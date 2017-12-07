 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Essential Pizzerias to Know Around Atlanta

9 Splendid Spots for Dim Sum Around Atlanta

Where to Celebrate the 4th of July With Food and Drinks in Atlanta

More in Atlanta See more maps
Mama kee mao&nbsp;stir-fry noodle with jumbo shrimp and mussels from B.O.T (Bar of Thailand) in Midtown Atlanta.
Mama kee mao stir-fry noodle with jumbo shrimp and mussels.
B.O.T (Bar of Thailand)

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants Around Atlanta, July 2023

From currywurst and chicken schnitzel paired with Ayinger brau-weisse on draft to Southern twists on classic Italian dishes and smoked duck panang curry that’s pure comfort in a stone bowl

by Beth McKibben Updated
View as Map
Mama kee mao stir-fry noodle with jumbo shrimp and mussels.
| B.O.T (Bar of Thailand)
by Beth McKibben Updated

New restaurants debut on the dining scene every month, both inside and outside the perimeter, but some establishments hit the ground running right out of the gate and stand out above the rest. These are the new restaurants generating serious buzz at the moment among avid Atlanta diners. While the Eater 38 highlights Atlanta restaurant institutions, old standbys, and neighborhood essentials, this map spotlights the new places people are flocking to right now. Here are the new restaurants and pop-ups to check out this month around Atlanta.

For all the latest Atlanta dining intel, subscribe to Eater Atlanta's newsletter.

Read More

La Panarda

Copy Link

After closing Serenidad in Cascade Heights earlier this year, chef Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse and PoursOreatha’s at the Point) quickly replaced it with celebratory Italian restaurant La Panarda, where feasting and sharing are paramount. Here, VanTrece offers her signature Southern twists on classic Italian dishes, including oysters arancini with a pink peppercorn remoulade, marinated seafood salad with cornbread biscotti, and eggplant and fried green tomato parmesan with lemon ricotta drizzled in aged balsamic dressing. An ossobucco lamb shank sits atop polenta with a wild mushroom and spring pea compote and the Berkshire smoked pork cheek carbonara is tossed in black ink pasta. Dessert includes panettone bread pudding and Georgia peach crostata with mascarpone whip. La Panarda is a family affair, too, with VanTrece’s daughter Kursten Berry leading the bar as beverage director and wife Lorraine Lane overseeing the wine for the restaurant. Reservations encouraged.

2317 Cascade Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 343-1342
(404) 343-1342
Berkshire smoked pork cheek carbonara with black in pasta from La Panarda in Atlanta. Josh Swinney

Tyde Tate Kitchen

Copy Link

The opening of TydeTate Kitchen this spring marked two big milestones: it’s the first full-service restaurant for the Chattahoochee Food Works stall and the first restaurant to open along this revitalized stretch of Mitchell Street in a block of century-old storefronts. Owners and siblings Sai Untachantr and Bank Bhamaraniyama use many family recipes to create the dishes for TydeTate Kitchen, including the basil chicken, chicken curry puffs, crispy basil tofu, ka nom jeeb, and pad Thai. Look for the menu to continue to expand, offering more soups, street foods like chicken satay and cho muang, and papaya salad. Sip on cocktails like the Red Cheeks made with vodka, lychee, elderflower, and tajin and the Passion Fizz mixed with rum and passionfruit nectar. People attending concerts or games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium nearby can easily walk to the restaurant via the Nelson Street pedestrian bridge.

229 Mitchell St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 907-4452
(404) 907-4452
Shrimp pad thai garnished with peanuts, bean sprouts, basil, and a lime wedge from TydeTate Thai Kitchen in Atlanta. TydeTate Kitchen

Also featured in:

Carmel

Copy Link

Carmel is the latest restaurant from restaurateur Tal Baum (Aziza, Atrium, Bellina Alimentari,) with food and drinks taking inspiration from the coastal communities of California, the Yucatan Peninsula, and Baum’s upbringing near Mount Carmel, Israel. Expect dishes from Acapulco native chef Luis Guevara Salgado like ceviche and tuna tartare, lobster cannelloni, Bacalaito crab fritters, and snapper a la talla roasted in the restaurant’s wood-burning oven. Make sure to also try the milk buns with togarashi butter, roasted octopus in chile broth with salsa macha, and the braised lentils and turnips mixed with guajillo jus. Cocktails continue the coastal theme using base spirts of rum, mezcal, and pisco, while wines by the bottle and glass prioritize organic and sustainable farming practices and vineyards found throughout the Pacific Coast. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Reservations highly encouraged.

