17 Restaurants Around Atlanta for Fantastic Sushi

Atlanta loves sushi, a fact not lost on the many talented sushi chefs around town. Atlantans have come to expect fresh ingredients, serious knife skills, and fish imported straight from Japan. Nothing else will do. Here are the best bets for finding great sushi at restaurants around the city and throughout metro Atlanta.
Don’t see a favorite sushi restaurant. Send Eater Atlanta details to check out for the next update via the tipline.
Also consider: Atlanta Restaurants to Indulge in an Omakase ExperienceRead More