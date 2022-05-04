 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Italian Restaurants Around Atlanta Serving Top Choice Pastas

17 Decadent and Delightful Desserts to Try Right Now in Atlanta

18 Prime Spots for People Watching Around Atlanta

More in Atlanta See more maps
Mejillones or mussels in tomato broth with butter beer and limon confit from Tortuga y Chango in Decatur, GA.
Mejillones or mussels in tomato broth with butter beer and limon is taste of the Pacific coast of Mexico at Tortuga y Chango in Decatur.
Ryan Fleisher

20 Excellent Mexican Restaurants Around Atlanta

Marisquerias, Sinaloan-style chicken restaurants, and taquerias serving tacos and enchiladas, tlayudas, tortas, chimichangas, and tamales

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Mejillones or mussels in tomato broth with butter beer and limon is taste of the Pacific coast of Mexico at Tortuga y Chango in Decatur.
| Ryan Fleisher
by Eater Staff Updated

Atlanta and its suburbs feature numerous Mexican restaurants — most family-owned and operated — serving a wide range of regional and hyper-regional dishes from around Mexico. Whether seeking a marisqueria (seafood restaurant), Sinaloan-style chicken, or a comforting taqueria offering heaping plates of tacos and enchiladas, or even tlayudas, tortas, chimichangas, and tamales, folks will find a Mexican restaurant serving exactly what they’re craving. This map features a few of the finest Mexican restaurants the Atlanta area has to offer, highlighting the vast variety of dishes found throughout Mexico.

Try These Atlanta Restaurants for Terrific Tacos

Landlocked Atlanta Has Its Own Mexican Seafood Restaurant Scene

Don’t see a favorite Mexican restaurant listed? Send Eater the details for the next update to atlanta@eater.com.

Read More

El Solecito

Copy Link

Located on Veterans Memorial Highway, this low-key Mexican restaurant features a stacked menu that includes everything from chimichangas and taco and enchilada plates to tortas, tostadas, bistec ranchero, and glass goblets filled to the brim with shrimp cocktail. For people who crave heat, make sure to order the diablo sauce for dipping chips and garnishing tacos. Wash it all down with a margarita.

511 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW, Mableton, GA 30126
(770) 944-0511
(770) 944-0511

Casita Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

Copy Link

Regulars to this Marietta Mexican restaurant tout the friendly service, not to mention the food and margaritas and mojitos from the bar here. Start off with the aptly named El Trio, a trio of guacamole, queso, and salsa paired with fresh chips. Next, order the braised pork burrito, carne asada plate served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas, or the chorizo torta garnished with lettuce, tomato, and pickled jalapenos. The restaurant also includes a selection of breakfast dishes.

682 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 627-4751
(770) 627-4751

Also featured in:

Nuevo Laredo Cantina

Copy Link

Nuevo Laredo has been a longtime staple for residents of the surrounding neighborhoods of Underwood Hills, Bolton, Berkeley Park, and Blandtown. Serving a menu filled with Mexican comfort foods and margaritas, the Cantina’s compact parking lot is always full from the time the doors open until the restaurant closes for the day. Expect everything from loaded nachos, tortas, huevos rancheros, and enchiladas to tamales, fajitas, chalupas, and even lobster tacos on the menu at this northwest Atlanta favorite.

1495 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 352-9009
(404) 352-9009

Also featured in:

Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana

Copy Link

Currently popping up at the Window in the Met complex on Murphy Avenue and at Prep Kitchens in Chamblee, Calaveritas serves vegan versions of dishes like birria, street tacos, and over-stuffed burritos. Think mission-style burritos filled with rice and beans, vegan cheese, vegetables, and vegan protein of choice dressed with crema or carnitas and carne asada tacos so real you forget they’re not made with meat. Folks can also find Calaveritas popping up at local breweries around Atlanta and on third party delivery service apps like DoorDash.

680 Murphy Ave SW Bldg 4, STE 4158, Atlanta, GA 30310
(470) 290-3636
(470) 290-3636

Patria Cocina

Copy Link

Located at the bustling Beacon complex in Grant Park, this Mexican restaurant owned by Roxana and Octavio Aguirre (El Mexicano), features a menu filled with street tacos, fajitas, ceviche, and weekly specials paired with some of the best margaritas in town. Kick off the meal on the large sunny patio with queso mixed with jalapeños and chorizo. 

