Where to Brunch All Day, Every Day Around Atlanta

The 11 Hottest New Restaurants Around Atlanta, March 2024

18 Restaurants Around Atlanta for Fantastic Sushi

Smoked lamb meatloaf with cherry catsup, roasted turnips, fried green garlic scapes, baby pea tendrils from Dovetail in Macon, GA.
Dovetail

18 Essential Restaurants in Macon, Georgia

From soul food, Caribbean fare, and drive-thru barbecue to fine dining, a meat and two, and a legendary live music spot known for its burgers

by Sarra Sedghi Updated
by Sarra Sedghi Updated

Located 85 miles south of Atlanta along I-75, Macon, Georgia, has undergone significant growth over the last decade. Just about every part of the city’s cultural scene has expanded, from music to art, and once vacant storefronts in downtown Macon now house several local businesses and restaurants. With the old guard of dining establishments giving way to fresh new restaurants and food pop-ups on the scene, there’s never been a better time to eat in Macon.

Did Eater miss a restaurant on this list? Send the details to atlanta@eater.com.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Christian's Fine Cuisine

Led by chef Christian Losito, the former owner of the Back Burner, Christian’s just might be the best new bet for dining in north Macon. Losito is well versed in French-style seafood dishes, and his food at Christian’s expands beyond the menu he created at his former restaurant. Save room for dessert, especially the cakes on the menu.

1693 Bass Rd, Macon, GA 31210
(478) 238-6300
Fountain of Juice

Fountain of Juice (FOJ) started off as a sandwich and smoothie shop, but morphed into one of Macon’s major players for lunch, dinner, and catering. There’s not a day when FOJ’s location in the Prado isn’t crowded. While there are plenty of menu options to choose from, people can’t go wrong with a sandwich and lightly sweetened green tea. Save some space for whatever’s in the dessert case, too. 

4123 Forsyth Rd Suite I, Macon, GA 31210
(478) 755-5000
Papouli's Mediterranean Cafe and Market

Papouli’s has been serving Maconites Mediterranean and Greek food since 1986, making it a trusted restaurant institution in the local community. Founded by the Patras family, Papouli’s is one of north Macon’s go-to spots for takeout lunch or dinner, although the recently updated menu and renovated space make for a pleasant dine-in experience. Don’t skip purchasing something from the display case when paying for a meal here. The market’s selections do not disappoint. 

121 Tom Hill Sr Blvd, Macon, GA 31210
(478) 474-0204
Dawson's Kitchen

Located right off Macon’s main artery Vineville Avenue, Dawson’s Kitchen boasts some of the best Southern food in the area. The cafeteria-style counter restaurant slings Southern classics like fried chicken, hamburger steak, and salmon croquettes as well as a who’s who of sides — this is a meat and two, after all. Right across the room, choose from a selection of fresh local produce and in-house baked goods. 

3360 Brookdale Ave, Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-9852
Fresh Air Bar-B-Que

When in Middle Georgia, add a drive-thru barbecue joint to the itinerary. This one just happens to be the satellite location of an institution that’s been in operation since 1929. The modest menu features finely shredded, vinegary Georgia-style barbecue, including pulled or chopped pork and Brunswick stew.

3076 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210
(478) 477-7229
Jim Shaw's Seafood Grill

In a modest-sized city like Macon, it’s not hard to feel welcome at a neighborhood restaurant. And Jim Shaw’s makes folks feel like family every single time, regardless of whether they regularly frequent the seafood bar or the adjacent dining room. Raw oysters and sharable baskets of fried pickles and fried alligator are beloved staples on the menu.

3040 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204
(478) 746-3697
Tropical Flava

Located in Ingleside Village Pizza’s former location, Tropical Flava brings Caribbean fare and a variety of tropical juices to the heart of Macon. The oxtails and jerk chicken are steady favorites, and owner James Duncombe’s personality and banter are just as delectable as the food. Tropical Flava is an absolute must for both locals and visitors to Macon.

2396 Ingleside Ave, Macon, GA 31204
(478) 257-6667
Ingleside Village Pizza

Opened in 1992, Ingleside Village Pizza is a place that’s dear to the Macon community. It’s a crucial part of the historic Ingleside Avenue shopping center, and serves very good pizza, too. The space itself is delightfully quirky: acoustic guitars and chandeliers hang from the ceiling, while the walls are plastered with Elvis memorabilia. Enjoy a pie on the patio during a pleasant evening — and don’t forget the garlic breadsticks.

