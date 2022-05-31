 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Essential Atlanta Patios for Drinking and Dining Outdoors

The Essential Pizzerias to Know Around Atlanta

17 Satisfying Salads to Dive Into Around Atlanta

More in Atlanta See more maps
Kayla Johnson Photography

18 Atlanta Restaurants That Can Double as Wedding Venues

Restaurants offering unobstructed skyline views, secret garden patios, breathtaking riverside spots, and historic spaces for weddings

by Beth McKibben Updated
View as Map
by Beth McKibben Updated
Kayla Johnson Photography

Weddings occur all year round in Atlanta, especially during the spring and fall when pleasant temperatures, low humidity, and bright sunshine are typical weather conditions. While hotels with spacious ballrooms and banquet halls done up in wedding finery might be top choices for most couples seeking the perfect spot for their nuptials, some couples prefer the intimacy of a beautiful restaurant offering lush garden patios or riverside views and really good food to tie the knot — and then party afterwards with family and friends. Check out these Atlanta and metro Atlanta restaurants that often double as wedding venues serving great food, wine, and cocktails on the menu.

Did Eater miss an Atlanta restaurant that could also double as a wedding venue on this list? Send the details to atlanta@eater.com.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Farmhouse

Copy Link

For couples looking for an intimate venue for a romantic wedding, book the ceremony in the back garden of Southern restaurant the Farmhouse at the Inn at Serenbe, followed by cocktails on the covered porch and a seated dinner in the sunroom. Create a custom menu for guests or opt for the chef’s five-course tasting menu to include dishes like sea scallops and spring peas with crispy rice or lamb persillade with turnip gratin. The Inn at Serenbe itself also offers full-service wedding packages, including guest accommodations.

10950 Hutchesons Ferry Rd, Chatt Hills, GA 30268
(770) 463-2622
(770) 463-2622

Also featured in:

Canoe

Copy Link

The views from this riverside restaurant are hard to beat. Conduct the wedding ceremony on the covered patio or in the gardens overlooking the Chattahoochee River. Kick off cocktail hour with drinks under shade trees by the river, before heading over to Canoe’s River Garden area for dinner and dancing held within a white tent decked out in elegant chandeliers and greenery. Canoe offers several spots throughout the restaurant and the grounds for tying the knot and celebrating the happy couple afterwards over food and drinks.

4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 432-2663
(770) 432-2663

Also featured in:

Ray's on the River

Copy Link

This Atlanta-area institution continues to be a dining destination for Southern surf and turf as well as for couples seeking a unique space to say “I do” along the Chattahoochee River. Get married in the lush riverside garden beyond the restaurant with its unobstructed views of the Chattahoochee. Book the Grand Pavilion for the wedding reception featuring panoramic views of the river, lighted pathways for romantic strolls, and dinner customized for the couple on their special day.

6700 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30339
(770) 955-1187
(770) 955-1187

Also featured in:

Bacchanalia

Copy Link

For over 20 years now, chef Anne Quatrano’s westside Atlanta restaurant Bacchanalia has been serving its epic tasting menu in a refined yet casual environment. For couples seeking a sophisticated, laidback spot to gather a small group of family and friends for their wedding day, Bacchanalia offers a light-filled space to conduct an intimate ceremony which then transforms back into a dining room for an exquisite seated meal. Host a cocktail hour on the wraparound patio and covered porch behind the restaurant before dinner.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 365-0410
(404) 365-0410

Also featured in:

Monday Night Garage

Copy Link

This Atlanta brewery is no stranger to hosting wedding ceremonies or receptions, with most couples opting to hold both under one roof. Monday Night’s Westside Beltline location offers plenty of spaces to conduct the ceremony inside or outside on the patio overlooking the trail below, followed by a catered reception with a number of the brewery’s beers flowing through the taps at the bar. The original Trabert Avenue brewery also offers space for weddings and includes a shady outdoor patio.

933 Lee St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 352-7703
(404) 352-7703

The Chastain

Copy Link

A full buy-out of this restaurant, owned by former Atlas chef Christopher Grossman, includes not only beautiful spaces filled with natural light indoors, but equally gorgeous spots outside under a canopy of trees on the stone patio and throughout the gardens. Located across from Chastain Park, the Chastain offers couples looking for a relaxed indoor-outdoor option for their wedding and reception the best of both worlds, punctuated by food, cocktails, and wine from Grossman and his team. Keep an eye out for Bogey, the friendly neighborhood black cat who likes to frequent the patio at the Chastain, and has so for years when the restaurant was Horseradish Grill. 

4320 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 257-6416
(404) 257-6416

Also featured in:

Atlanta Pizza Truck

Copy Link

While not a restaurant, this food truck slings delicious Neapolitan pizzas on the spot for continuously feeding a crowd. There’s a wood-fired oven right on board ready to go. It’s a great option for couples looking to have fun with the food at their wedding or who plan to host the wedding and reception at home, in a park, or in a location where more traditional catering services simply won’t do.

