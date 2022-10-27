 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Cherokee Rose BBQ Bar and Kitchen

Where to Eat in Stone Mountain, Georgia

Vegan fare, shawarma, Southern classics, pizza, barbecue, schnitzel, coffee, and a wine bar can all be found in Stone Mountain

by Olivia Harrison Updated
View as Map
| Cherokee Rose BBQ Bar and Kitchen
by Olivia Harrison Updated

Just 30 minutes east of Atlanta, Stone Mountain, Georgia, is known to many for its gigantic rock dome of exposed granite and the 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces that surround it. On a clear day in Atlanta (and at the right vantage point,) you might even catch a glimpse of the big rock formation in the distance. Yet, locals know this city and its charming village and Main Street are home to so much more, including an emerging food scene with plenty of great spots for celebratory meals, casual bites, and exciting beverages to sip. Surprise your tastebuds and explore the restaurants and breweries in the city of Stone Mountain.

Don’t see a favorite Stone Mountain restaurant listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Baraka Shawarma 3

Look for kebab and falafel plates, gyros and shawarma sandwiches, hummus, and sambusa and dolmas among the dishes served at this Middle Eastern restaurant in Stone Mountain. 100% halal

6200 Memorial Dr Suite L, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(470) 282-5924
(470) 282-5924

Sun City Caribbean & American Restaurant Better Food, Better Service

Sun City offers beef, chicken, and coco patties on its menu, along with classic Jamaican dishes and a few specialties, like barbecued jerk ribs. Be sure to check out the weekly soup specials, too. On Thursdays, it’s red pea soup. On Fridays and Saturdays, it’s fish soup (referred to in Jamaica as “fish tea”.)

6201 Memorial Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 755-5897
(770) 755-5897

Yummy's Vegan Take Out & Pre-Order Bakery

Pop by Yummy’s for vegan food on the go, and discover meat-free versions of all sorts of fast-casual staples. Hot dogs, burgers, tacos, hoagies, pizza, you name it, they make it — without any animal products. What makes this place even more special is the friendly service is as nourishing as the food.

6552 James B Rivers Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(678) 801-5256
(678) 801-5256

Crazy Ron's BBQ

This unassuming spot, which is attached to a gas station, is home to some spectacular barbecue. Drive by the place and you’ll struggle not to pull over thanks to the wood smoker wafting the scent of cooking ribs, pork butt, and chicken. Along with those venerable mains, find enticing sides like baked macaroni and cheese and greens as well as backyard barbecue fixtures like coleslaw and baked beans.

6201 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Stone Mountain, GA 30087
(770) 413-5900
(770) 413-5900

The Mayor's House

The Mayor’s House, a kitchen inside Gilly Brew Bar’s Stone Mountain location, opened in the summer of 2022 and is currently offering food from private chef Nico Shumpert. Occupying the left wing of the building in which coffeehouse Gilly Brew Bar is also a part of, the Mayor’s House has a highly curated seasonal brunch menu featuring dishes and bites for both sweet and savory palates. Limited menu on Tuesdays.

5329 Mimosa Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 557-1614
(770) 557-1614

Gilly Brew Bar

Opened in 2018 by Daniel Brown, Gilly Brew Bar is located inside the oldest house in Stone Mountain, which was built around 1834 by enslaved people and was home to the first mayor of Stone Mountain. In addition to serving up history — and course-correcting it as a Black- and Caribbean-owned community incubator run by a diverse team — Gilly Brew Bar serves up a rotating seasonal menu of “elixirs,” or cocktail-like coffee and tea drinks, as well as more typical coffee shop staples like espresso and lattes.

5329 Mimosa Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 557-1614
(770) 557-1614

The Village Corner German Restaurant & Bakery

This kitschy but cute spot is a classic Stone Mountain dining destination. Providing visitors with every German dish greatest hit like pretzels, schnitzel, and wursts of all kinds. The Village Corner’s menu also features an array of house-brewed biers from brewmaster and owner Carl Friese, who took over the restaurant from his parents in 2013. Be sure to check out all of the Bavarian cakes, pies, and pastries as well.

