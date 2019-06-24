 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Masterpiece

35 Essential Buford Highway Restaurants to Know

From Colombian dishes, fiery Sichuan fare, and Korean barbecue to late-night tacos, Peruvian food, and Cajun seafood boils

by Eater Staff Updated
by Eater Staff Updated
Masterpiece

Buford Highway isn’t a single neighborhood or its own municipality. It’s a four-lane highway stretching from the tip of Brookhaven just north of the city of Atlanta to Duluth and beyond. The road is filled with restaurants and markets representing nearly two dozen countries from around the globe, featuring food from nations like Vietnam and Korea to Mexico and Colombia. This map highlights a few essential Buford Highway restaurants to know, including a handful recommended in the Atlanta Michelin guide. The list is updated frequently to keep it fresh with new places to try.

Have a Buford Highway restaurant suggestion not listed here? Get in touch via the tipline.

Read more: 38 Essential Restaurants to Try Around Atlanta

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Machu Picchu Restaurant

Located at the Sun Tan Plaza in Brookhaven, this restaurant serves traditional Peruvian ceviches, hearty plates of lomo saltado, and other dishes like tallarines a la huancaina con bistec (linguine and grilled steak tossed in huancaina sauce), arroz con pollo, and carapulcra (Peruvian pork and potato stew). Order mazamorra morada for dessert — a pudding made from Peruvian purple corn and a combination of pureed fruits, like apples, pineapples, and cherries. It’s served warm.

2863 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 464-7100
(404) 464-7100

Havana Sandwich Shop

Since 1976, Havana Sandwich Shop has been a go-to for meaty Cuban sandwiches, generously stuffed empanadas, and arroz con pollo and picadillo platters for many an Atlantan. Be sure to also order a cafe con leche and a gauva and cheese pastry for dessert.

2905 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 636-4094
(404) 636-4094

Roc South Cuisine

The honey lemon pepper wings at Buford Highway Southern-soul food restaurant Roc South Cuisine are not to be missed. But make sure to also try the jasmine rice seafood gumbo with chicken and beef sausage. Other standouts on the menu include the whole fried snapper, lamb chop, and fried, hot-honey-glazed chicken. Order a batch of cornbread and seafood egg rolls for the table. The bread pudding is top-notch, too.

3009 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 481-5915
(404) 481-5915

La Pastorcita

While most folks come to this unassuming Buford Highway restaurant for the freshly-made tacos, don’t skip out on dishes like the chilaquiles, the flautas, and even the ceviche tostadas here. Wash it all down with an ice cold beer.

3304 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(678) 705-8162
(678) 705-8162

Bismillah Cafe

Bismillah Cafe serves up pure comfort food with the Bangladeshi dishes it offers. The counter-service restaurant, located next to its adjoining market, follows halal guidelines. The menu includes samosas, biriyani plates, curries, and chatpati and fuchka soup. There’s even hot wings, gyros, and cheeseburgers and fries on the menu here. Do try the chicken shawarma and kebab wraps, too.

4022 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
(404) 634-5955
(404) 634-5955

Plaza Fiesta

At a whopping 350,000-square-feet, Plaza Fiesta is filled with over 140 shops and a sprawling food court offering everything from tortas and tacos to spicy seafood dishes and Venezuelan fare. Plaza Fiesta also includes a large farmers market. Keep an eye out for the parking lot carnival that sets up here a couple of times a year.

4166 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
(404) 982-9138
(404) 982-9138

Nam Phuong Buford Highway

Many people head to this popular Buford Highway restaurant to indulge in big bowls of pho or plates of shaking beef, but make sure to try the wings here. These crispy wings carry a zippy, funky flavor embedded in the meat with a bit of heat from the sweet chile sauce glaze. Wings come with a side of white rice and pickled vegetables. Beyond pho, there’s no shortage of solid choices on the menu at Nam Phuong. There’s also a location in Norcross. Michelin listed Nam Phuong as a recommended restaurant to try on its Atlanta dining guide.

4051 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
(404) 633-2400
(404) 633-2400

Continent Restaurant & Cigar Lounge

This restaurant from chef Scotley Innis brings Afro-Caribbean cuisine infused with global ingredients and flavors to Buford Highway. Inspired by his travels and love for the diaspora of African cuisine, dishes at Continent range from starters like Yardman oysters (Think oysters Rockefeller) layered with the leafy Jamaican vegetable callaloo, duck bacon, garlic butter, and parmesan cheese to oxtail lo mein and fried whole snapper atop a creamy red coconut sauce served with Szechuan-style vegetables. Relax after dinner in the cigar lounge with cocktails or Macallan scotch flights and rare spirits, like the pricey Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac. Reservations highly encouraged. 

