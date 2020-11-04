 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Dark jus is poured from a blue pitcher into a white bowl containing a round form of spaghetti squash chawanmushi topped with lobster, lobster chicharron, and black truffles from Georgia Boy in Atlanta.
Spaghetti squash chawanmushi topped with lobster, lobster chicharron, and black truffles.
Georgia Boy

16 Atlanta Restaurants Worth the Splurge for a Special Occasion

Whether celebrating a birthday, graduation, anniversary, or recent promotion, restaurants often play a central role in marking a special occasion

by Beth McKibben Updated
Spaghetti squash chawanmushi topped with lobster, lobster chicharron, and black truffles.
| Georgia Boy
by Beth McKibben Updated

Whether celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, graduation, new job, or a recent promotion, restaurants often play a central role in marking a special occasion or life achievement. The following list features Atlanta and metro area restaurants in which to splurge on a lavish meal, some with wine pairings or personal attention from the chef. Don’t forget to make a reservation first.

Don’t see a favorite special occasion restaurant listed? Send Eater Atlanta an email via the tipline.

Read more: Where to Head for Fancy Group Dinners With Friends in Atlanta

Spring Restaurant

Co-owned by chef Brian So, Spring features a tight, seasonally driven menu of dishes paired with an equally curated list of natural and biodynamic wines. Start with dishes like foie gras terrine and sockeye salmon crudo before moving on to entrees such as grilled wagyu flatiron steak and braised short rib or a whole fish course. Never skip dessert at Spring. The small dining room lends itself nicely to intimate dinner dates and small celebratory meals over a bottle of wine.

36 Mill St, Marietta, GA 30060
(678) 540-2777
(678) 540-2777

Canoe

Canoe in Vinings has been serving farm-to-table cuisine since before that term was even coined. The riverfront fine dining institution includes an unusual menu item for Atlanta: peppercorn-crusted kangaroo. The dish is an homage to executive chef Matthew Basford’s Australian roots. Seating is available in the dining room as well as on the garden patio overlooking the Chattahoochee River.

4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 432-2663
(770) 432-2663

Bacchanalia

Fine dining institution Bacchanalia and its epic tasting menu are better than, even after more than two decades on the scene in Atlanta. Located next door to market and cafe Star Provisions, reservations are necessary for a table at this Blandtown restaurant. Once seated, indulge in a four-course tasting menu that includes oysters and dishes like the popular crab fritter, Maine lobster with caviar and brioche, and a rotating array of in-season entrees, desserts, and cheeses. There’s even a private area at Bacchanalia for groups gathering to celebrate. Bar open for walk-in seating.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 365-0410
(404) 365-0410

Mujō

Reservations are absolutely required to dine at this Howell Mill Road sushi bar and Japanese restaurant. At just 15 seats, Mujo is the perfect spot for an intimate, celebratory omakase feast guided by chef J. Trent Harris and his team. Even the petite cocktail bar is reserved exclusively for those dining at the restaurant. A meal starts with several courses of nigiri prepared in the edomae sushi style, broken up by dishes like hakurei turnip tartlets and buta nikomi with braised iberico pork. Nods to Japanese culinary traditions include a tamagoyaki (Japanese shrimp and egg cake similar to an omelette,) followed by dessert paired with konacha green tea. 

691 14th St NW c, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 400-6832
(404) 400-6832

Hayakawa

Chef Atsushi “Art” Hayakawa relocated his beloved eponymous Buford Highway restaurant to Star Metals on Howell Mill Road in 2023. Now simply called Hayakawa, the new location in the city is much more intimate with just a small sushi bar focused on the omakase experience. But people can still expect to see the charming Chef Art behind the counter preparing extravagant courses of sushi throughout the meal with interludes of other Japanese small bites and cooked dishes. 

1055 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
(770) 986-0010
(770) 986-0010

Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse

Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse offers a tasting menu featuring cuts of wagyu beef prepared in a variety of ways. Think course after course of Zabuton chuck center with Fuji apple ponzu, garlic oil, crispy shallots, and chives, New York strip aburi with caviar and chips, and a truffle wagyu slider for $175 per person. Prefecture also features a la carte dishes of wagyu beef, pork belly, and fresh fish flown in from ports around the world, as well as sushi and sashimi.

2277 Peachtree St NE ste a, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 963-7865
(404) 963-7865

Nan Thai Fine Dining

Owned by chef Nan Niyomkul and her family, Nan Thai Fine Dining has been a staple on the Midtown restaurant scene for two decades. It’s a great spot for celebrating any occasion or day of the week over dishes of panang talay with jumbo prawns, sea scallops, and calamari and Thai barbecue lamb chops (geah yang) with a lime honey glaze. Don’t skip the cocktails at Nan Thai.

