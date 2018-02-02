20 Atlanta Restaurants Serving Anything-But-Boring Nonalcoholic Cocktails

Thankfully, nonalcoholic cocktails aren’t just for dry January anymore. Plenty of Atlanta bars and restaurants have made complex and original booze-free drinks permanent additions to beverage menus. Prefer to drink at home? Many Atlanta stores and markets, including the city’s first dedicated zero-proof bottle shop, the Zero Co., also carry a large selection of non-alcoholic beers and ready-to-drink cocktails, along with 0-percent ABV spirits and alcohol-removed wines. Head to one of these Atlanta restaurants, bars, or markets for excellent zero-proof drinks that are anything but boring or to pick up a bottle of the latest booze-free spirits, canned cocktails, and mixers.