4300 Buford Hwy NE #201-202, Atlanta, GA 30345
(404) 228-2027
(404) 228-2027

Best BBQ

Located next to City Farmers Market, stroll up to the counter to order everything from shrimp and pork shumai and har gow (Cantonese shrimp dumplings) to sticky rice in lotus leaves, steamed chicken feet, turnip cakes, and other dim sum and specials here. There’s also a location in the food court at Great Wall Supermarket in Duluth.

5000 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee, GA 30341
(678) 395-6900
(678) 395-6900

Food Terminal

Malaysian restaurant Food Terminal leaves no stone unturned in terms of the food offered on its book of a menu. Order everything from chicken curry to spicy wontons here. Order everything from chicken curry, five-spice shrimp rolls, and spicy wontons to Hainanese chicken, mango tofu, and Cheese n Cheese with tomato braised fried rice topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, spam, corn, and onions. The Grandma Wonton BBQ Pork is served over noodles and topped with a fried egg and is a perfect comfort dish. There are also locations in Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Alpharetta. Michelin listed Food Terminal as a recommended restaurant to try on its Atlanta dining guide.

5000 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee, GA 30341
(678) 353-6110
(678) 353-6110

Harmony Vegetarian

Harmony Vegetarian features an entire menu filled with vegan and vegetarian Chinese dishes, including lo mein, hot pots, Kung Po “chicken”, and Moo Shu “pork”. The restaurant also lists several steamed and pan-fried dumplings on the menu, like vegetarian soup dumplings.

Orient Center Shopping Plaza, 4897 Buford Hwy NE #109, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 457-7288
(770) 457-7288

La Mei Zi

This Taiwanese restaurant is rarely empty. Order the three cups chicken, spicy sliced beef, beef tendon, and tripe plate, the dan dan dry noodles, or the shrimp, squid, and clam spicy seafood noodle soup. The Singapore noodles here are a good choice as is the lamb and leeks in a cilantro-laden hot bean sauce.

5150 Buford Hwy NE #C-310, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 676-0225
(770) 676-0225

Dagu Rice Noodle (大鼓米线&奶茶.甜品）

Located at Intown Plaza on Buford Highway, Dagu Rice Noodle is one of the few restaurants around Atlanta serving Guilin rice noodles, a dish dating back over 2,000 years in China. Try Dagu’s signature braised pork noodles with tender meat that falls right off the bone. Add mala sauce for extra spiciness and sour vegetables to punch up the already flavorful broth. With a group? Order the whole fried chicken which comes with a dry seasoning dip for eating the meat and crispy chicken skins.

5090 Buford Hwy NE 110 -111, Doraville, GA 30340
(678) 757-6943
(678) 757-6943

Ming's BBQ Doraville

Located next door to La Mei Zi, Ming’s BBQ is where to grab a roast duck or pork feast. This Asian Square Chinese restaurant offers all manner of Cantonese-style roast meats on its menu, including chicken, pork, and its popular crispy roast duck. Ming’s serves its roast ducks, which are displayed in the window each day, in whole, half, and quarter portions. Make sure to add some stir-fried yau choi (leafy green) or gai lan (Chinese broccoli) to the meal with a side of Ming’s barbecue pork fried rice. There’s also a location in Duluth.

5150 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 451-6985
(770) 451-6985

Pupuseria Mi Tierra

If craving pupusas, pop into this Salvadoran spot at Intown Plaza. Pupusas come stuffed with cheese, chicharon, or beans and come served with hot sauce and spicy slaw. Order the generously filled tamales here, too.

5090 Buford Hwy NE #102nd, Doraville, GA 30340
(678) 973-9721
(678) 973-9721

Batavia

While not sporting a Buford Highway address, the entrance for Batavia resides in back of Asian Square on Shallowford Road. This counter-serve Indonesian restaurant with its mini market includes dishes like bakmi ayam (chicken and wheat noodles), soto betawi beef soup, and lamb satay on the menu. Make sure to check out the combos here and special snacks on Saturday.

3640 Shallowford Rd, Doraville, GA 30340
(404) 254-0646
(404) 254-0646

Hong Kong Bakery

Located in the iconic Asian Square complex, head to Hong Kong Bakery for buns stuffed with pork floss, coconut, or taro, pandan Swiss rolls, perfectly chewy sesame balls, and egg custard tarts paired with Hong Kong-style milk tea. 

3601 Shallowford Rd, Doraville, GA 30340

Kamayan ATL - Filipino Restaurant

Owned by Mia Orino and Carlo Gan, Kamayan ATL brings to Buford Highway a restaurant offering the vast range of dishes and cuisine styles found throughout the islands comprising the Philippines. This includes traditional Filipino dishes like bistek silog, lechon sisig, and hearty bowls of kaldereta (tomato-based broth beef stew with peppers, potatoes, and olives garnished with jalapenos, chilis, and fresh herbs), as well as elaborate kamayan feasts meant for sharing spread out over tables. Hours vary, so be sure to check online before heading over. Michelin listed Kamayan ATL as a recommended restaurant to try on its Atlanta dining guide.

