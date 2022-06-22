 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
17 Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Atlanta Offering More Than Chicken Nuggets

18 Atlanta Restaurants That Can Double as Wedding Venues

Essential Atlanta Patios for Drinking and Dining Outdoors

A beef hot dog topped with pimento cheese and bacon bits at Red’s Beer Garden in Atlanta.
Red’s Favorite beef hot dog topped with pimento cheese and bacon bits.
Red’s Beer Garden

16 Restaurants Around Atlanta Serving Perfect Pimento Cheese Dishes

From the classic Southern cheese spread on buttery crackers and mixed in grits to pimento cheese sandwiched between two slices of bread, and even fried to perfection in a fritter

by Beth McKibben Updated
View as Map
Red’s Favorite beef hot dog topped with pimento cheese and bacon bits.
| Red’s Beer Garden
by Beth McKibben Updated

Grated cheese (particularly cheddar), mayo, and diced red pimento peppers mixed with a zesty seasoning blend: these are the basic ingredients for the Southern food staple pimento cheese. It might be the food most often associated with the South by folks living outside the region, beyond fried chicken. And while Southerns didn’t originally create the recipe for pimento cheese (aka the caviar of the South), the people of the South have fully embraced the spreadable mixture as their own, serving it on everything from Saltine crackers and raw vegetables to being sandwiched between two slices of bread, and even fried to perfection in a fritter.

Don’t see a favorite pimento cheese dish on this list? Send Eater Atlanta the details to atlanta@eater.com.

She Craft Co

Located in Tyrone, the menu at this south metro Atlanta restaurant is a mash-up of Southern dishes and American Chinese food classics. Looking for pimento cheese? Try the bacon and pimento cheese egg rolls here.

929 Senoia Rd, Tyrone, GA 30290
(678) 884-6323
(678) 884-6323

Swan Coach House

People seeking Southern classics during lunch will find those on the menu at Swan Coach House. This old coach house is part of a Buckhead mansion. Yes, the mansion featured in the Hunger Games. Begin a lunch at Swan Coach House with pimento cheese fritters, which are given a bit of sweetness from Vidalia onions and come served with smoked bacon jam and bread and butter pickles. Or, order the soup and tea sandwich combo — a cup of soup of the day, cheese straws (another Southern snack classic), two chicken salad tea sandwiches, and two pimento cheese tea sandwiches.

3130 Slaton Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 261-0636
(404) 261-0636

Buttermilk Kitchen

Chef and owner Suzanne Vizethann’s breakfast and brunch spot may be best known for its biscuits, but don’t sleep on the pimento cheese. Order it as a shareable snack served with the cheese spread, biscuit crackers, green tomatoes, pickles, and red pepper jelly. There’s also creamy pimento cheese grits that can come served as a side with the fried chicken biscuit, but is easily a meal on its own.

4225 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
(678) 732-3274
(678) 732-3274

Dakota Blue

The congenial Grant Park restaurant includes a popular grilled cheese on the menu, rightly named the King of Grilled Cheese. Served on buttery challah bread, the sandwich is stuffed with tangy pimento cheese, arugula, sliced avocado, and tomato.

454 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 589-8002
(404) 589-8002

Red's Beer Garden

Red’s Beer Garden offers a handful of beers on tap, as well as over 300 bottles and cans of beer, wine, cider, mead, hard seltzer, and nonalcoholic beverages to choose from. Hot dogs are always the right food move at Red’s, but pimento cheese lovers should order the Red’s Favorite. The beef hot dog is slathered in pimento cheese and bacon jam and topped with bacon bits. For an extra kick of zest and zing, add pickled jalapenos to the dog.

