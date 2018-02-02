 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Brunch Right Now Around Atlanta

20 Affordable Restaurants Around Atlanta That Won’t Break the Bank

Atlanta Restaurants Open for Lunch and Brunch on New Year’s Day

More in Atlanta See more maps
Orange is the New Black from Double Zero. Sydney Cummiskey

20 Atlanta Restaurants Serving Anything-But-Boring Nonalcoholic Cocktails

Where to sip excellent zero-proof cocktails or purchase nonalcoholic spirits and alcohol-removed wines

by Laura Scholz Updated
View as Map
by Laura Scholz Updated
Sydney Cummiskey

Thankfully, nonalcoholic cocktails aren’t just for dry January anymore. Plenty of Atlanta bars and restaurants have made complex and original booze-free drinks permanent additions to beverage menus. Prefer to drink at home? Many Atlanta stores and markets, including the city’s first dedicated zero-proof bottle shop, the Zero Co., also carry a large selection of non-alcoholic beers and ready-to-drink cocktails, along with 0-percent ABV spirits and alcohol-removed wines. Head to one of these Atlanta restaurants, bars, or markets for excellent zero-proof drinks that are anything but boring or to pick up a bottle of the latest booze-free spirits, canned cocktails, and mixers.

Read more: Is Atlanta Ready for a Zero-Proof Cocktail Bar?

Got a favorite non-alcoholic drink and don’t see it listed on the map? Send Eater Atlanta the details here.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Bacchanalia

Copy Link

Anne Quatrano’s Michelin-starred fine dining institution in Blandtown rotates its seasonal non-alcoholic cocktails, including the Heart of the Valley, created by manager and Zilch Market founder Savannah Rainy. A base of Petrine—a botanical zero-proof spirit—combined with cherry, lemon, and pink peppercorns deliver a bright and balanced drink with subtle spice and heat.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 365-0410
(404) 365-0410

Also featured in:

Little Sparrow

Copy Link

The drinks menu at Ford Fry’s French-inspired brasserie serves a handful of non-alcoholic cocktails, including the Triple Crown, a bold, ginger-forward highball with notes of bitter orange and rosemary.

1198 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30318
(404) 355-2252
(404) 355-2252

Press Shop

Copy Link

The Summerhill gift shop stocks a small but quality selection of zero-proof wines like a fizzy and red fruit-forward Chateau del ISH sparking rose and canned cocktails from OddBird and “Phony Negroni” maker St. Agrestis.

72 Georgia Ave SE Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30312
(470) 346-2191
(470) 346-2191

Also featured in:

Lyla Lila

Copy Link

The Midtown restaurant offers several “spirit-free” beverage options, including the Pomp and Pride, a tart, refreshing sipper made with espresso, grapefruit, lavender, lemon, and tonic water.

693 Peachtree St NE UNIT 118, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 963-2637
(404) 963-2637

Also featured in:

Talat Market

Copy Link

While the Summerhill restaurant doesn’t have a dedicated spirit-free menu, ask a bartender for a non-alcoholic dealer’s choice. Often made with Thai and southeastern Asian ingredients like pineapple and ginger, the drinks are as brilliant and complex as the restaurant’s stellar cocktails.

112 Ormond St SE (Martin Street), Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 257-6255
(404) 257-6255

Also featured in:

Bella Cucina

Copy Link

From Ritual Zero Proof’s entire line of non-alcoholic spirits to WithCo mixers, De Soi non-alcoholic appérifs, and TÖST sparkling “wines,” this Buckhead shop features a great selection of flavorful, 0-percent ABV drinks.

270 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(678) 539-8442
(678) 539-8442

Storico Fresco Alimentari e Ristorante

Copy Link

Enjoy a booze-free aperitivo hour with a zero-proof Negroni made with a trio of zero-proof spirits—Ginish, Wilfred’s Bitter Aperitif, and Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso—infused with expressed orange peels for maximum flavor and bite.

3167 Peachtree Rd NE (On Grandview b/w Peachtree Rd & E. Paces Ferry), Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 500-2181
(404) 500-2181

Also featured in:

Marcus Bar & Grille

Copy Link

Try For The Record, a non-alcoholic take on the espresso martini and a nod to the playful decor at chef Marcus Samuelsson’s first Atlanta restaurant.

