17 Atlanta Restaurants for Ordering a Hot Bowl of Queso

There are days when nothing seems to beat a bowl of hot melted cheese served with a side of fresh tortillas or chips — maybe paired with a margarita or a refreshing agua fresca on a sunny patio. Queso comes in many variations at restaurants around Atlanta, some with kicks of heat from jalapeños, meaty versions containing chorizo, or melted cheese bowls topped with pico de gallo. From bowls of straight-up queso blanco to skillets of chorizo-filled queso fundido, here are a few Atlanta restaurants to consider for when that queso craving hits.

Don’t see a favorite bowl of queso listed? Email Eater Atlanta via the tipline.