1039 Grant St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 622-3501
(404) 622-3501

Also featured in:

La Oaxaquena Taqueria

Copy Link

Folks in the south metro would be wise to check out this Jonesboro Mexican restaurant institution serving a taste of Oaxaca on its menu. This includes the restaurant’s popular tlayuda — a pizza-like dish that sees a toasted tortilla topped with refried beans, cheese, choice of meat, and lettuce. Beyond the Oaxacan specialities found here, there’s also plenty of tacos, tamal plates, and dishes like chile relleno, bistec ranchero, and goat barbacoa served with rice and beans.

605 Mt Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 960-3010
(770) 960-3010

Also featured in:

Mi Barrio Mexican Restaurant

Copy Link

A popular spot for Mexican food in Grant Park, this family-owned and operated restaurant features homestyle dishes on the menu, like chile relleno, generous taco plates, and chimichangas stuffed with meat, rice, and beans. Relax and order a cold beer or horchata before digging into the food from this congenial spot on Memorial.

571 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 223-9279
(404) 223-9279

El Ponce

Copy Link

Boasting one of the best patios on Ponce, and with some seriously strong (but delicious) margaritas, El Ponce is a frequent spot for friends gathering for Mexican food any day of the week in Atlanta. Family-owned and operated, the taqueria serves taco plates with a choice of rice and beans or elote (Mexican street corn), overstuffed burritos, Oaxacan-style tamales, and a super satisfying chicken mole enchilada plate. Wash it all down with a margarita or a freshly made horchata. Make sure to also try the Valentina wings and chimichanga at El Ponce.

939 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 881-6040
(404) 881-6040

Also featured in:

TAQUERIA DON SIGE #2

Copy Link

With locations in Forest Park and College Park, Taqueria Don Sige serves what regulars to this restaurant say are the best tacos around town. Try the tripe, cabeza, or lengua tacos here or one of the torta sandwiches on the menu.

4840 Jonesboro Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297
(404) 748-9159
(404) 748-9159

Pollo Primo

Copy Link

Sinaloan-style chicken restaurant Pollo Primo, owned by chef Duane Kulers of Supremo Taco, took over the former Bento Mac Hibachi Box Wings and Sushi space in East Atlanta in 2022. The straight-forward menu here features quarter, half, and whole roast birds marinated in morita chile, citrus, and a selection of spices served with fresh tortillas and paired with sides like rice and beans, street corn, chicken soup, and churros. Meals come in individual and family-sized portions. Look for aguas frescas and horchata, as well as margaritas and beer on the drinks menu.

792 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 748-9082
(404) 748-9082

Also featured in:

La Pastorcita

Copy Link

There’s no shortage of great Mexican food spots along Buford Highway, but La Pastorcita might be one of the best restaurants to sit down and enjoy a plate of freshly made tacos, chilaquiles, flautas, and ceviche tostadas paired with an ice cold beer and soccer on the television. Open late.

3304 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(678) 705-8162
(678) 705-8162

Also featured in:

Tortuga y Chango

Copy Link

What began as a series of mezcal dinners at El Tesoro transformed into a mezcal bar and restaurant from Alan Raines and Samantha Eaves. Taking over the former Lawrence’s Cafe space, Tortuga y Chango builds a bridge between chef Hugo Suastegui’s hometown of Acapulco and the Pacific coast of Guerrero, Mexico, in the food and drinks. Expect dishes like vieiras a la sarten (scallops atop corn puree, jalapenos, seasoned vegetables and fruit); pescado entero (whole grilled fish in an adobo marinade); and aguachile de camaron (tostada topped with citrus-marinated shrimp) on the menu here. Cocktails by beverage director Orestes Cruz feature small producer mezcals and tequila in drinks like the El Corazon made with mezcal, fino sherry, and cynar.