5150 Buford Hwy NE A230, Doraville, GA 30340
(678) 231-2122
(678) 231-2122

Las Americas Cafeteria

Since opening in 1982, Las Americas has served as both a market for purchasing provisions and a small restaurant for folks craving homestyle Colombian food. Open in the mornings and serving food throughout the day, head in for platters of eggs, beans, and braised beef at breakfast and arepas, empanadas, or a heaping bandeja paisa platter filled with ground beef, sausage, red beans, rice, chicharróns, an arepa, plantains, and sliced avocado topped with a fried egg.

3652 Shallowford Rd Suite C, Atlanta, GA 30340
(770) 457-3111
(770) 457-3111

Quoc Huong Banh Mi Fast Food

Many Atlantans consider the bánh mì at Quoc Huong in the Asian Square complex to be the best in metro Atlanta. The fresh French bread definitely contributes to this reputation. The favorite order here is the barbecue pork. The shop is cash only, but sandwiches average around $4 each. Order five bánh mì, and that sixth one is free.

5150 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 936-0605
(770) 936-0605

Mamak

Mamak in Doraville might be the closest thing Atlanta has to true Malaysian cooking, which is often reflective of the country’s diverse population. This small, congenial cafe serves everything from roti (flat bread) with curry sauces and pork porridge to lemongrass chicken and curry braised beef brisket. Look for daily specials here, too.

5150 Buford Hwy NE A-170, Doraville, GA 30340
(678) 395-3192
(678) 395-3192

Sweet Hut Bakery Cafe

Even with multiple locations now open around Atlanta, Sweet Hut Bakery’s Buford Highway cafe and bakery is still its most popular. Here people will find everything from savory black pepper chicken puffs and spring onion hot dogs to almond tuile cookies, decadent cream-filled doughnuts, and Swiss rolls. Try the creamy custard bun or the taro butterfly bun. The vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry buttercream buns here are hard to beat. Sweet Hut Bakery also includes sandwiches on its cafe menu, along with a wide variety of milk teas, coffee drinks, and slushies.

5150 Buford Hwy NE A-100, Doraville, GA 30340
(470) 545-2585
(470) 545-2585

Northern China Eatery

A dumpling list in Atlanta couldn’t exist without this Buford Highway restaurant, and for good reason. The dumpling-heavy menu here features everything from baskets full of warm and savory soup dumplings to pork and fennel-filled fried dumplings. Try the pork and chive steamed dumplings or pork, shrimp, and chive fried dumplings, too. Don’t skip the Chinese crepes with crullers at breakfast or the cumin lamb, Mandarin pork belly and glass noodles, and chong ching spicy chicken. 

5141 Buford Hwy NE ste c, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 458-2282
(770) 458-2282

LanZhou Ramen 兰州拉面

Located in the Pinetree Plaza shopping center, LanZhou Ramen serves heaping plates of hand-pulled noodles on its menu. Try the pork or oxtail noodles or order one of the soups like the duck or beef noodle soup, and watch the chef roll, twist, pull, and whip those noodles into shape through the window overlooking the kitchen. LanZhou also offers a variety of dumplings on its menu, including soup dumplings and fried potstickers. Michelin listed LanZhou Ramen as a recommended restaurant to try on its Atlanta dining guide.

5231 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(678) 691-2175
(678) 691-2175

Sinaloense Pollo Asados

Sinaloense Pollo Asados is known for its generous platters of pollo asado. This family-owned restaurant features food from the Sinaloa region of Mexico. Inside, the dining room is often filled with people eating platters of grilled chicken and steak while watching soccer matches on the TVs. Order a half or whole chicken platter here, which comes with white and dark meat and a side of rice and warm, flour tortillas. The restaurant also serves menudo on Saturdays and Sundays.

5303 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 986-7752
(770) 986-7752

Shaking Crawfish

It’s hard to miss this seafood restaurant on Buford Highway, housed in the former Oogleblook building. Head here for steamed, boiled or fried seafood boils packed with everything from snow crabs and shrimp to mussels and crawfish, for which the restaurant is named for and known. Seafood boils from this Buford Highway institution come with a choice of seasoning sauces (Think Cajun, lemon pepper, and garlic butter) and in a range of spice levels, too, including mild all the way to extra spicy.

5412 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 559-5839
(770) 559-5839

Han Il Kwan

Just south of the Buford Highway Farmer’s Market, this Korean restaurant serves up traditional meaty grilled delights in its sprawling space, batches of banchan, and lunch specials. Night owls can often satisfy their Korean barbecue cravings here. Michelin listed Han Il Kwan as a recommended restaurant to try on its Atlanta dining guide.