3009 Bolling Way Ste G130, Atlanta, GA 30305
(470) 355-7245
(470) 355-7245
Lobster cannelloni. Carmel

Also featured in:

B.O.T (Bar of Thailand)

Copy Link

Bar of Thailand (BOT) opened on Piedmont Avenue at Azure on the Park this spring, the same building as Triple Jay’s Pizza, and it’s bringing Midtown a Thai restaurant the neighborhood desperately needed. Backed by Adidsara Weerasin, co-owner of critically acclaimed restaurants Yao in Dunwoody and Tum Pok Pok in Chamblee, look for dishes like wagyu beef larb, dumplings stuffed with minced chicken and shrimp, pad thai and pad see-ew, and a smoked duck panang curry that’s pure comfort in a bowl served with a side of fragrant jasmine rice. Folks might also find fried rice here tossed with jumbo lump crab meat and a trio of grilled marinated chicken tacos dressed with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, and a sweet plum sauce. Refresh the palate with mango or green tea ice cream during dessert or cool down on a hot day with Thai ice tea. BOT is currently BYOB, but once it receives its liquor license, expect cocktails similar to those found at Tum Pok Pok and Yao using fresh fruits and herbs and Thai ingredients.

1020 Piedmont Ave NE A, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 500-1955
(404) 500-1955
Mama kee mao&nbsp;stir-fry noodle with jumbo shrimp and mussels from B.O.T (Bar of Thailand) in Midtown Atlanta. B.O.T (Bar of Thailand)

Yeppa & Co.

Copy Link

The owners of Storico Fresco and Forza Storico opened this lively Italian restaurant at Buckhead Village in February where fans of Formula One can converge on race days and focaccia pizzas, crispy polenta fries, tagliatelle tossed in meaty ragu, and skewers of grilled shrimp and branzino are standouts on the menu. Named for an Italian verbal exclamation expressing joy and excitement, Yeppa and Co. is a multi-faceted Italian restaurant dedicated to high-energy vibes and dishes from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. There’s even a separate Formula One-themed cocktail bar called Dryver Bar located beyond the dining room. Yeppa and Co. is definitely built around fun, and perfect for groups to gather for a meal of multiple dishes easily shared with rounds of cocktails, including takes on the spritz, negroni, and espresso martini. The restaurant gets busier and buzzier as the night progresses, especially on weekends. Those looking for a quieter dining experience will find it on the covered patio and during lunch. Reservations encouraged for dinner.

306 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(678) 952-0000
(678) 952-0000
Calcio e pepe from Yeppa and Co. in Atlanta. Yeppa and Co.

Also featured in:

Snap Thai Fish House

Copy Link

Snap Thai Fish House comes from the team behind Atlanta Thai restaurant institution Bangkok Thai. Located at Modera Prominence on Lenox Road, the same complex as Lebanese restaurant Zakia, owners chef Pattie Lawlertratana, Jason Adjanasuknart, and Yai Siripetamorn promise a “culinary journey to the coast of Thailand” with dishes featuring sustainably raised and wild-caught fish, cold water lobster, and oysters. An entire section is dedicated to lobster in dishes like a Thai lobster roll, lobster pad Thai, and a lobster burger made with lobster and wagyu brisket topped with Thai slaw and smoked Thai barbecue honey sauce. Expect specials on the menu each week, too, such as Thai crab cakes, braised beef short rib atop Thai yellow curry, and a whole crispy snapper. Champagne, rose, and sparkling wines are meant for pairing with the seafood-heavy menu, as well as cocktails using Thai ingredients. Reservations encouraged.

3699 Lenox Rd NE Suite 5, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 999-9995
(404) 999-9995
Lobster with creamy Thai chili lime, fondant potatoes, pearl onions, edible flowers, and roasted Brussels sprouts from Snap Thai Fish House in Buckhead, Atlanta Snap Thai Fish House

Also featured in:

Marcus Bar & Grille

Copy Link

Atlantans are notoriously skeptical of celebrity chefs swooping into the dining scene to open restaurants. Few have succeeded. But chef Marcus Samuelsson, the restaurateur behind NYC’s famed Red Rooster Harlem, may have bucked that trend with the opening of his first Atlanta restaurant, Marcus Bar and Grille on Edgewood Avenue. The menu is built around Southern comfort food, with a light-hearted dining room decorated with vinyl records and roller skates. Led in the kitchen by Atlanta chef Hannah Young, expect dishes like smoked beef biscuit over fries with ‘bama sauce, deviled eggs with hot sauce and chicken cracklins, and shrimp ceviche with roasted carrot and avocado. Order the bread pudding or red velvet lava cake for dessert. Open for happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch. Reservations highly encouraged.