1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(770) 637-2299
(770) 637-2299

Bomb Biscuit Atlanta

Owned and operated by biscuit maven and celebrated baker Erika Council, Bomb Biscuit Co. is the spot in Atlanta for fluffy buttermilk biscuits and biscuit sandwiches, including her signature Glori-Fried chicken biscuit. While American cheese (dubbed “the people’s cheese” on the menu), is the cheese of choice for biscuits here, the Pimento Chick is serving up cheddary goodness in all the right ways. Chicken sausage is topped with melted cheddar pimento cheese and served on a cheddar jalapeno biscuit.

668 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
(678) 949-9439
(678) 949-9439

Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Dress up a burger at Grindhouse by topping it with pimento cheese. Then, order a batch of the burger joint’s cheesy poofs — fried pimento cheese balls served with a sweet chili sauce for dipping.

701 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 228-3722
(404) 228-3722

Soul: Food & Culture

Likely one of the most popular items on the menu at this Krog Street Market food stall, the South fried chicken sandwich is topped with chef Todd Richard’s signature pimento cheese, pickles, and house hot mayo. Folks will also find this fried chicken sandwich on the menu at Bold Monk Brewing.

99 Krog St NE T, Atlanta, GA 30307
(678) 705-3158
(678) 705-3158

97 Estoria

There might not be anything better than a pimento cheese and fried green tomato sandwich on a summer’s evening in the A paired with a cold beer or a cocktail from this dive-y bar in the heart of Cabbagetown.

727 Wylie St SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(678) 974-7919
(678) 974-7919

Home grown GA Restaurant

Pimento cheese is featured prominently on the menu at this Reynoldstown restaurant institution, especially in or topped on sandwiches. But make sure to try the pimento cheese, chorizo, and cheese grits dip served with a side of Ruffles potato chips.

968 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 222-0455
(404) 222-0455

Alon's Bakery & Market

Pop over to Alon’s and pick up a batch of the bakery’s popular pimento cheese spread, along with a few other party provisions, for that next outdoor soiree on the porch.

1394 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 872-6000
(404) 872-6000

Sweet Auburn BBQ

If ever there was a perfect vehicle for eating pimento cheese it would be encased in a fried wonton. The wontons at Sweet Auburn BBQ are stuffed with zesty Tillamook cheddar pimento cheese and served with scallions and a sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.

656 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(678) 515-3550
(678) 515-3550

Whoopsie's

Low lit and at just 40 seats, Whoopsie’s is intimate and unfussy, and built for an evening of convivial conversation while indulging in amaretto sours and top-notch food, including prime rib dinners, a crazy delicious roast beef sandwich, and poached sea bass. But do not skip ordering the Southern snack tray, complete with deviled eggs, house-made chow chow, pickled vegetables, and a generous portion of tangy pimento cheese accompanied by toasted bread.

1 Moreland Ave SE suite c, Atlanta, GA 30316

Sun in My Belly

A favorite for breakfast and brunch in Kirkwood, Sun in My Belly isn’t afraid to show off its love for pimento cheese on the menu, including in an omelette and topped on fried green tomatoes. But the star of the pimento cheese show at this restaurant is the PBLT — a take on the BLT comprising pimento cheese, honey-glazed bacon, lettuce, fried green tomatoes, and scallion aioli served on toasted brioche bread.

2161 College Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 370-1088
(404) 370-1088

Farm Burger Decatur

Ordering regular fries is boring, especially when there’s an opportunity to top a basket of freshly fried potato sticks with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapenos.

410B W Ponce De Leon Ave (btwn Fairview Ave & Northern Ave), Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 378-5077
(404) 378-5077

Southbound

Another Southern restaurant that doesn’t shy away from its love for pimento cheese. Order the Southern caprese to share, which comes with pimento cheese, tomatoes, and arugula drizzled with a green tomato glaze. There’s also a classic pimento cheese spread plate served with ciabatta bread and sides of green tomato chutney and bacon jam. The pimento cheese grit fritters are not to be missed, especially when served with pepper jelly for dipping.

5394 Peachtree Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341
(678) 580-5579
(678) 580-5579

