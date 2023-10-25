 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

18 Essential Restaurants in Macon, Georgia

Where to Brunch All Day, Every Day Around Atlanta

The 11 Hottest New Restaurants Around Atlanta, March 2024

More in Atlanta See more maps
Seared wild striped bass and grilled jumbo shrimp, topped with a pineapple salsa, served with roasted corn grits, grilled asparagus, and a New Mexico red chile sauce. Agave

15 Underrated Restaurants to Try Around Atlanta

Seek out these hidden gems around Atlanta

by Beth McKibben Updated
View as Map
by Beth McKibben Updated
Agave

With more than 12,000 restaurants open throughout Atlanta and the metro area, and new restaurants opening every week, there are bound to be hidden gems and underrated establishments not getting the attention they deserve. These are the restaurants propping up neighborhoods with local vibes, spots delivering on food and service year after year, and places that continue to thrive without much fanfare or social media hype thanks to groups of regulars. Maybe you’ve even caught yourself saying, “I forgot about that place. Let’s go!” While this list can’t possibly cover all of Atlanta’s underrated restaurants, it may introduce you to (or reintroduce you to) a few to consider checking out very soon.

Eater would love to hear from readers about the restaurants they think are underrated and deserve some recognition. Send recommendations to atlanta@eater.com for consideration on the next update.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

The BeiRut

Copy Link

People living in the southern suburbs of Atlanta have long coveted this hidden gem in Peachtree City. Owned by Hadi Rabai and Fatima Hojaij, the Beirut has served classic Lebanese dishes with fine dining touches for nearly a decade, with people raving as much about the lovely hospitality here as they do about the food. Try the foul mudammas (fava and garbanzo bean salad), Kefraya (Lebanese wine)-marinated steak tips, or lamb and beef shish kaftas. Order a grand feast for dinner that includes three mezzes, three kebabs, and dessert or coffee.

1025 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City, GA 30269
(678) 364-0707
(678) 364-0707

Also featured in:

Australian Bakery Cafe

Copy Link

This is one of those hidden gems that even residents of Marietta are still discovering. Opened in 2001 by Australian natives Mark Allen and Neville Steel, this bakery and counter-service spot is where to head for real-deal Australian sausage rolls and meats pies like steak and kidney and curry lamb. Australian Bakery Cafe also serves breakfast and lunch, including quiche-style breakfast pies, a meat pie and soup or salad combo, and fish and chips. If available, make sure to order some pavlova for dessert, and maybe do a little grocery shopping in the market. Seating is available inside and outside in front of the bakery.

48 S Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060
(678) 797-6222
(678) 797-6222

Scotch Bonnett Jamaican Restaurant

Copy Link

This yellow food trailer parked near the corner of County Line Road in south Fulton County has been serving satisfying Jamaican fare for more than a decade. Whether picking up takeout from the roadside stand or hanging around in the screened seating area, Scotch Bonnett serves up a menu full of comforting flavors and spices. Try the jerk chicken, but don’t skip the smoked jerk lamb and sauteed coconut salmon. This spot will also jerk a whole turkey with a week’s notice. If torn between menu options, go for the “heavy hitter” combo consisting of up to seven meats on the plate: jerk sausage, wings, pork, curry oxtails, sauteed snapper, salmon, and shrimp.

4454 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
(470) 659-4043
(470) 659-4043

Also featured in:

Hankook Taqueria

Copy Link

If it’s been a minute since dining at Hankook Taqueria on Collier, correct that immediately. Hankook is where Korean and Mexican flavors collide with an assortment of Korean barbecue tacos. The crispy calamari taco is dressed with jalapenos and a sweet chili sauce, with the beef bulgogi taco seeing meat marinated in pineapple soy sauce with spicy Korean barbecue sauce. Fans of kimchi and hot dogs should order the Firedog — a plump beef hot dog topped with spring onions, gochujang sauce, and plenty of shredded green cabbage kimchi. It’s a total flavor bomb. Always order a side of sesame fries at Hankook.

