9 Splendid Spots for Dim Sum Around Atlanta

Where to Celebrate the 4th of July With Food and Drinks in Atlanta

Atlantans Can’t Get Enough of Korean BBQ

G’s Pizza

The Essential Pizzerias to Know Around Atlanta

Pizza has become seriously big business in and around Atlanta

by Eater Staff Updated
by Eater Staff Updated
G’s Pizza

Pizza has become seriously big business in Atlanta, especially over the last decade with pizzerias cropping up all over the city and metro area. Competition is super fierce, with pizza joints serving everything from Neapolitan-style and New York-style pies to thick crust Detroit and Sicilian pizzas, and even Brazilian pies topped with shredded chicken, bacon bits, and squeezes of creamy Catupiry cheese with lots of oregano. Everyone has their favorite pizza spot — and we don’t always agree upon which is the best, because it’s really a matter of taste — so Eater compiled this extensive list of essential pizzerias to know offering a variety of styles.

Don't see a favorite pizzeria? Send Eater the details via the tipline. This map is updated frequently with new pizza spots to try.

Also check out: Try These Not-So-Traditional Pizzas Around Atlanta

Labella's Pizzeria

LaBella's might offer some of the best pizza OTP (that’s outside the Perimeter, for folks new to the Atlanta area.) This Sandy Plains Road pizzeria sticks to the New York style and offers large slices simply perfect for folding. 

2635 Sandy Plains Rd A7, Marietta, GA 30066
(770) 973-0052
(770) 973-0052

É Ke Pizza

Pizza lovers in Vinings rave about this pizzeria from the owners of Baraonda Italian restaurant. Find traditional Neapolitan-style pies and wood-fired pizzas here, including the Diavolo topped with Italian salami, ham, sausage, bacon, and Calabrese peppers. Or maybe try a pizza topped with pesto, pancetta, and sun-dried tomatoes. E Ke Pizza also offers pagnottelle sandwiches at lunch, as well as creamy gelato and desserts like pistachio cannolis, carrot walnut cake, and decadent tiramisu.

2810 Paces Ferry Rd NW Suite 120, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 405-8798
(770) 405-8798

Firewall Food Stop

Firewall Food Stop in the Westview neighborhood features wood-fired pizzas and sandwiches on its menu. Owned by Westview resident Sam Eidus, the restaurant serves mostly Neapolitan-style pizzas, including four specialty pies like the Farmer made with fennel sausage, sweet peppers, and fresh mozzarella and a vegetarian pizza aptly named the Gardener with spinach, tomato, ricotta, lemon, and garlic. As for sandwiches, there’s the braised pork shoulder and collard greens-based Southern Italian topped with provolone and hot peppers or the Fertile Crescent featuring ten-spice chicken, pickles, greens, poached raisins, walnuts, and Zhoug sauce (cilantro).

1546 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 610-7600
(404) 610-7600

Phew's Pies

This west side Atlanta pizza pop-up from Matthew “Phew” Foster slings handmade pies, including pizzas topped with lemon pepper wet wings and oxtails and ricotta. His signature pizzas, the lemon pepper wet and hot lemon pepper wet, are made using butter sauce, chopped chicken, and mozzarella with wings dotting the center. Follow on Instagram for menu updates and pop-up locations.

873 Victoria Pl SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 333-2101
(404) 333-2101

Brasiliana Pizza

Owned by Thiago Machado and Nicollie Conovalow, Brasiliana Pizza is available for takeout and delivery from Forrest Eatery ghost kitchen in Berkeley Park. These pizzas blend Brazilian and Italian ingredients and flavors together to create a unique style that is savory, sometimes subtly sweet, and often bringing a bit of heat. For meat lovers, try the Calabresa, which comes topped with a generous layer of Brazilian sausage and sliced onions. There’s also the Frango Catupiry topped with shredded chicken, bacon bits, squeezes of creamy Catupiry cheese, and lots of oregano. Like chocolate? Order the Brigadeiros pizza, a dessert pie with a thick layer of gooey chocolate fudge and chocolate sprinkles.

800 Forrest St NW Suite K07, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 445-5211
(404) 445-5211

Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria

Hip-hop-inspired Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria opened on Howell Mill Road near Westside Provisions District, then added a second location on Metropolitan Parkway. The popular North Nashville pizzeria, owned by college friends Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed, features a menu filled with pizzas named for songs by various hip-hop and R&B artists like the Rony, Roni, Rone!, named for the group Tony! Toni! Toné!. It includes three types of pepperoni. The meaty Cee No Green pays tribute to crooner CeeLo Green from Atlanta-based Goodie Mob.