525 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(470) 890-1700
(470) 890-1700

Also featured in:

Atrium

Copy Link

With Amethyst’s non-alcoholic Lemon Cucumber Serrano spirit, lime, and cane syrup, the Gemlet is bold and bright here, just like the maximalist, tropical decor at the Ponce City Market restaurant.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave Suite NE-158, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 600-3939
(404) 600-3939

Also featured in:

Ranger Station

Copy Link

Starting on January 8, 2024, people can order alcohol-free versions of some of the most popular drinks on this moody bar-within-a-bar’s menu, including the bright, citrus-forward Arc of Visibility made with carrot juice, coconut cream, shiso, garam masala, and lime juice.

684 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30312
(470) 788-8466
(470) 788-8466

La Semilla

Copy Link

With non-alcoholic Gnista Wormwood, barrel-aged cola syrup, orange rosemary aperitif, citrus juice, and soda, the Pearl Island Iced Tea is a citrus-forward and slightly bitter drink that pairs perfectly with the fresh flavors in the vegan dishes from Eater’s Best New Atlanta Restaurant in 2023.

780 Memorial Dr SE Unit 4A, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 228-3090
(404) 228-3090

Also featured in:

3 Parks Wine Shop

Copy Link

At both her original Glenwood Park location and new shop along the Eastside Beltline, owner Sarah Pierre curates a concise but thoughtful selection of alcohol-removed wines from makers like OddBird and Weingut Leitz, as well as complex zero-proof aperitifs from Ghia, Wilderton, and Seedlip. Both stores sell canned non-alcoholic cocktails from ISH Spirits and Casamara Club sparkling amaro sodas.

451 Bill Kennedy Way SE c, Atlanta, GA 30316
(678) 349-7070
(678) 349-7070

Also featured in:

Vesper

Copy Link

The James Bond-themed bar in Glenwood Park has an extensive and creative selection of spirit-less takes on cocktail classics like the Paloma, Paper Plane, and Gimlet. 

924 Garrett St SE (Bill Kennedy Way SE), Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 936-6902
(404) 936-6902

Southern Belle

Copy Link

Pair Joey Ward’s food at Southern Belle with low- and zero-proof drinks like the earthy and tropical At Dusk or Dawn, made with Lyre’s “tequila,” oat and coconut milk, matcha, and Earl Grey.

1043 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 698-3961
(404) 698-3961

Also featured in:

The Zero Co.

Copy Link

From the owners of Elemental Spirits Co., Atlanta’s first dedicated zero-proof bottle shop has an inventory of over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages. Choose from dealcoholized wines by Studio Null and OddBird, complex spirit-free base mixers like the Pathfinder and Caleño, and chilled, single-serve RTDs from brands such as Curious Elixir, Dram, and AVEC Drinks.

626 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306

More in Maps

Elemental Spirits Co.

Copy Link

Stock up on Athletic Brewing’s zero-percent ABV beers, alcohol-removed wines like OddBird Blanc de Blancs, and zero-proof RTD options from Ghia and Recess at this Poncey-Highland bottle shop.

602 North Highland Avenue Northeast suite a & b, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 990-4310
(404) 990-4310

Also featured in:

Soberish

Copy Link

Mehmush Saadat stocks one of the city’s largest selections of alternative spirits and non-alcoholic beverages at her stylish Kirkwood shop. Think RTDs like Dram adaptogenic CBD-infused sparkling waters and Free AF spritzes, as well as alcohol-free wines from Surely and Sovi and spirit alternatives from Spiritless, Monday, and Ritual.

Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30317

Double Zero

Copy Link

Craving Neapolitan-style pizza and a good non-alcoholic drink with a bit of a bite? Double Zero has got that covered with Orange Is the New Black, a sparkling mix of ginger beer, fresh-squeezed orange and lemon juices, and agave topped with a splash of soda.

1577 N Decatur Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 991-3666
(404) 991-3666

Also featured in:

Foundation Social Eatery

Copy Link

The beverage menu at the Alpharetta reincarnation of Mel Toledo’s beloved restaurant and Eater Atlanta’s Best Comeback Story of 2023 includes thoughtful spirit-free options like a non-alcoholic Negroni and The Grey Fox, a citrusy, herbaceous sour with Earl Grey, blood orange oleo saccharum, egg white, tonic, and thyme. 

