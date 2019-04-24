 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Queso Truck

17 Atlanta Restaurants for Ordering a Hot Bowl of Queso

From bowls of hot queso blanco to skillets of chorizo-filled queso fundido

by Eater Staff Updated
There are days when nothing seems to beat a bowl of hot melted cheese served with a side of fresh tortillas or chips — maybe paired with a margarita or a refreshing agua fresca on a sunny patio. Queso comes in many variations at restaurants around Atlanta, some with kicks of heat from jalapeños, meaty versions containing chorizo, or melted cheese bowls topped with pico de gallo. From bowls of straight-up queso blanco to skillets of chorizo-filled queso fundido, here are a few Atlanta restaurants to consider for when that queso craving hits.

Don’t see a favorite bowl of queso listed? Email Eater Atlanta via the tipline.

Nuevo Laredo Cantina

This Westside cantina located on Chattahoochee Avenue has been a longtime staple for area residents. Queso blanco here comes with the option to add pickled jalapeños. Pair it with a margarita before digging into one of Nuevo’s heaping platters. Call to order takeout.

1495 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 352-9009
(404) 352-9009

Bone Garden Cantina

Bone Garden Cantina in the Lumberyard on Ellsworth Industrial is decked out in Day of the Dead decor. Be sure to order one of the restaurant’s very strong margaritas — or a pitcher — to pair with the spicy queso chock full of jalapeños and served with fresh tortilla chips. Call to order takeout.

1425 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 418-9072
(404) 418-9072

Taqueria Del Sol

An Atlanta queso map couldn’t exist without chef Eddie Hernandez’s taqueria. The addictive queso here is loaded with pickled and dried jalapeños and served with super fresh tortilla chips. Grab a seat at the bar with a margarita and a bowl of this queso. Hernandez released his cookbook “Turnip Greens & Tortillas” in 2018, and it includes his popular queso recipe. Taqueria del Sol has five Georgia outposts on Cheshire Bridge, in Decatur, Chamblee, the original location in Westside, and one in Athens. Call to order takeout.

1200-B Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 352-5811
(404) 352-5811

Zocalo Mexican Kitchen & Cantina

Head to Zocalo on 10th Street in Midtown for a seat on the sunny patio and chipolte queso with poblano peppers and salsa pibil. Zocalo’s queso includes an option to add chorizo or mushrooms. Order the peachy Atlantarita on the rocks, too. Weekends get busy here, so stick to weekdays to avoid the crowd. Order online for delivery or takeout.

187 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 249-7576
(404) 249-7576

Patria Cocina

Located at the bustling Beacon complex in Grant Park, the family-owned and operated Patria Cocina features a menu filled with tacos, fajitas, ceviche, and weekly specials paired with some of the best margaritas in town. Kick off the meal on the large sunny patio with queso mixed with jalapeños and chorizo. Order online for takeout.

1039 Grant St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 622-3501
(404) 622-3501

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

With dishes inspired by Acapulco, this popular restaurant and tequila bar on the edge of Grant Park includes a large patio and serves everything from pork pibil tacos and taquitos dorados to brisket-stuffed quesadillas and steak and goat cheese enchiladas. Kick off the meal with a bowl of queso mixed with chorizo and one of Mezcalito’s many margarita choices or a paloma cocktail. Order online for takeout.

304 Oakland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(678) 705-7008
(678) 705-7008

Red Pepper Taqueria

The popular Red Pepper Taqueria includes locations around Atlanta in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Decatur, and Dunwoody. The menu here features plenty of dishes to please everyone’s palate, including crispy calamari with sweet chili lime and peppers, mussels served with chipotle cream, brisket barbacoa tacos, and chili relleno. Start the meal off with a bowl of queso and the option to add chorizo, beef, or mushrooms to the mix. Order online for takeout or delivery.