1016 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 458-3327
(404) 458-3327

Humble Pie

Backed by Lazy Betty chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips, Humble Pie joins a collection of new restaurants now open at the Interlock. Expect wood-fired pizzas like a classic margherita, a clam pie, a Philly cheesesteak, or broccoli and cheddar on wheat and sourdough crusts made using grains from Athens-based farm DaySpring Farms. Pizzas also come with the option to add caviar and black truffles. Open for lunch and dinner.

1115 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 458-6765
(404) 458-6765

Antico

Giovanni DiPalma's popular Home Park pizzeria has since expanded into a Little Italia empire off of Hemphill Avenue. For those OTPers seeking a slice of Antico, there's a location in Alpharetta’s Avalon development and at the Battery near Braves Truist Park in Cobb County. A location is also now open in Tucker.

1093 Hemphill Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 724-2333
(404) 724-2333

Dolo’s Pizza

Stone Mountain native and Howard University graduate Alyson Williams teamed up with restaurateur and chef Yusef Walker (Negril Village, Ms. Icey’s) to open pizza pop-up Dolo’s. Currently in residence at Underground Atlanta, order pizzas topped with marinara, cheese, plantains, and jalapeños to pies topped with jerk chicken, honey, and blue cheese or callaloo, roasted tomatoes, and Jamaican ackee sauce. Be sure to order one of the build-your-own dolita sandwiches, too, and the doughnut-like sweet dolitas for dessert. These treats come served with hibiscus icing for dipping. A location of Dolo’s is now open at Underground Atlanta and at State Farm Arena.

50 Upper Alabama St, Atlanta, GA 30303

Junior's Pizza

Junior’s Pizza on Georgia Avenue in Summerhill serves thin crust and Sicilian-style pizzas inspired by those found throughout New York City. This includes pies with ingredients like cup and char pepperoni, which curls and chars on the edges as it bakes. There are vegan pizzas here, too. A second location is opening in Hapeville.

77 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 549-7147
(404) 549-7147

Fellini's Pizza

At $2.95 a (massive) slice, one or two helpings here and a drink with friends makes for a great pizza spot. With several locations around town and late-night hours, Fellini’s has become an Atlanta staple for affordable and delicious pizza.

2809 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 266-0082
(404) 266-0082

Sunnyside Pizzeria

Some folks call Sunnyside in Sandy Springs the best Neapolitan-style pizza found anywhere north of the Perimeter. Order everything from classics like the margherita and a cup and char pepperoni pie to Mexican pizza with chorizo, jalapenos, and cilantro-lime sauce, the Mumbai topped with a San Marzano tomato curry sauce, or even a pizza topped with white wine-poached pears.

220 Sandy Springs Cir Suite 149, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 343-0585
(404) 343-0585

G's Pizza by il Giallo

Chef Jamie Adams and Leonardo Moura opened this small pizza joint adjacent their popular Italian restaurant Il Giallo in 2021. Choose between red and white pizzas at G’s, like the lasagna with short rib, the pepperoni piccante with Calabrian chilis, gorgonzola, and hot honey, a five-cheese extravaganza white pizza, or the chicken alfredo with bechamel sauce. Order a side of focaccia with EVOO for dipping.

5920 Roswell Rd Suite B119, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 709-2148
(404) 709-2148

Triple Jays Pizza Bar

This popular pizzeria in Midtown includes some seriously large New York-style pies on its menu, along with Detroit-style pizzas, too. Slices and combos can also be ordered here.

1020 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(678) 712-8400
(678) 712-8400

Edgewood Pizzeria

While this small pizzeria located in the heart of the Edgewood Avenue bar district is pretty quiet during the day, at night it turns into one big, New York-style pizza party (with cocktails and wings) and King slices. There’s also a location on Oak Street in West End.

478 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 522-5512
(404) 522-5512

Firepit Pizza Tavern

This brick-oven pizzeria, owned by chef Leslie Cohen, arrived in Grant Park in 2018, bringing the neighborhood red and white sauce pizzas topped with everything from grilled steak and portabello mushrooms to pesto and spicy capicola. Beyond its pizza, folks can order meaty grinders here as well as pork belly toast, street corn, and meatballs.

