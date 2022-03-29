 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Greek pizza from Humble Pie in Atlanta. Matt Wong

21 Spots Around Atlanta Offering Excellent Lunches and Lunch Specials

From a southside taqueria and a takeout window serving Cuban sandwiches to soup and sandwich joints and bistro fare

by Beth McKibben and Caroline Eubanks Updated
by Beth McKibben and Caroline Eubanks Updated
Breaking for lunch on the weekdays typically sees people seeking out quick food and equally speedy service from restaurants before heading back to work for the rest of the afternoon. While not every restaurant is open for lunch, those that are often feature lunchtime meal deals and specials on the menu, or are only open through mid-afternoon. This list includes a variety of restaurants great for grabbing a quick bite during the noon hour or serving lunch specials, from a southside taqueria and a takeout window serving Cuban sandwiches to soup and sandwich joints and bistro fare.

Don’t see a favorite lunch spot listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline to be considered for the next update.

Public Transit Info: Click here for MARTA bus schedules. Click here for MARTA train schedules.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Muss & Turner's

Muss and Turner’s is a great spot to grab a meaty sandwich at lunch, like the Funky Chicken topped with bacon and provolone cheese or a reuben complete with sauerkraut. Make sure to pair it with a side of fries served with a choice of dipping sauce, including garlic crema, horseradish aioli, and remoulade, or even a Greek salad. If you’re in a hurry, you can even order ahead for pickup.

1675 Cumberland Pkwy SE Suite 309, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 434-1114
(770) 434-1114

The Corner Grille

This mainstay restaurant in College Park serves a menu mixed with Cajun-leaning dishes and pub grub with a Southern twist, including seafood gumbo, Cajun seafood and andouille pasta, cheeseburgers, and even lemon pepper chicken and broccoli. There’s often a daily special on the menu during lunch, like blackened salmon atop cheese grits and Cajun country fried steak. Just ask the server what’s on special today.

3823 Main St, Atlanta, GA 30337
(404) 767-1135
(404) 767-1135

Heirloom Market BBQ

There’s a steady stream of people piling into this small Southern-Korean barbecue restaurant in the Cumberland area of Cobb County for spicy Korean pork sandwiches and brisket platters paired with kimchi slaw, Brunswick stew, and sweet and spicy tofu. Lunch often feature specials, including fried bologna sandwiches, chili cheese dogs, and kalbi beef rib sandwiches. Parking is at a premium, so be prepared to wait for a spot and there’s no dining room, just standing tables. Follow on Instagram to keep updated.  

2243 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 612-2502
(770) 612-2502

La Shish Kabab

Visiting the Delta Flight Museum or flying in or out of Hartsfield-Jackson? La Shish Kabab is a popular spot for a quick lunch of falafel wraps, gyros, chicken shawarma over fries, and kebab platters paired with rice. Try the La Shish beef burger topped with mushrooms, jalapenos, and onions and a side of Cajun fries. Be sure to keep an eye out for specials during lunch, including rotisserie chicken with lentil soup, Lebanon salad, and a lamb Philly sub. 100% halal.

1155 Virginia Ave Suite E, Hapeville, GA 30354
(470) 428-3944
(470) 428-3944

Star Provisions

The longtime favorite on the Westside moved to a larger space, making it even better for lunch on the patio or one of the long, shared tables. The menu includes hearty soup and sandwiches, which come with apples or chips. The “Give Thanks” brings your Thanksgiving leftovers to life year-round and the shrimp po boy offers a taste of New Orleans. The cafe even has pizzas like the pickle pizza, topped with bechamel, provolone,and everything spice. Order ahead to skip the wait.

1198 Howell Mill Rd NW (at Huff Rd), Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 365-0410 ext. 4
(404) 365-0410 ext. 4

Humble Pie

Far from just another pizza spot, this Westside restaurant is from chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips. All of the pies are incredible, especially the lobster pizza. But by far the biggest reason to go is for the weekday lunch buffet, available Wednesday to Friday. For $18, you can get unlimited pizzas, salads, desserts, and appetizers.

1115 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 458-6765
(404) 458-6765

Mami's La Cubana

Serving a menu of Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, tamales, and plates of mojo pork and fried tilapia with rice and beans, Mami’s La Cubana is a popular stop for a quick, but hearty bite in Hapeville, especially for the Delta crowd. Head here for weekday lunch specials starting at 11 a.m., including ropa vieja (shredded flank steak) on Mondays, carne con papas (beef and potatoes) on Wednesdays, and chicken fricassee on Fridays.

579 N Central Ave, Atlanta, GA 30354
(678) 974-5487
(678) 974-5487

Rico Rico Latin kitchen

Only open for lunch through the mid-afternoon, Rico Rico Latin Kitchen operates from a small kitchen and takeout window set-up at the Zone 3 Car Wash. The menu here changes daily, but offers everything from Cuban sandwiches and fish tacos to beef empanadas and plates of the day, like fish escabeche, rice, and beans and spicy shrimp and crab salad tostones.

1892 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 228-9156
(404) 228-9156

THE CHASTAIN - New American Bistro

The Chastain, located on the edge of Chastain Park, offers a relaxing place to dine during lunch with dishes like lentil soup and shrimp toast, a smoked chicken sandwich topped with grilled onions and guajillo mole, and pan-seared salmon. Make sure to try the cheeseburger here and the chicken biscuit pot pie, too. Grab a seat in the dining room with floor-to ceiling windows overlooking the garden or out on the garden patio on warm, sunny days.

