Fellows Cafe

17 Restaurants Around Atlanta Perfect for Solo Dining

Grab a seat at the bar with a good book or a table for one by the window

by Eater Staff Updated
Fellows Cafe

There is sometimes an unwarranted stigma associated with solo dining — that it’s an isolating experience. For most people who regularly dine out alone, that’s simply not the case. Dining solo is often a deliberate choice to provide a person with downtime after a busy day or a chance to unwind with a good book and a meal or to catch up on work while enjoying a bite to eat with a glass of wine. Thankfully, most Atlanta restaurants have created spaces to make solo dining a pleasurable experience. Every solo diner has their favorite spot, too, but here are just a few restaurant suggestions around Atlanta to consider for some alone time paired with a great meal.

Don’t see a favorite solo dining restaurant listed? Email Eater Atlanta with details via the tipline.

Read more: The Best Way to Dine Alone

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Star Provisions Market & Cafe

Most people pop into this market and cafe from chef Anne Quatrano in the mornings to grab breakfast sandwiches or pastries and coffee to go or to enjoy a bite paired with a latte while doing a little work. But regulars know the best time to dine solo here is during lunch and in the afternoon when crowds are typically lighter and the menu includes everything from fresh asparagus soup, a shrimp po-boy, and an eggplant banh mi to spinach pizza, a Thai shrimp bowl, and an antipasto salad. Star Provisions also serves beer and wines by the glass.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 365-0410
(404) 365-0410

El Viñedo Local

Located in Midtown, both the small bar and community table at South American coffee, wine, and tapas restaurant El Viñedo Local were built for solo dining. Mornings and afternoons see solo diners reading or working on their laptops during breakfast and lunch. Order arepas, empanadas, sandwiches, and ceviches paired with coffee and wines leaning into South American producers using sustainable and organic wine practices. In the warmer months, the restaurant throws open the large front windows to give the space an indoor-outdoor vibe.

730 Peachtree St NE #100, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 596-8239
(404) 596-8239

How Crispy Express

Serving a menu dedicated to fried chicken paired with sides like collards, mac and cheese, and yucca fries, How Crispy Express is a great restaurant to grab a quick and casual solo meal at lunch or for an early dinner. Order at the counter and take a seat on the covered patio with a good book or to catch up on work. Afterwards, head over to Little Tart Bakeshop for a latte and a pastry or a soft serve ice cream cone next door at Big Softie.

71 Georgia Ave SE Unit B, Atlanta, GA 30312
(678) 705-3531
(678) 705-3531

Le Bon Nosh

Chef and owner Forough Vakili wanted to bring the simple, sophisticated coolness for which Paris is known to Buckhead in her French cafe and wine bar. During the day, Le Bon Nosh is a lovely cafe perfect for dining alone while catching up on reading, work, or just relaxing. Kick off the day with a cafe au lait and a light breakfast or pastry in the morning, or grab lunch with a glass of wine paired with a fresh tartine, hearty grain salad, or basil pesto chicken sandwich. Many tables throughout the dining room and covered patio at Le Bon Nosh are frequented by people dining solo in the morning and afternoon.

65 Irby Ave NW Suite 103, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 835-2007
(404) 835-2007

Aria

Aria might not be the first place people think of when considering a restaurant for solo dining, but it’s the tiny bar here that makes this restaurant perfect for enjoying a fancy meal for one. Located just off of the dining room, the bar and lounge serves Aria’s full menu, including its popular burger, paired with the restaurant’s epic wine list and stellar cocktails. Reservations encouraged for the bar.

490 East Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 233-7673
(404) 233-7673

Staplehouse

Seeking sunshine and patio time while reading or finishing up some work? Consider Staplehouse on Edgewood a go-to, solo dining spot for afternoons (or evenings) on the patio. Pop inside to order fresh pastries, cheese and charcuterie, or any of the daily dishes and sandwiches listed on the menu board from the kitchen. Then, order a glass of wine, a beer, or a cocktail and head out back to the garden or covered patio.

541 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 524-5005
(404) 524-5005

MetroFresh

Located in the Midtown Promenade complex across from Midtown High School, MetroFresh serves freshly made soups, salads, and sandwiches, along with wine and larger entrees in the evenings. Opened by former actor Mitchell Anderson, this small restaurant blends casual dining with seriously good food. Seating options range from two- and four-top tables inside and on the patio out front and a small bar.

931 Monroe Dr NE a106, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 724-0151
(404) 724-0151

Eats

While booth and table seating for groups of four abound at this Atlanta landmark restaurant, it’s not unusual to see Eats filled with solo diners enjoying a hearty yet affordable meal, especially when a meat-and-three combo costs right around $10. In addition to lemon pepper, barbecue, and jerk chicken on the menu, Eats also serves turkey meatloaf and tilapia. The priciest meal on the menu is the chicken alfredo with garlic bread offered on Thursdays and Saturdays for $12

600 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 888-9149
(404) 888-9149

Petit Chou

The bar at Petit Chou was made for solo dining. This congenial French-American bistro in Cabbagetown features breakfast and brunch fare in the mornings, followed by dinner paired with wine and cocktails in the evening.

