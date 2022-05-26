Where to Eat in Athens, Home to the University of Georgia (UGA)

Hailed as one of the best (if not the best) college towns in the South, Athens, Georgia — aka the Classic City — includes everything one desires of a day trip or weekend jaunt from Atlanta: a healthy arts and music scene, a closely knit local community, a vibe of boundless energy, and a strong food scene. There’s a wealth of restaurant power players for a city of 130,000 residents, which swells by tens of thousands when students are in session at the University of Georgia. Each restaurant listed on this map reflects the wide range of food options folks will find when visiting Athens, from barbecue, Baja fish burritos, and Thai food to Eritrean and Ethiopian fare, fried chicken, and fresh oysters paired with Negroni slushies.

Did Eater miss a restaurant you think should be on this map? Send the details to atlanta@eater.com.