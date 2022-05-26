18 Essential Restaurants in Macon, Georgia

From soul food, Caribbean fare, and drive-thru barbecue to fine dining, a meat and two, and a legendary live music spot known for its burgers

Located 85 miles south of Atlanta along I-75, Macon, Georgia, has undergone significant growth over the last decade. Just about every part of the city’s cultural scene has expanded, from music to art, and once vacant storefronts in downtown Macon now house several local businesses and restaurants. With the old guard of dining establishments giving way to fresh new restaurants and food pop-ups on the scene, there’s never been a better time to eat in Macon.

Did Eater miss a restaurant on this list? Send the details to atlanta@eater.com.