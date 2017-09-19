13 New Bars for Cocktails in Atlanta

After nearly three years of havoc caused by the pandemic, Atlanta’s once robust cocktail scene is roaring back to life, as evidenced by all of the new bars opening around town these days, and those slated to open in the coming year. This map highlights some of Atlanta’s newest destinations for cool, creative, and innovative cocktails, as well as current bars bringing something super fresh to the drinks scene right now.

Is this map missing a new bar offering great cocktails or a cocktail pop-up Eater should check out for the next update? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.