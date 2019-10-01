18 Outstanding Soul Food Restaurants Around Atlanta

What’s the difference between soul food and Southern food? The phrase “soul food” was first coined in the 1960s, seemingly meant to describe the honest-to-goodness, comforting foods often prepared at home by African American Southerners, with many dishes rooted in survival and the African diaspora. This food is soothing, good for the spirit, and just one category of fare falling under the broader umbrella of “Southern” food. Atlanta has no shortage of great restaurants that identify cuisine served on the menu as soul food. Here are a few restaurants to try around town.

