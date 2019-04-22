 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Lure

20 Restaurants for a Sensational Seafood Meal Around Atlanta

From fresh-caught fish and oysters to fried fish fare and seafood platters and boils by the pound

Lure

Few people likely associate seafood with Atlanta — a city approximately 1,000 feet above sea level in the Piedmont region of Georgia on a ridge south of the Chattahoochee River. With the closest beach over 265 miles away, Atlanta includes a surprising number of seafood restaurants. From fresh-caught fish straight from the waters of the Gulf to fried seafood fare, oysters and seafood towers, and platters by the pound, landlocked Atlanta features several restaurants for sensational seafood.

Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar

Located at the Avenue East Cobb shopping center, Drift Fish House offers everything from seafood towers and sandwiches, like lobster rolls and oyster po’boys, to entrees such as a whole branzino and Atlantic grouper.

The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Rd #1410, Marietta, GA 30062
(770) 635-7641
(770) 635-7641

Mama Jane Seafood & Creole Kitchen

Fans of savory Creole seafood boils, including crawfish and snow crab by the pound, should make their way over to this Sylvan Hills establishment. Boils and fried seafood plates can come served with sausage, red potatoes, corn, or crispy fries. The generous fried seafood platter here with fish, shrimp, and lobster is worth its hefty price tag and feeds at least two people. The restaurant also offers hot sausage, fried shrimp, and fried fish po’boys.

1996 Sylvan Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 963-2660
(404) 963-2660

Ikhlas Seafoods and Pastries

Located in East Point, this Cleveland Avenue seafood joint serves up plates of fried fish, shrimp, and chicken wings as well as seafood dinners and sandwiches daily. Popular dishes here include catfish nuggets, fried perch, whiting, or trout paired with hushpuppies, and the family fish fry, which comes with ten pieces of whiting, a half pound of jumbo shrimp, fries, and hushpuppies. There’s also a single seafood dinner with scallops, shrimp, and oysters.

871 Cleveland Ave, East Point, GA 30344
(404) 766-2808
(404) 766-2808

Steven's Fine Food & Seafood Market

This Riverdale seafood market also includes a menu of fried seafood platters served with a choice of hushpuppies, fries, cole slaw, corn, potatoes, or broccoli as well as crab, crawfish, and shrimp boils. There’s shrimp, oyster, and fish po’boys, wings, and family meals available on the menu here.

7210 GA-85, Riverdale, GA 30274
(770) 907-3713
(770) 907-3713

The Optimist

Located on bustling Howell Mill Road, this seafood restaurant from Ford Fry includes a designated oyster and raw bar and a full dining room serving everything from tuna crudo, smoked fish dip, and PEI mussels to whole roasted fish, a Maine lobster roll, and Spanish octopus. Pair dinner here with cocktails or a bottle of seafood friendly wine. For a more relaxed restaurant vibe, head over to Beetlecat, Fry’s oyster and seafood bar and cocktail lounge in Inman Park.

914 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 477-6260
(404) 477-6260

Lure

Lure on Crescent Avenue in Midtown takes a slightly elegant yet relaxed approach to its seafood. The menu here includes oysters, bites like a fritto misto with shrimp and calamari, and sea scallops served with pork belly and queso fresco.

1106 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 817-3650
(404) 817-3650

Big B's Fish Joint

Southern seafood restaurant Big B’s Fish Joint resides in the same complex as Tupelo Honey and brunch restaurant Snooze an A.M. Eatery. Here people can order crab cakes, sweet and spicy crispy shrimp, and oysters on the half shell to start, before diving into a meaty lobster roll, blackened catfish bowl, or an entree of fresh-caught rainbow trout served with sides like Old Bay fries and Brussels sprouts.

4600 Roswell Rd d140, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
(470) 355-8326
(470) 355-8326

C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar

This seafood spot specializes in raw bar favorites like oysters and shrimp cocktail as well as boiled seafood platters, whole fish entrees, such as a pan-seared red snapper, Maine lobster tails, a king crab platter, and even steaks. The Vinings location relocates to Galleria on the Park in 2024 and a new location is opens soon in Brookhaven.

6125 Roswell Rd Suite 700, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(470) 427-3826
(470) 427-3826

Atlanta Fish Market

It’s hard to miss the towering fish in front of this seafood restaurant. Atlanta Fish Market offers a variety of seafood choices on its vast menu, including oysters, sushi, jumbo crab claws, lobster rolls, and large entrees like stuffed flounder, trout amandine, and skate wing.

265 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 262-3165
(404) 262-3165

Alici Oyster Bar

New to the Atlanta seafood restaurant scene, Alici brings Midtown Promenade a lively Italian restaurant centered on oysters and other seafood dishes influenced by Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Owned by chef Pat Pascarella (the White Bull, Bastone, Grana), expect fresh oysters from the raw bar, a selection of crudos, and appetizers like tender polpo (octopus) served with caper-tarragon aioli, red onions, and burnt olives. Whole fish entrees come with a choice of sauces, and there are seafood-laden pastas, too, such as the campannelle neri tossed with rock shrimp, tomatoes, and garlic crumbs. Order a bottle of sparkling wine and dig into these seafood dishes.

