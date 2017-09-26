 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Brunch All Day, Every Day Around Atlanta

16 Meat and Threes Around Atlanta to Fill Your Plate Full of Southern Comfort

12 Delightful Atlanta Diners Serving Everything From Patty Melts to Fried Catfish

A person pulls the gooey cheese from a Korean corn dog at TKO inside Southern Feed Store in East Atlanta.
TKO Korean at Southern Feedstore is open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Colette Collins

20 Restaurants for Late-Night Food Around Atlanta

Restaurants open for pizza, wings, kimchi fried rice, ramen, and hot dogs late into the night

by Eater Staff Updated
TKO Korean at Southern Feedstore is open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
| Colette Collins
by Eater Staff Updated

Most Atlanta restaurants close down the kitchen at 10 p.m., which isn’t conducive to the hours kept by night owls or folks just getting off work. While old reliables like Waffle House are always open, there are plenty of other solid food options available around Atlanta for late-night dining after 10 p.m. and beyond.

Looking for restaurants open 24 hours? Try one of these Atlanta restaurants.

Don’t see a favorite late night food spot listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Zucca Bar & Pizzeria

Located at Smyrna Market Village, Zucca Bar and Pizzeria features a late-night menu with baskets of crispy fries, wings, chicken egg rolls, and a handful of New York-style pizzas. Order a Victory Pie topped with tangy plum tomato sauce, cheese and parsley sausage, basil, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, and shaved parmesan. Slices are $3 each. Open until 4 a.m. most nights. Late-night menu begins at 10 p.m.

2860 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
Chairs Upstairs Bar and Restaurant

When the owners of the original Corner Tavern left to build a new Hapeville location across from the East Point MARTA station, regulars were worried. But, the beer selection and the food at Chairs in the old tavern building is still solid. Order the white chicken chili if it’s on the menu or just grab wings from the outdoor smoker. Kitchen closes at 12 a.m.

2783 Main St, East Point, GA 30344
Forrest Eatery

This collection of restaurants operating from the Forrest Eatery ghost kitchen in Berkeley Park includes a few late-night delivery options. Order bulgogi cheesesteaks or kimchi fried rice from MattChews, a loaded shrimp burrito from Larry’s Late Night Eats, or jollof rice or fufu with egusi soup from African Tender. Check individual restaurants for hours. Many restaurants stay open for delivery past 2 a.m.

800 Forrest St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Oak Street Eats

Located in West End, this shared kitchen facility includes several restaurants that stay open late for pick up and delivery, serving everything from soul food, Philly cheesesteaks, and birria tacos to vegan fare, seafood boils, and fresh-pressed juices. Individual restaurant hours vary.

777 Oak St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Café Intermezzo - Midtown

Fans of this European-style coffeehouse and restaurant known for its desserts will be pleased to learn that Cafe Intermezzo stays open late into the evening in Midtown. Order coffee, wine, and cocktails paired with a seafood crepe or spicy tortellini, followed by a red velvet torte, tiramisu, or cheesecake for dessert. Sunday - Thursday, open until 12 a.m.; Friday and Saturday until 1 a.m. Kitchen closes 30 minutes prior.

1065 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Our Bar ATL

This Edgewood Avenue bar is open for late night drinks, dancing, and food. And the new menu provides Our Bar ATL the opportunity to utilize the automats (hot food vending machines) that have sat idle at the bar to help speed up service and allow for more affordable, handheld foods such as pizza rolls and pretzels. Open Sunday until 12 a.m.; Monday - Saturday until 2:30 a.m.

339 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Woody's CheeseSteaks

Looking for cheesesteaks in Midtown? Head over to sandwich institution Woody’s at the corner of Monroe and Virginia across from Midtown High School for one of the restaurant’s original cheesesteaks with shaved, chopped steak, sauteed onions, and a choice of white American cheese, provolone, or Cheese Whiz or a sandwich stuffed with shaved chopped steak, sauteed onions, mushrooms, peppers, and cheese of choice. There are two other locations in Buckhead and East Atlanta Village and both are open late for food. Open until 12 a.m. Sunday - Thursday; until 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

981 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Manny's Grant Park

This low-key spot in Grant Park is often a gathering place for residents throughout the week, and for folks following the English Premier League to take in a match on the TVs throughout the pub. Manny’s also features a late-night food menu, from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., with snacks like nachos, pork cracklins, chili, wings, and pizza rolls. Late night menu Monday - Saturday, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

580 Woodward Ave SE UNIT C, Atlanta, GA 30312
Midtown Bowl

Midtown Bowl has been an Atlanta institution since 1960. The alley offers 32 lanes, a full bar pouring a lot of local beers, and a food menu filled with everything from piled-high nachos and mini corn dogs to burgers, wings, pizza, and fried fish sandwiches. Open Wednesday until 12 a.m.; Thursday until 1 a.m.; Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m.

