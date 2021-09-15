 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Duck lasagna from Lyla Lila in Midtown comprising layer upon layer of rich duck meat and red sauces between the pasta.
Duck lasagna.
Lyla Lila

Where to Eat and Drink in Midtown Atlanta

Korean fried chicken, biang biang noodles, duck lasagna, ceviche and oysters, and pub grub

by Eater Staff Updated
Duck lasagna.
| Lyla Lila
by Eater Staff Updated

At first glance, midtown Atlanta may look like a sea of high rises and swanky hotels. But, beyond busy Peachtree Street lies a true neighborhood filled with people who live and work here, and often know one another (and their dogs) by name. Scattered among the modern apartment buildings and towering office complexes, tree-lined streets like Juniper and Myrtle are filled with early 20th century and art deco duplexes, historic single family homes, and local businesses. This is the heart of Atlanta’s LGBTQ community, reflected in the neighborhood’s welcoming and inclusive bars, restaurants, and independent businesses. Frequented attractions like Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Fox Theatre, High Museum of Art, and Woodruff Arts Center all call Midtown home. With so many wonderful local spots for eating and drinking, it’s also a great neighborhood to explore on foot, and within easy walking distance from MARTA’s Midtown or Arts Center rail stations.

Whether taking in shows at the fabulous Fox and Alliance Theater or visiting Atlanta for a music festival, Pride in October, a conference, or the Peachtree Road Race in July, here are just a few Midtown restaurant and bar suggestions to consider.

Is this map missing a great Midtown restaurant or bar? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline for consideration on the next update.

Momonoki

Chef Jason Liang and John Chen of Brush Sushi Izakaya opened Momonoki on the corner of 8th and Williams in Midtown in 2018. Head here for sandos, poke bowls, and tonkotsu ramen, along with tsukemen (“dipping ramen”) with noodles served in a separate bowl. Pop into the restaurant’s coffee shop Momo Cafe next door for matcha and coffee drinks and Japanese pastries.

95 8th St NW #100, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 390-3025
(404) 390-3025

Nan Thai Fine Dining

Owned by chef Nan Niyomkul, Nan Thai Fine Dining has been a staple on the Midtown restaurant scene for 18 years. Born in Bangkok, Niyomkul infuses her passion for cooking and serving the foods of Thailand into the beautifully presented dishes found at her eponymous restaurant. Standouts on the menu include the panang talay with jumbo prawn, sea scallops, and calamari, the Thai barbecue lamb chops (geah yang) in a kaffir lime honey glaze, and Nan’s Tasting Tree, a sampler platter of nearly every appetizer offered. Don’t skip the cocktails here. Reservations encouraged.

1350 Spring St NW #1, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 870-9933
(404) 870-9933

Xi'an Gourmet House (Midtown)

Those who frequent the food court at Jusgo Supermarket in Duluth are already familiar with Xi’an Gourmet House and the dishes representing the Shaanxi region of China, northwest of Sichuan. Now with a location in Midtown, two of the food court stall’s most popular hand-pulled noodle dishes are now offered in Midtown: the liang pi cold skin noodles and biang biang noodles. Try the pao-mo soup, too, containing steamed leavened flatbread cooked in lamb broth with slices of lamb meat. 

955 Spring St NW c, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 228-4995
(404) 228-4995

The Collective Food Hall @ Coda

Part of the redevelopment of Tech Square, this mini food hall packs in some serious local talent, including stalls from Atlanta chefs Kameel Srouji and Hector Santiago in Aviva by Kameel and El Pollo Burro and cocktail bar By Weight and Measure from the owners of Joystick Gamebar and Georgia Beer Garden. A new stall serving barbecue and deli sandwiches called SmoQ’n Hot Grill just opened at the Collective and chef Justin Dixon continues to serve his popular Atlanta-centric sandwiches here at his pop-up Humble Mumble.

756 W Peachtree St NW #225, Atlanta, GA 30308

Nagomiya

Takashi Otsuka (Wagaya, Chirori, Wagaya Groceries) recently opened his latest restaurant at the Tens on West complex on West Peachtree Street. Nagomiya translates to “house of tranquility”, and Otsuka wants to provide a peaceful dining experience for guests at his new Japanese restaurant in Midtown. Serving both lunch and dinner, the menu here features ramen, rice bowls, and a large selection of sushi, sushi rolls, and sashimi as well as dishes like karaage fried chicken, teppan hamburg steak, and panko prawns. 

1010 W Peachtree St NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 975-3851
(404) 975-3851

Eleventh Street Pub

Surrounded by an ever-growing population of shiny new high rises, Eleventh Street Pub keeps it casual and real in Midtown for those seeking good old-fashioned pub grub, including wings, burgers, and bowls of PEI mussels and fries, cold beer, and sports on the TV. The lengthy beer list here is a healthy mix of craft and dive bar classics.