525 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(470) 890-1700
(470) 890-1700
Marcus Bar &amp; Grille’s smoked beef brisket over fries Marcus Bar & Grille

Also featured in:

Chow a la Carte at Uptown Kitchen

Copy Link

The team behind underground supper club Chow Club Atlanta recently launched a year-long chefs residency at the new Uptown Test Kitchen incubator space in Buckhead. Called Chow a la Carte, expect seven house chefs each week, along with guest chefs on the weekends, serving food from countries like Nigeria, Colombia, Ethiopia, and the Philippines. Chow a la Carte also offers traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremonies and hosts monthly Chow Club Atlanta dinners, cooking classes, and grab-and-go meals at Uptown Test Kitchen. Open for lunch and dinner, Friday - Sunday. Menus and chefs rotate every two weeks.

500 Lindbergh Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Uptown Atlanta

The Wurst Beer Hall

Copy Link

Located in a former Moe’s Southwest Grill, the Wurst Beer Hall is a refreshing addition to the restaurant and bar scene along Ponce. Backed by longtime Atlanta chef and owner of Bantam and Biddy, Shaun Doty, the Wurst is where people can indulge in sampler platters of Patak sausages and sauerkraut, giant Bavarian pretzels served with brown ale mustard, and entrees of currywurst, smoked Patak pork chops, and chicken schnitzel. Fans of Ayinger beers will find the brewery’s Bavarian pilsner and Brau-Weisse on draft here, along with local and other imported beers, which can come served by the pint or liter. Inside offers seating at high-top tables and the bar, with additional seating on a front deck facing Ponce and behind the building at picnic tables. The Wurst Beer Hall also resides next door to Doty’s new sandwich shop, aptly named Best Sandwich Shop. Head in for bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches and hash browns in the morning, followed by cold and hot subs in the afternoon, like the Enzo with city ham, spicy soppressata, and mortadella and the chicken parmesan dressed with San Marzano tomato meat sauce and Cappella mozzarella.

863 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 941-1064
(404) 941-1064
The Patak sausage sampler platter at the Wurst Beer Hall in Atlanta. Beth McKibben

Also featured in:

Whoopsie's

Copy Link

This unpretentious cocktail lounge from barman Tim Faulkner (Octopus Bar) and chef Hudson Rouse is worth the trip to Reynoldstown alone for its tight list of exceptional cocktails and fun and funky wines. And for folks who’ve eaten at Rouse’s Avondale Estates restaurant Rising Son, it should come as no surprise that the food served at Whoopsie’s punches far above its weight for a cocktail bar. This includes a delectable roast beef sandwich with horsey sauce and a refreshing satsuma salad dressed with champagne vinaigrette. Make sure to start off with a snack tray of deviled eggs, house-made chow chow and pimento cheese, and toasted sourdough points. Daily dinner specials at Whoopsie’s include porchetta on Thursdays, poached sea bass on Sundays, and perfectly cooked prime rib on Saturday nights. The daily dessert might feature mint ice cream with crushed Oreo’s, fashioned after the classic grasshopper cocktail, or the Tarzan’s Delight, based on Rouse’s grandmother’s take on a chocolate mousse ice box pie. Low lit and at just 40 seats, Whoopsie’s is intimate and unfussy, and built for an evening of convivial conversation while indulging in amaretto sours and top-notch food you can’t seem to stop eating. Open Thursday through Monday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

1 Moreland Ave SE suite c, Atlanta, GA 30316
Three thick slice of tender roast beef topped with horseradish sauce sandwiched between a slice roasted onion brioche bun from Whoopsie’s cocktail lounge in Atlanta. Matt Wong

Also featured in:

So So Fed Laotian pop-up @ OK YAKI

Copy Link

Laotian pop-up So So Fed (2022 Eater award winner for best new pop-up) is now in residency on Sunday and Monday evenings at OK Yaki in East Atlanta. With a name inspired by the storied Atlanta record label, this pop-up is a culinary love letter dedicated to family recipes and foods often cooked by Molli Voraotsady’s late grandmother. Comforting bowls of red pork curry served with sticky rice are laden with vegetables like Thai eggplant, zucchini, and bamboo shoots beside tender chunks of pork shoulder swimming in aromatic chili broth. Subtle spice radiates from the crispy skin of the Hat Yai fried chicken, enhanced by sides of fragrant jasmine rice. Heat from chilis in the Lao papaya salad are balanced by warm fermented flavors that build with each bite. Look for cocktails created by former 8ARM general manager and bartender Joshua Fryer during the pop-up, too. Follow on Instagram for updates.