931 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 876-1000
(404) 876-1000

W. H. Stiles Fish Camp

W.H. Stiles Fish Camp from Atlanta chef Anne Quatrano (Star Provisions, Bacchanalia, Floataway Cafe) at Ponce City Market features a menu filled with daily oyster specials, along with dishes like New England clam chowder, and Maryland crab cakes. The menu includes one of Atlanta’s best lobster rolls, too. It’s served on a buttered Parker House roll and is overflowing with lobster meat mixed with mayo, celery, and tarragon. However, be warned, it’s also one of the most expensive rolls in town.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(678) 235-3929
(678) 235-3929

Bully Boy

After being closed for well over a year due to the pandemic, seafood restaurant Bully Boy reopened last fall, and with a new Japanese kaiseki-inspired menu. The restaurant first opened in 2018 offering a menu filled with East Coast seafood-driven dishes. Now with a new multi-course menu, Bully Boy features a succession of small plates progressing from fresh oysters and hamachi kama to grilled octopus and whole fish preparations paired with beer, wine, sake, and cocktails.

828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(678) 904-5607
(678) 904-5607

Breaker Breaker

If you’re strolling the Eastside trail near Reynoldstown, you’d be wise to make a stop at this new seafood spot. Backed by the team behind Grindhouse Killer Burgers, think of Breaker Breaker as a trailside respite, where people roll up for a blackened grouper sandwich or fried fish basket paired with a frozen drink or spritzy cocktail. Chef Maximilian Hines, founder of supper club Stolen Goods, leads the kitchen and carries the coastal theme throughout on the menu. Look for everything from Gulf fish ceviche and smoked fish dish to a smoked fish melt and fried vegan calamari. The latter is one of Hines’s signature dishes, which sees hearts of palm shaped like rings of calamari and fried enoki mushrooms meant to resemble tentacles. Order a key lime pie cup for dessert before hitting the trail again.

921 Wylie St SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

Girl Diver

This seafood-driven restaurant from Char Korean Bar and Grill owner chef Richard Tang opened at the Madison Yards development on Memorial Drive in 2020. Set along the newly extended Eastside Beltline trail in Atlanta’s Reynoldstown neighborhood, Girl Diver specializes in Southeast Asian-meets Cajun fare in its seafood-by-the pound dishes and shareable party platters paired with cocktails.

955 Memorial Dr SE ste 510, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 525-2424
(404) 525-2424

Fontaine's Oyster House

A longtime neighborhood favorite, this Virginia-Highland seafood staple serves everything from crab cakes and peel-and-eat shrimp to fried seafood baskets and jambalaya. But those in the know come here for the oysters, especially on Tuesdays when the bivalves are half priced. Make sure to check out Fontaine’s other weekdays specials, too, including crab leg specials.

1026 1/2 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 872-0869
(404) 872-0869

FISHMONGER

People continue to flock to this seafood market, cafe, and raw bar in Poncey-Highland to purchase fresh-caught fish, shrimp, and oysters. Owned chef Nhan Le and Skip Engelbrecht and chef Bradford Forsblom, Fishmonger also features a cafe menu in the afternoon filled with dishes like a Gulf shrimp salad roll, shrimp Louie, a tuna melt, seafood chowders, and a super popular grouper sandwich. The grouper even received a presidential seal of approval in 2022. Locations are now open in Kirkwood and on Howell Mill Road.

674 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(678) 705-9538
(678) 705-9538

Kathleen's Catch

With multiple locations throughout Atlanta, this seafood market sells fresh fish, oysters, clams, shrimp, crab, and lobster, along with a selection of daily soups and sandwiches. That includes a New England-style lobster roll. Make sure to check out the weekly specials.

12660 Crabapple Rd #110, Milton, GA 30004
(678) 691-3064
(678) 691-3064

Marisqueria El Veneno

One of Atlanta’s oldest and most beloved marisquerias (Mexican seafood restaurant), this is where to head for real deal seafood with heat. El Veneno offers platters of mixed seafood to feed a family, soups filled with crab legs and shrimp, oysters, and plenty of micheladas to curb the kick from the hot sauce. Try the caldo de camaron (shrimp soup) or huachinango estilo Nayarit, a fried, whole red snapper topped with spicy salsa.

5082 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 986-9568
(770) 986-9568

Shaking Crawfish

It’s hard to miss this seafood restaurant on Buford Highway, housed in the former Oogleblook building. Head here for steamed, boiled or fried seafood boils packed with everything from snow crabs and shrimp to mussels and crawfish, for which the restaurant is named for and known. Seafood boils from this Buford Highway institution come with a choice of seasoning sauces (Think Cajun, lemon pepper, and garlic butter) and in a range of spice levels, too, including mild all the way to extra spicy.

5412 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 559-5839
(770) 559-5839

Pêche Modern Coastal

This seafood restaurant is a recent addition to the Peachtree Corners dining scene, having opened in the beginning of 2023 at the Forum on Peachtree Parkway. People seeking a more refined seafood experience in the area will find it at Peche, which serves everything from oysters, shrimp cocktail, and seafood towers to entrees of halibut Oscar, seafood bouillabaisse, and lobster spaghetti. Caviar service is also available, and the restaurant features a solid list of seafood-friendly wines and cocktails. Try the carrot toffee pudding for dessert. Weekend brunch offers dishes like lobster and waffles and a crab cake Benedict.

5155 Peachtree Pkwy #320, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 674-1098
(770) 674-1098