1041 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 724-9060
(404) 724-9060

The Consulate

Looking to take a food tour of the world without leaving Atlanta? Every 90 days, the Consulate in Midtown brings the dishes, wine, and cocktails of a specific country to life on the menu under the Visa section. But globally inspired cuisine isn’t limited to just one portion of this menu. Look for dishes from countries like Greenland, Ethiopia, Italy, the Philippines, and Cuba here, too. The sleek and stylish restaurant has a retro vibe, and includes plush leather and velvet half-moon booths, tables for two, an intimate bar, and tucked away corners for more private dining experiences. Reservations encouraged.

10 10th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 254-5760
(404) 254-5760

Negril ATL

Walkable from the North Avenue MARTA station in Midtown, Negril ATL offers an easygoing yet upscale vibe. Expect to find dishes like rum-glazed jerk salmon with whipped sweet potatoes and sautéed asparagus here. The waffles that come with the jerk chicken combo are pineapple-infused. Also, Negril calls its Jamaican patties “empanadas”. Most dishes incorporate warm spices like nutmeg with the addition of sorrel. Order a painkiller cocktail and enjoy.

30 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

Cypress Street lies within the heart of Midtown and offers fire pits on its patio, live music, trivia nights, and all manner of sports on the TVs. Indulge in pub grub here, including loaded sweet potato nachos and the Sublime doughnut burger — a half-pound burger with cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, and applewood bacon. Patio seating.

817 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 815-9243
(404) 815-9243

Ecco Midtown

Longtime Fifth Group restaurant Ecco continues to be a darling on the Midtown restaurant scene. Head in for drinks and light bites during happy hour, dinner with friends after a busy work day, or a weekend date night. Feast on some of Ecco’s most popular dishes, including fried goat cheese, the braised pork pappardelle, speck flatbread with smoked ricotta, and the crispy duck breast. There’s also a location in Buckhead and at Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Reservations encouraged.

40 7th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 347-9555
(404) 347-9555

El Viñedo Local

South American coffee, wine, and tapas bar El Viñedo Local recently opened on Peachtree Street in Midtown, one block north of the Fox Theatre. Owner Robert Kaster tapped Uruguayan native chef Bruno Vergara to create dishes and grab-and-go food for the all-day menu here, including arepas and perfectly baked empanadas and guava pastries, as well as a selection of ceviche, sandwiches like a choripan, and plates of fried plantains, rice, and beans. Like the coffee and food, wines at El Viñedo Local lean into South American producers using sustainable and organic winemaking practices. Patio seating.

730 Peachtree St NE #100, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 596-8239
(404) 596-8239

El Valle

The menu at El Valle is meant to showcase the wide variety of ingredients and flavors found in dishes throughout Mexico. Begin the meal with halibut ceviche topped with xoconostle (sour fruit from a cactus), jalapenos, and avocado or soft shell crab served atop polenta. Next, order the octopus quesadilla or pork belly sopes, followed by a whole branzino with capers wrapped in a hoja santa leaf (Mexican pepperleaf). For dessert, there’s horchata panna cotta. The wine list at El Valle features a great selection of Mexican wines, alongside Latin American and Spanish wines by the glass and bottle. Cocktails lean heavily toward tequila and smokey mezcals incorporating ingredients like tomato honey cordial, poblano pepper, and pineapple. Reservations encouraged.

800 Peachtree St NE STE F, Atlanta, GA 30308
(678) 974-5356
(678) 974-5356

Lyla Lila

Owned and operated by chef Craig Richards, Lyla Lila has become a neighborhood gathering place and a destination restaurant near the Fox Theatre since opening in 2019. This casually elegant restaurant is where pastas, like the luscious duck lasagna, crafted by Richards really shine, alongside dishes such as cold-smoked scallops and whole wood-grilled fish served with seasonal vegetable preparations. Make sure to order a cocktail here before pairing the meal with wine. Reservations encouraged.

693 Peachtree St NE UNIT 118, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 963-2637
(404) 963-2637

MSR My Sisters Room

My Sister’s Room (or MSR to regulars) moved from East Atlanta Village (where Banshee now resides) to Midtown a few years ago and just relocated to its latest Midtown spot on Crescent Avenue in 2022. This new location features a large outdoor patio in front of the bar, too. MSR attracts studs, femmes, butch lesbians, and the people who love them. Queer and trans people are certain to feel comfortable at MSR, too. MSR regularly hosts special guest performers and DJs to keep the self-described “go-to” bar fresh and exciting. Stop by on a Sunday afternoon for a classic tea dance or one of the many comedy and cabaret shows offered throughout the week. 

1104 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(678) 705-4585
(678) 705-4585

Mukja Korean Fried Chicken

Founded by two longtime friends, Peter Chung and Sean Chang, Mukja Korean Fried Chicken in Midtown melds Korean flavors and ingredients into its wings and fried chicken on the menu. Expect wings at this counter-service restaurant paired with pickled radishes and a choice of sauces, including Korean sweet heat and soy garlic or chicken and waffles infused with garlic, jalapeños, scallions, and honey butter. Sides include kimchi mac and cheese and Korean coleslaw made with red cabbage and scallions tossed in gochugaru vinaigrette. The Mukja rice bowl comes with grilled chicken thigh mixed with cabbage, carrots, perilla, scallions, and heat from gochujang sauce.