714 Moreland Ave SE Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 999-9254
(404) 999-9254

Also featured in:

Bona Fide Deluxe

Copy Link

Owned by the team behind Banshee, Bona Fide Deluxe is serving up seriously legit sandwiches. Some say these sandwiches might be the best in Atlanta right now. The name of this restaurant certainly isn’t hyperbole, especially when it comes to sandwiches like the chopped chicken stuffed with muhammara potatoes, feta cheese, olives, and arugula dressed in zhoug mayo encased in a soft hoagie roll or the vegan banh mi with sweet and sour shiitake mushrooms, jalapenos, and julienned carrots and cucumbers. Looking for a total indulgence? Order the bread bomb, which sees a toasted hoagie roll split down the middle, then slathered in garlic butter and topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions. Cocktails, beer, and wine are also available.

1454 La France Street Northeast Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 228-2391
(404) 228-2391
The chopped chicken sandwich stuffed with potatoes, black olives, lettuce, marinated grilled chicken, and feta cheese at Bona Fide Deluxe in Edgewood. Beth McKibben

Also featured in:

Mobay Spice Atlanta

Copy Link

Owned by Wynter Lii and her daughters Ashante, Neirah, and Kenecia, Mobay Spice is already a hit with residents of Toco Hills, bringing the neighborhood fresh takes on traditional Jamaican dishes and other Caribbean fare. Start the meal off with salt fish fritters, beef patties, or a trio of oxtail tacos topped with a tropical fruit salsa fresca, before diving into brown stew chicken, slow-cooked curry goat over rice and peas, or bowl of rasta pasta. Be sure to ask about the soup of the day and to order one of the restaurant’s fresh-made juices. Mobay Spice also offers a separate bar food menu and there’s a Jamaican-American-style brunch on Sundays, featuring a jerk burger topped with bacon and a fried egg, ackee and salt fish bowls with fried plantains, and cinnamon French toast.

2957 N Druid Hills Rd suite #220, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 941-7028
(404) 941-7028
Jerk pasta, jerk burger, oxtail tacos, and salt fish fritters from Mobay Spice in Atlanta. Mobay Spice

Oaxaca

Copy Link

This Chamblee restaurant pays tribute to the vast variety of dishes and regional cuisines found throughout Oaxaca. And it’s doing serious justice to the foods from this southwestern Mexican state through its use of core ingredients like chiles, corn, cheese, and beans and cooking techniques incorporating smoke, moles, and fresh masas made from ground corn for the tortillas, tamals, tlayudas, and gorditas. Kick off a meal with a trio of salsas, the tetela de pato (duck confit and Oaxaca cheese), or the fresh and zesty hamachi tostada topped with black garlic aioli and salsa macha. Next, order a steak or seasonal vegetable tlayuda (Think Mexican-style pizza on a crisy tortilla to share.) The flor de calabaza (squash blossom quesadilla) stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and roasted onions is not to be missed. Fish lovers should order the whole wood-fired branzino spiced with black garlic. Don’t skip dessert at Oaxaca, especially the corn husk mousse with meringue. Mezcal and other agave-based cocktails, Mexican wines, and beers are available from the bar. Grab a seat in the dining room flooded with natural light or on the lively covered patio and tuck in for a transportive meal.

5255 Peachtree Blvd suite 105, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 450-4805
(770) 450-4805

Leftie Lee’s

Copy Link

Baker Vivian Lee describes Leftie Lee’s as “equal parts pastry shop and sandwich shop” akin to the many Asian bakeries found along the Buford Highway corridor. But regulars to this Olive and Pine stall already know Leftie Lee’s is so much more than that, showcasing Lee’s fierce love for sandwiches and flavors that pack a serious punch. Expect a tight list of sandwiches each day, including open-faced sandwiches like egg toast topped with scrambled eggs, American cheese, and kimchi during breakfast and the Italian bologna at lunch made with mortadella, provolone, and caperberries on freshly baked focaccia or the Korean braised beef garnished with shaved scallions and perilla ranch served on milk bread. The delectable chicken salad sandwich contains a mixture styled after the flavors of Moroccan tagine. In addition to sandwiches, look for fresh pastries and baked goods for which Lee is known, like croissants, yuzu and black sesame blondies, and pecan praline bars, and a weekend brunch serving French toast and an egg melt on house-made pumpernickel bread. Leftie Lee’s begins hosting evening chef pop-ups in July.