5458 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 457-3217
(770) 457-3217

Man Chun Hong

This restaurant underwent a major interior overhaul right before the pandemic, but it’s back and still serves both Korean and Sichuan classics on its menu. Kick off the meal with sizzling rice soup and boiled pork dumplings. For the main course, order the jjampong (Korean spicy noodle soup packed with mussels, shrimp, and squid) and char chang mien (wheat noodles in a fragrant soybean sauce) combo. Be sure to ask for the Sichuan menu if looking for a wider selection of those particular dishes.

5953 Buford Hwy NE #105, Atlanta, GA 30340
(770) 454-5640
(770) 454-5640

Nur Kosher Kitchen

After temporarily closing to retool the menu, Nur is back open on Buford Highway, and it’s now Atlanta Kashruth Commission certified. Centering on dishes from around the Mediterranean region, look for Moroccan bourekas, falafel, hummus plates with freshly baked pita, and eggplant carpaccio to start, followed by entrees of whole fish, kofta kababs, and even juicy burgers. The family meal at Nur comes with shawarma, chicken pargiyot, schnitzel, falafel, rice, and a variety of sides and feeds up to four people. Kosher.

7130 Buford Hwy NE Suite C-100, Atlanta, GA 30340
(678) 691-3821
(678) 691-3821

Boga Latin Cuisine

A buzzy restaurant and cocktail bar on Buford Highway in Norcross, Boga Latin Cuisine serves a variety of takes on Latin American fare on its menu, including the sushi here. This is where to order everything from mofonguitos (plantain baskets) with micro-greens and shredded shrimp and pork crackling patacon (tostones) to mofongo dishes, a Dominican take on sancocho, and churrasco skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce and fried green plantains. There’s also tres leches, flan, and guava and cheese pastries for dessert. Wash it all down with a spicy habanero margarita or pomegranate martini.

5942 Buford Hwy #193, Norcross, GA 30071
(770) 558-1908
(770) 558-1908

Natarica Grill Restaurant

Natarica Grill serves up traditional Venezuelan fare on its menu, including a variety of generously stuffed arepas and cachapas, cachitos (crescent-shaped rolls filled with ham), breakfast plates in the morning, and green plantain sandwiches with a choice of shredded beef or chicken.

5730 Buford Hwy NE Ste K, Norcross, GA 30071
(770) 582-1059
(770) 582-1059

La Churreria Cafe & Bakery

Head to the bakery here for guava pastries, mojicones (sweet rolls), buñuelo (fried dough fritters), breads such as pan de leche, and sandwiches, including tortas and pan rellenos. On the cafe side, grab a Colombian-style hot dog, tamal plates, arepas, and generously portioned breakfast and lunch platters, like the bandeja paisa filled with steak, red beans, rice, chicharróns, an arepa, plantains, and sliced avocado topped with a fried egg.

5730 Buford Hwy Ste. G, Norcross, GA 30071
(678) 646-0421
(678) 646-0421

Mi Linda Managua Restaurant

Located in the Amigo Plaza, this Nicaraguan restaurant opens in the morning for hearty breakfast plates filled with eggs, rice, beans, and fried plantains with sausages or skirt steak and hot cups of cafe con leche. But later in the day, regulars here swear by the salpicon (beef minced meat salad), vigoron (yuca topped with pork rinds and cabbage salad), and vaho or baho (beef, yuca, and plantains wrapped in banana leaves). Order one of the frescos to drink and dessert, including the bunuelos de yuca y queso (fried yuca and cheese doughnuts).

5530 Buford Hwy NE Suite 302, Norcross, GA 30071
(470) 385-6132
(470) 385-6132

Masterpiece

Masterpiece is a family-owned and operated Sichuan restaurant with dishes created by chef Rui Liu. From the Chongqing-style noodles and dry spicy eggplant to tea-smoked duck and shredded beef or pork with hot peppers, few things on the menu don’t come with a bit of heat. Masterpiece is worth the trek north from Atlanta and a great place to enjoy a family-style meal with friends.

3940 Buford Hwy, Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 622-1191
(770) 622-1191

Flavor Rich Restaurant

This restaurant and food truck operation offers everything from fried chicken sandwiches, burgers, and wings to fried shrimp, blackened salmon sandwiches, and a Cajun shrimp po’boy. If it’s on the menu, order the poached lobster roll topped with lemon aioli on a soft hoagie roll. Try the bananas foster French toast or crab cake benny with sauteed spinach, poached eggs, and Cajun lump crab sauce on an English muffin during breakfast.

1175 Buford Hwy NE, Suwanee, GA 30024
(678) 938-3717
(678) 938-3717

