20 Excellent Mexican Restaurants Around Atlanta

Atlanta and its suburbs feature numerous Mexican restaurants — most family-owned and operated — serving a wide range of regional and hyper-regional dishes from around Mexico. Whether seeking a marisqueria (seafood restaurant), Sinaloan-style chicken, or a comforting taqueria offering heaping plates of tacos and enchiladas, or even tlayudas, tortas, chimichangas, and tamales, folks will find a Mexican restaurant serving exactly what they’re craving. This map features a few of the finest Mexican restaurants the Atlanta area has to offer, highlighting the vast variety of dishes found throughout Mexico.