100 Pine St, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Korean braised beef garnished with shaved scallions and perilla ranch served on milk bread from Leftie Lee’s in Avondale Estates. Winnie Nguyen

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

La Panarda

2317 Cascade Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311

After closing Serenidad in Cascade Heights earlier this year, chef Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse and PoursOreatha’s at the Point) quickly replaced it with celebratory Italian restaurant La Panarda, where feasting and sharing are paramount. Here, VanTrece offers her signature Southern twists on classic Italian dishes, including oysters arancini with a pink peppercorn remoulade, marinated seafood salad with cornbread biscotti, and eggplant and fried green tomato parmesan with lemon ricotta drizzled in aged balsamic dressing. An ossobucco lamb shank sits atop polenta with a wild mushroom and spring pea compote and the Berkshire smoked pork cheek carbonara is tossed in black ink pasta. Dessert includes panettone bread pudding and Georgia peach crostata with mascarpone whip. La Panarda is a family affair, too, with VanTrece’s daughter Kursten Berry leading the bar as beverage director and wife Lorraine Lane overseeing the wine for the restaurant. Reservations encouraged.

2317 Cascade Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 343-1342
(404) 343-1342
Berkshire smoked pork cheek carbonara with black in pasta from La Panarda in Atlanta. Josh Swinney

Tyde Tate Kitchen

229 Mitchell St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

The opening of TydeTate Kitchen this spring marked two big milestones: it’s the first full-service restaurant for the Chattahoochee Food Works stall and the first restaurant to open along this revitalized stretch of Mitchell Street in a block of century-old storefronts. Owners and siblings Sai Untachantr and Bank Bhamaraniyama use many family recipes to create the dishes for TydeTate Kitchen, including the basil chicken, chicken curry puffs, crispy basil tofu, ka nom jeeb, and pad Thai. Look for the menu to continue to expand, offering more soups, street foods like chicken satay and cho muang, and papaya salad. Sip on cocktails like the Red Cheeks made with vodka, lychee, elderflower, and tajin and the Passion Fizz mixed with rum and passionfruit nectar. People attending concerts or games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium nearby can easily walk to the restaurant via the Nelson Street pedestrian bridge.

229 Mitchell St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 907-4452
(404) 907-4452
Shrimp pad thai garnished with peanuts, bean sprouts, basil, and a lime wedge from TydeTate Thai Kitchen in Atlanta. TydeTate Kitchen

Carmel

3009 Bolling Way Ste G130, Atlanta, GA 30305

Carmel is the latest restaurant from restaurateur Tal Baum (Aziza, Atrium, Bellina Alimentari,) with food and drinks taking inspiration from the coastal communities of California, the Yucatan Peninsula, and Baum’s upbringing near Mount Carmel, Israel. Expect dishes from Acapulco native chef Luis Guevara Salgado like ceviche and tuna tartare, lobster cannelloni, Bacalaito crab fritters, and snapper a la talla roasted in the restaurant’s wood-burning oven. Make sure to also try the milk buns with togarashi butter, roasted octopus in chile broth with salsa macha, and the braised lentils and turnips mixed with guajillo jus. Cocktails continue the coastal theme using base spirts of rum, mezcal, and pisco, while wines by the bottle and glass prioritize organic and sustainable farming practices and vineyards found throughout the Pacific Coast. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Reservations highly encouraged.

3009 Bolling Way Ste G130, Atlanta, GA 30305
(470) 355-7245
(470) 355-7245
Lobster cannelloni. Carmel

B.O.T (Bar of Thailand)

1020 Piedmont Ave NE A, Atlanta, GA 30309

Bar of Thailand (BOT) opened on Piedmont Avenue at Azure on the Park this spring, the same building as Triple Jay’s Pizza, and it’s bringing Midtown a Thai restaurant the neighborhood desperately needed. Backed by Adidsara Weerasin, co-owner of critically acclaimed restaurants Yao in Dunwoody and Tum Pok Pok in Chamblee, look for dishes like wagyu beef larb, dumplings stuffed with minced chicken and shrimp, pad thai and pad see-ew, and a smoked duck panang curry that’s pure comfort in a bowl served with a side of fragrant jasmine rice. Folks might also find fried rice here tossed with jumbo lump crab meat and a trio of grilled marinated chicken tacos dressed with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, and a sweet plum sauce. Refresh the palate with mango or green tea ice cream during dessert or cool down on a hot day with Thai ice tea. BOT is currently BYOB, but once it receives its liquor license, expect cocktails similar to those found at Tum Pok Pok and Yao using fresh fruits and herbs and Thai ingredients.

