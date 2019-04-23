 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A Cuban sandwich with a Cuban flag on top and a side of fries Buena Gente Cuban Bakery

Sandwiches From Restaurants Around Atlanta You’ve Just Got to Try

From a jerk chicken bánh mì and hot catfish sandwich to top-notch grinders and meatball subs

by Eater Staff Updated
by Eater Staff Updated
Buena Gente Cuban Bakery

The humble sandwich is a handheld meal contained between two slices of bread or a crusty sub roll filled with deli meats and cheeses, mayo-laden salads, and even meatballs and red sauce. Atlanta has plenty of restaurants, markets, and cafes offering great sandwiches of all types on menus any time of day. Here are just a few to check out right now.

This map is updated frequently with new sandwiches to try. Don’t see a favorite sandwich listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline to be considered for the next update.

More sandwiches: A Highly Opinionated Guide to Atlanta’s 10 Best Sandwiches

Zeke's Kitchen & Bar

This family-owned and operated restaurant serves Haitian dishes fused with American comfort food favorites. While the sandwich section is small at Zeke’s, the flavors are absolutely not and pack a punch. Try the Haitian, an epis-marinated pork and brisket combo topped with Monterrey jack cheese, pikliz (Haitian relish), and black pepper aioli, or the blackened grouper and fried green tomato sandwich dressed with epis aioli.

4454 S Cobb Dr SE Ste. 101, Smyrna, GA 30080
(678) 293-5176
(678) 293-5176

The Companion

The Bolton neighborhood restaurant from Steinbeck’s chef Andy Gonzales continues to serve up a mean burger, but don’t skip the crazy creative sandwiches on the menu. This includes a tempura battered fried fish sandwich and the Crunchwrap du jour — a take on a certain fast food joint’s popular sandwich, which can come stuffed with ingredients like spicy pork vindaloo. Make sure to pair your sandwich with the smothered tater tots topped with smoked pork, shaved Brussels sprouts, melted cheese, and salsa verde. 

2316 Marietta Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 228-1632
(404) 228-1632

The Corner Grille

This College Park staple serves a Cajun-leaning food menu mixed with Southern and traditional pub grub dishes. The standout sandwich, however, is the blackened chicken topped with pepper jack cheese, red onions, fresh coleslaw, and remoulade sauce. 

3823 Main St, Atlanta, GA 30337
(404) 767-1135
(404) 767-1135

Heirloom Market BBQ

Copy Link

This Southern-Korean barbecue restaurant offers a must-try spicy Korean pork sandwich on its menu with chopped rib meat marinated in fermented chile paste, topped with kimchi coleslaw, black sesame seeds, and a sliced scallion. Keep an eye out for sandwich specials, too, like the Yellow Hammer with smoked pulled chicken topped with sweet and spicy pickled peppers and Alabama white sauce. Don’t skip the collards at Heirloom Market.

2243 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 612-2502
(770) 612-2502

Firewall Food Stop

Located in the Westview neighborhood, Firewall may be best known for its wood-fired pizzas, but the sandwiches also deserve and receive equal billing on the menu. Try the Sloppy Jeaux stuffed with andouille sausage, gumbo, cabbage, and shrimp and crawfish remoulade or the Fertile Crescent pita filled with ten-spice chicken, pickles, greens, poached raisins, and walnuts topped with Zhoug sauce (cilantro). The Flying V comes with roasted cauliflower shawarma and hummus.

1548 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 610-7600
(404) 610-7600

Tassili's Raw Reality Café

Owned by Tassili Ma’at, this West End raw food restaurant is an institution in the neighborhood, and for good reason. Whether following a raw food or vegan lifestyle, the food at Tassili’s Raw Reality Cafe is just plain delicious. Order the South of the Border wrap stuffed with chili peppers, kale, black-eyed pea hummus, tomatoes, Moroccan couscous, and avocado. Pair it with a side of Popolicious herbal popcorn for a spicy and savory treat.

