Steak frites garnished with chimichurri served with yucca fries at Zeke’s Kitchen and Bar in Smyrna, GA.
Zeke’s Kitchen and Bar

Where to Eat and Drink in Smyrna and Vinings

A neighborhood dining and drinking guide to Smyrna and Vinings northwest of Atlanta

by Lia Picard Updated
| Zeke’s Kitchen and Bar
by Lia Picard Updated

The Cobb County city of Smyrna, northwest of Buckhead, continues to shake its reputation as a ho-hum suburb. Thanks to Atlanta’s westward expansion, Smyrna (along with its ITP neighbor Vinings) has seen an influx of young people moving to the area in recent years. With their arrival, hip restaurants followed. This includes retail and dining complex on the edge of Smyrna the Battery Atlanta, home to Braves Truist Park. Both opened in 2017 and continue to beef up this small city’s burgeoning food scene.

Where to Dine Near the the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Where to Eat at Truist Park and the Battery

Upon crossing the Chattahoochee River on I-75 north inside the perimeter, the unincorporated village of Vinings offers visitors a charming shopping and dining district. The city of Smyrna begins one mile northwest, just beyond I-285. Its boundaries stretch westward from the Cumberland area to South Cobb Drive and southward toward South Atlanta Road near the Fulton County border. These neighborhoods offer everything from hot dog joints and relaxed coffee shops to fine dining institutions and hidden-away bars to seek out. Here are a few restaurants, bars, and coffee shops to explore in the communities of Smyrna and Vinings.

Tasty China (Smyrna)

Devoted followers of chef Peter Chang need absolutely no introduction to this beloved Chinese restaurant. For many Atlantans, this is where they first fell in love with Sichuan food. Head here for classic hot and numbing Sichuan dishes, including dan dan noodles, cumin lamb, and braised fish in chili oil. Don’t skip the dried fried eggplant. And make sure to order a round or two of dumplings. Those looking for Peking duck with all the traditional fixings will find it here, too, in both half and whole portions.

1860 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 627-2390
(770) 627-2390

Smyrna Beer Market by the Stout Brothers

Beer, mead, and cider lovers will find happiness and a great selection at the Smyrna Beer Market in the Smyrna Market Village. While there, keep an eye out for burritos and salsas from chef Andre Gomez (formerly of Porch Light Latin Kitchen) in the cold cases. The chef closed his beloved Smyrna restaurant to focus on building his burrito, salsa, and chimichurri brand José Sucio.

1265 W Spring St, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 319-8200
(770) 319-8200

The Original Hot Dog Factory

The Original Hot Dog Factory in Smyrna has about 20 varieties of hot dogs. Among the creatively adorned dogs are the Jamaican jerk chicken with grilled pineapples and island sauce and the taco dog with chili, cheese, and guacamole. Throw in a side of beer battered onion rings.

1529 Spring Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(678) 293-6099
(678) 293-6099

Rev Coffee

What once housed a Mercedes-Benz repair shop is now an industrial coffee house with its own roastery. The usual coffee and espresso drinks are available, as well as pour overs and tea. For a quick bite, quiche, sandwiches, and baked goods are all on the food menu. Rev also serves as a community hub with a diverse crowd of regulars ranging from college kids to seniors groups.

1680 Spring Rd SE B, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 573-4434
(770) 573-4434

Zeke's Kitchen & Bar

This family-owned and operated restaurant serves Haitian dishes fused with American comfort food favorites. Start with the plantain nachos topped with jerk chicken, pico de gallo, and drizzles of cilantro lime crema or conch fritters dressed with peppers and onions. Sandwiches at Zeke’s include the Haitian, a pork and brisket combo topped with Monterrey jack cheese, pikliz (Haitian relish), and black pepper aioli, and a blackened grouper and fried green tomato sandwich. For entrees, try the stewed chicken, Zeke’s spaghetti tossed with smoked sausage and peppers and onions, or the restaurant’s take on steak frites garnished with chimichurri served with yucca fries. The bar at Zeke’s serves a mean rum Old Fashioned and a tropical riff on the mule using dark rum.

4454 S Cobb Dr SE Ste. 101, Smyrna, GA 30080
(678) 293-5176
(678) 293-5176

Chris' Caribbean Bistro

Jamaica native chef Chris Campbell includes not just the flavors of the island, but cultural inclusion of the region in his cuisine. The menu features fried fritters made with Bajan saltfish or Bahamian conch, soups such as pumpkin chicken, and the delightfully acidic Belizean lime cucumber salad, along with a selection of jerk and curry dishes. The jerk chicken crispy egg rolls are popular at Campbell’s restaurant, stuffed with perfectly seasoned poultry and shredded vegetables served with a burst of freshness in the side of Caribbean reggae slaw.

4479 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(678) 695-3133
(678) 695-3133

South City Kitchen

South City Kitchen satisfies those southern cravings in a plush, warmly lit space on the border of Vinings and Smyrna. The menu is composed of regional classics such as she-crab soup or juicy fried chicken served with collard greens, red bliss potatoes, and honey-thyme jus. The restaurant also has locations in Midtown, Buckhead, and Alpharetta.