1020 Piedmont Ave NE A, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 500-1955
(404) 500-1955
Mama kee mao&nbsp;stir-fry noodle with jumbo shrimp and mussels from B.O.T (Bar of Thailand) in Midtown Atlanta. B.O.T (Bar of Thailand)

Yeppa & Co.

306 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

The owners of Storico Fresco and Forza Storico opened this lively Italian restaurant at Buckhead Village in February where fans of Formula One can converge on race days and focaccia pizzas, crispy polenta fries, tagliatelle tossed in meaty ragu, and skewers of grilled shrimp and branzino are standouts on the menu. Named for an Italian verbal exclamation expressing joy and excitement, Yeppa and Co. is a multi-faceted Italian restaurant dedicated to high-energy vibes and dishes from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. There’s even a separate Formula One-themed cocktail bar called Dryver Bar located beyond the dining room. Yeppa and Co. is definitely built around fun, and perfect for groups to gather for a meal of multiple dishes easily shared with rounds of cocktails, including takes on the spritz, negroni, and espresso martini. The restaurant gets busier and buzzier as the night progresses, especially on weekends. Those looking for a quieter dining experience will find it on the covered patio and during lunch. Reservations encouraged for dinner.

306 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(678) 952-0000
(678) 952-0000
Calcio e pepe from Yeppa and Co. in Atlanta. Yeppa and Co.

Snap Thai Fish House

3699 Lenox Rd NE Suite 5, Atlanta, GA 30305

Snap Thai Fish House comes from the team behind Atlanta Thai restaurant institution Bangkok Thai. Located at Modera Prominence on Lenox Road, the same complex as Lebanese restaurant Zakia, owners chef Pattie Lawlertratana, Jason Adjanasuknart, and Yai Siripetamorn promise a “culinary journey to the coast of Thailand” with dishes featuring sustainably raised and wild-caught fish, cold water lobster, and oysters. An entire section is dedicated to lobster in dishes like a Thai lobster roll, lobster pad Thai, and a lobster burger made with lobster and wagyu brisket topped with Thai slaw and smoked Thai barbecue honey sauce. Expect specials on the menu each week, too, such as Thai crab cakes, braised beef short rib atop Thai yellow curry, and a whole crispy snapper. Champagne, rose, and sparkling wines are meant for pairing with the seafood-heavy menu, as well as cocktails using Thai ingredients. Reservations encouraged.

3699 Lenox Rd NE Suite 5, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 999-9995
(404) 999-9995
Lobster with creamy Thai chili lime, fondant potatoes, pearl onions, edible flowers, and roasted Brussels sprouts from Snap Thai Fish House in Buckhead, Atlanta Snap Thai Fish House

Marcus Bar & Grille

525 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Atlantans are notoriously skeptical of celebrity chefs swooping into the dining scene to open restaurants. Few have succeeded. But chef Marcus Samuelsson, the restaurateur behind NYC’s famed Red Rooster Harlem, may have bucked that trend with the opening of his first Atlanta restaurant, Marcus Bar and Grille on Edgewood Avenue. The menu is built around Southern comfort food, with a light-hearted dining room decorated with vinyl records and roller skates. Led in the kitchen by Atlanta chef Hannah Young, expect dishes like smoked beef biscuit over fries with ‘bama sauce, deviled eggs with hot sauce and chicken cracklins, and shrimp ceviche with roasted carrot and avocado. Order the bread pudding or red velvet lava cake for dessert. Open for happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch. Reservations highly encouraged.

