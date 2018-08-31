 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A spread of sports bar grub on a table at Irby’s Tavern in Buckhead, Atlanta, including a double cheeseburger with fries, salad, and a chicken wrap with pints of beer, a neon blue cocktails, and and old fashioned. Irby’s Tavern

20 Sports Bars Around Atlanta Ready for Football Season

Sports bars for watching college and NFL football, to gather for an Atlanta United match, or to cheer on the Atlanta Hawks

by Eater Staff Updated
Irby’s Tavern

Between the college and NFL football seasons in the fall, and baseball, basketball, hockey, and soccer filling up the rest of the calendar year, sports dominate the airwaves in the U.S., spurring on watch parties at home and at bars and breweries. There’s no denying Atlantans love to gather to watch a good game, which can be seen in the many bars dedicated to all things sports. Here are just a few sports bars and restaurants where diehard fans can cheer on their favorite teams while indulging in pub grub, beer, and cocktails.

Looking for other places to pair food with sports on the TV around Atlanta? Check out these breweries and game bars.

Don’t see a favorite sports bar listed here? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Rings Sport & Social - Vinings

Located in the former Keegan’s Irish Pub space, Rings offers a sports-viewing experiences paired with bar food leaning into soul food, Caribbean, and Cajun flavors and dishes. Think shrimp tostones, Buffalo chicken egg rolls, and gumbo and entrees of catfish and shrimp Ponchartrain and jerk chicken pasta with sides of smoked collards and caramelized baby carrots. You’ll never miss a play, as TVs line the walls around the dining room at this Vinings sports bar.

4687 S Atlanta Rd SE Suite #224, Atlanta, GA 30339
(404) 748-1204
(404) 748-1204

Doc's Food & Spirits

Located just a few blocks from Battery Atlanta and Truist Park, this unfussy sports bar is the real deal and features plenty of game day action on the TVs paired with cold beer, strong drinks, and no-nonsense food, including wings, burgers, and loaded nachos.

2621 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 953-9354
(770) 953-9354

Sports & Social

The two-story Sports and Social at Battery Atlanta isn’t lacking in space or in giant screens. This includes a 30-foot, high-definition LED screen making sports-watching here a 3D experience. Beyond food, beer, and cocktails, Sports and Social also offers games to play, like skeeball, table tennis, and air hockey.

825 Battery Ave SE #610, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 675-9138
(770) 675-9138

Murph's

This sports bar and grill located at the Galleria just south of Truist Park and Battery Atlanta features baseball-themed decor and includes plenty of TVs for taking in various game action throughout the year.

2 Galleria Pkwy #1c-27, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 612-3356
(770) 612-3356

STATS Brewpub

STATS in downtown Atlanta is the ultimate sports bar with likely more televisions than any other bar on this list. There’s even a ticker constantly spitting out the latest scores above the bar. In 2017, STATS upped the ante for other sports bar in town by transforming into a brewpub. The brewery is located in the lower-level events space. STATS dedicates several taps to in-house brews, in addition to its expansive beer list. There’s a rooftop bar here, too.

300 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 885-1472
(404) 885-1472

Whitehall Tavern

There’s always a game on at this Buckhead sports bar where people gather weekly to dine on pub fare like burgers, nachos, wings, and plenty of beer in between cheering.

2391 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 842-1010
(404) 842-1010

Ideal Sportsbar

After more than 40 years, Ideal Sportsbar in Lakewood is still the neighborhood gathering place for sports fans. Grab some wings, tater tots, and beer (or a stiff drink) and shoot some pool while taking in a game or two on the TVs here.

1953 Lakewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 622-8206
(404) 622-8206

Hudson Grille

Hudson Grille and its many metro Atlanta locations is one of the big sports bar chains in town. No matter the sports season, the TVs are always tuned in to several games on any given day. Grab a seat on the patio, which also features TVs, and dine on fried pickles, loaded nachos, chips and dip, wings, and patty melts paired with beer and cocktails.

942 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 892-0892
(404) 892-0892

Wicked Wolf Atlanta

If you’re into watching sports at the club, then Wicked Wolf is the spot for you in Midtown. This highly stylized sports bar meets nightclub opened in the former RA Sushi space on Peachtree in 2023. Neon signs and Instagrammable displays, mood lighting and thumping music, and flatscreens tuned to any number of games are this flashy sports bar’s whole vibe. It really does turn into a nightclub after dark, so serious sports fans should check out Wicked Wolf and its pub-leaning food menu during the day.

1080 Peachtree St NE #7, Atlanta, GA 30309
(770) 585-9898
(770) 585-9898

Clay's Sports Cafe

When Clay’s Sports Cafe temporarily closed in 2016, fans lamented the fact they took with them some of the best wings in town. Thankfully, Clay’s and those wings are back in a new location in Sandy Springs. Clay’s doesn’t play favorites, so come here to relax and watch a few games, drink beer, and, of course, eat all the wings.

