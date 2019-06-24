35 Essential Buford Highway Restaurants to Know

Buford Highway isn’t a single neighborhood or its own municipality. It’s a four-lane highway stretching from the tip of Brookhaven just north of the city of Atlanta to Duluth and beyond. The road is filled with restaurants and markets representing nearly two dozen countries from around the globe, featuring food from nations like Vietnam and Korea to Mexico and Colombia. This map highlights a few essential Buford Highway restaurants to know, including a handful recommended in the Atlanta Michelin guide. The list is updated frequently to keep it fresh with new places to try.

Have a Buford Highway restaurant suggestion not listed here?