525 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(470) 890-1700
(470) 890-1700
Marcus Bar &amp; Grille’s smoked beef brisket over fries Marcus Bar & Grille

Chow a la Carte at Uptown Kitchen

500 Lindbergh Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

The team behind underground supper club Chow Club Atlanta recently launched a year-long chefs residency at the new Uptown Test Kitchen incubator space in Buckhead. Called Chow a la Carte, expect seven house chefs each week, along with guest chefs on the weekends, serving food from countries like Nigeria, Colombia, Ethiopia, and the Philippines. Chow a la Carte also offers traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremonies and hosts monthly Chow Club Atlanta dinners, cooking classes, and grab-and-go meals at Uptown Test Kitchen. Open for lunch and dinner, Friday - Sunday. Menus and chefs rotate every two weeks.

500 Lindbergh Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Uptown Atlanta

The Wurst Beer Hall

863 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Located in a former Moe’s Southwest Grill, the Wurst Beer Hall is a refreshing addition to the restaurant and bar scene along Ponce. Backed by longtime Atlanta chef and owner of Bantam and Biddy, Shaun Doty, the Wurst is where people can indulge in sampler platters of Patak sausages and sauerkraut, giant Bavarian pretzels served with brown ale mustard, and entrees of currywurst, smoked Patak pork chops, and chicken schnitzel. Fans of Ayinger beers will find the brewery’s Bavarian pilsner and Brau-Weisse on draft here, along with local and other imported beers, which can come served by the pint or liter. Inside offers seating at high-top tables and the bar, with additional seating on a front deck facing Ponce and behind the building at picnic tables. The Wurst Beer Hall also resides next door to Doty’s new sandwich shop, aptly named Best Sandwich Shop. Head in for bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches and hash browns in the morning, followed by cold and hot subs in the afternoon, like the Enzo with city ham, spicy soppressata, and mortadella and the chicken parmesan dressed with San Marzano tomato meat sauce and Cappella mozzarella.

863 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 941-1064
(404) 941-1064
The Patak sausage sampler platter at the Wurst Beer Hall in Atlanta. Beth McKibben

Whoopsie's

1 Moreland Ave SE suite c, Atlanta, GA 30316

This unpretentious cocktail lounge from barman Tim Faulkner (Octopus Bar) and chef Hudson Rouse is worth the trip to Reynoldstown alone for its tight list of exceptional cocktails and fun and funky wines. And for folks who’ve eaten at Rouse’s Avondale Estates restaurant Rising Son, it should come as no surprise that the food served at Whoopsie’s punches far above its weight for a cocktail bar. This includes a delectable roast beef sandwich with horsey sauce and a refreshing satsuma salad dressed with champagne vinaigrette. Make sure to start off with a snack tray of deviled eggs, house-made chow chow and pimento cheese, and toasted sourdough points. Daily dinner specials at Whoopsie’s include porchetta on Thursdays, poached sea bass on Sundays, and perfectly cooked prime rib on Saturday nights. The daily dessert might feature mint ice cream with crushed Oreo’s, fashioned after the classic grasshopper cocktail, or the Tarzan’s Delight, based on Rouse’s grandmother’s take on a chocolate mousse ice box pie. Low lit and at just 40 seats, Whoopsie’s is intimate and unfussy, and built for an evening of convivial conversation while indulging in amaretto sours and top-notch food you can’t seem to stop eating. Open Thursday through Monday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

1 Moreland Ave SE suite c, Atlanta, GA 30316
Three thick slice of tender roast beef topped with horseradish sauce sandwiched between a slice roasted onion brioche bun from Whoopsie’s cocktail lounge in Atlanta. Matt Wong

So So Fed Laotian pop-up @ OK YAKI

714 Moreland Ave SE Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30316

Laotian pop-up So So Fed (2022 Eater award winner for best new pop-up) is now in residency on Sunday and Monday evenings at OK Yaki in East Atlanta. With a name inspired by the storied Atlanta record label, this pop-up is a culinary love letter dedicated to family recipes and foods often cooked by Molli Voraotsady’s late grandmother. Comforting bowls of red pork curry served with sticky rice are laden with vegetables like Thai eggplant, zucchini, and bamboo shoots beside tender chunks of pork shoulder swimming in aromatic chili broth. Subtle spice radiates from the crispy skin of the Hat Yai fried chicken, enhanced by sides of fragrant jasmine rice. Heat from chilis in the Lao papaya salad are balanced by warm fermented flavors that build with each bite. Look for cocktails created by former 8ARM general manager and bartender Joshua Fryer during the pop-up, too. Follow on Instagram for updates.