Atlanta, GA

Also featured in:

Swan Coach House

Copy Link

This former coach house is part of the Swan House mansion featured in the Hunger Games. But before the movie franchise made the stately Buckhead home and its grand courtyard staircase famous, it’s been a popular location for Atlanta couples seeking a special place to say “I do” in the city. Located next door to the mansion, hold a cocktail hour and wedding reception at the Swan Coach House, which exudes Southern charm inside and out in the gardens and on the back patio.

3130 Slaton Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 261-0636
(404) 261-0636

Longleaf Restaurant

Copy Link

Get married in one of the lush gardens throughout the Atlanta Botanical Gardens at Piedmont Park, then head over to the rooftop at Longleaf Restaurant for cocktails and breathtaking views. Head down afterwards for a seated reception in the dining room featuring floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the surrounding gardens. Spring is a popular time for weddings at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Longleaf Restaurant, so be sure to plan the day well in advance.

1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 876-5859
(404) 876-5859

Park Tavern

Copy Link

Park Tavern has been the scene of many a first date in Atlanta. The restaurant and events venue offers some of the most impressive views of the Midtown skyline and Piedmont Park’s sprawling meadow from its patio. It’s also a popular spot to host weddings and the receptions that follow, with plenty of room for dancing, live bands, cocktail hours, and dining inside or outside overlooking the park.

500 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 249-0001
(404) 249-0001

Also featured in:

The Roof at Ponce City Market

Copy Link

Atlanta’s largest rooftop patio sits high atop Ponce City Market and features unobstructed views of the Atlanta skyline, a small amusement park, a restaurant and beer garden in Nine Mile Station, and a cocktail bar in the iconic tower. There are plenty of options to choose from for spaces to conduct both the wedding ceremony and a rollicking reception afterwards filled with food, cocktails, and games.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(770) 999-1530
(770) 999-1530

Also featured in:

Table & Main | a southern tavern

Copy Link

Hold the wedding ceremony outside on the charming garden patio at this historic Canton Street cottage, now home to one of Roswell’s premier Southern restaurants. The space can also double as a cocktail area and as seating for a garden reception. Or, move the party indoors for a seated dinner offering a multitude of Southern dishes and sides and bourbon from the bar within a cozy space built for celebrating with family and close friends.

1028 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
(678) 869-5178
(678) 869-5178

Also featured in:

Clermont Hotel and Rooftop Bar

Copy Link

There may be no finer view of the city skyline than from atop the Hotel Clermont, which sits on a small ridge along Ponce. Sunsets from this rooftop bar and lounge are really hard to beat, making it a great spot to host an evening wedding, followed by an outdoor reception. Looking for a more formal, sit-down dining affair post-ceremony? Book the hotel’s restaurant Tiny Lou’s for Southern dishes and gorgeous desserts with French twists. The afterparty could include a trip to Atlanta’s most famous (and oldest) strip clubs — the Clermont Lounge — located beneath Tiny Lou’s.

789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(470) 485-0485
(470) 485-0485

Also featured in:

Wrecking Bar Brewpub

Copy Link

This Little Five Points brewpub is located in the basement of an old Victorian mansion. The mansion itself features a ballroom with 13-foot ceilings, stained glass windows, and original fireplaces, along with a covered portico and other areas throughout the house to hold a wedding ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception. Couples can opt to buy out Wrecking Bar and its taproom for a more laidback party after saying “I do” upstairs.

292 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 221-2600
(404) 221-2600

Also featured in:

Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails

Copy Link

Located within a 155-year-old farmhouse in the heart of Crabapple, Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails is overflowing with Southern charm, covered patios, and lovely gardens in which to host a wedding ceremony and reception. This includes booking Milton’s Acre, the restaurant’s vegetable and herb garden out back that can take a couple from ceremony to a custom chef’s table dining experience for their reception.

800 Mayfield Rd, Milton, GA 30009
(770) 817-0161
(770) 817-0161

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Sun in My Belly

Copy Link

Filled with rustic charm and shabby chic decor accented by string lights and candlelight, Sun in My Belly cafe has been hosting (and catering) intimate wedding ceremonies and receptions for years now in Kirkwood. Say “I do”, then sit down for a family-style meal or full seated dinner with cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres beforehand.

2161 College Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 370-1088
(404) 370-1088

Also featured in:

Wahoo! Grill

Copy Link

The secret garden patio behind this Oakhurst neighborhood restaurant has been the scene for many weddings and receptions through the years. Couples often choose to marry on the garden patio surrounded by shade trees and lush plants, then move to the covered patio for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while the ceremony space transforms for dinner under the stars and string lights. There’s even a private area for brides to use for prep prior to the ceremony, and for couples to escape to for a moment alone before greeting their guests.