933 Peachtree St NE Suite 951, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 855-5516
(404) 855-5516

Café Intermezzo

Looking for decadent desserts paired with coffee, wine, or a nightcap in Midtown? Head over to Cafe Intermezzo for plenty of cheesecake choices, tres leches and carrot cake tortes, and tiramisu. This neighborhood cafe may be known for its desserts and late-night bites, but breakfast, brunch, and dinner are served here, too. Try the chicken Florentine crepe, Belgian waffles, and pastrami and Swiss on grilled rye bread. Cafe Intermezzo has locations in Dunwoody and Alpharetta. Patio seating.

1065 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(470) 878-3137
(470) 878-3137

Copy Link

A frequent neighborhood haunt for nearby residents of Midtown, Bab’s serves breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch in the heart of Midtown. Head in for a smoked salmon bagel, the Juniper wrap stuffed with scrambled eggs, tomato, onion, turkey sausage, cheese, and onions, or a hearty omelette in the morning.

814 Juniper St NE #3, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 541-0888
(404) 541-0888

Colony Square and Politan Row food hall

The $400 million transformation of the half-century-old Colony Square complex in Midtown is nearly complete and now includes an 11-stall food hall with a hidden cocktail bar, a dine-in movie theater with an Italian restaurant attached, and a number of new restaurants, including Holeman and Finch, Saints and Council, and Rumi’s Kitchen. Looking for cocktails? Pop over to Establishment at the complex for drinks, snacks, and a lively post-work crowd.

1197 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30361
(404) 965-9091
(404) 965-9091

Zocalo Mexican Kitchen & Cantina

This Midtown Mexican restaurant staple located just a few blocks from Piedmont Park is where to head for great warm weather patio vibes on the deck and solid margaritas. Get the house margarita fresh or frozen here. Pair it with a bowl of queso and chips, too. Luis Martinez-Obregon and chef Lucero Martinez-Obregon also own Chattahoochee Food Works stall Taqueria La Luz. Patio seating.

187 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 249-7576
(404) 249-7576

Campagnolo Restaurant + Bar

Campagnolo is a comfortable and casual neighborhood trattoria with a large patio located in the heart of Midtown. Favorites to try here include the pappardelle with duck confit and the fettuccine capricciose with wild mushrooms and arugula topped with pecorino cheese. Patio seating.

980 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 343-2446
(404) 343-2446

Larakin

Owned by Jordan Chambers (formerly Steady Hand Pour), this Midtown coffee bar features an all-day menu of freshly baked biscuits and focaccia, along with tinned fish, French cafe-style sandwiches, cheese and charcuterie, and daily food specials. In the afternoons and evenings, Larakin turns into a wine bar and often features happy hour tastings. It’s hard to beat the lively patio overlooking 12th Street near Piedmont Park, especially with a bottle of wine or vermouth cocktail and some food shared with friends. Currently open Wednesday - Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

208 12th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Blake's On The Park

A flagship bar of Atlanta’s LGBTQ scene since 1988, Blake’s on the Park serves as a neighborhood hangout during the week, but weekends see the bar transform into a dance hall with impromptu drag shows. Bring the dollar bills, and be sure to tip the performers well. Blake’s long-held prominence in Atlanta does make it a common stop for straight bachelorette parties. Don’t worry, the drag queens at Blake’s help keep them in line. 

227 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 464-7715
(404) 464-7715

Woody's CheeseSteaks

Looking for cheesesteaks in Midtown? Head over to sandwich institution Woody’s at the corner of Monroe and Virginia across from Midtown High School for one of the restaurant’s original cheesesteaks with shaved, chopped steak, sauteed onions, and a choice of white American cheese, provolone, or Cheese Whiz or a sandwich stuffed with shaved chopped steak, sauteed onions, mushrooms, peppers, and cheese of choice. There’s also a location in Buckhead and a forthcoming location in East Atlanta Village. Patio seating. Open late nights.

981 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 876-1939
(404) 876-1939

Alici Oyster Bar

Backed by Pat Pascarella (the White Bull, Bastone, Grana), Italian restaurant and oyster bar Alici serves a selection of fresh oysters, crudos (try the red snapper dentice rosso with apple, chili, mint, and walnut crumble,) and appetizers like tender polpo (octopus) served with caper-tarragon aioli, red onions, and burnt olives. Whole fish entrees come with a choice of sauces, and Pascarella’s pastas are on full display here, including a campannelle neri tossed with rock shrimp, tomatoes, and garlic crumbs. Order sparkling wines and light-bodied reds, along with cocktails, such as the Fumo, Fumo with smokey mezcal and elote liquor, from the bar. Reservations encouraged.

931 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 876-1000
(404) 876-1000

MetroFresh

MetroFresh, located in the Midtown Promenade complex across from Midtown High School, serves freshly made soups, salads, and sandwiches, along with wine and larger entrees in the evenings. Opened by former actor Mitchell Anderson, this small restaurant blends casual dining with seriously good food. The menu is seasonal and changes frequently. Order at the counter and take a seat. Vegan and gluten-free options available. Patio seating.

931 Monroe Dr NE a106, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 724-0151
(404) 724-0151

