Where to Eat and Drink in Midtown Atlanta

At first glance, midtown Atlanta may look like a sea of high rises and swanky hotels. But, beyond busy Peachtree Street lies a true neighborhood filled with people who live and work here, and often know one another (and their dogs) by name. Scattered among the modern apartment buildings and towering office complexes, tree-lined streets like Juniper and Myrtle are filled with early 20th century and art deco duplexes, historic single family homes, and local businesses. This is the heart of Atlanta’s LGBTQ community, reflected in the neighborhood’s welcoming and inclusive bars, restaurants, and independent businesses. Frequented attractions like Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Fox Theatre, High Museum of Art, and Woodruff Arts Center all call Midtown home. With so many wonderful local spots for eating and drinking, it’s also a great neighborhood to explore on foot, and within easy walking distance from MARTA’s Midtown or Arts Center rail stations.

Whether taking in shows at the fabulous Fox and Alliance Theater or visiting Atlanta for a music festival, Pride in October, a conference, or the Peachtree Road Race in July, here are just a few Midtown restaurant and bar suggestions to consider.

Is this map missing a great Midtown restaurant or bar? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline for consideration on the next update.