714 Moreland Ave SE Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 999-9254
(404) 999-9254

Bona Fide Deluxe

1454 La France Street Northeast Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30307

Owned by the team behind Banshee, Bona Fide Deluxe is serving up seriously legit sandwiches. Some say these sandwiches might be the best in Atlanta right now. The name of this restaurant certainly isn’t hyperbole, especially when it comes to sandwiches like the chopped chicken stuffed with muhammara potatoes, feta cheese, olives, and arugula dressed in zhoug mayo encased in a soft hoagie roll or the vegan banh mi with sweet and sour shiitake mushrooms, jalapenos, and julienned carrots and cucumbers. Looking for a total indulgence? Order the bread bomb, which sees a toasted hoagie roll split down the middle, then slathered in garlic butter and topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions. Cocktails, beer, and wine are also available.

1454 La France Street Northeast Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 228-2391
(404) 228-2391
The chopped chicken sandwich stuffed with potatoes, black olives, lettuce, marinated grilled chicken, and feta cheese at Bona Fide Deluxe in Edgewood. Beth McKibben

Mobay Spice Atlanta

2957 N Druid Hills Rd suite #220, Atlanta, GA 30329

Owned by Wynter Lii and her daughters Ashante, Neirah, and Kenecia, Mobay Spice is already a hit with residents of Toco Hills, bringing the neighborhood fresh takes on traditional Jamaican dishes and other Caribbean fare. Start the meal off with salt fish fritters, beef patties, or a trio of oxtail tacos topped with a tropical fruit salsa fresca, before diving into brown stew chicken, slow-cooked curry goat over rice and peas, or bowl of rasta pasta. Be sure to ask about the soup of the day and to order one of the restaurant’s fresh-made juices. Mobay Spice also offers a separate bar food menu and there’s a Jamaican-American-style brunch on Sundays, featuring a jerk burger topped with bacon and a fried egg, ackee and salt fish bowls with fried plantains, and cinnamon French toast.

2957 N Druid Hills Rd suite #220, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 941-7028
(404) 941-7028
Jerk pasta, jerk burger, oxtail tacos, and salt fish fritters from Mobay Spice in Atlanta. Mobay Spice

Oaxaca

5255 Peachtree Blvd suite 105, Chamblee, GA 30341

This Chamblee restaurant pays tribute to the vast variety of dishes and regional cuisines found throughout Oaxaca. And it’s doing serious justice to the foods from this southwestern Mexican state through its use of core ingredients like chiles, corn, cheese, and beans and cooking techniques incorporating smoke, moles, and fresh masas made from ground corn for the tortillas, tamals, tlayudas, and gorditas. Kick off a meal with a trio of salsas, the tetela de pato (duck confit and Oaxaca cheese), or the fresh and zesty hamachi tostada topped with black garlic aioli and salsa macha. Next, order a steak or seasonal vegetable tlayuda (Think Mexican-style pizza on a crisy tortilla to share.) The flor de calabaza (squash blossom quesadilla) stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and roasted onions is not to be missed. Fish lovers should order the whole wood-fired branzino spiced with black garlic. Don’t skip dessert at Oaxaca, especially the corn husk mousse with meringue. Mezcal and other agave-based cocktails, Mexican wines, and beers are available from the bar. Grab a seat in the dining room flooded with natural light or on the lively covered patio and tuck in for a transportive meal.

5255 Peachtree Blvd suite 105, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 450-4805
(770) 450-4805

Leftie Lee’s

100 Pine St, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Baker Vivian Lee describes Leftie Lee’s as “equal parts pastry shop and sandwich shop” akin to the many Asian bakeries found along the Buford Highway corridor. But regulars to this Olive and Pine stall already know Leftie Lee’s is so much more than that, showcasing Lee’s fierce love for sandwiches and flavors that pack a serious punch. Expect a tight list of sandwiches each day, including open-faced sandwiches like egg toast topped with scrambled eggs, American cheese, and kimchi during breakfast and the Italian bologna at lunch made with mortadella, provolone, and caperberries on freshly baked focaccia or the Korean braised beef garnished with shaved scallions and perilla ranch served on milk bread. The delectable chicken salad sandwich contains a mixture styled after the flavors of Moroccan tagine. In addition to sandwiches, look for fresh pastries and baked goods for which Lee is known, like croissants, yuzu and black sesame blondies, and pecan praline bars, and a weekend brunch serving French toast and an egg melt on house-made pumpernickel bread. Leftie Lee’s begins hosting evening chef pop-ups in July.

100 Pine St, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Korean braised beef garnished with shaved scallions and perilla ranch served on milk bread from Leftie Lee’s in Avondale Estates. Winnie Nguyen

Related Maps