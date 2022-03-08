 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Fogon and Lions

Keep Cool and Dry While Dining on These Covered Patios Around Atlanta

When Atlanta’s weather is less than pleasant, restaurants with covered patios are hard to beat

by Beth McKibben
Fogon and Lions

Patios of all shapes, sizes, and types abound at restaurants around Atlanta. It’s hard to find a restaurant without some sort of patio or designated outdoor space for al fresco dining. But on days when Atlanta’s weather is less than pleasant, restaurants with covered patios are hard to beat. Whether taking shelter from the rain (or even occasional snow) or escaping the scorching summer sun, these Atlanta restaurants have patio time covered.

Did we miss a great restaurant with a covered patio? Email atlanta@eater.com the details to check out for the next update.

Canoe

Canoe in Vinings has been serving farm-to-table cuisine since before that term was even coined. The riverfront fine dining restaurant includes on its menu everything from foie gras parfait and steak to Cornish game hen and whole-stuffed sea bass. Come here for brunch and order the pastry basket and cornmeal pancakes. For a truly spectacular dining experience with views of the gardens and Chattahoochee River, dine on the covered patio out back. Reservations highly encouraged.

4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 432-2663
(770) 432-2663

Chattahoochee Food Works

The Underwood Hills food hall features nearly two dozen restaurant stalls now, serving everything from pizza and ramen to soul food and vegan Indian street eats. Grab cocktails, beer, and wine and head out to the all-weather covered patio, which includes its own bar and features a few scattered outlets throughout the space for those looking to get a little work done while having a bite to eat.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Aziza

Located beneath Marcel at Westside Provisions District, Aziza serves a menu filled with wood-fired dishes inspired by owner Tal Baum’s childhood in Israel. Baum designed the restaurant with a cozy neighborhood bistro vibe, which now continues outside on the recently constructed covered patio that just so happens to be all-weather, too.

Suite P10b, 1170 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 968-9437
(404) 968-9437

Tom, Dick & Hank

Located just up the road from Center Parc Stadium (home to the Georgia State Panthers), Tom, Dick, & Hank has been packing them in for years for barbecue plates, smoked wings, and cocktails. The restaurant also includes a covered patio (with heaters and fans) on the second floor overlooking the action below on Ralph David Abernathy.

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 343-3774
(404) 343-3774

Halfway Crooks Beer

Halfway Crooks Beer in Summerhill features multiple seating options, including in the taproom, at the bar, over in its rambling beer garden on the weekends, and on the second floor covered patio atop the brewery. The rooftop patio offers great views of the neighborhood’s bustling main street, Georgia Avenue. This tech-themed brewery produces a variety of Belgian and American ales and lagers as well as barrel-aged beers. Look for restaurant pop-ups and chefs serving food throughout the week, too.

60 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(678) 705-5530
(678) 705-5530

Le Bon Nosh

Le Bon Nosh is a lively cafe during the day inspired by those found throughout Paris. In the evening, the cafe transforms into a bistro and wine bar perfect for a relaxing night out with friends or a special someone. While the dining room and wine bar are lovely, the place to be on pleasant days in Atlanta is the wraparound covered patio here, equipped with overhead fans and heaters. Dine on cafe breakfast classics and pastries in the morning, followed by light lunch fare in the afternoon, and heartier dishes of pappardelle bolognese or whole fire-roasted fish of the day in the evenings with wine and cocktails.

65 Irby Ave NW Suite 103, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 835-2007
(404) 835-2007

Staplehouse

It’s hard to beat the garden patio out back at Staplehouse Market on Edgewood. But when it rains (or it’s just too darn hot or cold in Atlanta,) the covered patio with its heaters and fans here is a solid spot to kick back and relax outdoors. Order a fresh pastry, one of the daily menu specials, or create a charcuterie and cheese board at the counter inside. Then grab a bottle of wine or order a cocktail and find a seat outside.

541 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 524-5005
(404) 524-5005

BoccaLupo

People may clamor for a seat at the small bar or in the cozy dining room, but the covered, all-weather patio set along Waddell Street at BoccaLupo offers quiet respite from the world while dining on handmade pastas and wildly creative vegetable dishes from chef Bruce Logue and his crew.

753 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 577-2332
(404) 577-2332

Whiskey Bird

Located on North Highland in Morningside, Whiskey Bird features a menu serving everything from yakitori skewers and gyoza tacos to a Thai steak noodle bowl and ahi tuna. Check out brunch on the weekends, too, and the frozen cocktails served from the slushie machine during the summer. There are two covered patios here: one above the restaurant and the other tucked off to the side in the stairwell.