519 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 495-4777
(404) 495-4777

Varuni Napoli

Luca Varuni has been serving Neapolitan-style pizzas in Morningside for a few years now and added a second location inside Krog Street Market. Don't miss the Chiattona Benni, made with buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, pancetta, pepperoni, salami, hot soppressata, Pecorino Romano, and basil or the simple but delicious margherita pizza.

1540 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 709-2690
(404) 709-2690

Ammazza Edgewood

After being closed for nearly two years following not one, but two cars crashing into the building, Neapolitan pizzeria Ammazza made a triumphant return to Edgewood Avenue in 2019. Indulge in the pizzeria’s wildly popular (and fiery) Inferno with the Spotted Trotter’s spicy soppressata and vegan pizzas topped with cashew cheese.

591 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 835-2298
(404) 835-2298

Glide Pizza

Grab a slice or a whole pie from this extremely popular Auburn Avenue takeout window and pizzeria in the Old Fourth Ward. Owned by Rob Birdsong, Glide Pizza serves giant slices and 20-inch Brooklyn-style pies for takeout or local delivery via electric bicycle. Friday nights and weekends are busy here, so it’s best to order ahead. A location is now open inside Inner Voice Brewing in Decatur, with another planned for the new Westside Paper complex on West Marietta.

659 Auburn Ave NE Unit 506, Atlanta, GA 30312

Pizza Jeans

The lone pizzeria at Ponce City Market reopened at the end of 2022 in its new location on the first floor of the central food hall. Backed in part by James Beard-nominated baker Chris Wilkins, Pizza Jeans offers giant mall slices and whole pies in classic flavors like margherita, five cheese, and pepperoni with the option to add additional toppings. The crusts on these pizzas alone are worth the trip to PCM, as are the sub rolls that hold the contents of the hearty sandwiches. Mall slices are large and in charge, coming in at $5 each. (Think two slices in one.) Expect cocktails, beer, wine, and frozen drinks from the bar. The stall also features counter seating and is open for takeout and delivery.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Plant Based Pizzeria

Plant Based Pizzeria opened in the former Rocco’s Pizza on Barnett Street just off of Ponce de Leon Avenue in 2019, and it’s been a hit ever since. The takeout pizzeria offers everything from vegan “meat” lovers to Hawaiian pizzas on its menu, and includes the option to build custom pizzas or order half-and-half flavors. All pizzas come served on a spelt flour or gluten free crust upon request.

730 Barnett St NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 835-2739
(404) 835-2739

LLoyd's Restaurant & Lounge

Part of the Victory Brands restaurant group (Victory Sandwich Bar, S.O.S Tiki Bar, Little Trouble), Lloyd’s transitioned to an old school pizza parlor in 2020, and never looked back. Now folks can dine on classic pizza pies, pizzeria salads, and mozzarella sticks paired with ice-cold beer and martinis. Don’t worry, Lloyd’s still offers crab leg dinner specials on Mondays and the meatloaf makes appearances on the menu, too.

900 DeKalb Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 228-7227
(404) 228-7227

Pielands Sub & Slice

Filling the void left behind by the closing of the beloved Everybody’s Pizza in Virginia-Highland, pizzeria and slice shop Pielands gave the neighborhood something to cheer about when it opened in 2021 in the former Goin’ Coastal space. Expect classic New York- and square-style pies and slices here, including the margherita-like Noni pizza, named for co-owner Billy Streck’s grandmother, and a white pizza topped with garlic butter sauce and mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, and parmigiano cheeses. Slice offerings change daily. Pielands also serves Italian subs, salads, and wings.

1021 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 968-9961
(404) 968-9961

Savage Pizza

With two locations, one in Avondale Estates and the other in the heart of Little Five Points, guests of Savage Pizza visit for the comic book-infused atmosphere, but stay for the from-scratch pizzas. Try the vegetable-laden Sav-Veg, topped with mozzarella and parmesan, or the Cajun with spicy red pepper sauce, chicken, shrimp, andouille, red onions, and three kinds of cheese.

