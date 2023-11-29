 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Taquerí­a La Oaxaqueña

Where to Eat Around Jonesboro and Forest Park

From restaurants where American classics meet the bold flavors of West African dishes, to soothing bowls of pho, Oaxacan fare, and plates of comforting soul food

by Alex Leo-Guerra
by Alex Leo-Guerra
Taquerí­a La Oaxaqueña

The south metro Atlanta cities of Jonesboro and Forest Park feature rich histories with long ties to the railroad in Georgia, which helped create thriving commercial centers serving residents living in Clayton, Fayette, and Henry counties well over a century ago. Present-day businesses in Jonesboro and Forest Park are continuing this legacy of keeping it local, including restaurants reflecting a multi-cultural community of people from around the globe who now call these cities home.

From restaurants where American classics meet the bold flavors of West African dishes, to soothing bowls of pho and plates of comforting soul food, dining in Jonesboro and Forest Park is a celebration of culinary diversity. Here are just a few restaurants to try the next time you’re visiting or traveling through the cities of Jonesboro and Forest Park.

Don’t see a favorite restaurant on the list? Send Eater Atlanta the details to check out for the next update via the tipline.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Moyo & Grill

This is where American classics meet West African dishes in Forest Park. Find everything from burgers, wings, and fried chicken to bowls of egusi spinach soup with chunks of goat meat, Nigerian beef suya, and moya fried fish dressed with a hot pepper tomato sauce served with sides of kenkey.

5116 GA-85, Forest Park, GA 30297
(404) 480-2921
(404) 480-2921

Don Burrito Grill

Located on the back edge of the sprawling Atlanta State Farmers Market, Don Burrito Grill is a hidden gem in Forest Park. Whether you’re shopping at the market for produce or just popping off the highway for a quick lunch, Don Burrito hits the spot with tacos loaded with steak, carnitas, and barbacoa, freshly made tamales, loaded tortas, chilaquiles, and generously stuffed burritos. Tamales often sell out, so make sure to grab a couple if available, and wash down your meal with an agua fresca or a mango-pineapple smoothie.

16 Forest Pkwy bldg 38, Forest Park, GA 30297
(404) 361-6564
(404) 361-6564

Everything Irie Jamaican Restaurant

Whether it’s the coco bread or the jerk chicken, Everything Irie approaches Jamaican food with warmth, hospitality, and the right amount of seasoning to give every single bite a very flavorful kick. Order plates of jerk and brown stew chicken or escovitch fish with sides of rice and beans, cabbage, and plantains. Make sure to grab a beef patty or a slice of red velvet cake for later.

5592 Old Dixie Hwy, Forest Park, GA 30297
(470) 773-0131
(470) 773-0131

Taquerí­a La Oaxaqueña

No Jonesboro restaurant list would be complete without this Mexican restaurant institution offering a taste of Oaxaca in the south metro. This includes the restaurant’s popular tlayuda — a pizza-like dish that sees a toasted tortilla topped with refried beans, cheese, choice of meat, and lettuce. Beyond the Oaxacan specialities found here, there’s also plenty of tacos, tamal plates, and dishes like chile relleno, bistec ranchero, and goat barbacoa served with rice and beans.

605 Mt Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 960-3010
(770) 960-3010

El Sabor De Eli (Mexican Food)

With freshly made corn tortillas and a variety of tortas to choose from, El Sabor De Eli’s take on Mexican cuisine is an exercise in celebrating the wonderful world of street food found throughout the country. This includes hurraches, tlayudas, gorditas, and plenty of tacos. But you’ll also find other dishes here, like fried rice, loaded fries tossed with steak, Mexican shrimp cocktail, and even steak and chicken Philly cheesesteaks.

5959 Ash St, Forest Park, GA 30297
(404) 963-7560
(404) 963-7560

Lewis's Little This Little That

Soul food sings at Lewis’s Little This Little That. Pop over to this local restaurant in Jonesboro and check the menu board for daily meat-and-two specials of baked chicken and steak and gravy with sides of collards, candied yams, and mac and cheese. Fish dinners come with sides of hushpuppies. Regulars rave about the fried chicken and peach cobbler here, who frequently speak of how the restaurant’s food reminds them of home-cooked meals just like grandma used to make.

7929 N Main St, Jonesboro, GA 30236
(678) 369-8408
(678) 369-8408

Rays Southern Foods

Pan-seared salmon can be found beside a chopped brisket sandwich on the menu at this humble restaurant within a Forest Park strip mall. With a wide variety of sides available to pair with smoked or fried meat or fish, your food journey at Ray’s will be full of meal combination possibilities. Don’t skip the mac and cheese or the banana pudding.

4150 Jonesboro Rd NE Building B #800, Forest Park, GA 30297
(404) 835-2754
(404) 835-2754

Hookin Bull BBQ

This unassuming restaurant located off of Highway 138 might serve some of the most underrated barbecue in the Atlanta area. Expect pulled pork based on a family recipe, slabs of smoked ribs, and smoked chicken sandwiches served with sides of potato salad, fried okra, and coleslaw. There’s even a smoked Philly cheesesteak. Order a slice of buttermilk pie for dessert.

980 GA-138, Jonesboro, GA 30236
(678) 593-5190
(678) 593-5190

Boniks African Cuisine - Nigerian Restaurant

This Nigerian restaurant in Forest Park serves as a reminder that the West African country’s cuisine contains myriad flavors, textures, and dishes. The egusi with beef is a force to be reckoned with, and the jollof rice is a spicy and smoky testament to how flavorful rice can be when it’s prepared just right. Try the okra stew with fufu, too.

4452-4454 Jonesboro Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297
(404) 975-3831
(404) 975-3831

Greedyman's Bar B Que & Grill Food Truck & Restaurant

This barbecue spot brings its take on sweet and smoky Kansas City-style ‘cue to Atlanta’s southern metro area. Backed by Kansas City native Steve “Greedy” Dawkins, look for batches of smoked wings in flavors like apple, hot and spicy, and lemon pepper, along with beef brisket sandwiches and slabs of smoked apple rib tips.

1423 Stockbridge Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236
(844) 473-3397
(844) 473-3397

VN Pho

The city of Morrow resides between Forest Park to the north and Jonesboro to the South and it includes a standout spot for pho in the south metro. VN Pho offers bowls of warm pho with proteins like chicken, beef flank, shrimp, and tofu, along with a variety of other Vietnamese noodle dishes, porridges, and soups.

6363 Jonesboro Rd, Morrow, GA 30260
(770) 960-6699
(770) 960-6699

THAT Burger Spot! #3

Few burger joints south of Atlanta have the art of making a great burger down to a science as well as That Burger Spot in Jonesboro. The all caps and exclamation point in the name are necessary here, where the nine burger options include the That Just Wakin Up (a double patty of either beef or turkey meat topped with American cheese, bacon, and a fried egg) and the That Night Night (five patties layered with American and pepper jack cheeses). Pair your burger stack with Cajun-spiced crinkle fries. There’s also locations on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta, in Fayetteville, Riverdale, and on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

7420A Southlake Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA 30236
(678) 545-0321
(678) 545-0321

Wings On Wheat

While Wings on Wheat may not be located near the AUC, it includes a connection to the historic Black colleges of Atlanta University Center. Modeled after the kitchen inside Stegall’s Grocery, which was located directly across from Woodruff Library, Wings on Wheat carries its most popular and affordable dish purchased by AUC students — whole wings with wheat bread.

2779 Mt Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 472-5252
(770) 472-5252