3135 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 869-2773
(404) 869-2773

Superica

Ford Fry’s Superica includes locations at Krog Street Market, on Howell Mill Road in West Midtown, at the Battery in Cobb County, in Alpharetta, in Dunwoody, and in Buckhead. When it comes to queso here, the menu offers chile con queso and queso fundido. The con queso comes with the option to keep it classic or add chicken, picadillo, or picadillo, guacamole, and sour cream. As for the fundido, order it with rajas y hongos (peppers and mushrooms) and chorizo or shrimp. Order online by location for takeout.

99 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(678) 791-1310
(678) 791-1310

The Queso Shop

The Queso Shop, a new takeout and delivery restaurant from Yumbii owner Carson Young, is now open in Piedmont Heights. First launched as a food truck in 2015, Young expanded the menu for the Queso shop to include family meals, margarita mixes, tacos, nachos, a surfer’s burrito, and loaded crispy tater tots. But the star on the menu here is the cheese dip, which comes with or without jalapeños. Order the Trio: pico, queso, and guacamole served with plenty of chips for dipping. Order online for takeout or delivery. Temporarily closed

2127 Liddell Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

La Fonda Latina

With five locations across Atlanta, La Fonda is a great place to hang out with friends on the patio with drinks and a bowl of queso blanco — with or without jalapeños. The Ponce La Fonda includes a shady rooftop patio overlooking the busy street below. Order online by location for takeout.

923 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 607-0665
(404) 607-0665

El Ponce

Just down from La Fonda on Ponce, the spacious El Ponce includes a large, street-facing patio and a wide variety of taqueria fare. While the menu offers queso blanco, the move here is the queso fundido with grilled onions, pico de gallo, and poblano peppers served with warm tortillas. Order online for delivery or takeout.

939 S Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 881-6040
(404) 881-6040

El Tesoro

This roadside cantina in Edgewood looks like it’s been there years and now features a large outdoor seating area complete with fire pits for chilly evenings. Tacos at El Tesoro come dressed with onions and cilantro, and are doctored up with scrambled eggs, beef, chicken, pork, or salchichon (Mexican sausage). There’s even an option to add chapulines (dry roasted crickets). Make sure to also try the tamales, burritos, and mulitas here. Always start the meal off with an order of queso, which comes mixed with serrano peppers. Order online for takeout. Counter service.

1374 Arkwright Pl SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
(470) 440-5502
(470) 440-5502

Taquito Express

This counter-serve taqueria chain is located inside several BP gas stations around Atlanta. The menu includes everything from burritos and tacos to tortas and even tamales. The queso blanco on the menu here is pretty basic but, it makes for a quick melted cheese fix while on the go.

5418 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338
(770) 512-3336
(770) 512-3336

La Pastorcita

If in the mood for queso with kick to pair with al pastor tacos and beer, order a bowl of the queso blanco loaded with chopped jalapeños here. Call for takeout.

3304 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(678) 705-8162
(678) 705-8162

Elmyriachi

Located in the heart of the Kirkwood neighborhood, this taqueria includes a large, dog-friendly patio perfect for warm afternoons. Grab a seat and order the queso con carne made with turkey chorizo. Sip an ice cold beer or a margarita like the margarita verde made with jalapeño brine and avocado puree or the slightly effervescent santa rita with elderflower and grapefruit juice topped with soda. Order online for takeout.

1950 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
(678) 705-9902
(678) 705-9902

El Rey Del Taco

One of the most popular taquerias on Buford Highway does includes queso blanco on its menu. However, order the queso fundido. It comes with chorizo under a perfectly baked cheesy crust. Call to order takeout. Masks highly encouraged.

5288 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 986-0032
(770) 986-0032

Bell Street Burritos

Bell Street Burritos on Peachtree Street in Brookwood Hills, on the Eastside Beltline in Old Fourth Ward, and in Tucker serves some of Atlanta’s favorite overstuffed burritos and burrito bowls. Don’t skip the cheese dip here (add jalapeños) which comes with a fresh bag of chips for dipping. Order online by location for takeout or delivery. Masks required.

4053 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 417-8018
(770) 417-8018

