17 Restaurants Around Atlanta Perfect for Solo Dining

Grab a seat at the bar with a good book or a table for one by the window

There is sometimes an unwarranted stigma associated with solo dining — that it’s an isolating experience. For most people who regularly dine out alone, that’s simply not the case. Dining solo is often a deliberate choice to provide a person with downtime after a busy day or a chance to unwind with a good book and a meal or to catch up on work while enjoying a bite to eat with a glass of wine. Thankfully, most Atlanta restaurants have created spaces to make solo dining a pleasurable experience. Every solo diner has their favorite spot, too, but here are just a few restaurant suggestions around Atlanta to consider for some alone time paired with a great meal.

