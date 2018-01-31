Where to Eat and Drink in Smyrna and Vinings

The Cobb County city of Smyrna, northwest of Buckhead, continues to shake its reputation as a ho-hum suburb. Thanks to Atlanta’s westward expansion, Smyrna (along with its ITP neighbor Vinings) has seen an influx of young people moving to the area in recent years. With their arrival, hip restaurants followed. This includes retail and dining complex on the edge of Smyrna the Battery Atlanta, home to Braves Truist Park. Both opened in 2017 and continue to beef up this small city’s burgeoning food scene.

Read more:

Where to Dine Near the the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Where to Eat at Truist Park and the Battery

Upon crossing the Chattahoochee River on I-75 north inside the perimeter, the unincorporated village of Vinings offers visitors a charming shopping and dining district. The city of Smyrna begins one mile northwest, just beyond I-285. Its boundaries stretch westward from the Cumberland area to South Cobb Drive and southward toward South Atlanta Road near the Fulton County border. These neighborhoods offer everything from hot dog joints and relaxed coffee shops to fine dining institutions and hidden-away bars to seek out. Here are a few restaurants, bars, and coffee shops to explore in the communities of Smyrna and Vinings.