets

While the majority of Atlanta’s restaurants are pretty kid-friendly — some with menus to match — parents still feel pressured to find meals which not only suit their own needs, but the needs of their children, too. It’s a nice gesture for restaurants to offer a kids menu, but not all parents want their little ones dining on chicken nuggets, corn dogs, and butter noodles before running off to a playscape. The following list of restaurants is a mix of known, kid-approved spots with pint-sized portions of the adult menu and a few under-the-radar dining suggestions to consider.

Don’t see a favorite kid-friendly restaurant listed? Give it a shout out in the comments or via the tipline.