910 W College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 257-6232
(404) 257-6232

Oaxaca

Copy Link

This restaurant from the owners of El Valle in Midtown brings the flavors, ingredients, and dishes of Oaxaca to life in Chamblee. And it’s doing serious justice to the foods from this southwestern Mexican state through its use of core ingredients like chiles, corn, cheese, and beans and cooking techniques incorporating smoke, moles, and fresh masas made from ground corn for the tortillas, tamals, tlayudas, and gorditas. Start with a mezcal cocktail and a trio of salsas, the tetela de pato (duck confit and Oaxaca cheese), or the fresh and zesty hamachi tostada topped with black garlic aioli and salsa macha. Then, order a steak or seasonal vegetable tlayuda (Think Mexican-style pizza on a crisy tortilla to share.) The flor de calabaza (squash blossom quesadilla) stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and roasted onions is not to be missed. Fish lovers should order the whole wood-fired branzino spiced with black garlic. Finish with dessert, such as the corn husk mousse with meringue, paired with a glass of wine from producers around Mexico.

5255 Peachtree Blvd suite 105, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 450-4805
(770) 450-4805

Also featured in:

Plaza Fiesta

Copy Link

A Buford Highway institution, Plaza Fiesta is filled with over 140 retail shops and a food court offering everything from tortas, tamales, goat barbacoa, and tacos to classic Mexican seafood dishes, and even Venezuelan fare. There’s a stall serving fresh juices and a farmers market here, too. Grab food from multiple stalls at Plaza Fiesta to create a festival of dishes for the table.

4166 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
(404) 982-9138
(404) 982-9138

Also featured in:

Antiguo Lobo

Copy Link

Named in honor of his late father, Jesús Oñate Jr. opened Antiguo Lobo (“old wolf”) in 2021, taking over a former antiques store in historic downtown Chamblee. The restaurant features dishes on the menu representing multiple regions around Mexico, including Molcajete El Monstruo served in a volcanic rock mortar, enchiladas verdes, and cochinita pibil as well as street corn, aguachile, and tacos. As a trained tequila expert and certified master mezcalier, Oñate Jr. created a cocktail list that rivals the food at Antiguo Lobo, which centers on margaritas and other agave-based drinks.

5370 Peachtree Rd Suite A, Chamblee, GA 30341
(470) 385-6502
(470) 385-6502

Also featured in:

More in Maps

El Rey Del Taco

Copy Link

A Mexican restaurant list couldn’t exist in Atlanta without this Buford Highway stalwart. El Rey Del Taco is known around town for its generous taco platters and exceptionally strong margaritas. There’s typically a wait here on the weekends, and often in the evenings, too. If there, purchase churros from the man who pops into the restaurant on occasion selling the fried dough treat in the dining room.

5288 Buford Hwy, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 986-0032
(770) 986-0032

Also featured in:

Sinaloense Pollo Asados

Copy Link

Just follow the fragrant column of smoke rising above this family-owned and operated restaurant serving Sinaloan-style chicken on the menu. Order half and whole roasted birds with sides of rice and beans and fresh flour tortillas. Make sure to order extra hot sauce, which comes as mild, medium, and very hot. The dining room often fills with people eating platters of roasted chicken and grilled steak while also watching soccer. There’s even menudo served at Sinaloense Pollo Asados on the weekends.

5303 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 986-7752
(770) 986-7752

Also featured in:

Mariscos La Riviera Nayarit

Copy Link

This Norcross marisqueria opened in 2011 serving everything from giant platters filled with shrimp, crab legs, and lobster to whole red snapper rubbed in chile marinade. For something truly indulgent, order the la piña rellena — a broiled, half pineapple stuffed with grilled seafood and topped with melted cheese. There’s a second location on Buford Highway in Crossroads Village.

5385 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093
(770) 662-0086
(770) 662-0086

Also featured in:

Alebrije Mexican Cuisine

Copy Link

Featuring a menu filled with regional dishes found throughout Mexico, regulars to this family-owned and operated restaurant in Duluth swear by the food and friendly service here. Begin a meal at Alebrije Mexican Cuisine with a few shared appetizers, like the jicama Baja tacos topped with lime habanero slaw or a sizzling bowl of queso fundido with spicy chorizo. Next, order the slow-cooked cochinita pibil, Alebrije shrimp drizzled with tamarind mezcal chipotle sauce, or the puntas al mezcal, beef tips cooked with cactus, pasilla peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Make sure to also order the crepas con cajeta or espresso flan for dessert and either a tamarind margarita or frozen passionfruit margarita to drink.