1341 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 352-8881
(404) 352-8881

Ginya Izakaya

Copy Link

This restaurant is hiding in plain sight in Berkeley Park, just south of I-75 at Northside Drive. It may not be as popular as its Doraville sibling Shoya Izakaya, but local residents know Ginya Izakaya is the real deal. The menu here is extensive, with sushi and ramen counted among the most oft-ordered items. For a true izakaya experience, order everything served family style, from the lotus chips and ko-ebi-karaage (fried shrimp) to bowls of yakisoba and udon and plates of okonomiyaki.

1700, 6 Northside Dr NW Ste A-5, A, Atlanta, GA 30318
(470) 355-5621
(470) 355-5621

Also featured in:

Cafe Sunflower Buckhead

Copy Link

For years, this restaurant has been quietly churning out some of the city’s best vegetarian dishes along bustling Peachtree Road on the southern tip of Buckhead. Cafe Sunflower offers a variety of vegetarian and vegan food influenced by the cuisines of Asia, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and the American Southwest. Order steamed dumplings filled with Asian cabbage, tofu, black mushrooms, and spinach or artichoke and spinach dip using vegan cheese. Try a square of orzo eggplant lasagna, a bowl of spicy pad Thai noodles, or a gyro wrap stuffed with marinated seitan. End the meal with a slice of carrot cake. Stop by on Saturdays for brunch and order a loaded tofu scramble breakfast burrito.

2140 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 352-8859
(404) 352-8859

Also featured in:

The Consulate Restaurant

Copy Link

Midtown is a tough neighborhood for locally owned and operated restaurants to do business, made more difficult because these establishments are often competing with nearby hotel restaurants and nationally recognized chains for tourist dollars. The Consulate is one of those restaurants where menu reinvention just works and is fresh and exciting with each visit. Every 90 days, the Consulate rotates its menu, serving dishes, wine, and cocktails from a new country under its Visa section. Look for dishes from countries like Greenland, Ethiopia, Ireland, and Italy to Japan, the Philippines, France, and Cuba. The sleek and stylish restaurant has a retro vibe and includes plush leather and velvet half-moon booths, tables for two, and an intimate cocktail bar.

10 10th St NW Suite P200, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 254-5760
(404) 254-5760

Agave Restaurant

Copy Link

Agave in Cabbagetown may be one of those restaurants where you question why it’s been so long since your last visit. While it used to be one of the hottest reservations in town, the nearly 25-year-old restaurant has settled into a steady service rhythm of regulars, couples on dates, and groups celebrating special occasions looking to indulge in Southwestern fare and margaritas. The restaurant is eclectic and charming serving dishes like veal, chorizo, and Hatch green chile meatballs and ranchero chicken taquitos to red pepper salmon and racks of lamb in a New Mexico guajillo red chile sauce. A vegetarian menu is also available. And order the Smoking Hot or spicy jalapeno margarita.

242 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 588-0006
(404) 588-0006

Also featured in:

Julianna's Coffee & Crepes

Copy Link

Blink and you might miss this tiny breakfast and brunch spot tucked away on Lake Avenue, just east of busy Krog Street Market and the Irwin Street entrance to the Eastside trail. Located inside a circa-1901 house, this intimate, counter-service Inman Park restaurant serves Hungarian-style savory and sweet crepes made from an old family recipe. In the morning, order the Breakfasty One with scrambled eggs, ham, Swiss, and sauteed mushrooms or the Pecan Pleasure with strawberry, cinnamon, and pecans topped with honey. The Royale with tasso ham, gruyere, field greens, and peach chutney is a hearty choice for lunch.

