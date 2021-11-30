 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A spread of steak, burgers, plantain chips, yucca fries, yellow rice, and salads from kosher restaurant Fuego Mundo - Latin American Wood-Fire Grill in Atlanta. Fuego Mundo - Latin American Wood-Fire Grill

10 Kosher Restaurants and Markets Around Atlanta

From kosher pizza and pasta dishes to certified kosher restaurants serving shawarma burgers and Chinese takeout

by Robbie Medwed Updated
Fuego Mundo - Latin American Wood-Fire Grill

Atlanta and the surrounding metro area are known for culturally diverse dining filled with restaurants catering to a variety of tastes. However, some cuisines are simply hard to find here. For those who follow the Jewish dietary laws of Kashrut (kahsh-root), where all food must be kosher, finding good options meeting the necessary standards can be challenging in Atlanta.

When it comes to the rules of keeping kosher, things can get pretty complicated. At the most basic level, those who follow Jewish dietary laws abstain from pork and shellfish and refrain from mixing meat and dairy. For folks who are strict in their observance, any food cooked or eaten must be certified kosher by a reputable agency in order to guarantee all of the laws are observed to the highest possible degree. Atlanta’s local kosher-certifying agency, the Atlanta Kashruth Commission, is nationally known and well respected. The agency works with local food producers and ingredient processors, overseeing a number of Atlanta restaurants and catering facilities to ensure each follows and meets certified kosher standards.

Below, Eater rounded up the kosher restaurants and markets to consider checking out in Atlanta. Of note, kosher restaurants here don’t serve or cook dairy or meat together. Any restaurant listed as “dairy” on this map is purely vegetarian. A restaurant listed as “meat” won’t use any dairy at all in the cooking or on the premises. In accordance with Jewish law, these restaurants are typically closed on Friday night and on Saturday.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Fuego Mundo (meat)

Fuego Mundo is a wood-fired, South American grill that’s not only kosher, but the entrees and sides here are also gluten free. Separate fryers are used for gluten-free dishes. Expect a large selection of steaks and churrasco (grilled meat skewers) and plenty of grilled vegetables and tofu to round out the meal. The yucca fries with dairy-free ranch dip and the Uruguayan grass-fed ribeye are standout items on this menu. Shabbat family meals available. Patio seating.

5600 Roswell Rd H120, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
(404) 256-4330
(404) 256-4330

EB Catering Co. (dairy and meat prepared in separate kitchens)

Operating in Sandy Springs as both a kosher ghost kitchen and catering facility, EB Catering Co. features a selection of sandwiches, salads, and snacks for sale throughout the week, including blackened tilapia sandwich, pastrami egg rolls, and a steak salad, along with family meals for Shabbat every Friday. EB Catering also offers special menus for holidays like Rosh Hashanah and Passover. Pickup available from either Northland Drive in Sandy Springs and on Holly Lane in Toco Hills.

5200 Northland Dr, Atlanta, GA 30342
(347) 988-4279
(347) 988-4279

Formaggio Mio (dairy)

Formaggio Mio, a self-described family bistro, features classic Italian-style entrees, including paninis, pastas, pizzas, and a great selection of vegetarian burgers and fish dishes. Though most folks stop by Formaggio Mio for pizza, the pasta entrees here, like the pasta bolognese made with Impossible meat and the eggplant parmigiana appetizers, are worth ordering. Formaggio Mio is one of the few kosher restaurants to open on Saturday nights after the Sabbath ends, too, beginning dinner service at 9:00 pm. 

2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(678) 973-0360
(678) 973-0360

The Kosher Gourmet (meat)

Though Kosher Gourmet is primarily known as a kosher butcher, the market features a large deli case filled with the trimmings needed to make a classic pastrami, corned beef, turkey, or almost any other kind of over-sized, overstuffed sandwich. There are also plenty of pickles and salads to make those sandwiches into a full meal here. Pick up some freshly baked challah, pita, and classic Jewish desserts, too. Kosher Gourmet includes a solid selection of bagels and shelves full of kosher wines from around the world. 

2153 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 636-1114
(404) 636-1114

Toco Grill (meat)

In the same shopping center as Formaggio Mio and Kosher Gourmet, Toco Grill is the spot for kosher burgers and Israeli street food. Famous for its laffa-stuffed shawarma sandwiches and its shawarma burger, Toco Grill also serves baguettes piled high with pulled beef, falafel, and schnitzel, and its popular hummus topped with rich, ground beef and spices. Toco Grill is one of the few kosher restaurants in Atlanta to deliver (up to 20 miles), and it is well worth it. Patio seating.

1658 Lavista Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 996-2279
(404) 996-2279

Chai Peking Chinese Restaurant inside Kroger (meat)

Chai Peking, the kosher, takeout-only restaurant located inside the Toco Hills Kroger, embraced everything that’s wonderful about American Chinese food on its menu. The dishes here are familiar and nostalgic, like the sesame chicken and Mongolian beef. Chai Peking also offers gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free options, too. In addition to everything on the menu being dairy free, Chai Peking features special Shabbat meal packages. The Kroger in Toco Hills also offers a wide variety of kosher products and kosher selections in its deli. Shabbat family meals available from Chai Peking.

2205 Lavista Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 327-7810
(404) 327-7810

The Spicy Peach (dairy prepared on site, meat packaged for takeout)

The Spicy Peach is where Atlanta’s kosher gourmands go to find rare, kosher ingredients and sauces from around the world. The market includes a sushi counter for large and small orders, a panini counter, and custom gift baskets. The Spicy Peach teamed up with a few kosher meat caterers to offer Shabbat meals for takeout, including barbecue and Israeli-Mediterranean options, and features a large selection of fresh challah at the end of every week. Shabbat family meals available.

2887 N Druid Hills Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 334-7200
(404) 334-7200

Publix Super Market at Toco Hills Shopping Center

Sure, it’s Publix, but the Toco Hills location includes a kosher version of the grocery chain’s popular fried chicken along with its rotisserie chickens and sandwiches in the deli.

2969 N Druid Hills Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 638-6022
(404) 638-6022

Tip Top Kosher Market Atlanta (meat)

Tucked inside the back of an Israeli grocery and market, Tip Top’s food counter features a small selection of freshly made sandwiches available in a pita or on a baguette. Choose from a pastrami toasted sandwich or go for an Israeli-style fried chicken schnitzel sandwich stuffed with hummus, eggplant, pickles, and other condiments. Grab some baked goods and snacks in the market, too. 

2211 Savoy Dr, Atlanta, GA 30341
(678) 395-4324
(678) 395-4324

Nur Kosher Kitchen (meat)

After closing briefly at the end of 2022 to retool the menu, Nur is back open on Buford Highway, and it’s now AKC certified. Centering on dishes from throughout the Mediterranean region, look for Moroccan bourekas, falafel, hummus plates with freshly baked pita, and eggplant carpaccio to start, followed by entrees of whole fish, kofta kababs, and even burgers. The family meal at Nur comes with shawarma, chicken pargiyot, schnitzel, falafel, rice, and a variety of sides and feeds up to four people.

7130 Buford Hwy NE Suite C-100, Atlanta, GA 30340
(678) 691-3821
(678) 691-3821