1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 343-6126
(404) 343-6126

MattChews

Operating from the Forrest Eatery ghost kitchen in Berkeley Park, MattChews stays open late for Korean-American comfort dishes, including the crave-worthy bulgogi cheesesteak. This messy, but oh-so-good sandwich comes with marinated bulgogi ribeye, which is then topped with carrots, scallions, bell peppers, caramelized onions, melted provolone, and drizzles of honey sriracha mayo stuffed in a Cuban hoagie roll. The jerk chicken bánh mì is another great sandwich option at MattChews, which comes dressed with cucumbers, pickled carrots, and daikon radishes, fresh jalapenos and cilantro, and a creamy hot sauce on a toasted French baguette. 

800 Forrest St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(678) 863-8597
(678) 863-8597

Fishmonger

The wild success this Atlanta seafood restaurant now enjoys started back in 2022 at its original location in Poncey-Highland, followed by a second, larger location at the Pratt Pullman District in Kirkwood and a third location on Howell Mill Road. The blackened grouper sandwich topped with Florida sauce, herb salad, and pickled peppers on a toasted bun smeared with nori butter continues to be one of the restaurant’s most popular sandwiches, along with the equally popular hot fried catfish dressed with chili oil, celery salad, and buttermilk dressing on a toasted Martin’s seeded bun. Poncey-Highland location is BYOB. Howell Mill and Kirkwood locations feature full bars.

1025 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 963-1165
(404) 963-1165

Humble Mumble

Owned and operated by chef Justin Dixon, this is the next great Atlanta sandwich shop to watch. Currently located at Tech Square food hall the Collective at Coda, and named for Dixon’s favorite Outkast song, Humble Mumble serves sack lunch sandwiches daily, like the Italian Job stuffed with salami, prosciutto, and soppressata on ciabatta bread and the Senator From Vermont comprising maple glazed ham, Vermont cheddar, apples, and pickled red onions. Keep an eye on Instagram for pop-up locations and sandwiches specials, too, including Dixon’s damn delicious meatloaf patty melt.

756 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308

How Crispy Express

It’s all about the fried chicken sandwich at How Crispy in Summerhill, which includes five versions to choose from and one vegetarian option. Order the Tikka Boi fried chicken sandwich spiced with tikka masala seasoning topped with smokey lime mayo and sweet pickles or the Honey Boi, which sees chicken glazed in garlic-honey butter before being fried, then dressed with smokey lime mayo, sesame slaw, and sweet pickles. Folks can choose between white or dark meat for their sandwich and pair with sides like mac and cheese, collards, and yucca fries.

71 Georgia Ave SE Unit B, Atlanta, GA 30312
(678) 705-3531
(678) 705-3531

Noni's

Noni’s Deli on Edgewood dedicates half of its menu to seriously large sandwiches. There’s no wrong order, but do try the meatball sub topped with provolone on toasted ciabatta or the Grandfather with pastrami, braised red cabbage, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese on pressed pumpernickel bread. Do not skip the garlic fries at Noni’s.

357 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 343-1808
(404) 343-1808

Staplehouse

Word to the wise: order whatever daily sandwich special is listed on the menu at Staplehouse. Past sandwiches have included an Italian grinder stuffed with pickled vegetables, salami, pepperoni, and pistachio mortadella and a muffuletta on milk bread with mortadella, hard salami, maple ham, sheep’s milk cheese sauce, broccoli, and olive condiment. During the season, the soft shell crab sandwich is an absolute must. Grab a bottle of wine, beer, or a cocktail and head out back to the garden patio.