6655 James B Rivers Memorial Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 498-0329
(770) 498-0329

The Vibrary: Wine & Bookbar

Though it doesn’t have a full kitchen, The Vibrary is should not to be missed by anyone who finds themselves in Stone Mountain, especially wine lovers and readers. This combination wine bar and bookshop was opened by Candace Walker in 2021 inside a building that once housed a Confederate museum. Now, the shop offers a diverse selection of organic wines and charcuterie and regularly hosts signings and other events focused on titles that center on Black and people of color protagonists.

970 Main St Suite A, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 680-0672
(770) 680-0672

Stoned Pizza Kitchen

As its name suggests, Stoned Pizza Kitchen is known for its specialty stone oven pies, like the Smells Like Supreme and Meateorite, but it also offers burgers and pasta dishes that are worth a taste. Order delivery or head to Stone Mountain’s Main Street to enjoy the pizzeria’s full bar and funky aesthetic designed by art director Oscar Bastidas.

965 Main St, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(404) 400-0888
(404) 400-0888

Cherokee Rose BBQ Bar & Kitchen

It may be located inside a historic 1895 building, but Cherokee Rose is known for its modern take on barbecue. Restaurateur and Stone Mountain native Jonathan Hartnett opened the place in 2021, and here, every Monday night is steak night, which means it’s first come, first serve on specialty cuts like smoked prime rib or hand-peeled hanger steak. On other days of the week, try out the chargrilled or smoke-fried chicken with house barbecue sauce and one of the many specialty cocktails.

975 Main St, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(470) 268-7858
(470) 268-7858

SMAX SNAX

This candy store and ice cream parlor opened at the end of 2022, bringing downtown Stone Mountain a spot to grab sweet treats throughout the day. This includes bubble tea, milkshakes, water ice, candied fruit, and the shops’s popular cotton candy ice cream burritos.

961 Main St, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(678) 396-1926
(678) 396-1926

Stone Mountain Public House

A night out at Stone Mountain Public House Cigar and Piano Bistro is a whole experience. Commit to the bistro feel with an order of the traditional French onion soup and a wedge salad. Then, sip a glass of whiskey or a cocktail while listening to one of the tavern’s two featured pianists. The cigars are, of course, optional, but the vibe might just sweep you away and tempt you to try out a puff.

947 Main St, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(678) 439-5292
(678) 439-5292

Outrun Brewing Company

Grab a cold one at Outrun Brewing Company and get more than a great draft. This funky garage, which was opened by Josh Miller and Ryan Silva in 2020, encourages drinkers to tap into their playful side with two vintage Sega OutRun arcade racing machines as well as regular trivia and board game nights. While there’s not always food on the brewery’s menu, Outrun does regularly host pop-ups with the trendiest local food trucks and catering companies.

5368 E Mountain St, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 696-5246
(770) 696-5246

Also featured in:

Pi-bytes

Established in 2012 by firefighter and veteran Darrell Sprattling, Pi-bytes gives dessert lovers an easier way to eat pie. Come for the pie-cupcake hybrids, which are called pi-bytes, but stay for the thin-crust pizza. It’s not all pie here. If you’re more of a calzone or lasagna lover, Pi-bytes has those too. There’s also a location in Conyers.

937 Main St, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(404) 247-1895
(404) 247-1895

Sweet Potato Cafe

With a simple menu, fresh ingredients, and a welcoming atmosphere, the Sweet Potato Cafe makes diners feel right at home. Chef Karen Patton brings patrons a wide selection of vegetable-driven dishes, but the humble sweet potato is the star here, popping up in recipes across categories. Sweet potato hummus, sweet potato souffle, and sweet potato shepherd’s pie are all options highlighting the restaurant’s namesake root vegetable. However, the fried green tomatoes are also a must-order. Keep an eye out for fish fry Fridays.

5377 Manor Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 559-9030
(770) 559-9030

Also featured in:

Metro Cafe Diner

While its downtown Atlanta location is better known, Metro Cafe Diner in Stone Mountain is the more underrated of the two, and with better food. This is where to head for everything from eggy breakfast plates, club sandwiches, and gyros to classic burgers, baby back ribs, and thick squares of lasagna or a mountain of nachos throughout the day. Folks will also find Greek fare, including moussaka and spanakopita, as well as country fried steak and Southern fried chicken here. Make sure to order a slice of cake for dessert from the display case. Stone Mountain location open until 11 p.m., Sunday - Thursday; until 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday.

1905 Rockbridge Rd SW, Stone Mountain, GA 30087
(770) 879-0101
(770) 879-0101

