The towering coconut cream pie French toast from the Livingston at the Georgian Terrace hotel in Atlanta.
The Livingston

Where to Brunch Right Now Around Atlanta

New brunches to hit serving everything from dim sum and mezcal-cured salmon tostadas to jerk chicken and waffles and mini coconut pancakes

by Eater Staff Updated
by Eater Staff Updated

Looking for a fresh, new place to brunch on the weekends in Atlanta? Try one of these restaurants in and around Atlanta that have either recently opened, added new brunch service to the roster, or made a significant update to the brunch menu. Satisfy those cravings for French toast, mimosas, and mile-high biscuits this weekend.

Don’t see a favorite new brunch option? Get in touch via the tipline.

Ray's on the River

Say goodbye to the brunch buffet at Rays on the River, and hello to an all-new a la carte brunch menu. It includes oysters on the half shell, jumbo shrimp cocktail, a lump crab omelette, and a take on steak and eggs complete with a 40-ounce prime tomahawk steak, sunny eggs, roasted tomatoes, grits, and steak fries. There’s also challah French toast and smoked brisket hash. Brunch is only served on Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Ray’s river location. Folks seeking Ray’s popular brunch buffet can find it at the Alpharetta location. Reservations encouraged.

6700 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30339
Humble Pie

Backed by Lazy Betty chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips, Humble Pie joins a collection of new restaurants now open at the Interlock on Howell Mill Road. An open and airy restaurant filled with natural light and multiple seating areas, including an upstairs mezzanine and patios with indoor/outdoor bars, expect wood-fired pizzas such as a classic margherita, a clam pie, or broccoli and cheddar on wheat and sourdough crusts served during lunch and dinner. The restaurant is now open for Sunday brunch, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, serving dishes like breakfast calzones stuffed with bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella, cheddar, and scrambled eggs, a BEC pizza, and a chicken biscuit topped with Chinese chili crisp. Reservations encouraged.

1115 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Toast on Lenox

Chef Virgil Harper opened Toast on Lenox in Buckhead in 2021, and it’s dedicated to all-day brunching. A second location is now open in Home Park, having taken over the former Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que space on 14th Street. People can still expect Harper’s signature riffs on brunch in Home Park, including the Cajun seafood dip with a roasted garlic baguette, Mississippi fried catfish and grits, salmon croquettes, and sides of pimento cheese grits and honey butter biscuits.

349 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
APT 4B

Southern-Caribbean restaurant Apt 4B in Buckhead is now serving both lunch and brunch, Tuesday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Think caramelized banana waffles, a jerk chicken omelet, oxtail sandwich topped with a fried egg and smoked gouda cheese, and codfish fritters among the brunch dishes to choose from at Apt 4B. Reservations encouraged.

2293 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30309
AltaToro

Skillets of seafood paella, colorful ceviches, and salsa dancing aren’t the only things served at AltaToro in Midtown these days. The high-energy tapas restaurant now offers weekend brunch, starting at 11 a.m. Look for dishes like churro chicken and waffles, mezcal-cured salmon tostadas, and the Toro breakfast burrito stuffed with pork sausage, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, eggs, and mole negro avocado crema fresca.

33 Peachtree Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Livingston Restaurant + Bar

The restaurant at the elegant and historic Georgian Terrace hotel is back open and serving brunch on the weekends near the Fox Theatre. Look for fried green tomatoes topped with pimento cheese and bacon, wedges of spinach and mushroom quiche, and shrimp and grits with tasso ham and Creole gravy paired with brunch cocktails and sangria. How about an order of the towering coconut cream pie French toast paired with a bloody mary? Reservations highly encouraged, especially before matinees at the Fox.

659 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar (Midtown)

Indulge in a Thai-style brunch on the weekends at this Midtown restaurant. Starting at 12 p.m., dine on dishes like tom yum lobster bisque, Thai chicken and purple waffles, curry chicken satay and peanut sauce sandwiches, and mini coconut pancakes.

824 Juniper St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Casa Almenara

Brunch and bottomless mimosas are served every day the restaurant is open, starting at 11:30 a.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. on weekends. Led in the kitchen by chef Nelly Terraza, expect dishes like empanadas stuffed with steak and Oaxaca cheese, steak and eggs topped with chimichurri, huevos divorciados, and shrimp and grits served with crispy polenta during brunch. The restaurant transitions to dinner and cocktails in the late afternoon.

991 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Marcus Bar & Grille

Backed by celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, the newest restaurant addition to Edgewood Avenue now offers weekend brunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Expect cornbread and biscuits topped with dirty gravy, shrimp and grits, and Samuelsson’s popular everything wings, along with other brunch dishes like a crab benedict, French toast, and shakshuka.

525 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Copy Link

The Lunar New Year in 2023 marked the kickoff of a brand new, all-day brunch at this Cabbagetown restaurant. Weekends at JenChan’s now feature Yum Cha brunch with dumplings galore, short rib egg rolls, egg and cheese bao buns, and lion’s mane poutine, along with miso five-spice doughnuts, buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, and soy sauce deviled eggs. Order oolong tea service or a bloody mary and tuck into this brunch.

186 Carroll St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
5Church Buckhead

The newest location of 5Church in Buckhead now serves weekend brunch, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect a menu featuring charred avocado toast, crawfish and grits, liege waffles, and eggs Florentine. There’s also heartier dishes served during brunch, too, including slow-roasted prime rib and a burger topped with gruyere cheese and bacon on a duck fat brioche bun. Pair brunch with a mimosa, a bloody mary, or a glass of sangria.

 

3379 Peachtree Rd NE STE. 125, Atlanta, GA 30326
The Wurst Beer Hall

Chef Shaun Doty’s Bavarian-style beer hall on Ponce now features an equally Bavarian take on Southern brunch fare. Expect dishes during weekend brunch at the Wurst Beer Hall like biscuit and gravy with an egg and schnitzel tenders or the breakfast skillet with home fries, peppers and onions, kielbasa, and schnitzel tenders drizzled with aged gouda cheese sauce and topped with a fried egg. Order mimosas by the glass or carafe.

863 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Foundation Social Eatery

Sunday brunch is now served at Foundation Social Eatery, the recently relocated restaurant from chef Mel Toledo in the heart of downtown Alpharetta. Keep it light with a little gem salad and burrata toast. Or indulge in dishes like French toast bread pudding, Calabrian pork sausage poutine, and a croque madame. Order a bloody mary or espresso martini, or keep it classic with a Corpse Reviver. Reservations highly encouraged.

55 Roswell St Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30009