55 Roswell St Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(678) 691-0028
(678) 691-0028

Also featured in:

Roaring Social

Copy Link

Order up spirit-free drinks like a pineapple coconut “faux-jito” and a non-alcoholic French 75 at the 1920-style speakeasy on the lower level of downtown Alpharetta’s Hamilton hotel.

35 Milton Avenue, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009
(678) 580-1970
(678) 580-1970

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Bacchanalia

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30318

Anne Quatrano’s Michelin-starred fine dining institution in Blandtown rotates its seasonal non-alcoholic cocktails, including the Heart of the Valley, created by manager and Zilch Market founder Savannah Rainy. A base of Petrine—a botanical zero-proof spirit—combined with cherry, lemon, and pink peppercorns deliver a bright and balanced drink with subtle spice and heat.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 365-0410
(404) 365-0410

Little Sparrow

1198 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30318

The drinks menu at Ford Fry’s French-inspired brasserie serves a handful of non-alcoholic cocktails, including the Triple Crown, a bold, ginger-forward highball with notes of bitter orange and rosemary.

1198 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30318
(404) 355-2252
(404) 355-2252

Press Shop

72 Georgia Ave SE Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30312

The Summerhill gift shop stocks a small but quality selection of zero-proof wines like a fizzy and red fruit-forward Chateau del ISH sparking rose and canned cocktails from OddBird and “Phony Negroni” maker St. Agrestis.

72 Georgia Ave SE Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30312
(470) 346-2191
(470) 346-2191

Lyla Lila

693 Peachtree St NE UNIT 118, Atlanta, GA 30308

The Midtown restaurant offers several “spirit-free” beverage options, including the Pomp and Pride, a tart, refreshing sipper made with espresso, grapefruit, lavender, lemon, and tonic water.

693 Peachtree St NE UNIT 118, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 963-2637
(404) 963-2637

Talat Market

112 Ormond St SE (Martin Street), Atlanta, GA 30315

While the Summerhill restaurant doesn’t have a dedicated spirit-free menu, ask a bartender for a non-alcoholic dealer’s choice. Often made with Thai and southeastern Asian ingredients like pineapple and ginger, the drinks are as brilliant and complex as the restaurant’s stellar cocktails.

112 Ormond St SE (Martin Street), Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 257-6255
(404) 257-6255

Bella Cucina

270 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

From Ritual Zero Proof’s entire line of non-alcoholic spirits to WithCo mixers, De Soi non-alcoholic appérifs, and TÖST sparkling “wines,” this Buckhead shop features a great selection of flavorful, 0-percent ABV drinks.

270 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(678) 539-8442
(678) 539-8442

Storico Fresco Alimentari e Ristorante

3167 Peachtree Rd NE (On Grandview b/w Peachtree Rd & E. Paces Ferry), Atlanta, GA 30305

Enjoy a booze-free aperitivo hour with a zero-proof Negroni made with a trio of zero-proof spirits—Ginish, Wilfred’s Bitter Aperitif, and Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso—infused with expressed orange peels for maximum flavor and bite.

3167 Peachtree Rd NE (On Grandview b/w Peachtree Rd & E. Paces Ferry), Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 500-2181
(404) 500-2181

Marcus Bar & Grille

525 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Try For The Record, a non-alcoholic take on the espresso martini and a nod to the playful decor at chef Marcus Samuelsson’s first Atlanta restaurant.

525 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(470) 890-1700
(470) 890-1700

Atrium

675 Ponce de Leon Ave Suite NE-158, Atlanta, GA 30308

With Amethyst’s non-alcoholic Lemon Cucumber Serrano spirit, lime, and cane syrup, the Gemlet is bold and bright here, just like the maximalist, tropical decor at the Ponce City Market restaurant.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave Suite NE-158, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 600-3939
(404) 600-3939

Ranger Station

684 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30312

Starting on January 8, 2024, people can order alcohol-free versions of some of the most popular drinks on this moody bar-within-a-bar’s menu, including the bright, citrus-forward Arc of Visibility made with carrot juice, coconut cream, shiso, garam masala, and lime juice.

