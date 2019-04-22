20 Restaurants for a Sensational Seafood Meal Around Atlanta

If you’re strolling the Eastside trail near Reynoldstown, you’d be wise to make a stop at this new seafood spot. Backed by the team behind Grindhouse Killer Burgers, think of Breaker Breaker as a trailside respite, where people roll up for a blackened grouper sandwich or fried fish basket paired with a frozen drink or spritzy cocktail. Chef Maximilian Hines, founder of supper club Stolen Goods, leads the kitchen and carries the coastal theme throughout on the menu. Look for everything from Gulf fish ceviche and smoked fish dish to a smoked fish melt and fried vegan calamari. The latter is one of Hines’s signature dishes, which sees hearts of palm shaped like rings of calamari and fried enoki mushrooms meant to resemble tentacles. Order a key lime pie cup for dessert before hitting the trail again.