1350 Spring St NW #1, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 870-9933
(404) 870-9933

La Grotta Ristorante

After more than 40 years on Peachtree, La Grotta is still one of Atlanta’s most beloved fine dining restaurants. With tables clad in white linens, impeccable service, and an impressive wine list to pair with dishes of lobster pappardelle and black truffle risotto, La Grotta has grown into a regular spot for family and friends gathering to celebrate everything from momentous occasions to just being together on a Wednesday evening in Atlanta.

2637 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 231-1368
(404) 231-1368

Polaris

This iconic downtown Atlanta restaurant roared back to life after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic in 2022, and it might be better than ever these days. First opened in 1967, Polaris resembles a flying saucer and makes a full rotation every 45 minutes 22 stories above the city streets at the Hyatt Regency hotel. As for food, start off with the confit Spanish octopus or a selection of local cheeses and charcuterie. Order steak for dinner accompanied by local vegetables or sous vide wild boar and sweet potato gnocchi, before indulging in a slice of sweet potato cheesecake or the chocolate mousse encased in a blue dome of honey caramel fashioned after Polaris. Follow the signs in the hotel lobby for Polaris and check in at the desk by the elevators.

265 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 460-6425
(404) 460-6425

Atlas

Located at the swanky St. Regis hotel in Buckhead, Atlas is always a solid choice for a celebratory, splurge-worthy dinner. Think Kristal caviar, Westholme wagyu, and desserts like a take on Chocolate Rocher. For a real treat, book the chef’s table experience at Atlas, an elaborate tasting menu feast which also comes with dessert and wine pairings. Afterwards, pop over to the Garden Room next door for one last drink. Dress code.

88 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 600-6471
(404) 600-6471

Lucian Books and Wine

Since opening in June 2021, Lucian Books and Wine has become one of the hottest spots for wining and dining in Buckhead. For those looking to splurge on both wine and food (and do a little book shopping afterwards,) Lucian is hard to beat. The menu progresses from oysters and raw hamachi with seasonal fruits to salads and gnudi to entrees like roast duck. It’s like compiling a personal tasting menu for dinner. Choose from over 250 wines by the bottle or 15 wines by the glass, all curated by co-owner and sommelier Jordan Smelt. Dessert is a must at Lucian, as are the crispy fries, which pair perfectly with a glass of champagne.

3005 Peachtree Rd NE Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 549-2655
(404) 549-2655

Aria

Aria continues to be one of Atlanta’s most popular destinations for celebratory dining. After years of serving as a white table cloth, fine dining restaurant, chef Gerry Klaskala remodeled this Buckhead staple to appeal to a younger generation of diners. Now it’s a bit more relaxed and casual — the bar and lounge area is open for impromptu drinks and snacks and the occasional pop-up. While the vibe in the dining room has changed, the service is still impeccable and the kitchen consistently cranks out Aria favorites, like butter braised lobster, slow braised pork, and lump crab cakes. Aria also carries one of Atlanta’s most comprehensive wine lists.

490 East Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 233-7673
(404) 233-7673

Kevin Rathbun Steak

Chef Kevin Rathbun’s eponymous restaurant on the Eastside Beltline is one of the city’s chicest steakhouses, and with a top-notch wine list. Located in a converted warehouse with a Beltline-facing patio, Kevin Rathbun Steak offers a variety of generous cuts of steak, along with classic sides, including a wedge salad and accompaniments such as lobster tail, seared foie gras, and Hollandaise sauce. 

154 Krog St NE STE 200, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 524-5600
(404) 524-5600

Georgia Boy

Georgia Boy is only accessible via its sister restaurant Southern Belle at the Plaza on Ponce. People enter this intimate tasting restaurant from behind a bookcase beyond the bar at Southern Belle. Arriving at the waiting area to the chefs counter, diners are ushered into Georgia Boy for a 16-course tasting created by chef and owner Joey Ward with sake, cider, and wine pairings. Four seatings are available nightly. 

1043 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 698-3961
(404) 698-3961

Lazy Betty

A relaxing yet refined restaurant in Candler Park, Lazy Betty was built for date night and celebratory dining. Choose between two highly curated tasting menus with optional wine pairings. There’s also champagne and caviar service, which comes served with steamed milk buns and scallion pancakes. Lazy Betty is relocating to Midtown soon, taking over the former Empire State South space. Vegetarian menu available upon request.

1530 DeKalb Ave NE ste f, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 975-3692
(404) 975-3692

The Alden

The Alden comes from Atlanta native and chef Jared Hucks. The restaurant serves dishes on its dinner menu like Maine sea scallops, sweet breads, tortellini primavera, and lavender-baked chicken. But for something truly special, consider reserving a seven-course tasting menu with optional wine pairings at the chef’s counter.

5070 Peachtree Blvd Suite B-140, Chamblee, GA 30341
(678) 395-6982
(678) 395-6982

