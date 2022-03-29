21 Spots Around Atlanta Offering Excellent Lunches and Lunch Specials

Breaking for lunch on the weekdays typically sees people seeking out quick food and equally speedy service from restaurants before heading back to work for the rest of the afternoon. While not every restaurant is open for lunch, those that are often feature lunchtime meal deals and specials on the menu, or are only open through mid-afternoon. This list includes a variety of restaurants great for grabbing a quick bite during the noon hour or serving lunch specials, from a southside taqueria and a takeout window serving Cuban sandwiches to soup and sandwich joints and bistro fare.

Don’t see a favorite lunch spot listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline to be considered for the next update.

Public Transit Info: Click here for MARTA bus schedules. Click here for MARTA train schedules.