1936 Piedmont Cir NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Milltown Arms Tavern

Grab over-stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches, banh mi, fries. and tater tots with a cold beer at this local favorite in Cabbagetown. But do not skip the hot wings here, which come with a side of ranch for dipping. Open daily until 12 a.m.; Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m.

180 Carroll St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
The Bookhouse Pub

The Twin Peaks-inspired bar is a regular stop for Atlanta’s hospitality industry and locals looking to whet their whistles with a beer and a shot or cheeky cocktails. It’s also a great spot of late night dining. Keep an eye out here for the occasional chef pop-up, too. Follow on Instagram for menu and pop-up updates. Open Tuesday - Thursday 12 a.m.; Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m.

736 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
The Righteous Room

This Poncey-Highland dive bar is a popular post-shift spot for many of Atlanta’s bartenders, so it must be doing something right. Order everything from fish and chips and loaded nachos to a grilled cheese on Texas toast and a blue plate special (meat and two sides.) Kitchen closes at 1 a.m. Thursday - Saturday.

1051 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Euclid Avenue Yacht Club

This iconic Little Five Points dive bar reopened in 2021 under new ownership and with a bit of refresh inside, too. But the divey vibe here remains the same as does most of the menu, including the Brunswick stew, jumbo wings, and Yacht tots. Open Sunday until 12 a.m.; Monday until 1 a.m.; and Tuesday - Saturday until 3 a.m.

1136 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Southern Feedstore

Most of the restaurant stalls at this mini food hall in East Atlanta Village stay open well past 12 a.m., especially on Friday and Saturday nights. That includes TKO Korean for cheesy Korean corn dogs, kimchi fried rice, and Korean beef egg roll taquitos, Woody’s Cheesesteaks, and Butaco for Mexican street eats and tacos. Check individual stalls for hours.

1245 Glenwood Ave SE SUITE 6, Atlanta, GA 30316

Screamin' Weenies

Hot dog stand Screamin’ Weenies opened on the back patio of East Atlanta Village restaurant Banshee in 2021. While originally open for lunch during the height of the pandemic, the hot dog stand has since scaled back operations to Friday and Saturday nights. Open Friday and Saturday, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

1271 Glenwood Ave SE REAR, Atlanta, GA 30316
Octopus Bar

Octopus Bar brings snacking into the wee hours to the next level. Opening its doors after many restaurants have shuttered for the night, the menu includes selections like Spanish octopus, ramen, and a Maine lobster roll. Sip on a Hemingway collins while waiting on the late evening meal. Open Tuesday - Saturday with last call for food and drinks at 2:15 a.m.

560 Gresham Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
La Pastorcita

This unassuming Buford Highway restaurant serves up traditional Mexican dishes and freshly-made tacos until 1 a.m. most days and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

3304 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
Yo! Chef What's cooking?

The all-day restaurant on Buford Highway near the Aldi’s serves a variety of pasta dishes, paninis, burgers, and hearty salads. Try the fried shrimp burger topped with mango salsa, the buffalo chicken salad, or a build-your-own bowl of pasta. Order at the counter and take a seat or grab the food to-go. Open Sunday - Thursday until 3 a.m.; Friday - Saturday until 4 a.m.

3979 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
Food to Go

Located in a small retail complex in Clarkston, there’s a steady stream of people popping into this counter-service spot for late-night food. Order everything from catfish nuggets and a breakfast sandwich served on thick Texas toast to batches of saucy wings and even a cooked-to-order ribeye steak with two sides. Check for daily specials here, too, like meatloaf on Mondays and lasagna on Thursdays. Open Monday - Friday until 4 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday until 3 a.m.

1353 Brockett Rd suite g, Clarkston, GA 30021
Hanshin Pocha USA

Pocha is short for pojangmacha, meaning “tented wagon” or a Korean street food vendor. Han Shin mirrors the feel of a Japanese izakaya with warm woods, rows of tables, and small dining huts surrounding the perimeter inside. It’s great for late nights, beer, soju, small bites, and karaoke. Try the smoked pork slices with bean sprouts or the budae jjigae (“army soup”) made with ham, sausage, baked beans, and kimchi or the spicy kimchi hot pot. Open until 2 a.m. most nights.

3515 Mall Blvd NW, Duluth, GA 30096
