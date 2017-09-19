 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Delbar

13 New Bars for Cocktails in Atlanta

From peach palomas and habanero margaritas to Japanese whisky cocktails and a spritz mixed with spicy mezcal

by Beth McKibben Updated
Delbar

After nearly three years of havoc caused by the pandemic, Atlanta’s once robust cocktail scene is roaring back to life, as evidenced by all of the new bars opening around town these days, and those slated to open in the coming year. This map highlights some of Atlanta’s newest destinations for cool, creative, and innovative cocktails, as well as current bars bringing something super fresh to the drinks scene right now.

Is this map missing a new bar offering great cocktails or a cocktail pop-up Eater should check out for the next update? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Gezzo's Coastal Cantina

Backed by Anita and Howard Hsu, the owners behind Sweet Auburn BBQ, Gezzo’s takes over the former Juniper Cafe space and is an extension of the siblings’ McDonough and Locust Grove West Coast burrito joints of the same name. Order everything from Baja chicken egg rolls and tempura fish tacos to coconut curry rice bowls with blackened shrimp. Expect tropical drinks from beverage director Shauna Whitson and her team, like a peach paloma and habanero margarita, an orange creamsicle mojito, and a classic Mai Tai. For folks looking for nonalcoholic options, order one of the fresh agua frescas. And make sure to pop over to the La Michoacana window on the patio for Mexican-style ice cream or a spicy mangonada.

2260 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(470) 427-3057
(470) 427-3057

Fishmonger

The wild success this Atlanta seafood restaurant now enjoys started in Poncey-Highland last year, followed by a second, larger location at the Pratt Pullman District in Kirkwood six months later. Now, a third location is open on Howell Mill Road, having taken over the former La Fonda space. Backed by restaurateurs Skip Engelbrecht and Nhan Le (So Ba, Octopus Bar) and chef Bradford Forsblom, expect a similar menu of fish dishes, ceviches, and sandwiches at the Howell Mill Fishmonger as in Kirkwood. This includes cocktails from Caleb Grubb like the saffron-laced painkiller, a take on an espresso martini made with coffee fruit vodka, and the Kamakazen mixed with Japanese whisky, yuzu dry curaçao, and sake. Poncey-Highland location is BYOB. Howell Mill and Kirkwood locations feature full bars.

1025 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 963-1165
(404) 963-1165

Carmel

Carmel is the latest restaurant from restaurateur Tal Baum (Aziza, Atrium, Bellina Alimentari,) with food taking inspiration from the coastal communities of California, the Yucatan Peninsula, and Baum’s upbringing near Mount Carmel, Israel. (Think ceviche and tuna tartare, lobster cannelloni, Bacalaito crab fritters, and snapper a la talla roasted in the restaurant’s wood-burning oven.) The bar, overseen by longtime Oliva Restaurant Group beverage director Demario Wallace and Baylee Hopings, continues the coastal theme in the cocktails using base spirts of rum, mezcal, and pisco. Try the coctel jequetepeque made with cachaca, soursop, dry sherry, honey, and Rockey’s liqueur or the Nahua daiquiri, a blended rum cocktail with yellow pepper and lime. With the summer heat in full gear now, order the Welchman Hall spritz mixed with spicy mezcal, grapefruit and lime juices, dry sherry, and aperitivo topped with bubbles. While having a cocktail with dinner in the dining room is great, the airy bar in front or at a table on the street-side patio are the best places to enjoy cocktails at Carmel. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Reservations highly encouraged.

