Sub Out French Fries for Tater Tots at From These Atlanta Restaurants

Not all fried potatoes come in French fry form. There’s also the golden fried goodness of tater tots. Whether taking down a platter of loaded tots as a meal or pairing those potato nuggets with a burger in lieu of fries, these Atlanta restaurants and bars take tater tots very seriously.
Don’t see a favorite restaurant for tater tots listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.
Disclaimer: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here. It is highly advised people wear masks indoors or in crowded situations, regardless of vaccination status, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.Read More