775 Lake Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 855-4996
(404) 855-4996

Also featured in:

The Bucket Shop Cafe

Copy Link

Sports bars abound around Atlanta, but for regulars of the Bucket Shop Cafe on Lenox Road, those other establishments don’t exist, and haven’t for a while. For fans of Auburn football (if you didn’t already know,) this is your bar on Saturdays in the fall. Longtime Atlantans may remember the venerable sports bar from its heyday at Underground Atlanta in the 1970s, before moving to Buckhead in 1982. Open at 11 a.m. until the wee hours of the morning, expect bar grub like wings, cheeseburger sliders, and chicken egg rolls to triple decker club sandwiches and even a New York strip. Be sure to order the Bucket Shop’s popular Reese’s peanut butter pie. Open until 3 a.m. every day except Sunday.

3475 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 261-9244
(404) 261-9244

Also featured in:

The Alden

Copy Link

While similar restaurants in Atlanta sporting fine dining chops wrapped in casual neighborhood vibes may capture the attention on social media, Atlanta native chef Jared Hucks is just out here doing his thing without fanfare. Before opening the Alden, Hucks previously worked in the kitchens at Guillaume at Bennelong at the Sydney Opera House, Baan Rim Pa Restaurant Group in Phuket, Thailand, Noma in Copenhagen, and Bacchanalia in Atlanta. But the Alden, which means “old friend” in Old English and happens to be his middle name, is where Hucks shines as a chef. Seasonality is the name of the game, with dishes such as Russian borscht with delicata squash, kimchi farm egg, tortellini primavera, and jerk Florida grouper. But for something truly special, reserve a seven-course tasting menu at the chef’s counter, and let Hucks take you on a culinary journey. Michelin just recognized the Alden, too, in its inaugural Atlanta dining guide.

5070 Peachtree Blvd Suite B-140, Chamblee, GA 30341
(678) 395-6982
(678) 395-6982

Also featured in:

Kang Nam

Copy Link

People who frequent this Japanese-Korean restaurant gem on Buford Highway already know to come for its sushi, sashimi, and hand rolls, along with bowls of udon and teriyaki and tempura selections. But the underrated meal deal at Kang Nam is served during lunch. Bento boxes come packed with a choice of entrees like galbi (Korean barbecue beef short rib), tempura shrimp, sashimi and sushi combos, or beef bulgogi accompanied by a salad, vegetable tempura, gyoza, edamame, jap jae, fried rice, and California rolls.

5715 Buford Hwy NE # 101, Atlanta, GA 30340
(770) 455-3464
(770) 455-3464

Also featured in:

Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana

Copy Link

It may be in the name, but the fact that everything on the menu from this Mexican food spot is vegan still surprises with every bite. Owned and operated by Queretaro, Mexico natives Mayra and Sandra Peralta and partner Michael Chatman, put Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana on your list for flavor-packed vegan versions of birria, street tacos, and over-stuffed burritos. Think mission-style burritos filled with rice and beans, vegan cheese, vegetables, and vegan protein of choice dressed with crema or carnitas and carne asada tacos so real you forget they’re not made with meat or other animal proteins.

3795 Presidential Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30340
(470) 290-3636
(470) 290-3636

Also featured in:

Merhaba Shawarma

Copy Link

With an exterior painted the colors of the Eritrean flag, Merhaba Shawarma is a gem of a restaurant in Clarkston serving halal spit-grilled meat plates and gyros. The smells wafting from the building, then the sweet smile from owner and operator Manna Samuel, will draw you in first, before you’re treated to seriously stunning, generously portioned plates and gyros full of tender shawarma. Be sure to add falafel and baklava to your order.