3009 Bolling Way Ste G130, Atlanta, GA 30305
(470) 355-7245
(470) 355-7245

The Waiting Room

This Midtown cocktail lair is likely Atlanta’s grooviest drinking destination. It simply oozes sexy 1970s lounge vibes. Backed by Darren Carr and Eric Simpkins, the Waiting Room takes over the former Top Flr space above their restaurant Bon Ton, sporting banquettes covered in red and pink shag, cozy little nooks for canoodling, and DayGlo mood lighting. There’s even a piano wrapped like a disco ball gracing the stage where DJs and live music kick off at 10 p.m. Look for funky riffs on classic cocktails using ingredients like blue curacao, basil-infused eau de vie, and creme de menthe heavily featured on the menu paired with snacks such as boiled peanuts, barbecue adobe cocktail meatballs, and daily oysters on the half shell. Groups can also order large format cocktails offered in decanters holding multiple servings, including the Rock and Roll mixed with Japanese whisky, bourbon, and Dos Equis Especial and a martini riff in the Train Round the Bend mixed with gin, manzanilla sherry, and blue curacao. Reservations encouraged.

674 Myrtle St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 996-6177
(404) 996-6177

Yeppa & Co.

Fans of Formula One racing, focaccia pizzas and pastas tossed in meaty sauces, and Italian seafood dishes can now find it all under one roof at Buckhead Village. From the team behind Storico Fresco and Forza Storico, Yeppa and Co. is a 7,000-square-foot multi-faceted Italian restaurant dedicated to high-energy atmosphere, dishes from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, and international sports. Cocktails lean into the coastal vibes of this Italian region in drinks like the negroni bolognese made with malfy gin, Amaro Montenegro, and vermouth and a take on the espresso martini with gin, rum, and cognac coffee liqueur. A section dubbed “Yeppa Travels” features a frozen daiquiri and pisco sour.

306 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Snap Thai Fish House

Located at Modera Prominence, Bangkok Thai owners chef Pattie Lawlertratana, Jason Adjanasuknart, and Yai Siripetamorn promise a “culinary journey to the coast of Thailand” with dishes featuring sustainably raised and wild-caught fish, cold water lobster, and oysters. While much of the drinks menu centers on seafood-friendly wines, the cocktails are not to be missed. Try the lychee cosmo with a lime foam float or Snap Thai’s take on fish house punch, which sees mango rum mixed with elderflower liqueur and fresh mango, pineapple, and orange juices. Reservations encouraged.

3699 Lenox Rd NE Suite 5, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 999-9995
(404) 999-9995

Ranger Station

This dark (emphasis on dark) and cozy cocktail lounge resides above Ladybird on the Eastside Beltline, and like its sister establishment carries a national parks theme in both its design and in its drinks. Expect cocktails inspired by a variety of recognizable American landmarks and natural wonders, like an herbaceous take on the gimlet called the El Capitan, dedicated to the vertical rock formation in Yosemite National Park, made with sage and cardamon-infused gin. There’s the Kalalau, a nod to the Kalalau trail along Nā Pali Coast on Kauai. This savory spin on the piña colada sees an herby blend of five spices infusing cachaca, which is then mixed with falernum and spearmint and aloe liqueur. The Thunderbolt on the menu is based on a Charles H. Baker cocktail and is akin to a peach julep, complete with pebbled ice. Sporting a record collection of over 300 vinyls, ranging from Aretha Franklin and Elvis to Muddy Waters and the Rolling Stones, you’ll likely need a reservation to get in here for now. Upon arrival, just head to the host stand in the back of Ladybird to check in and someone will lead you up to Ranger Station via a hidden staircase. Reservations highly encouraged.

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE Unit J, Atlanta, GA 30312
(925) 989-0076
(925) 989-0076

Ticonderoga Club

That’s right, Atlanta, Ticonderoga Club is back open at Krog Street Market after closing in December to repair major damage caused by a burst water pipe which wiped out its entire kitchen. While certainly not new to Atlanta’s cocktail scene, the months-long closure of this award-winning watering hole left many regulars dreaming of drinks like T Club’s take on a classic julep, the Ticonderoga Cup, and the Cheshire Bridge with armagnac and herbal liqueur. Not to mention all of the tasty tavern bites created by chef and co-owner David Bies. Word has it the cocktail menu at Ticonderoga Club is set to expand even further over the coming months, too, digging into the drink recipe archives from co-owners and longtime Atlanta bartenders Greg Best, Paul Calvert, and Regan Smith. Reservations for dining room and bar encouraged. Canteen seating first come, first served.