1409 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 600-5797
(404) 600-5797

Pollo Supremo

Chef Duane Kulers of Supremo Taco transformed the former Bento Mac Hibachi Box Wings and Sushi space in East Atlanta into Sinaloan-style chicken restaurant Pollo Supremo. And it includes a large deck out front, most of which is covered. Expect quarter, half, and whole roast birds marinated in morita chile, citrus, and a selection of spices on the menu, served with fresh tortillas and sides like rice and beans, street corn, chicken soup, and churros. Look for aguas frescas and horchata as well as margaritas and beer on the drinks menu.

792 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 748-9082
(404) 748-9082

Banshee

East Atlanta Village restaurant Banshee opened its all-weather, covered patio and bar right at the start of the pandemic in 2020. The patio here includes garage doors opening to the outside, 15 seats at the bar, and seating for up to 20 at tables throughout the space. Order some fry bread with pepperoni butter or the sunchoke salad before moving on to entrees like seared duck breast and cavatelli with mushroom bolognese, steelhead trout, and fried scallops.

1271 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(470) 428-2034
(470) 428-2034

Golden Drops Café

This Decatur cafe on Clairmont serves coffee and a selection of Latin American pastries and sandwiches on its menu, including guava and cheese empanadas, teardrop-shaped coxinha filled with shredded chicken, and Cuban sandwiches. There’s beer and wine in the afternoons, too. Grab a seat on the covered patio out front, complete with fans to keep things cool on hot and humid days in the A.

1788 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033
(404) 968-9981
(404) 968-9981

Poor Hendrix

This congenial neighborhood restaurant and bar includes perennial favorites on the menu like the spicy peanut cold noodles, baskets of drums and flats glazed in a sticky sesame sauce, and meatless Monday meal deals and daily bar fly specials that never disappoint. The same can be said of the cocktails at Poor Hendrix, including a stellar martini. In 2022, the owners covered the East Lake restaurant’s popular patio out back, now complete with heaters and a fire pit for chilly evenings. Covered patio 21 and up. Well-behaved dogs on leashes welcome. Backyard seating all ages.

2371 Hosea L Williams Dr SE bldg 2, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 549-8756
(404) 549-8756

Foundation Social Eatery

Now open in its new location in the center of Alpharetta, Foundation Social Eatery and chef Mel Toledo haven’t skipped a beat since the closure of the beloved restaurant at its original Roswell location in 2020. Expect to find a few of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, including the crispy Spanish octopus, pate, PEI mussels, and chicken bolognese, along with new dishes like salt and sugar cured scallop crudo served with warm brown butter vinaigrette, turnip and ricotta tortelli filled with duck confit and pickled mushrooms, and a confit lamb neck for two. One of the freshest additions to the design layout at Foundation Social Eatery is a spacious covered patio complete with an outdoor brick fireplace. Reservations highly encouraged.

55 Roswell St Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(678) 691-0028
(678) 691-0028

Fogón and Lions Alpharetta

Owned by chef Julio Delgado, Fogon and Lions is rooted in traditional wood-fired dishes from Spain, Mexico, South America, and Delgado’s native Puerto Rico. This includes the churrascos (marinated grilled meats often found in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina) and whole roasted suckling pig on the menu. Beyond roast meats, expect a variety of pintxos, paella, tacos, and ceviche paired with Latin American and Spanish wines and rum and tequila cocktails from the bar. It’s really hard to beat the lively covered patio at this downtown Alpharetta restaurant, even when the weather is pleasant and sunny. Seating arrangements include tables for four, counter seating lining the middle of the patio for folks seeking a quick bite or cocktail during happy hour, and seats overlooking the indoor-outdoor bar.

10 Roswell St #100, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(770) 676-9133
(770) 676-9133

LEON's Full Service

Leon’s Full Service includes a small but buzzy front covered patio that offers great people watching along East Ponce and shelter from the rain and sun while dining on pub grub and sipping on cocktails. It’s also heated during the winter. There’s now a second covered patio on the side of the restaurant. And it’s dog-friendly.

131 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 687-0500
(404) 687-0500

Kimball House

Housed in the former Decatur train depot, the menu at Kimball House is an ode to elegant dining and drinking within a dimly lit, laid-back dining room where oysters, local produce and ingredients, and cocktails take center stage. And now Kimball House features a covered patio out front to keep the elements at bay during an al fresco meal at the award-winning restaurant. On a crisp fall evening, cozy up at a table by one of the upright fire pits with a local vegetable plate, fish dinner, or tower of oysters and a bottle of wine or a seasonal pecan Old Fashioned if it’s on the menu. Reservations highly encouraged.

303 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 378-3502
(404) 378-3502

Gilly Brew Bar

Located in the oldest house in Stone Mountain Village, Gilly Brew Bar serves coffee and cocktail-like coffee and tea drinks called elixirs on its menu, along with dishes prepared by chefs in residency in its kitchen called the Mayor’s House. Indoor seating is available, but it’s hard to resist the views and vibes on Gilly’s ground-floor covered patio or the wraparound covered porch upstairs.

5329 Mimosa Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 557-1614
(770) 557-1614