484 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 523-0500
(404) 523-0500

La Calavera

After closing their beloved Mexican bakery of the same name in 2020, owners Eric Arillo and Dale Ralston reopened the Memorial Drive shop in 2021 as a takeout pizza joint. Named La Calavera Pizza, baker Arillo continues to churn out delicious sourdoughs now acting as crusts for the pies served at La Calavera. Like the former bakery, the pizzeria also offers gluten-free options on the menu, using Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free Pizza Crust mix. Most pizzas here can come served on gluten-free crusts, except for the Homeboy, which is made with local, organic whole wheat flour.

1696 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 697-7030
(404) 697-7030

The Greek Pizzeria and Gyros

John “Johnny” Gianoulidis, the man behind Greek restaurant Kafenio and Reynoldstown coffee shop Park Grounds, opened this Greek pizzeria and gyro shop in Brookhaven, and it’s been doing brisk business ever since. Here, Gianoulidis is cooking up Greek pizzas topped with lamb and chicken gyro meat or pork souvlaki and doling out gyros stuffed with a variety of freshly shaved meats. Make sure to grab spanakopita and baklava, too. 

3400 Clairmont Rd Suite A, Brookhaven, GA 30319
(404) 996-6037
(404) 996-6037

Mo's Pizza

Mo’s is truly an old-school neighborhood pizza joint, and has been since it opened in 1979. Located off of Briarcliff Road in Briarcliff Woods, the menu here sticks to classic pizza ingredients and combinations paired with pitchers of beer. Mo’s also offers wings, subs, and a solid Philly cheesesteak on its menu.

3109 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 320-1258
(404) 320-1258

Corner Slice

Corner Slice took over the former Avellino’s space on West College Avenue in late 2022, the same complex as Tortuga y Chango. For folks who love to thick-crust pan pizzas, Corner Slice is serving up Detroit-style pies topped with everything from Calabrian peppers and Italian sausage to bacon, red onions, and jalapenos. Look for batches of saucy wings, fried mozzarella sticks, and sandwiches like meatball parmesan and a meaty hero served on fresh sesame seed focaccia bread on the menu, too.

902 W College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 343-0415
(404) 343-0415

Pizza Piccola New York Style

Atlanta and its metro area are filled with pizzerias claiming to serve “real” New York-style pies on the menu. Some joints are better at capturing the style better than others. However, Pizza Piccola might just be the genuine article. Open for over 30 years, and with an owner hailing from the Bronx, this pizzeria has had plenty of practice. Order slices and whole pies like a classic cheese, primavera, and a meat lovers loaded with sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon to Hawaiian pizzas, a deep dish Sicilian, and even pizza topped with eggplant parmesan. Not into pizza? Order the meatball or chicken parmesan sandwich or the indulgent penne all vodka pasta.

5000 Winters Chapel Rd Suite 4, Atlanta, GA 30360
(470) 514-5389
(470) 514-5389

Joy Pizza N Joy Chicken

This is the spot for lovers of Korean fried chicken and pizza. While the restaurant serves classic, American-style pizzas, skip those and order the cheesy Korean sweet potato pizza topped with green peppers, corn, chunks of ham and sausage, and cubes of sweet potatoes and pineapples. It can even come with a crust stuffed with sweet potato mousse — a delightful way to consume pizza bones. Try the marinated Korean steak pizza, too. There’s also a pizza topped with shrimp, crab meat, smoked ham, and pineapple here.

10820 Abbotts Bridge Rd #350, Duluth, GA 30097
(770) 813-8882
(770) 813-8882

Rice n' Pie

Rice n Pie in Berkeley Lake combines pizza, biryani dishes, and sweet treats and milkshakes all on one menu. For pizza connoisseurs, try the 65 Pizza (a take on chicken 65 topped with chicken, paneer, or shrimp sausage,) the tikka masala pie, or the sweet and spicy Chatpata Chat pizza. Spice lovers should opt for the vegetarian masala pizza topped with onions, jalapenos, and banana peppers or the jerk chicken with chicken that’s been left to marinate overnight before baking. The pizza is given a kick of heat from Scotch bonnet peppers.

3980 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Berkeley Lake, GA 30096
(770) 302-0320
(770) 302-0320

O4W Pizza

Owned by Anthony Spina, folks continue to rave about the New Jersey-style grandma pie served here made with garlic, marinara, mozzarella, extra-virgin olive oil, pecorino, and fresh basil. Pair with a pizzeria salad and garlic knots, too.

3117 Main St, Duluth, GA 30096
(678) 587-5420
(678) 587-5420