4188 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Clarkston, GA 30021
(404) 228-2644
(404) 228-2644

Also featured in:

Falling Rabbit Restaurant

Copy Link

Chicago chef Chuck Woods opened Falling Rabbit in late-2020 during the height of the pandemic, with the restaurant taking up residence at Parsons Alley in downtown Duluth. To say the next year was difficult for Woods and his fledgling restaurant would be an understatement. But diners who caught on early to the charms of Falling Rabbit helped buoy the restaurant through some of its most difficult months. It’s now become an OTP dining destination worth traveling to for dishes like blue crab and asparagus Milanese, tuna tataki with Sea Island peas and Spanish chorizo, and succulent duck breast dressed with brown butter barley, chestnuts, and pomegranate gastrique. The attention to the seasons and detail paid to the food at Falling Rabbit is also seen in the cocktails, including a top-notch brandy Old Fashioned and the gin-based Space Oddity mixed with Agwa de Bolivia and porcini liqueur.

3580 W Lawrenceville St, Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 623-1452
(770) 623-1452

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The BeiRut

1025 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City, GA 30269

People living in the southern suburbs of Atlanta have long coveted this hidden gem in Peachtree City. Owned by Hadi Rabai and Fatima Hojaij, the Beirut has served classic Lebanese dishes with fine dining touches for nearly a decade, with people raving as much about the lovely hospitality here as they do about the food. Try the foul mudammas (fava and garbanzo bean salad), Kefraya (Lebanese wine)-marinated steak tips, or lamb and beef shish kaftas. Order a grand feast for dinner that includes three mezzes, three kebabs, and dessert or coffee.

1025 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City, GA 30269
(678) 364-0707
(678) 364-0707

Australian Bakery Cafe

48 S Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060

This is one of those hidden gems that even residents of Marietta are still discovering. Opened in 2001 by Australian natives Mark Allen and Neville Steel, this bakery and counter-service spot is where to head for real-deal Australian sausage rolls and meats pies like steak and kidney and curry lamb. Australian Bakery Cafe also serves breakfast and lunch, including quiche-style breakfast pies, a meat pie and soup or salad combo, and fish and chips. If available, make sure to order some pavlova for dessert, and maybe do a little grocery shopping in the market. Seating is available inside and outside in front of the bakery.

48 S Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060
(678) 797-6222
(678) 797-6222

Scotch Bonnett Jamaican Restaurant

4454 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

This yellow food trailer parked near the corner of County Line Road in south Fulton County has been serving satisfying Jamaican fare for more than a decade. Whether picking up takeout from the roadside stand or hanging around in the screened seating area, Scotch Bonnett serves up a menu full of comforting flavors and spices. Try the jerk chicken, but don’t skip the smoked jerk lamb and sauteed coconut salmon. This spot will also jerk a whole turkey with a week’s notice. If torn between menu options, go for the “heavy hitter” combo consisting of up to seven meats on the plate: jerk sausage, wings, pork, curry oxtails, sauteed snapper, salmon, and shrimp.

4454 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
(470) 659-4043
(470) 659-4043

Hankook Taqueria

1341 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

If it’s been a minute since dining at Hankook Taqueria on Collier, correct that immediately. Hankook is where Korean and Mexican flavors collide with an assortment of Korean barbecue tacos. The crispy calamari taco is dressed with jalapenos and a sweet chili sauce, with the beef bulgogi taco seeing meat marinated in pineapple soy sauce with spicy Korean barbecue sauce. Fans of kimchi and hot dogs should order the Firedog — a plump beef hot dog topped with spring onions, gochujang sauce, and plenty of shredded green cabbage kimchi. It’s a total flavor bomb. Always order a side of sesame fries at Hankook.

1341 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 352-8881
(404) 352-8881

Ginya Izakaya

1700, 6 Northside Dr NW Ste A-5, A, Atlanta, GA 30318

This restaurant is hiding in plain sight in Berkeley Park, just south of I-75 at Northside Drive. It may not be as popular as its Doraville sibling Shoya Izakaya, but local residents know Ginya Izakaya is the real deal. The menu here is extensive, with sushi and ramen counted among the most oft-ordered items. For a true izakaya experience, order everything served family style, from the lotus chips and ko-ebi-karaage (fried shrimp) to bowls of yakisoba and udon and plates of okonomiyaki.