541 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 524-5005
(404) 524-5005

The Best Sandwich Shop

Located in a portion of the former Moe’s Southwest Grill on Ponce, this tiny sandwich shop from Atlanta chef Shaun Doty is packing people in daily for BECs in the morning, followed by cold and hot subs in the afternoon. Try the Enzo with city ham, spicy soppressata, and mortadella or the chicken parmesan with San Marzano tomato meat sauce and fresh mozzarella from Atlanta cheese shop Cappella Cheese. The Philly pork sandwich is another must-order at the Best. Marinated roast pork comes dressed with broccoli rabe, provolone, and oregano mayo. But the move is to take the sandwich “all the way”, adding pickled garlic chips, banana peppers, hot giardiniera salad, marinated chopped olives, and roasted bell peppers. The Best Sandwich Shop resides next door to Doty’s other new restaurant, the Wurst Beer Hall.

863 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 941-1994
(404) 941-1994

Mad Mac's Gourmet Sandwich Shop

This Forest Park restaurant draws crowds during lunch clamoring for its burgers, gourmet hot dogs, and big sandwiches, including the fried green tomato BLT, the hot pastrami and Swiss on marble rye, and the Alabama Slammer with chicken tossed in white barbecue sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, pickled onions, and mushrooms. Add a cup of daily soup or a side salad and make it a combo meal.

1105 Main St #101, Forest Park, GA 30297
(404) 748-1652
(404) 748-1652

Bona Fide Deluxe

Some say these sandwiches might be the best in Atlanta right now. The name of this restaurant certainly isn’t hyperbole, especially when it comes to sandwiches like the chopped chicken stuffed with muhammara potatoes, feta cheese, olives, and arugula with zhoug mayo on a soft hoagie roll or the “pastrami” smoked beets garnished with whipped goat cheese, arugula, pickled onions, and dried cranberries. The OKie hoagie sees top round smoked and dressed with griddled onions, American cheese, pickles, and Bona Fide’s house deluxe sauce.

1454 La France Street Northeast Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 228-2391
(404) 228-2391

The Po'Boy Shop

As the name states, it’s all about the classic Louisiana po’boy at this sandwich shop in Decatur. Try the the shrimp po’boy topped with spicy remoulade or turn up the heat with Crystal hot sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing. For a taste of New Orleans, order the muffaletta po’boy with traditional olive salad.

1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033
(678) 974-8725
(678) 974-8725

Buena Gente Cuban Bakery

Lines tend to form out the door at this Cuban bakery and sandwich shop, especially on the weekends. The Cuban sandwiches from Buena Gente ares simply top-notch and come served on the bakery’s freshly baked bread. The medianoche is the move. Throw in a couple of ham croquetas and one of the daily empanadas. Wash it all down with a guanabana milkshake.

1365 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033
(678) 744-5638
(678) 744-5638

E. 48th Street Market

Venture up to Dunwoody and head straight to E. 48th Street Market for Italian-style sandwiches stuffed with everything from eggplant parmigiana and meatballs, sausage and peppers to portobello mushrooms, chicken salad, and Italian pepper ham. There are 26 sandwiches on the menu, but the meatball sub tends to be the market’s most popular, followed by the Stoffato with salami, mortadella, capicola, and provolone dressed with lettuce and special sauce.

2462 Jett Ferry Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338
(770) 392-1499
(770) 392-1499

Quoc Huong Banh Mi Fast Food

Quoc Huong in the Asian Square complex might just serve the best bánh mì in metro Atlanta. The fresh French bread definitely contributes to this long-held reputation. The favorite order here is the barbecue pork. Order five bánh mì, and that sixth one is free. The shop is cash only.

5150 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 936-0605
(770) 936-0605

Atlanta Halal Meat & Food

Those in search of a good Nihari sandwich should check out Altanta Halal Meat and Food in Suwanee. This sloppy joe-style sandwich sees slow-braised leg of lamb shredded and seasoned with an aromatic blend of spices garnished with jalapenos, onions, and fresh herbs. It comes with a side of zesty fries.

3230 Caliber St #D107, Suwanee, GA 30024
(678) 456-8212
(678) 456-8212

Related Maps