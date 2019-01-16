 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A sliced bone-in steak cooked medium rare garnished with a sprig of rosemary beside two silver sauce boats containing bearnaise sauce and jus from 101 Steak in Atlanta. 101 Steak

20 Restaurants Around Atlanta for a Sensational Steak Dinner

Filet mignon, ribeye, porterhouse, prime rib, New York strip, and even a steak tasting menu

by Eater Staff Updated
101 Steak

Some nights just call for a steak dinner. Whether celebrating a momentous life event or simply treating oneself to an indulgent, meaty meal, a big, juicy steak often fits the bill. Atlanta offers everything from throwback steakhouses serving oversized platters of ribeye and center cut steak to dimly-lit bars and underground lairs where the classic steak and martini combo reigns. Here are just a few Atlanta restaurants serving stellar steak dinners.

Don’t see a favorite steakhouse listed here? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

101 Steak

This Vinings steakhouse is upscale yet unpretentious. Choose from filet mignon, New York strip, and steak Delmonico and pair a steak with the ultra-creamy pimento macaroni and cheese with smoked bacon. Reservations highly encouraged.

3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 805-8855
(770) 805-8855

C. Ellet's Steakhouse

James Beard award-winning chef Linton Hopkins (Holeman & Finch) opened C. Ellet’s Steakhouse at the Battery Atlanta in 2017. The Southern-American steakhouse takes its inspiration from New Orleans and serves a mix of surf and turf, including oysters and other raw bar favorites. As for steak, there’s everything from a bone-in, 35 day, dry-aged Kansas City strip weighing in at 20 ounces to smaller cuts such as an eight-ounce flat iron. Steaks can be served Oscar-style (lump blue crab with Hollandaise), surf and turf with lobster, or au Poivre. Check out the prime rib dinner specials, too.

2605 Circle 75 Pkwy Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30339
(678) 996-5344
(678) 996-5344

Rio Steakhouse and Bakery

Heralded for offering similar grill and salad bar choices as Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão, but in a much more casual environment with an affordable price tag, Rio serves a traditional Brazilian buffet and churrasco (grilled meats), along with street foods, drinks, and desserts. Diners looking for a bit of variety in their steak-laden meal at Rio should opt for the buffet-grill combo. Order a maracujá (passion fruit drink) or a caipirinha to wash it all down.

Buffet hours vary from business hours. Please call for any questions, 1275 Powers Ferry Rd ste 230, Marietta, GA 30067
(770) 952-9556
(770) 952-9556

Marcel

Ford Fry’s moody Westside Provisions District steakhouse serves up classic steaks like New York strip, cote de boeuf, and bone-in filets. For those looking to impress, order the Beef Wellington for two. It requires ordering 24-hours in advance. Reservations required.

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 665-4555
(404) 665-4555

Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse

Backed by the team behind Okiboru Tsukemen and Ramen and chef Sean Park of sushi restaurant NoriFish, Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse offers a tasting menu featuring cuts of wagyu beef prepared in a variety of ways. Think course after course of Zabuton chuck center with Fuji apple ponzu, garlic oil, crispy shallots, and chives, New York strip aburi with caviar and chips, and a truffle wagyu slider for $175 per person. Prefecture also features a la carte dishes of wagyu beef, pork belly, and fresh fish flown in from ports around the world, as well as sushi and sashimi. Reservations highly encouraged.

2277 Peachtree St NE ste a, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 963-7865
(404) 963-7865

Chops & Lobster Bar

After a fire prompted the temporarily closure of the restaurant for months in 2022, the steakhouse at Chops is back open for business where people can still expect platters of generous porterhouses and juicy filets of Kobe wagyu beef on the menu. Garnish that steak with accompaniments like foie gras, truffle butter, or Bearnaise sauce. Be sure to order a martini. Reservations required. 

70 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 262-2675
(404) 262-2675

Hal's "The Steakhouse"

For over 23 years, Hal’s on Old Ivy in Buckhead has served as a gathering spot for happy hour martinis and hearty steak dinners for residents living in the area. Its vibe channels New Orleans with live music and a rooftop patio overlooking the street. Order the filet mignon au poivre or the 20-ounce ribeye with a side of sautéed mushrooms, Lyonnese potatoes, or white truffle mac and cheese. Reservations highly encouraged. Dress code.

30 Old Ivy Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 261-0025
(404) 261-0025

Kaiser's Chophouse

Liechtenstein native Peter Kaiser knows knows steak and has spent over 30 years working at some of Atlanta’s best restaurants. At his eponymous restaurant in Sandy Springs, people can dine on everything from juicy ribeyes, barrel-cut filets, and a dry-aged porterhouse feast for two along with seafood like Maine lobster cocktail and shellfish towers. Reservations highly encouraged.

5975 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 549-2882
(404) 549-2882

Bones Restaurant

Bone’s has been serving the city the steak dinners and martinis since 1979 in a dining room that hasn’t changed much in nearly 45 years. All of this old school charm comes with a pretty hefty price tag, a no cell phone use policy in the dining room, and a dress code. Reservations required.

3130 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 237-2663
(404) 237-2663

Also featured in:

Copy Link

This high-end steakhouse in north Buckhead serves everything from oysters Rockefeller, crab cakes, and classic shrimp cocktail to New York strip, ribeye, and porterhouse steak dinners. Reservations highly encouraged. Upscale casual dress code.