1042 W College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 373-3331
(404) 373-3331

Also featured in:

Kimball House

Copy Link

Located in what was once an old Decatur train depot dating from the 1800s, the owners of Kimball House have since transformed the historic building into an award-winning French-American restaurant and raw bar with outstanding cocktails and wine. Conduct the wedding ceremony on the patio out front or inside the dining room or private events space called Bonanza near the restaurant garden. Bonanza is also the perfect spot for an intimate wedding reception with its own private entrance, wait staff, and custom menu filled with Kimball House favorites.

303 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 378-3502
(404) 378-3502

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Farmhouse

10950 Hutchesons Ferry Rd, Chatt Hills, GA 30268

For couples looking for an intimate venue for a romantic wedding, book the ceremony in the back garden of Southern restaurant the Farmhouse at the Inn at Serenbe, followed by cocktails on the covered porch and a seated dinner in the sunroom. Create a custom menu for guests or opt for the chef’s five-course tasting menu to include dishes like sea scallops and spring peas with crispy rice or lamb persillade with turnip gratin. The Inn at Serenbe itself also offers full-service wedding packages, including guest accommodations.

10950 Hutchesons Ferry Rd, Chatt Hills, GA 30268
(770) 463-2622
(770) 463-2622

Canoe

4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

The views from this riverside restaurant are hard to beat. Conduct the wedding ceremony on the covered patio or in the gardens overlooking the Chattahoochee River. Kick off cocktail hour with drinks under shade trees by the river, before heading over to Canoe’s River Garden area for dinner and dancing held within a white tent decked out in elegant chandeliers and greenery. Canoe offers several spots throughout the restaurant and the grounds for tying the knot and celebrating the happy couple afterwards over food and drinks.

4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 432-2663
(770) 432-2663

Ray's on the River

6700 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30339

This Atlanta-area institution continues to be a dining destination for Southern surf and turf as well as for couples seeking a unique space to say “I do” along the Chattahoochee River. Get married in the lush riverside garden beyond the restaurant with its unobstructed views of the Chattahoochee. Book the Grand Pavilion for the wedding reception featuring panoramic views of the river, lighted pathways for romantic strolls, and dinner customized for the couple on their special day.

6700 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30339
(770) 955-1187
(770) 955-1187

Bacchanalia

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30318

For over 20 years now, chef Anne Quatrano’s westside Atlanta restaurant Bacchanalia has been serving its epic tasting menu in a refined yet casual environment. For couples seeking a sophisticated, laidback spot to gather a small group of family and friends for their wedding day, Bacchanalia offers a light-filled space to conduct an intimate ceremony which then transforms back into a dining room for an exquisite seated meal. Host a cocktail hour on the wraparound patio and covered porch behind the restaurant before dinner.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 365-0410
(404) 365-0410

Monday Night Garage

933 Lee St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

This Atlanta brewery is no stranger to hosting wedding ceremonies or receptions, with most couples opting to hold both under one roof. Monday Night’s Westside Beltline location offers plenty of spaces to conduct the ceremony inside or outside on the patio overlooking the trail below, followed by a catered reception with a number of the brewery’s beers flowing through the taps at the bar. The original Trabert Avenue brewery also offers space for weddings and includes a shady outdoor patio.

933 Lee St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 352-7703
(404) 352-7703

The Chastain

4320 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342

A full buy-out of this restaurant, owned by former Atlas chef Christopher Grossman, includes not only beautiful spaces filled with natural light indoors, but equally gorgeous spots outside under a canopy of trees on the stone patio and throughout the gardens. Located across from Chastain Park, the Chastain offers couples looking for a relaxed indoor-outdoor option for their wedding and reception the best of both worlds, punctuated by food, cocktails, and wine from Grossman and his team. Keep an eye out for Bogey, the friendly neighborhood black cat who likes to frequent the patio at the Chastain, and has so for years when the restaurant was Horseradish Grill. 

4320 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 257-6416
(404) 257-6416

Atlanta Pizza Truck

Atlanta, GA

While not a restaurant, this food truck slings delicious Neapolitan pizzas on the spot for continuously feeding a crowd. There’s a wood-fired oven right on board ready to go. It’s a great option for couples looking to have fun with the food at their wedding or who plan to host the wedding and reception at home, in a park, or in a location where more traditional catering services simply won’t do.

Atlanta, GA

Swan Coach House

3130 Slaton Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

This former coach house is part of the Swan House mansion featured in the Hunger Games. But before the movie franchise made the stately Buckhead home and its grand courtyard staircase famous, it’s been a popular location for Atlanta couples seeking a special place to say “I do” in the city. Located next door to the mansion, hold a cocktail hour and wedding reception at the Swan Coach House, which exudes Southern charm inside and out in the gardens and on the back patio.

3130 Slaton Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 261-0636
(404) 261-0636

Longleaf Restaurant

1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Get married in one of the lush gardens throughout the Atlanta Botanical Gardens at Piedmont Park, then head over to the rooftop at Longleaf Restaurant for cocktails and breathtaking views. Head down afterwards for a seated reception in the dining room featuring floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the surrounding gardens. Spring is a popular time for weddings at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Longleaf Restaurant, so be sure to plan the day well in advance.

1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 876-5859
(404) 876-5859

Park Tavern

500 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Park Tavern has been the scene of many a first date in Atlanta. The restaurant and events venue offers some of the most impressive views of the Midtown skyline and Piedmont Park’s sprawling meadow from its patio. It’s also a popular spot to host weddings and the receptions that follow, with plenty of room for dancing, live bands, cocktail hours, and dining inside or outside overlooking the park.

500 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 249-0001
(404) 249-0001

The Roof at Ponce City Market

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Atlanta’s largest rooftop patio sits high atop Ponce City Market and features unobstructed views of the Atlanta skyline, a small amusement park, a restaurant and beer garden in Nine Mile Station, and a cocktail bar in the iconic tower. There are plenty of options to choose from for spaces to conduct both the wedding ceremony and a rollicking reception afterwards filled with food, cocktails, and games.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(770) 999-1530
(770) 999-1530

Table & Main | a southern tavern

1028 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075

Hold the wedding ceremony outside on the charming garden patio at this historic Canton Street cottage, now home to one of Roswell’s premier Southern restaurants. The space can also double as a cocktail area and as seating for a garden reception. Or, move the party indoors for a seated dinner offering a multitude of Southern dishes and sides and bourbon from the bar within a cozy space built for celebrating with family and close friends.

1028 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
(678) 869-5178
(678) 869-5178

Clermont Hotel and Rooftop Bar

789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

There may be no finer view of the city skyline than from atop the Hotel Clermont, which sits on a small ridge along Ponce. Sunsets from this rooftop bar and lounge are really hard to beat, making it a great spot to host an evening wedding, followed by an outdoor reception. Looking for a more formal, sit-down dining affair post-ceremony? Book the hotel’s restaurant Tiny Lou’s for Southern dishes and gorgeous desserts with French twists. The afterparty could include a trip to Atlanta’s most famous (and oldest) strip clubs — the Clermont Lounge — located beneath Tiny Lou’s.

789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(470) 485-0485
(470) 485-0485

Wrecking Bar Brewpub

292 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

This Little Five Points brewpub is located in the basement of an old Victorian mansion. The mansion itself features a ballroom with 13-foot ceilings, stained glass windows, and original fireplaces, along with a covered portico and other areas throughout the house to hold a wedding ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception. Couples can opt to buy out Wrecking Bar and its taproom for a more laidback party after saying “I do” upstairs.

292 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 221-2600
(404) 221-2600

Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails

800 Mayfield Rd, Milton, GA 30009

Located within a 155-year-old farmhouse in the heart of Crabapple, Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails is overflowing with Southern charm, covered patios, and lovely gardens in which to host a wedding ceremony and reception. This includes booking Milton’s Acre, the restaurant’s vegetable and herb garden out back that can take a couple from ceremony to a custom chef’s table dining experience for their reception.

800 Mayfield Rd, Milton, GA 30009
(770) 817-0161
(770) 817-0161

Related Maps

Sun in My Belly

2161 College Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Filled with rustic charm and shabby chic decor accented by string lights and candlelight, Sun in My Belly cafe has been hosting (and catering) intimate wedding ceremonies and receptions for years now in Kirkwood. Say “I do”, then sit down for a family-style meal or full seated dinner with cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres beforehand.

2161 College Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 370-1088
(404) 370-1088

Wahoo! Grill

1042 W College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030

The secret garden patio behind this Oakhurst neighborhood restaurant has been the scene for many weddings and receptions through the years. Couples often choose to marry on the garden patio surrounded by shade trees and lush plants, then move to the covered patio for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while the ceremony space transforms for dinner under the stars and string lights. There’s even a private area for brides to use for prep prior to the ceremony, and for couples to escape to for a moment alone before greeting their guests.

1042 W College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 373-3331
(404) 373-3331

Kimball House

303 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030

Located in what was once an old Decatur train depot dating from the 1800s, the owners of Kimball House have since transformed the historic building into an award-winning French-American restaurant and raw bar with outstanding cocktails and wine. Conduct the wedding ceremony on the patio out front or inside the dining room or private events space called Bonanza near the restaurant garden. Bonanza is also the perfect spot for an intimate wedding reception with its own private entrance, wait staff, and custom menu filled with Kimball House favorites.

303 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 378-3502
(404) 378-3502

Related Maps