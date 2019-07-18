 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Steady Hand Beer Co.

Gather Your Team for Trivia at These Atlanta Restaurants and Bars

From themed trivia nights paired with pizza, beer, and margaritas to weekly trivia where the competition is always fierce

by Beth McKibben Updated
Steady Hand Beer Co.

Trivia is best played as a team, especially a team with a serious competitive streak and vast knowledge of mostly useless facts. Winning trivia night at a local brewery or restaurant could mean cash, a free meal, or a deeply discounted round of drinks for the champions. Sometimes there’s even a trophy involved. Check out these restaurants and bars throughout Atlanta and the metro area offering regular weekly team trivia nights.

Don’t see a regular weekly trivia night listed here? Provide Eater Atlanta with the details via the tipline.

Read More: Atlanta Breweries and Restaurants Hosting Bingo Nights

Reformation Brewery (Woodstock)

This OTP brewery with taprooms in Woodstock, Canton, and Smyrna hosts regular weekly team trivia nights, including theme nights like Harry Potter. Woodstock trivia nights are held Wednesdays, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Canton hosts trivia on Thursday nights, while Sunday trivia takes place at the Smyrna location. Prizes awarded to first, second, and third place winners.

105 Elm St, Woodstock, GA 30188
(678) 345-8080
(678) 345-8080

Suburban Tap

In addition to Monday night bingo, this Marietta pub also hosts two trivia nights on Wednesdays and Saturdays. And on Wednesday nights there are specials on pints and wings.

1318 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068
(770) 977-4467
(770) 977-4467

Steady Hand Beer Co.

Pizza, beer, AND trivia? That’s what awaits teams who choose to play at Steady Hand Beer in Blandtown. Every Wednesday, teams can look forward to themed trivia nights (Think shows like “Game of Thrones” or “Friends”), along with the occasional appearance of Westside pizza pop-up Phew’s Pies. Prizes are awarded to the top teams.

1611 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW UNIT F, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 458-5981
(404) 458-5981

Whitehall Tavern

The Peachtree Road pub and sports bar in Buckhead hosts what it refers to as “challenging and exciting” team trivia nights every Wednesday night starting 8 p.m.

2391 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 842-1010
(404) 842-1010

Johnny's Hideaway

There’s more than just prime people-watching and dancing at Johnny’s Hideaway in Buckhead. “Atlanta’s ONLY Nightclub For Big Kids” offers team trivia on Monday nights starting at 7:30 p.m.

3771 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 233-8026
(404) 233-8026

Battle and Brew

According to this Sandy Springs gaming pub, themed Wednesday night trivia here is “authentic hand-crafted, artisanal geek trivia from authentic geeks,” and focuses on subjects like Marvel, monsters, anime, Sailor Moon, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Disney, Rick and Morty, and Pokemon. Trivia begins at 8 p.m., and reservations are highly encouraged.

5920 Roswell Rd a120, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(678) 560-1500
(678) 560-1500

Eventide Brewing

Every Thursday night at 8 p.m., this Grant Park neighborhood brewery features its popular “Dirty South” trivia. Win bar cash and free beer.

1015 Grant St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 907-4543
(404) 907-4543

Red's Beer Garden

There’s always something going on at Red’s Beer Garden in Benteen Park, including bingo nights, so it should come as no surprise there’s trivia here during the week. Trivia kicks off Tuesday nights at 7 p.m., with prizes given out to the top three teams.

1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(770) 637-2299
(770) 637-2299

Guac y Margys

Head over to the quirky margarita bar on the Eastside Beltline for TV-themed Wednesday night trivia, starting at 7 p.m. Think Schitt’s Creek, Friends, Parks and Rec, and Seinfeld. Trivia nights are so popular now, the bar resorted to selling tickets for the weekly event, and often sells out.

661 Auburn Ave NE #120, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 343-4691
(404) 343-4691

The Local

What could be better than karaoke in a dive bar? Trivia in a dive bar. The Local, just east of Midtown, offers both. Head in for trivia every Wednesday at 8 p.m., where teams filled with factoids battle it out for cash. Grab a few pitchers of beer and a couple of baskets of wings to keep those synapses firing.

758 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 873-5002
(404) 873-5002

Hampton + Hudson

Tuesday nights at Hampton + Hudson in Inman Park means trivia, starting at 8 p.m. Gather a team together for five themed rounds of questions and crazy tiebreaker challenges. Each round winner receives a choice of either a complimentary appetizer or beer. The night’s overall winners get house cash, with the champions also awarded bragging rights and a belt for their efforts.

299 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 948-2123
(404) 948-2123

Moe's & Joe's

A Virginia-Highland neighborhood staple for over 70 years, Moe’s & Joe’s offers burgers, $2 PBR tallboys, and team trivia every Wednesday night, starting at 8:00 p.m.

1033 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 873-6090
(404) 873-6090

Manuel's Tavern

After taking a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, weekly team trivia is back on the schedule again at Atlanta institution Manuel’s Tavern. Every Sunday at 7 p.m., groups can compete to earn house cash and even a pitcher of beer for the best team name that night.

602 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 525-3447
(404) 525-3447

North River Tavern

Located just south of the Chattahoochee River in Sandy Springs, North River Tavern doesn’t limit its trivia to just one night. The beer pub offers trivia Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 8 p.m. It’s best to check the weekly calendar of events.

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
(770) 552-8784
(770) 552-8784

The Rusty Nail Pub

The Buford Highway dive dubbed itself “the South’s version of Cheers.” While that statement may or may not be true, the Rusty Nail’s distinct ambiance, drink specials, and regular Thursday (8 p.m.) and Saturday (9 p.m.) trivia nights never disappoint.

2900 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 634-6306
(404) 634-6306

The Imperial

Some say the trivia at this Oakhurst bar might be the best in the area. Housed in a former garage, the Imperial offers regular Monday night trivia, starting at 8:00 p.m., hosted by owner and trivia king Robert Holland. Longtime players may also know Holland from trivia stints at Euclid Avenue Yacht Club in Little Five Points.

726 W College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 464-5698
(404) 464-5698

Thinking Man Tavern

The chill neighborhood pub on the outskirts of downtown Decatur offers team trivia and a chance to win cash every Tuesday night, starting at 7:30 p.m.

537 W Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 370-1717
(404) 370-1717

Trackside Tavern

Nothing beats trivia night at a dive bar. This includes at Decatur mainstay Trackside Tavern, which also happens to feature an impressive list of beers on tap. Trivia kicks off at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

313 E College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 378-0504
(404) 378-0504

Comet Pub & Lanes

Every Sunday, starting at 7:30 p.m., this bowling alley and pub transforms into trivia central, complete with a DJ and the chance to win prizes.

1458 Church St suite E, Decatur, GA 30030
(470) 225-1931
(470) 225-1931

The Lost Druid Brewery

This brewery in Avondale Estates is welcoming its neighbors with beer, bar food, and regular Wednesday night trivia at 7 p.m.

2866 Washington St, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
(404) 998-5679
(404) 998-5679