1700, 6 Northside Dr NW Ste A-5, A, Atlanta, GA 30318
(470) 355-5621
(470) 355-5621

Cafe Sunflower Buckhead

2140 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30309

For years, this restaurant has been quietly churning out some of the city’s best vegetarian dishes along bustling Peachtree Road on the southern tip of Buckhead. Cafe Sunflower offers a variety of vegetarian and vegan food influenced by the cuisines of Asia, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and the American Southwest. Order steamed dumplings filled with Asian cabbage, tofu, black mushrooms, and spinach or artichoke and spinach dip using vegan cheese. Try a square of orzo eggplant lasagna, a bowl of spicy pad Thai noodles, or a gyro wrap stuffed with marinated seitan. End the meal with a slice of carrot cake. Stop by on Saturdays for brunch and order a loaded tofu scramble breakfast burrito.

2140 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 352-8859
(404) 352-8859

The Consulate Restaurant

10 10th St NW Suite P200, Atlanta, GA 30309

Midtown is a tough neighborhood for locally owned and operated restaurants to do business, made more difficult because these establishments are often competing with nearby hotel restaurants and nationally recognized chains for tourist dollars. The Consulate is one of those restaurants where menu reinvention just works and is fresh and exciting with each visit. Every 90 days, the Consulate rotates its menu, serving dishes, wine, and cocktails from a new country under its Visa section. Look for dishes from countries like Greenland, Ethiopia, Ireland, and Italy to Japan, the Philippines, France, and Cuba. The sleek and stylish restaurant has a retro vibe and includes plush leather and velvet half-moon booths, tables for two, and an intimate cocktail bar.

10 10th St NW Suite P200, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 254-5760
(404) 254-5760

Agave Restaurant

242 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Agave in Cabbagetown may be one of those restaurants where you question why it’s been so long since your last visit. While it used to be one of the hottest reservations in town, the nearly 25-year-old restaurant has settled into a steady service rhythm of regulars, couples on dates, and groups celebrating special occasions looking to indulge in Southwestern fare and margaritas. The restaurant is eclectic and charming serving dishes like veal, chorizo, and Hatch green chile meatballs and ranchero chicken taquitos to red pepper salmon and racks of lamb in a New Mexico guajillo red chile sauce. A vegetarian menu is also available. And order the Smoking Hot or spicy jalapeno margarita.

242 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 588-0006
(404) 588-0006

Julianna's Coffee & Crepes

775 Lake Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

Blink and you might miss this tiny breakfast and brunch spot tucked away on Lake Avenue, just east of busy Krog Street Market and the Irwin Street entrance to the Eastside trail. Located inside a circa-1901 house, this intimate, counter-service Inman Park restaurant serves Hungarian-style savory and sweet crepes made from an old family recipe. In the morning, order the Breakfasty One with scrambled eggs, ham, Swiss, and sauteed mushrooms or the Pecan Pleasure with strawberry, cinnamon, and pecans topped with honey. The Royale with tasso ham, gruyere, field greens, and peach chutney is a hearty choice for lunch.

775 Lake Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 855-4996
(404) 855-4996

The Bucket Shop Cafe

3475 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326

Sports bars abound around Atlanta, but for regulars of the Bucket Shop Cafe on Lenox Road, those other establishments don’t exist, and haven’t for a while. For fans of Auburn football (if you didn’t already know,) this is your bar on Saturdays in the fall. Longtime Atlantans may remember the venerable sports bar from its heyday at Underground Atlanta in the 1970s, before moving to Buckhead in 1982. Open at 11 a.m. until the wee hours of the morning, expect bar grub like wings, cheeseburger sliders, and chicken egg rolls to triple decker club sandwiches and even a New York strip. Be sure to order the Bucket Shop’s popular Reese’s peanut butter pie. Open until 3 a.m. every day except Sunday.