4320 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 257-6416
(404) 257-6416

Cafe Sunflower

This vegetarian restaurant on Peachtree serves dishes influenced by the flavors and cuisines of southeast Asia, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and the American Southwest. During lunch, start with steamed dumplings filled with Asian cabbage, tofu, black mushrooms, and spinach served with a soy-ginger dipping sauce or artichoke and spinach dip using vegan cheese. Next, order a square of orzo eggplant lasagna, a bowl of spicy pad Thai noodles, or a gyro wrap stuffed with marinated seitan. End the meal with a slice of carrot cake. Menu indicates soy-free, nut-free, or gluten-free items.

2140 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 352-8859
(404) 352-8859

Nova II Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro

Regulars to Nova II Sushi Bar in Midtown swear by the daily lunch specials on the menu, like the sushi and sashimi combo that comes with one regular roll, three rolls for $17, or the teriyaki or tempura bento boxes coming in just under $18.

880 W Peachtree St NW suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30309
(678) 941-0789
(678) 941-0789

Brush Sushi

Locals love Brush for the Omakase, not to mention the top-tier selection of Japanese whisky and sake. But it’s also great for lunch, when you can get a “lunch set” of sashimi, maki rolls, or croissants paired with edamame and miso soup starting at $19. The sandos, made with house-made milk bun, are also great, which come with root veggie chips and a side salad.

(404) 500-1888
(404) 500-1888

La Oaxaquena Taqueria

A Jonesboro institution, La Oaxaquena Taqueria continues to be the spot on the southside of Atlanta for a taste of Oaxaca, including the restaurant’s popular tlayuda — a pizza-like Oaxacan dish seeing a toasted tortilla topped with refried beans, cheese, meat, and lettuce. An entire section of the menu is dedicated to the mid-day meal offering dishes like chile relleno, a sope and tamal plate, and pollo asado marinated overnight and topped with grilled onions and jalapeños served with rice, refried beans, and fresh tortillas.

605 Mt Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 960-3010
(770) 960-3010

MetroFresh

This perennial favorite at the Midtown Promenade serves up fresh soups, salads, and sandwiches as well as special entrees daily during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. At lunch, look for cups of white bean and Italian sausage soup or ginger sweet potato carrot soup made with coconut milk, curry chicken salad, Israeli couscous and peas, and a focaccia sandwich with black bean hummus, greens, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese. The lunch menu also comes with a cookie and a drink.

931 Monroe Dr NE a106, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 724-0151
(404) 724-0151

a mano

While a mano might be known more for its pastas, cocktails, and wine list during dinner, the Old Fourth Ward restaurant serves an excellent lunch. Starting at 11 a.m., order sandwiches like the meatball parmesan, a muffuletta, or the pressed sandwich the Roman stuffed with prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato chutney, and pesto. Lunch here does include a handful of the restaurant’s most popular pastas, including the cacio e pepe and spaghetti and meatballs made with beef and pork.

587 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 549-7727
(404) 549-7727

Eats

After nearly 30 years on Ponce, this landmark restaurant continues to serve hearty, affordable meat-and-three combos throughout the week in an unpretentious environment. In addition to the regular menu that includes the restaurant’s popular lemon pepper and jerk chicken plates, expect daily specials here, like spaghetti and meatballs on Monday, jerk tilapia on Fridays, and chicken alfredo with garlic bread on Saturdays.

600 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 888-9149
(404) 888-9149

KAWA 18 RAMEN

Those seeking ramen during lunch on the southside of Atlanta should definitely check out Kawa 18 for tonkotsu, miso, and vegetable ramen paired with bubble tea. Try the black miso ramen with black garlic oil, the curry chicken rice ramen, or the tonkotsu red laced with red hot chili oil. There’s mochi ice cream for dessert.

4035 Jonesboro Rd Suite 250, Forest Park, GA 30297
(404) 968-9296
(404) 968-9296

Anna Lee's

Only open for lunch, this beloved luncheon spot in Roswell gave folks a scare when original owner Annelies McMorran announced she was closing in 2020. Now back open under new ownership, people continue to head in to Anna Lee’s for daily lunch specials, soups, and sandwiches paired with sweet tea and slices of the restaurant’s delicious cakes.

425 Market Pl, Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 998-0086
(770) 998-0086

The General Muir

Billed as a Jewish-style deli, the General Muir serves up meaty reubens, turkey clubs, and pastrami sandwiches paired with herby matzoh ball soup complete with a giant cornbread dressing dough ball. There’s also excellent poutine and deviled eggs here, too. Walk in and grab a seat at the counter for a quick lunch. A location is also open in Sandy Springs.

1540 Avenue Pl B-230, Atlanta, GA 30329
(678) 927-9131
(678) 927-9131

Zyka

An Atlanta institution since 1997, Zyka on Scott Boulevard in North Decatur serves up delicious (and super affordable) Indian fare, including halal meats and vegetarian options throughout lunch and dinner. Look for the occasional lunch special here, and make sure to order the pistachio or mango kulfi frozen dessert served in a little clay pot. There’s also a location in Alpharetta. Halal menu items listed accordingly.

1677 Scott Blvd, Decatur, GA 30033
(404) 728-4444
(404) 728-4444

Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe

This pizzeria in Stone Mountain typically offers weekday lunch specials until 3 p.m., including a slice of pizza and salad with a drink or a hot sub, like the Buffalo chicken or steak and cheese, paired with a drink, for between $7 and $8. There’s whole pies, pasta, calzones, wings, and pretzel bread, too.

5370 Stone Mountain Hwy #1030, Stone Mountain, GA 30087
(770) 413-6717
(770) 413-6717

Related Maps