99 Krog St NE W, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 458-4534
(404) 458-4534

La Semilla

La Semilla flexes the flavors of Cuban and Mexican dishes on a menu rooted in veganism and family recipes, like meatless versions of vegan chicken tamals steamed in banana leaves served with a punchy ancho sauce, croquetas de jamon stuffed with house-made seitan ham, and bistec de palomilla made with Lion’s Mane mushrooms. Most cocktails here are riffs on classics, leaning into spirts like rum, mezcal, and tequila. The Elote en Vaso (or corn in a cup) sees mezcal, tequila, corn liqueur, and vermouth mixed with ancho reyes and a cilantro-lime oleo saccharum created from leftover ingredients from the kitchen. The Wheel mixes horchata, reposado tequila, and aged rum with falernum, almond orgeat, and cinnamon served in a hurricane glass. Reservations highly encouraged.

780 Memorial Dr SE Unit 4A, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 228-3090
(404) 228-3090

Whoopsie's

Low lit and at just 40 seats, this unpretentious cocktail lounge from barman Tim Faulkner (Octopus Bar) and chef Hudson Rouse is a double whammy of righteous food and righteous drinks under one roof. Open Thursday through Monday at One Moreland, pair an amaretto sour, Tuxedo, Corn n’ Oil, or any number of classic cocktails from Faulkner with delectable roast beef sandwiches topped with horsey sauce, a prime rib platter, or Southern snack tray filled with deviled eggs, pickled vegetables, and pimento cheese from Rouse. Order a square of Tarzan’s Delight for dessert — Rouse’s take on his grandmother’s chocolate mousse ice box pie. Wine lovers should head in on Wednesday evenings to check out pop-up Long Snake, the forthcoming wine bar from former 8ARM beverage director Josh Fryer.

1 Moreland Ave SE suite c, Atlanta, GA 30316

So So Fed Laotian pop-up @ OK YAKI

Laotian pop-up So So Fed (2022 Eater award winner for best new pop-up) is now in residency on Sunday and Monday evenings at OK Yaki in East Atlanta. With a name inspired by the storied Atlanta record label, this pop-up is a culinary love letter dedicated to family recipes and foods often cooked by Molli Voraotsady’s late grandmother. For those looking to wet their whistles with a cocktail, expect drinks like Bitter Melon Punch, Papaya Mountain Mint Shrub Royale, and a chrysanthemum martini from former 8ARM beverage director Josh Fryer. Follow on Instagram for updates.

714 Moreland Ave SE Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 999-9254
(404) 999-9254

Bona Fide Deluxe

Owned by the team behind Banshee, Bona Fide Deluxe is serving up seriously legit sandwiches. Some say these sandwiches might be the best in Atlanta right now. Looking for a total indulgence? Order the bread bomb, which sees a toasted hoagie roll split down the middle, then slathered in garlic butter and topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions. Like Banshee, cocktails are given proper due at Bona Fide Deluxe, including the Rapid Transit with mezcal, rhubarb ginger, and Aperol and the refreshing Slick Rickey mixed with cachaça, passionfruit, and cloosterbitters topped off with prosecco.

1454 La France Street Northeast Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 228-2391
(404) 228-2391

Delbar Middle Eastern - Alpharetta OM

Chef Fares Kargar opened the long-awaited Alpharetta location of Delbar in May, and it’s just as popular here as it is in Inman Park. Taking over the former Traditions Indian Cuisine space on Old Milton Parkway, Delbar is a culinary love letter to family gatherings in Kargar’s native Iran and the women who taught him to appreciate and value cooking traditional Middle Eastern dishes, including his beloved grandmother. Cocktails lean into Persian ingredients and flavors, with many ingredients and spices imported from Iran and other countries throughout the region. (Think barberries, cardamom, Persian dried lime, and sour cherries). In addition to cocktails, expect several beers on draft, a selection of natural wines by the glass and bottle, sharbats (cordial), and non-alcoholic drinks made using fresh fruits and flowers. Reservations highly encouraged.

4120 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30005
(404) 777-6037
(404) 777-6037