684 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30312
(470) 788-8466
(470) 788-8466

La Semilla

780 Memorial Dr SE Unit 4A, Atlanta, GA 30316

With non-alcoholic Gnista Wormwood, barrel-aged cola syrup, orange rosemary aperitif, citrus juice, and soda, the Pearl Island Iced Tea is a citrus-forward and slightly bitter drink that pairs perfectly with the fresh flavors in the vegan dishes from Eater’s Best New Atlanta Restaurant in 2023.

780 Memorial Dr SE Unit 4A, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 228-3090
(404) 228-3090

3 Parks Wine Shop

451 Bill Kennedy Way SE c, Atlanta, GA 30316

At both her original Glenwood Park location and new shop along the Eastside Beltline, owner Sarah Pierre curates a concise but thoughtful selection of alcohol-removed wines from makers like OddBird and Weingut Leitz, as well as complex zero-proof aperitifs from Ghia, Wilderton, and Seedlip. Both stores sell canned non-alcoholic cocktails from ISH Spirits and Casamara Club sparkling amaro sodas.

451 Bill Kennedy Way SE c, Atlanta, GA 30316
(678) 349-7070
(678) 349-7070

Vesper

924 Garrett St SE (Bill Kennedy Way SE), Atlanta, GA 30316

The James Bond-themed bar in Glenwood Park has an extensive and creative selection of spirit-less takes on cocktail classics like the Paloma, Paper Plane, and Gimlet. 

924 Garrett St SE (Bill Kennedy Way SE), Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 936-6902
(404) 936-6902

Southern Belle

1043 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Pair Joey Ward’s food at Southern Belle with low- and zero-proof drinks like the earthy and tropical At Dusk or Dawn, made with Lyre’s “tequila,” oat and coconut milk, matcha, and Earl Grey.

1043 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 698-3961
(404) 698-3961

The Zero Co.

626 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306

From the owners of Elemental Spirits Co., Atlanta’s first dedicated zero-proof bottle shop has an inventory of over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages. Choose from dealcoholized wines by Studio Null and OddBird, complex spirit-free base mixers like the Pathfinder and Caleño, and chilled, single-serve RTDs from brands such as Curious Elixir, Dram, and AVEC Drinks.

626 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306

Related Maps

Elemental Spirits Co.

602 North Highland Avenue Northeast suite a & b, Atlanta, GA 30307

Stock up on Athletic Brewing’s zero-percent ABV beers, alcohol-removed wines like OddBird Blanc de Blancs, and zero-proof RTD options from Ghia and Recess at this Poncey-Highland bottle shop.

602 North Highland Avenue Northeast suite a & b, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 990-4310
(404) 990-4310

Soberish

Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30317

Mehmush Saadat stocks one of the city’s largest selections of alternative spirits and non-alcoholic beverages at her stylish Kirkwood shop. Think RTDs like Dram adaptogenic CBD-infused sparkling waters and Free AF spritzes, as well as alcohol-free wines from Surely and Sovi and spirit alternatives from Spiritless, Monday, and Ritual.

Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30317

Double Zero

1577 N Decatur Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307

Craving Neapolitan-style pizza and a good non-alcoholic drink with a bit of a bite? Double Zero has got that covered with Orange Is the New Black, a sparkling mix of ginger beer, fresh-squeezed orange and lemon juices, and agave topped with a splash of soda.

1577 N Decatur Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 991-3666
(404) 991-3666

Foundation Social Eatery

55 Roswell St Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30009

The beverage menu at the Alpharetta reincarnation of Mel Toledo’s beloved restaurant and Eater Atlanta’s Best Comeback Story of 2023 includes thoughtful spirit-free options like a non-alcoholic Negroni and The Grey Fox, a citrusy, herbaceous sour with Earl Grey, blood orange oleo saccharum, egg white, tonic, and thyme. 

55 Roswell St Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(678) 691-0028
(678) 691-0028

Roaring Social

35 Milton Avenue, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009

Order up spirit-free drinks like a pineapple coconut “faux-jito” and a non-alcoholic French 75 at the 1920-style speakeasy on the lower level of downtown Alpharetta’s Hamilton hotel.

35 Milton Avenue, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009
(678) 580-1970
(678) 580-1970

Related Maps