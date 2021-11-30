10 Kosher Restaurants and Markets Around Atlanta

Atlanta and the surrounding metro area are known for culturally diverse dining filled with restaurants catering to a variety of tastes. However, some cuisines are simply hard to find here. For those who follow the Jewish dietary laws of Kashrut (kahsh-root), where all food must be kosher, finding good options meeting the necessary standards can be challenging in Atlanta.

When it comes to the rules of keeping kosher, things can get pretty complicated. At the most basic level, those who follow Jewish dietary laws abstain from pork and shellfish and refrain from mixing meat and dairy. For folks who are strict in their observance, any food cooked or eaten must be certified kosher by a reputable agency in order to guarantee all of the laws are observed to the highest possible degree. Atlanta’s local kosher-certifying agency, the Atlanta Kashruth Commission, is nationally known and well respected. The agency works with local food producers and ingredient processors, overseeing a number of Atlanta restaurants and catering facilities to ensure each follows and meets certified kosher standards.

Below, Eater rounded up the kosher restaurants and markets to consider checking out in Atlanta. Of note, kosher restaurants here don’t serve or cook dairy or meat together. Any restaurant listed as “dairy” on this map is purely vegetarian. A restaurant listed as “meat” won’t use any dairy at all in the cooking or on the premises. In accordance with Jewish law, these restaurants are typically closed on Friday night and on Saturday.