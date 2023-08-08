Where to Eat Around Atlanta University Center (the AUC)

Atlanta University Center remains the largest consortium of Black colleges and universities in the world, which includes Spelman and Morehouse, Clark Atlanta University, Interdenominational Theological Seminary, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Morris Brown College. Located on the city’s historic westside, the area around the colleges is now known as the AUCC (Atlanta University Center Consortium). But to students, alumni, and longtime residents of Atlanta, it will forever be the AUC.

Beloved AUC restaurants have come and gone over the years, with new establishments bringing fresh dining and drinking options for students and community residents to enjoy. Whether you’re taking a study break, looking for a spot to bring the family while they’re in town, or popping out with friends for a bite to eat on the weekends, consider checking out these restaurants around Atlanta University Center.

Did Eater miss a restaurant you think should be on this map? Send the details to atlanta@eater.com.