 

1611 Satellite Blvd #1A, Duluth, GA 30097
(770) 676-6093
(770) 676-6093

Also featured in:

La Mixteca Tamale House

Copy Link

Located in a small shopping complex on Old Peachtree, La Mixteca Tamale House specializes in Oaxacan dishes, like tlayudas or picaditas topped with cheese crumbles and salsa, along with some seriously righteous tamales. The pizza-like tlayudas are topped with everything from mole con huevo to carne asada and chapulines (dried grasshoppers). But the tamales on the menu at this restaurant are not to be missed, and come in sweet and savory varieties served individually or as plates. Order a cold Modelo and dig in. 

1185 Old Peachtree Rd NW, Suwanee, GA 30024
(678) 878-3483
(678) 878-3483

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

El Solecito

511 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Located on Veterans Memorial Highway, this low-key Mexican restaurant features a stacked menu that includes everything from chimichangas and taco and enchilada plates to tortas, tostadas, bistec ranchero, and glass goblets filled to the brim with shrimp cocktail. For people who crave heat, make sure to order the diablo sauce for dipping chips and garnishing tacos. Wash it all down with a margarita.

511 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW, Mableton, GA 30126
(770) 944-0511
(770) 944-0511

Casita Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

682 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA 30064

Regulars to this Marietta Mexican restaurant tout the friendly service, not to mention the food and margaritas and mojitos from the bar here. Start off with the aptly named El Trio, a trio of guacamole, queso, and salsa paired with fresh chips. Next, order the braised pork burrito, carne asada plate served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas, or the chorizo torta garnished with lettuce, tomato, and pickled jalapenos. The restaurant also includes a selection of breakfast dishes.

682 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 627-4751
(770) 627-4751

Nuevo Laredo Cantina

1495 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Nuevo Laredo has been a longtime staple for residents of the surrounding neighborhoods of Underwood Hills, Bolton, Berkeley Park, and Blandtown. Serving a menu filled with Mexican comfort foods and margaritas, the Cantina’s compact parking lot is always full from the time the doors open until the restaurant closes for the day. Expect everything from loaded nachos, tortas, huevos rancheros, and enchiladas to tamales, fajitas, chalupas, and even lobster tacos on the menu at this northwest Atlanta favorite.

1495 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 352-9009
(404) 352-9009

Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana

680 Murphy Ave SW Bldg 4, STE 4158, Atlanta, GA 30310

Currently popping up at the Window in the Met complex on Murphy Avenue and at Prep Kitchens in Chamblee, Calaveritas serves vegan versions of dishes like birria, street tacos, and over-stuffed burritos. Think mission-style burritos filled with rice and beans, vegan cheese, vegetables, and vegan protein of choice dressed with crema or carnitas and carne asada tacos so real you forget they’re not made with meat. Folks can also find Calaveritas popping up at local breweries around Atlanta and on third party delivery service apps like DoorDash.

680 Murphy Ave SW Bldg 4, STE 4158, Atlanta, GA 30310
(470) 290-3636
(470) 290-3636

Patria Cocina

1039 Grant St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315

Located at the bustling Beacon complex in Grant Park, this Mexican restaurant owned by Roxana and Octavio Aguirre (El Mexicano), features a menu filled with street tacos, fajitas, ceviche, and weekly specials paired with some of the best margaritas in town. Kick off the meal on the large sunny patio with queso mixed with jalapeños and chorizo. 

1039 Grant St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 622-3501
(404) 622-3501

La Oaxaquena Taqueria

605 Mt Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Folks in the south metro would be wise to check out this Jonesboro Mexican restaurant institution serving a taste of Oaxaca on its menu. This includes the restaurant’s popular tlayuda — a pizza-like dish that sees a toasted tortilla topped with refried beans, cheese, choice of meat, and lettuce. Beyond the Oaxacan specialities found here, there’s also plenty of tacos, tamal plates, and dishes like chile relleno, bistec ranchero, and goat barbacoa served with rice and beans.