5975 Roswell Rd D- 245, Atlanta, GA 30328
(404) 843-1233
(404) 843-1233

Irby's Tavern

Billed as Atlanta’s “hometown sports bar”, Irby Tavern is dedicated to all things ATL sports. If an Atlanta team is playing, the TVs here are definitely tuned in for fans to watch while dining on mega nachos, Thai sweet chili wings, cheesesteaks, and hot fudge brownies. The bar offers several beers on draft, wine, and cocktails. There’s even a kid’s menu here.

322 East Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 254-1333
(404) 254-1333

Woofs Sports Bar

Atlanta’s only gay sports bar moved from its 17-year home on Piedmont to an expanded space on Plasters Avenue, just off of Armour Drive. With the move came a new food menu, including tacos, sandwiches, and wings. Hang out and watch an Atlanta United match, college or NFL football, or a Braves game on one of Woofs’ two dozen televisions. Woofs regularly hosts charity events for local LGBTQ organizations and is a welcoming spot for Atlanta queer sports leagues.

494 Plasters Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 869-9422
(404) 869-9422

Industry Tavern

Located in the Terminus building in Buckhead, Industry Tavern draws sports fans of all types and team allegiances in for lobster nachos, barbecue chicken pizza, shrimp tacos, and wings. Multiple games might be playing on the TVs on any given day. Share the pork totcho — a mountain of tater tots covered in pulled pork, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, queso, sour cream, and barbecue sauce — or try the double beef patty 2x4 burger topped with special sauce, lettuce, onions, and American cheese. Trivia takes place every Wednesday at 8 p.m.

3280 Peachtree Rd NE #187, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 254-4468
(404) 254-4468

Big Game

The owners of Bantam Pub opened this Old Fourth Ward sports bar in 2022, and not only are wings, burgers, and pulled pork poutine on the menu, but so are bowls of elk stew, duck fat fries, and buffalo hot dogs. This is where a neighborhood sports bar meets hunting lodge vibes, complete with plenty of TVs throughout the dining room tuned into all manner of sports.

720 Ralph McGill Blvd, Retail Suite 1, 720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE #1, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 250-4444
(404) 250-4444

The Beverly

Located in Glenwood Park, sports bar and restaurant the Beverly draws crowds weekly for its American-Caribbean fare, including jerk chicken egg rolls, and multiple flatscreen TVs tuned into any number of games.

790 Glenwood Ave SE Ste 260, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 907-4909
(404) 907-4909

Taco Mac

Every Taco Mac location is tuned into multiple games on the many televisions found at this Atlanta sports bar chain institution. Head here for plenty of beers, tacos, nachos, burgers, and the restaurant’s popular wings and cheer on your favorite team with dozens of other sports fans.

1006 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 873-6529
(404) 873-6529

Brewhouse Cafe

Located in the heart of Little Five Points, Brewhouse Cafe is where to head to watch Atlanta United matches and international soccer games on the TV, along with other sports like rugby and cricket. And this sports bar isn’t playing around when it comes to its drink menu, which includes a lengthy list of local, foreign, and domestic beers and a Painkiller cocktail that comes in three levels of booziness. Soak it all up with pizza, lemon pepper or red hot wings, loaded nachos, and even fish and chips.

401 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 525-7799
(404) 525-7799

Mazzy's Sports Bar & Grill (Roswell)

With multiple OTP locations, Mazzy’s is a solid choice for both watching sports and good bar food. With TVs lining the walls and pool tables and darts for playing a few rounds during halftime, Mazzy’s is a gathering spot for sports fans in Atlanta’s northern suburbs. Expect standard sports bar snacks like loaded potato skins, Buffalo chicken dip, and baskets of wings, along with wraps, steak burgers, fried fish sandwiches, and even shrimp and grits.

10729 Alpharetta Hwy #1424, Roswell, GA 30076
(770) 645-8576
(770) 645-8576

Brockett Pub House & Grill

This Clarkston neighborhood bar may play host to a low-key crowd, but it takes sports and sports watching very seriously. TVs throughout the bar and dining room are tuned to plenty of games during each season, or even sports commentary. While most known for its wings, especially the Buffalo, bourbon barbecue, and popular sweet and spicy flavors, try the patty melt, Reuben, or fried chicken wrap with a basket of fries. The BPH fries come topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, roasted garlic, and tomatoes.

4522 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Clarkston, GA 30021
(770) 938-1080
(770) 938-1080

Tavern At Medlock

Tavern at Medlock is always full of sports fans, and can be extra full on Saturdays in the fall for college football. People pack in to grab a burger, some wings, and beer and watch games on the many televisions here, no matter what Atlanta or regional team is playing. Be warned, during the regular NFL season, the Tavern is also a Buffalo Bills and Sabres bar. There’s also a location in Dacula.

3230 Medlock Bridge Rd #101, Norcross, GA 30092
(770) 242-2757
(770) 242-2757

