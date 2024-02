Share All sharing options for: 17 Satisfying Salads to Dive Into Around Atlanta

Share All sharing options for: 17 Satisfying Salads to Dive Into Around Atlanta

Restaurants around Atlanta are proving that salads don’t have to be boring. Area restaurants are whipping up salads layered with texture, proteins, and seasonal produce beyond the standard bowl of blah lettuces tossed in gloopy dressing. Here are 17 Atlanta restaurants in which to dive into a satisfying salad bowl.

Don’t see a favorite salad listed? Leave a comment or email Eater Atlanta with the details via the tipline and we’ll be sure to check it out.