605 Mt Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 960-3010
(770) 960-3010

Mi Barrio Mexican Restaurant

571 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

A popular spot for Mexican food in Grant Park, this family-owned and operated restaurant features homestyle dishes on the menu, like chile relleno, generous taco plates, and chimichangas stuffed with meat, rice, and beans. Relax and order a cold beer or horchata before digging into the food from this congenial spot on Memorial.

571 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 223-9279
(404) 223-9279

El Ponce

939 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Boasting one of the best patios on Ponce, and with some seriously strong (but delicious) margaritas, El Ponce is a frequent spot for friends gathering for Mexican food any day of the week in Atlanta. Family-owned and operated, the taqueria serves taco plates with a choice of rice and beans or elote (Mexican street corn), overstuffed burritos, Oaxacan-style tamales, and a super satisfying chicken mole enchilada plate. Wash it all down with a margarita or a freshly made horchata. Make sure to also try the Valentina wings and chimichanga at El Ponce.

939 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 881-6040
(404) 881-6040

TAQUERIA DON SIGE #2

4840 Jonesboro Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297

With locations in Forest Park and College Park, Taqueria Don Sige serves what regulars to this restaurant say are the best tacos around town. Try the tripe, cabeza, or lengua tacos here or one of the torta sandwiches on the menu.

4840 Jonesboro Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297
(404) 748-9159
(404) 748-9159

Pollo Primo

792 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

Sinaloan-style chicken restaurant Pollo Primo, owned by chef Duane Kulers of Supremo Taco, took over the former Bento Mac Hibachi Box Wings and Sushi space in East Atlanta in 2022. The straight-forward menu here features quarter, half, and whole roast birds marinated in morita chile, citrus, and a selection of spices served with fresh tortillas and paired with sides like rice and beans, street corn, chicken soup, and churros. Meals come in individual and family-sized portions. Look for aguas frescas and horchata, as well as margaritas and beer on the drinks menu.

792 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 748-9082
(404) 748-9082

La Pastorcita

3304 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

There’s no shortage of great Mexican food spots along Buford Highway, but La Pastorcita might be one of the best restaurants to sit down and enjoy a plate of freshly made tacos, chilaquiles, flautas, and ceviche tostadas paired with an ice cold beer and soccer on the television. Open late.

3304 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(678) 705-8162
(678) 705-8162

Tortuga y Chango

910 W College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030

What began as a series of mezcal dinners at El Tesoro transformed into a mezcal bar and restaurant from Alan Raines and Samantha Eaves. Taking over the former Lawrence’s Cafe space, Tortuga y Chango builds a bridge between chef Hugo Suastegui’s hometown of Acapulco and the Pacific coast of Guerrero, Mexico, in the food and drinks. Expect dishes like vieiras a la sarten (scallops atop corn puree, jalapenos, seasoned vegetables and fruit); pescado entero (whole grilled fish in an adobo marinade); and aguachile de camaron (tostada topped with citrus-marinated shrimp) on the menu here. Cocktails by beverage director Orestes Cruz feature small producer mezcals and tequila in drinks like the El Corazon made with mezcal, fino sherry, and cynar.

910 W College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 257-6232
(404) 257-6232

Oaxaca

5255 Peachtree Blvd suite 105, Chamblee, GA 30341

This restaurant from the owners of El Valle in Midtown brings the flavors, ingredients, and dishes of Oaxaca to life in Chamblee. And it’s doing serious justice to the foods from this southwestern Mexican state through its use of core ingredients like chiles, corn, cheese, and beans and cooking techniques incorporating smoke, moles, and fresh masas made from ground corn for the tortillas, tamals, tlayudas, and gorditas. Start with a mezcal cocktail and a trio of salsas, the tetela de pato (duck confit and Oaxaca cheese), or the fresh and zesty hamachi tostada topped with black garlic aioli and salsa macha. Then, order a steak or seasonal vegetable tlayuda (Think Mexican-style pizza on a crisy tortilla to share.) The flor de calabaza (squash blossom quesadilla) stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and roasted onions is not to be missed. Fish lovers should order the whole wood-fired branzino spiced with black garlic. Finish with dessert, such as the corn husk mousse with meringue, paired with a glass of wine from producers around Mexico.