3424 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 846-0644
(404) 846-0644

Also featured in:

Ticonderoga Club

The New England-style tavern at Krog Street Market is where to head for an Ipswich clam roll, vegan noodle bowl, and veal sweetbreads paired with some of the city’s best cocktails or a top-notch glass of wine. But for those looking to indulge in a steak dinner or feed a crowd, consider ordering the Chuckwagon feast here. A dinner bell announces the arrival of the platter, which comes with 48-ounces of medium-cooked, black Angus chuck roast served with fresh horseradish, wort, and parsley and red onion salad and a choice of two sides. It feeds up to six people. Reservations required.

99 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 458-4534
(404) 458-4534

Also featured in:

Kevin Rathbun Steak

Atlanta chef Kevin Rathbun and his namesake steakhouse located on the Eastside Beltline trail in the Old Fourth Ward is one of the city’s chicest restaurants for steak, seafood, and wine. Set in a converted warehouse with a Beltline-facing patio, Kevin Rathbun Steak offers a variety of generous cuts of steak, alongside classic sides such as a wedge salad and accompaniments like lobster tail, seared foie gras, and Hollandaise sauce. Rathbun also owns nearby Italian steakhouse KR Steak Bar. Reservations required.

154 Krog St NE #200, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 524-5600
(404) 524-5600

Also featured in:

Little Alley Steak

Little Alley is a classic steakhouse with a serious whiskey collection on Canton Street in historic downtown Roswell. The restaurant serves both wet and dry-aged steaks and prime cuts of beef, along with a menu of oysters and other chilled seafood. Little Alley also has a location in Buckhead at the One Alliance Center on Lenox Road. Reservations highly encouraged for both locations.

955 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 998-0440
(770) 998-0440

Also featured in:

Highland Tap

After more 30 years, Highland Tap — aka “steak basement” or “steak cellar” — in Virginia-Highland still serves up ribeyes, center cut filets, and New York strips that won’t break the bank or require dressing up. Located below street level on North Highland, the restaurant offers old school steaks and sides, along with generously poured martinis, while bands like Night Ranger, Fleetwood Mac, and Run DMC play over the sound system. Reservations highly encouraged.

1026 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 875-3673
(404) 875-3673

Also featured in:

Nowak’s

Located in Morningside, this neighborhood steakhouse claims to “serve the best steaks in Atlanta.” Whether that’s true or not isn’t really a concern for regulars to this neighborhood steakhouse. It’s just a great spot to gather with friends for a dinner of New York strip, juicy filet mignon, or a thick cowboy ribeye with all the trimmings and steakhouse sides. Kick off a meal at Nowak’s with shrimp cocktail and a classic wedge salad.

1397 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(678) 705-4231
(678) 705-4231

Arnette's Chop Shop

Arnette’s Chop Shop in the city of Brookhaven offers a variety of steaks and meat cuts, including a 14-ounce bone-in filet and a 36-ounce porterhouse. Dry-aged meat options, such as a 40-ounce old world tomahawk, are also available, along with a burger and prime rib sandwich. The dining room is situated on the main level of the restaurant with a chef’s table, bar, and raw bar. Additional seating is available upstairs at the indoor and outdoor bars and on the patio. Reservations highly encouraged.

2700 Apple Valley Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
(404) 969-0701
(404) 969-0701

Also featured in:

Bask Steakhouse

A recent addition to the Roswell restaurant scene, Bask is likely the suburban city’s swankiest steakhouse. Owned by the team behind From the Earth Brewing Company in the same complex, start a meal off at Bask with appetizers of tempura-fried lobster tail or shrimp cocktail, before digging in to platters of New York or wagyu strip steak or a steak dinner for two. Add accompaniments to your steak dinner, including lump crab Oscar and sauteed mushrooms with sauce choices like bearnaise or sherry gastrique. Reservations highly encouraged.

1570 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30076
(770) 693-1024
(770) 693-1024

Parker's on Ponce

Located in downtown Decatur, Parker’s offers old school steak cuts such as New York strip, bone-in ribeye, and t-bones served with Southern sides like fried green tomatoes, lobster mac and cheese, hash browns, and smoked collards and bacon. Top that steak with fried lobster tail, crab Oscar, or sautéed onions. Reservations highly encouraged.

116 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 924-2230
(404) 924-2230

Lapeer Steak and Seafood

This Alpharetta restaurant serves everything from smoked fish dip and beef tartare to lobster pasta and prime rib on the menu. Start off a meal at Lapeer with fresh oysters, the wedge salad, or salt and pepper calamari, before diving into a juicy center cut filet or a shareable 24-ounce porterhouse platter paired with whipped potatoes drizzled in steak jus and roasted broccolini. Reservations highly encouraged.

12 N Broad St, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(678) 691-9400
(678) 691-9400

Oak Steakhouse

Located at Avalon in Alpharetta, Oak is a mixture of an old and new school steakhouse, featuring beef sourced mostly from local or Georgia-based farms. Expect classic cuts like the filet mignon or New York strip to generous bone-in rib-eyes and tomahawks. Steaks can also be order with accompaniments such as Oscar-style or with lobster. Reservations highly encouraged.

950 3rd St, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(678) 722-8333
(678) 722-8333

Also featured in:

