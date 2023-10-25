15 Underrated Restaurants to Try Around Atlanta

With more than 12,000 restaurants open throughout Atlanta and the metro area, and new restaurants opening every week, there are bound to be hidden gems and underrated establishments not getting the attention they deserve. These are the restaurants propping up neighborhoods with local vibes, spots delivering on food and service year after year, and places that continue to thrive without much fanfare or social media hype thanks to groups of regulars. Maybe you’ve even caught yourself saying, “I forgot about that place. Let’s go!” While this list can’t possibly cover all of Atlanta’s underrated restaurants, it may introduce you to (or reintroduce you to) a few to consider checking out very soon.

Eater would love to hear from readers about the restaurants they think are underrated and deserve some recognition. Send recommendations to atlanta@eater.com for consideration on the next update.