5255 Peachtree Blvd suite 105, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 450-4805
(770) 450-4805

Plaza Fiesta

4166 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345

A Buford Highway institution, Plaza Fiesta is filled with over 140 retail shops and a food court offering everything from tortas, tamales, goat barbacoa, and tacos to classic Mexican seafood dishes, and even Venezuelan fare. There’s a stall serving fresh juices and a farmers market here, too. Grab food from multiple stalls at Plaza Fiesta to create a festival of dishes for the table.

4166 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
(404) 982-9138
(404) 982-9138

Antiguo Lobo

5370 Peachtree Rd Suite A, Chamblee, GA 30341

Named in honor of his late father, Jesús Oñate Jr. opened Antiguo Lobo (“old wolf”) in 2021, taking over a former antiques store in historic downtown Chamblee. The restaurant features dishes on the menu representing multiple regions around Mexico, including Molcajete El Monstruo served in a volcanic rock mortar, enchiladas verdes, and cochinita pibil as well as street corn, aguachile, and tacos. As a trained tequila expert and certified master mezcalier, Oñate Jr. created a cocktail list that rivals the food at Antiguo Lobo, which centers on margaritas and other agave-based drinks.

5370 Peachtree Rd Suite A, Chamblee, GA 30341
(470) 385-6502
(470) 385-6502

Related Maps

El Rey Del Taco

5288 Buford Hwy, Doraville, GA 30340

A Mexican restaurant list couldn’t exist in Atlanta without this Buford Highway stalwart. El Rey Del Taco is known around town for its generous taco platters and exceptionally strong margaritas. There’s typically a wait here on the weekends, and often in the evenings, too. If there, purchase churros from the man who pops into the restaurant on occasion selling the fried dough treat in the dining room.

5288 Buford Hwy, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 986-0032
(770) 986-0032

Sinaloense Pollo Asados

5303 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340

Just follow the fragrant column of smoke rising above this family-owned and operated restaurant serving Sinaloan-style chicken on the menu. Order half and whole roasted birds with sides of rice and beans and fresh flour tortillas. Make sure to order extra hot sauce, which comes as mild, medium, and very hot. The dining room often fills with people eating platters of roasted chicken and grilled steak while also watching soccer. There’s even menudo served at Sinaloense Pollo Asados on the weekends.

5303 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 986-7752
(770) 986-7752

Mariscos La Riviera Nayarit

5385 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093

This Norcross marisqueria opened in 2011 serving everything from giant platters filled with shrimp, crab legs, and lobster to whole red snapper rubbed in chile marinade. For something truly indulgent, order the la piña rellena — a broiled, half pineapple stuffed with grilled seafood and topped with melted cheese. There’s a second location on Buford Highway in Crossroads Village.

5385 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093
(770) 662-0086
(770) 662-0086

Alebrije Mexican Cuisine

1611 Satellite Blvd #1A, Duluth, GA 30097

Featuring a menu filled with regional dishes found throughout Mexico, regulars to this family-owned and operated restaurant in Duluth swear by the food and friendly service here. Begin a meal at Alebrije Mexican Cuisine with a few shared appetizers, like the jicama Baja tacos topped with lime habanero slaw or a sizzling bowl of queso fundido with spicy chorizo. Next, order the slow-cooked cochinita pibil, Alebrije shrimp drizzled with tamarind mezcal chipotle sauce, or the puntas al mezcal, beef tips cooked with cactus, pasilla peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Make sure to also order the crepas con cajeta or espresso flan for dessert and either a tamarind margarita or frozen passionfruit margarita to drink.

 

1611 Satellite Blvd #1A, Duluth, GA 30097
(770) 676-6093
(770) 676-6093

La Mixteca Tamale House

1185 Old Peachtree Rd NW, Suwanee, GA 30024

Located in a small shopping complex on Old Peachtree, La Mixteca Tamale House specializes in Oaxacan dishes, like tlayudas or picaditas topped with cheese crumbles and salsa, along with some seriously righteous tamales. The pizza-like tlayudas are topped with everything from mole con huevo to carne asada and chapulines (dried grasshoppers). But the tamales on the menu at this restaurant are not to be missed, and come in sweet and savory varieties served individually or as plates. Order a cold Modelo and dig in. 

1185 Old Peachtree Rd NW, Suwanee, GA 30024
(678) 878-3483
(678) 878-3483

Related Maps