1675 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 435-0700
(770) 435-0700

Muss & Turner's

Muss and Turners has been a Smyrna staple for well over a decade now. This deli-by-day, high-end, casual bistro by night really knows its way around a sandwich. Try the Swifty’s dream — a pulled pork sandwich topped with barbecue sauce, horseradish slaw, and bacon. Head behind the cooler door in the evenings for a cocktail at the restaurant’s full-service bar called Eleanor’s.

1675 Cumberland Pkwy SE #309, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 434-1114
(770) 434-1114

Taco Cantina

Adolfo Gonzalez opened Taco Cantina to return to the dishes of his childhood after working his way up through Buckhead Life Restaurant Group’s kitchens. Beyond tacos with corn tortillas and classic fillings like chorizo and barbacoa, other standard menu items include tortas, burritos, and nachos.

2517 Spring Rd SE #101, Smyrna, GA 30080
(678) 424-1826
(678) 424-1826

Tacos La Villa

This no-frills taqueria attracts hordes of people every day it’s open, and for good reason. The tacos are just that good here, but the restaurant also serves sought-after birria tacos and a birria taco pizza.

2415 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 951-0415
(770) 951-0415

Minato Japanese Restaurant

Tucked away on the backside of a strip mall, Minato can easily be missed on busy Spring Road, but for those in the know, it’s been a Smyrna institution for over 30 years. Amongst the kitschy decor, the menu consists of classic sushi favorites and servers who make everyone feel like regulars. Order the off-menu cowboy hat — a rice cracker topped with crab salad and a fried scallop.

2697 Spring Rd SE A, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 432-6012
(770) 432-6012

Cafe Comma

Cafe Comma is a minimalist coffee shop located in Vinings. Classic coffee beverages are available here, including lattes like brown sugar and caramel creme, and harder to find drinks like the espresso tonic. There are several toasts to choose from on the food menu, too, such as smoked salmon and cream cheese and brie and apricot.

3621 Vinings Slope SE Suite 4150, Atlanta, GA 30339

101 Steak

101 Steak in Vinings is upscale yet unpretentious. Choose among classic cuts of steak like filet mignon, New York strip, and steak Delmonico and pair it with the ultra-creamy pimento macaroni and cheese with smoked bacon.

3621 Vinings Slope SE #4110, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 805-8855
(770) 805-8855

PH'EAST

Ph’east is a one-stop shop for a variety of Asian fare. Located at the Battery Atlanta, the mini food hall includes stalls from Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles Ramen, as well as Fan T’Asia from Muling Zhao and Man Fai Yan of popular Buford Highway Chinese restaurant BoBo Garden. Grab a beer or cocktail at the Taps at Ph’east, which typically has its TVs tuned to the Braves, Atlanta United, Atlanta Hawks, the Falcons, or college football throughout the year.  

925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100, Atlanta, GA 30339
(678) 247-8137
(678) 247-8137

El Super Pan Latino Kitchen & Bar

Owned by renowned Atlanta chef Hector Santiago, this full-service location of El Super Pan brings Latin American fare to the Battery, including its popular Cuban sandwiches, pastelitos, mofongo, ceviches, and coconut shrimp pasta. Order a frozen margarita, caipirinha, or a beer on draft and relax in the breezy dining room or on the patio out front before or after a Braves game or concert at Truist Park.

455 Legends Pl #862, Atlanta, GA 30339
(404) 521-6500
(404) 521-6500

Read Shop by The Merchant

Is it a bookstore with a coffee shop or a coffee shop with a bookstore? Either way, the cozy Read Shop in Vinings Jubilee features plenty of precisely made coffee beverages and books to peruse. Fun fact: Read is the sister store to intown market the Merchant at Krog Street Market.

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE #125, Atlanta, GA 30339
(678) 742-7853
(678) 742-7853

C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar

C&S specializes in raw bar favorites like oysters and shrimp cocktail, as well as boiled seafood platters, whole fish entrees like pan-seared red snapper, Maine lobster tails, and even steaks. The Vinings location relocates to Galleria on the Park in 2024 and a new location is opening in Brookhaven in 2023.

3330 Cobb Pkwy SE Suite 118, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 272-0999
(770) 272-0999

Crispina Ristorante & Pizzeria

A native of Naples, Italy, owner Raffaele Crispino brought Neapolitan cuisine to Vinings in 2015. The menu includes handmade pastas and pizzas baked in a wood oven. Save room for a piece of Crispina’s tiramisu after dinner.

3300 Cobb Pkwy SE Unit 208, Atlanta, GA 30339
(678) 426-7149
(678) 426-7149

Canoe

An Atlanta institution for over 20 years, Canoe is on the border of Buckhead and Vinings and is a longtime favorite for those seeking Chattahoochee riverfront fine dining. The brunch is celebrated for its pastry basket and cornmeal pancakes. By night, Canoe is all about the meats, including the peppercorn-crusted kangaroo.

4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 432-2663
(770) 432-2663

Heirloom Market BBQ

Korean flavors meet Southern barbecue at critically acclaimed Heirloom Market BBQ, located about two miles from the Battery Atlanta and Truist Park in the Cumberland area. It’s a takeout-only establishment, so plan to enjoy standout items like the 12-hour smoked brisket and spicy Korean barbecue pork sandwich at home or in the car. It’s not uncommon to see people eating in the parking lot. Make sure to keep an eye on Instagram for daily specials.

2243 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 612-2502
(770) 612-2502

