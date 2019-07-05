 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sub Out French Fries for Tater Tots at From These Atlanta Restaurants

From crispy and classic tater tots to platters of tots covered in Brunswick stew and melted cheese

by Eater Staff Updated
by Eater Staff Updated

Not all fried potatoes come in French fry form. There’s also the golden fried goodness of tater tots. Whether taking down a platter of loaded tots as a meal or pairing those potato nuggets with a burger in lieu of fries, these Atlanta restaurants and bars take tater tots very seriously.

Don’t see a favorite restaurant for tater tots listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Disclaimer: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here. It is highly advised people wear masks indoors or in crowded situations, regardless of vaccination status, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

The Companion

The Bolton neighborhood restaurant from Steinbeck’s chef Andy Gonzales serves up a seriously large burger called the Tower of Power that should absolutely be paired with the Companion’s smothered tater tots covered in smoked pork, shaved Brussel sprouts, melted cheese, and salsa verde. The tater tots here are basically a meal. Call for takeout. Patio available.

2316 Marietta Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 228-1632
(404) 228-1632

Skinny's

Skinny’s is where to order hot dogs, wings and burgers, as well as teriyaki chicken, Korean-spiced tacos, and bibimbap. Make sure to order a pile of crispy tater tots, too. Takeout and delivery available.

897 Virginia Ave, Hapeville, GA 30354
(404) 767-2757
(404) 767-2757

Pijiu Belly

Copy Link

Head into this west side restaurant on the edge of Home Park for Thai-inspired tots made from sweet potatoes. The tots are fried in a wok with garlic, cilantro, and minced jalapeños, then topped with Sriracha mayo. Order online for takeout. Patio available.

678 10th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 343-6828
(404) 343-6828

The Vortex Bar & Grill

The Vortex is known for its over-the-top burgers, like the Triple Bypass made with three patties, three fried eggs, 14 slices of American cheese, and ten slices of bacon served between two grilled cheese sandwiches. But the restaurant keeps the tater tots here classic and fried to a crispy golden brown. Order online for takeout.

878 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 875-1667
(404) 875-1667

Battle and Brew

This gaming restaurant and bar in Sandy Springs includes plenty of pub fare on its menu. The tater tots here come topped with fried chicken, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

5920 Roswell Rd a120, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(678) 560-1500
(678) 560-1500

The Nook on Piedmont Park

The Nook is located just off of Piedmont Park and has trademarked the restaurant’s tater tots called Totchos. Choose from eight tater tot varieties, including buffalo chicken with grilled chicken topped with spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, and blue cheese crumbles and loaded PoTotchos topped with cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon bits, shredded cheese, and scallions. Order online for takeout. Patio available.

1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 745-9222
(404) 745-9222

Dakota Blue

This longtime neighborhood spot in Grant Park serves a basket of fried potato nuggets dubbed Southern Death Tots. That’s tater tots topped with slow-roasted pork, cheese sauce, and chipotle slaw with a side of pickled jalapeños for extra heat. Order online for takeout. Outdoor seating available.

454 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 589-8002
(404) 589-8002

Red's Beer Garden

Located in Benteen Park, Red’s Beer Garden offers a handful of beers on tap, as well as over 300 bottles and cans of beer, wine, cider, mead, hard seltzer, and nonalcoholic beverages at the bar or in the self-serve refrigerators. Grab a sandwich or a Fripper’s sausage or vegan hot dog and pair it with tater tots that can come loaded with a combo of cheese, chili, bacon, or pulled pork. Order online for takeout.

1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(770) 637-2299
(770) 637-2299

The Local

This gritty but beloved dive bar on Ponce is the overwhelming “people’s choice” for smoked wings paired with a side of good old fashioned tater tots. Open for takeout. Masks required.

758 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 873-5002
(404) 873-5002

Euclid Avenue Yacht Club

Back open in Little Five Points and under new ownership, the iconic dive bar Euclid Avenue Yacht Club includes on its menu Yacht Tots covered with melted cheese, chili, and sour cream. Pair those tater tots with a beer and a shot combo or one of the bar’s extremely strong cocktails, including the Hurricane and Old Fashioned. The people-watching here can’t be beat.

1136 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(678) 973-0427
(678) 973-0427

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

Leave it to Atlanta barbecue kings the Fox brothers to take tater tots to the next level. The Tomminator is basically a platter of tots covered in Brunswick stew and topped with melted cheese. Fox Bros. now includes a second location at the Works off of Chattahoochee Avenue. Call to order takeout. Patio seating available.

1238 DeKalb Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 577-4030
(404) 577-4030

The EARL

Classic dive bar food in a classic East Atlanta Village dive bar, the Earl gives its tater tots a nacho makeover. The Irish Nachos are tater tots set atop nacho chips and then covered in chili, cheese, lettuce, salsa, jalapeños, and sour cream. Sub out the chili for Brunswick stew to give those tots some Georgia flare.

488 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 522-3950
(404) 522-3950

The Midway Pub

A favorite among both beer geeks and soccer nerds, this East Atlanta Village bar is just the spot to combine the two and enjoy great bar fare. The menu here offers everything from burgers and wings, to comforting Brunswick stew and homey green chicken chili. Be sure to order Midway’s super crispy and classic tater tots paired with the Alabama white sauce or the bar’s red hot sauce. Order online for takeout. Patio seating available.

552 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 584-0335
(404) 584-0335

Thinking Man Tavern

Located on the outskirts of Decatur, Thinking Man Tavern offers classic pub food on its menu, including a variety of wings, burgers, and even bourbon fried chicken. Make sure to order the classic tater tots here as one of the sides. Takeout and delivery available.

537 W Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 370-1717
(404) 370-1717

