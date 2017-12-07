The 15 Hottest New Restaurants Around Atlanta, July 2023

This unpretentious cocktail lounge from barman Tim Faulkner (Octopus Bar) and chef Hudson Rouse is worth the trip to Reynoldstown alone for its tight list of exceptional cocktails and fun and funky wines. And for folks who’ve eaten at Rouse’s Avondale Estates restaurant Rising Son, it should come as no surprise that the food served at Whoopsie’s punches far above its weight for a cocktail bar. This includes a delectable roast beef sandwich with horsey sauce and a refreshing satsuma salad dressed with champagne vinaigrette. Make sure to start off with a snack tray of deviled eggs, house-made chow chow and pimento cheese, and toasted sourdough points. Daily dinner specials at Whoopsie’s include porchetta on Thursdays, poached sea bass on Sundays, and perfectly cooked prime rib on Saturday nights. The daily dessert might feature mint ice cream with crushed Oreo’s, fashioned after the classic grasshopper cocktail, or the Tarzan’s Delight, based on Rouse’s grandmother’s take on a chocolate mousse ice box pie. Low lit and at just 40 seats, Whoopsie’s is intimate and unfussy, and built for an evening of convivial conversation while indulging in amaretto sours and top-notch food you can’t seem to stop eating. Open Thursday through Monday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.