2395 Ingleside Ave, Macon, GA 31204
(478) 750-8488
Oh Honey Baking Co.

Located in Historic Ingleside Village, this bakery-cafe serves coffee and espresso drinks throughout the day, along with a variety of baked goods, like cinnamon rolls, sweet buns, macarons, and muffins, and sandwiches during lunch, such as a beef and cheddar on a Hawaiian bun or Buffalo chicken and pepper jack cheese on Texas toast. The bakery also creates charcuterie spreads for parties and is known around Macon for its custom cakes, ranging from simply frosted layer cakes to elaborately decorated wedding cakes with fondant flowers and detailed icing designs.

2391 Ingleside Ave, Macon, GA 31204
(478) 259-6061
The Back Burner Restaurant

The Back Burner has been a fine dining staple in Macon since 1997, and even reinvented itself in 2015 when the restaurant changed hands. Under new owner chef Julio Rosas (formerly of the Tic Toc Room,) the Back Burner has truly flourished, and the menu more than stands up to its pre-2015 offerings. If there on Thursday, get the lobster (there’s enough to share,) and finish with a slice of strawberry cake if it’s available. 

2242 Ingleside Ave, Macon, GA 31204
(478) 746-3336
H&H Soul Food

When Maconites seek comfort food, H&H is where they head for it. Founded in 1959 by the late “Mama Inez” Hill and her late goddaughter and cousin “Mama Louise” Hudson, H&H has served its no-frills fare to a wide variety of clientele over the years, including the Allman Brothers, civil rights activists, and Oprah Winfrey. The restaurant now operates under the Moonhanger Group and Hudson. While soul food staples are certainly part of the draw, H&H offers some of the best breakfast in Bibb County.

807 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 621-7044
Grow fresh local food

High quality, local ingredients give Grow’s Southern-influenced fare an edge. The menu fails to disappoint in terms of taste, and has a steady roster of vegetarian and vegan options, too. Meat-eaters are especially fond of the Soul Bowl, which is made with local sausage, collards, rice, field peas, pico de gallo, and cornbread. 

1019 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-4663
The 3 Countries

American, Cuban, and Mexican cuisines unite at this hidden gem steps away from downtown Macon’s main drag. The menu reflects the nationalities of the original owners’ family — a Cuban father, Mexican mother, and American son. Diners are especially fond of the Cuban sandwich, fried plantains, and tamales. 

195 Spring St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 742-9006
Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails

Shareable dishes, sushi, and cocktails are the move at this upscale downtown Macon spot. Southern and Asian, particularly Japanese, cuisines intersect in the food selections at Kinjo Kitchen, while the bar steers strongly towards craft cocktails, sake, and wine. 

497 2nd St Ste A, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 219-9944
Oliver's Corner Bistro

Oliver’s has a cute set-up, but aesthetics and ambience are far from the bistro’s sole draw. It’s earned quite a reputation for its takes on cafe classics, including sandwiches and salads for lunch and heftier entrees like steaks and fresh-made pastas for dinner. This darling little place fills up fast, so be sure to plan ahead and make a reservation. 

496 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 305-7475
Kudzu Seafood Company

A casual seafood restaurant in downtown Macon, Kudzu brings the Gulf Coast to Middle Georgia. Seafood and Cajun fare dominate the menu here. Diners would be remiss to pass up the fried or grilled seafood platters. 

512 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 292-2085
Rookery

The Rookery is far more than a local watering hole or haunt for hamburgers. Like H&H, it’s a historically significant part of Macon’s community that pays homage to the Allman Brothers, Capricorn Records, and President Jimmy Carter. The menu features 13 burgers, but people can also choose from a mixture of pub food dishes and comfort foods. Wash a meal down with a Georgia peach or blueberry cobbler shake. 

543 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 746-8658
Dovetail

Located a quick flight of stairs above quintessential Macon spot the Rookery, this restaurant features a completely different vibe from its neighbor below. Chef Brad Stevens serves fresh takes on Southern-American fare, making Dovetail a stellar dinner option for folks in Macon. The food is only bested by the drinks, led by bar manager Andrea Gamboa. 

543 Cherry St suite b, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 238-4693
