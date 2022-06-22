16 Restaurants Around Atlanta Serving Perfect Pimento Cheese Dishes

From the classic Southern cheese spread on buttery crackers and mixed in grits to pimento cheese sandwiched between two slices of bread, and even fried to perfection in a fritter

Grated cheese (particularly cheddar), mayo, and diced red pimento peppers mixed with a zesty seasoning blend: these are the basic ingredients for the Southern food staple pimento cheese. It might be the food most often associated with the South by folks living outside the region, beyond fried chicken. And while Southerns didn’t originally create the recipe for pimento cheese (aka the caviar of the South), the people of the South have fully embraced the spreadable mixture as their own, serving it on everything from Saltine crackers and raw vegetables to being sandwiched between two slices of bread, and even fried to perfection in a fritter.