662 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(470) 270-8996
(470) 270-8996

Daily Chew

Owned by Stop Think Chew chef Julia Kesler Imerman, this cafe includes multiple seating options inside and out for a morning or afternoon of reading or working while dining on protein bowls, toasts, fresh pastries, and rotisserie chicken dishes and pitas. Try the harissa roast cauliflower, too. Order a latte or cup of tea and take a seat for a bit of solo respite with a refreshing meal.

2127 Liddell Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 600-4155
(404) 600-4155

Fellows Cafe

Located in downtown historic Roswell inside the “Yellow House” on Green Street, breakfast and brunch at Fellows Cafe includes lemon ricotta hotcakes, various types of toasts, and dishes like sweet potato eggs benedict. Grab a seat inside, on the small front porch, or underneath the old oak tree along Green Street, which is dog-friendly. Tables are often filled with people dining solo, especially during the week.

1088 Green St, Roswell, GA 30075
(678) 983-1481
(678) 983-1481

Home grown GA Restaurant

No one ever leaves hungry after eating at this cozy Southern food establishment. And solo diners are often found at the counter enjoying the restaurant’s famous comfy chicken biscuit, breakfast tacos, or a breakfast bowl in the morning or plates of country fried steak and fried catfish or a pimento cheese sandwich during lunch. Everything is homestyle here, from the kitschy decor to the folksy vibe of fellow diners.

968 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 222-0455
(404) 222-0455

Whoopsie's

Solo diners are frequent regulars at the bar at Whoopsie’s, especially folks in the restaurant industry seeking a good meal and a cocktail post-shift or on their days off. This unpretentious cocktail lounge from barman Tim Faulkner (Octopus Bar) and chef Hudson Rouse features a tight list of classic cocktails and fun and funky wines. And folks who’ve eaten at Rouse’s Avondale Estates restaurant Rising Son won’t be surprised to find the food at Whoopsie’s punches far above its weight for a cocktail bar. (Think juicy porchetta sandwiches, platters of prime rib and pommes aligot, seasonal salads, and a snack tray of pickled vegetables, house-made chow chow and pimento cheese, and toasted sourdough points.) Low lit and at just 40 seats, Whoopsie’s is intimate and unfussy and built for an evening of convivial conversation with friends or dining solo at the bar while indulging in an amaretto sour and top-notch food.

1 Moreland Ave SE suite c, Atlanta, GA 30316

Tortuga y Chango

This buzzy Mexican restaurant and mezcal bar began as a series of mezcal dinners held at the owners’ Edgewood restaurant, El Tesoro. Taking over the former Lawrence’s Cafe space, Tortuga y Chango builds a bridge between Acapulco and the Pacific coast of Guerrero, Mexico, in the food and drinks. Solo diners will find the bar here a perfect place to partake in dishes like vieiras a la sarten (scallops atop corn puree, jalapenos, seasoned vegetables and fruit); pescado entero (whole grilled fish in an adobo marinade); and aguachile de camaron (tostada topped with citrus-marinated shrimp). Pair with a mezcal cocktail like the El Corazon made with mezcal, fino sherry, and cynar. Weekends tend to be busy, so plan accordingly.

910 W College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 257-6232
(404) 257-6232

Plaza Fiesta

Take yourself on a solo date to this Buford Highway institution, which is a great place to eat a variety of Mexican dishes and then explore the retail shops all under one roof. Plaza Fiesta is filled with over 140 retail shops and a food court offering everything from tortas, tamales, goat barbacoa, and tacos to classic Mexican seafood dishes, and even Venezuelan fare. There’s also a stall serving fresh juices and a farmers market here.

4166 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
(404) 982-9138
(404) 982-9138

The food court inside Atlanta Chinatown mall serves quick, counter meals that are flavorful and affordable. Go all in on one dish or sample a few from the various food stalls, which include everything from hand-pulled noodles and barbecue duck to soup dumplings and spicy hot pots on the menus. When finished, take a stroll through the shops in the mall. There’s also a peaceful courtyard patio here.

Chinatown Mall, 5383 New Peachtree Rd Suite C, Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 458-6660
(770) 458-6660

Located in the oldest house in Stone Mountain Village, Gilly Brew Bar serves coffee and innovative cocktail-style coffee and tea drinks on its menu, along with dishes prepared by chefs in residency in its kitchen called the Mayor’s House. This is the spot in Stone Mountain for a solo diner looking to work or read quietly while sipping on clever coffee concoctions and dining on meals served by some of Atlanta’s next-generation chefs. Indoor seating is available, but it’s hard to resist the views and vibes on Gilly’s ground-floor patio or the wraparound covered porch upstairs.

5329 Mimosa Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 557-1614
(770) 557-1614