3475 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 261-9244
(404) 261-9244

The Alden

5070 Peachtree Blvd Suite B-140, Chamblee, GA 30341

While similar restaurants in Atlanta sporting fine dining chops wrapped in casual neighborhood vibes may capture the attention on social media, Atlanta native chef Jared Hucks is just out here doing his thing without fanfare. Before opening the Alden, Hucks previously worked in the kitchens at Guillaume at Bennelong at the Sydney Opera House, Baan Rim Pa Restaurant Group in Phuket, Thailand, Noma in Copenhagen, and Bacchanalia in Atlanta. But the Alden, which means “old friend” in Old English and happens to be his middle name, is where Hucks shines as a chef. Seasonality is the name of the game, with dishes such as Russian borscht with delicata squash, kimchi farm egg, tortellini primavera, and jerk Florida grouper. But for something truly special, reserve a seven-course tasting menu at the chef’s counter, and let Hucks take you on a culinary journey. Michelin just recognized the Alden, too, in its inaugural Atlanta dining guide.

5070 Peachtree Blvd Suite B-140, Chamblee, GA 30341
(678) 395-6982
(678) 395-6982

Kang Nam

5715 Buford Hwy NE # 101, Atlanta, GA 30340

People who frequent this Japanese-Korean restaurant gem on Buford Highway already know to come for its sushi, sashimi, and hand rolls, along with bowls of udon and teriyaki and tempura selections. But the underrated meal deal at Kang Nam is served during lunch. Bento boxes come packed with a choice of entrees like galbi (Korean barbecue beef short rib), tempura shrimp, sashimi and sushi combos, or beef bulgogi accompanied by a salad, vegetable tempura, gyoza, edamame, jap jae, fried rice, and California rolls.

5715 Buford Hwy NE # 101, Atlanta, GA 30340
(770) 455-3464
(770) 455-3464

Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana

3795 Presidential Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30340

It may be in the name, but the fact that everything on the menu from this Mexican food spot is vegan still surprises with every bite. Owned and operated by Queretaro, Mexico natives Mayra and Sandra Peralta and partner Michael Chatman, put Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana on your list for flavor-packed vegan versions of birria, street tacos, and over-stuffed burritos. Think mission-style burritos filled with rice and beans, vegan cheese, vegetables, and vegan protein of choice dressed with crema or carnitas and carne asada tacos so real you forget they’re not made with meat or other animal proteins.

3795 Presidential Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30340
(470) 290-3636
(470) 290-3636

Merhaba Shawarma

4188 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Clarkston, GA 30021

With an exterior painted the colors of the Eritrean flag, Merhaba Shawarma is a gem of a restaurant in Clarkston serving halal spit-grilled meat plates and gyros. The smells wafting from the building, then the sweet smile from owner and operator Manna Samuel, will draw you in first, before you’re treated to seriously stunning, generously portioned plates and gyros full of tender shawarma. Be sure to add falafel and baklava to your order.

4188 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Clarkston, GA 30021
(404) 228-2644
(404) 228-2644

Falling Rabbit Restaurant

3580 W Lawrenceville St, Duluth, GA 30096

Chicago chef Chuck Woods opened Falling Rabbit in late-2020 during the height of the pandemic, with the restaurant taking up residence at Parsons Alley in downtown Duluth. To say the next year was difficult for Woods and his fledgling restaurant would be an understatement. But diners who caught on early to the charms of Falling Rabbit helped buoy the restaurant through some of its most difficult months. It’s now become an OTP dining destination worth traveling to for dishes like blue crab and asparagus Milanese, tuna tataki with Sea Island peas and Spanish chorizo, and succulent duck breast dressed with brown butter barley, chestnuts, and pomegranate gastrique. The attention to the seasons and detail paid to the food at Falling Rabbit is also seen in the cocktails, including a top-notch brandy Old Fashioned and the gin-based Space Oddity mixed with Agwa de Bolivia and porcini liqueur.

3580 W Lawrenceville St, Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 623-1452
(770) 623-1452

Related Maps