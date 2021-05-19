Where to find essential barbecue, gyros, and Mexican fare to meat-and-threes, Gullah Geechee dishes, and brunch all day

Whether you are an Atlanta local looking to grab a bite in the area or a weary traveler heading off the highway or staying in a nearby hotel, there is plenty of great food to be found at restaurants around Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport — the world’s busiest airport.

Newcomers to Atlanta have likely heard of the towns of College Park, Hapeville, and East Point referred to as the ATL Airport District. But longtime residents and Atlanta natives still refer to this area as the Tri-Cities. Its namesake high school and landmarks were made famous on albums by former East Point residents André 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast.

The histories and cultures of the cities and towns surrounding Hartsfield-Jackson have helped create a vibrant and growing food scene in the southern portion of metropolitan Atlanta. From barbecue, gyros, and Mexican fare to meat-and-threes, Gullah Geechee dishes, and brunch served all day, some of metro Atlanta’s best-kept restaurant secrets can be found right outside Hartsfield-Jackson.

