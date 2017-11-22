 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The 14 Hottest New Restaurants Around Atlanta, August 2023

12 Must-Try Indian Restaurants Around Atlanta

Sandwiches From Restaurants Around Atlanta You've Just Got to Try

Chirori - Omakase & Sushi

17 Restaurants Around Atlanta for Fantastic Sushi

From elaborate omakase feasts to super fresh nigiri and sashimi bites, Atlanta isn’t lacking in great sushi options

by Eater Staff Updated
by Eater Staff Updated
Chirori - Omakase & Sushi

Atlanta loves sushi, a fact not lost on the many talented sushi chefs around town. Atlantans have come to expect fresh ingredients, serious knife skills, and fish imported straight from Japan. Nothing else will do. Here are the best bets for finding great sushi at restaurants around the city and throughout metro Atlanta.

Don’t see a favorite sushi restaurant. Send Eater Atlanta details to check out for the next update via the tipline.

Also consider: Atlanta Restaurants to Indulge in an Omakase Experience

Minato Japanese Restaurant

Located in Smyrna in the back of a strip mall, Minato is easily missed on busy Spring Road. But for those in the know, it’s been a Smyrna institution for over 30 years. This low-key, casual sushi house dishes out top-quality fish with very generous portions. Order the off-menu cowboy hat — a rice cracker topped with crab salad and a fried scallop.

2697 Spring Rd SE A, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 432-6012
(770) 432-6012

Sushi Huku Japanese Restaurant

This unassuming restaurant located just inside the Perimeter on Powers Ferry is an under-the-radar favorite for avid sushi enthusiasts. The menu features a tight selection of both traditional and original riffs on Japanese dishes and sushi as well as the option for an omakase.

6300 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 956-9559
(770) 956-9559

Omakase Table

Omakase Table, owned by chef Leonard Yu, offers two seatings per night at its sushi bar for up to 12 people. An omakase here includes course after course of otsumami (small bites), fresh nigiri, dishes like atsuyaki tamago castella (multi-layered omelette), temaki (hand roll), and dessert. Jeff Banks joins Omakase Table as bar manager, who previously worked behind the bars at Brush Sushi, C. Ellet’s Steakhouse, and Southbound. At Brush, Banks was known for crafting refined cocktails using sake, Japanese whisky, and soju. Expect similar cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks at Omakase Table, along with wine and sake meant for pairing. Reservations required.

788 West Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 205-5876
(404) 205-5876

Mujō

The 15-seat sushi bar at this Japanese restaurant offers an intimate dining experience catered to each guest. Expect a meal from chef J. Trent Harris to feature several courses of nigiri prepared in the edomae sushi style served along with other dishes like hakurei turnip tartlets, buta nikomi with braised iberico pork, and tamagoyaki (Japanese shrimp and egg cake similar to an omelette.) It’s all followed by dessert paired with konacha green tea. Mujo is reservation only, which includes the petite cocktail bar. Reservations required.

691 14th St NW c, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 400-6832
(404) 400-6832

Hayakawa

After 13 years on Buford Highway, chef Atsushi “Art” Hayakawa relocated his beloved eponymous sushi restaurant to Star Metals on Howell Mill Road. Now simply called Hayakawa, the new location in the city is much more intimate with just a small sushi bar focused on the omakase experience. But people can still expect to see the charming Chef Art behind the counter preparing extravagant courses of sushi throughout the meal with interludes of other Japanese small bites and cooked dishes. Reservations required.

1055 Howell Mill Rd #125, Atlanta, GA 30318

O-Ku

A Charleston transplant, O-Ku opened in the Westside Ironworks complex in 2015 and comes complete with a rooftop patio, a great happy hour menu, and superb cocktails to pair with the sushi selections here.

Westside Ironworks, 1085 Howell Mill Rd NW A3, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 500-2383
(404) 500-2383

Chirori - Omakase & Sushi

Located in the Home Park neighborhood, Chirori shifted from serving a menu of mainly robatayaki dishes to offering sushi and omakase options mixed with Japanese pub food. Order a variety of a la carte sushi here to create a spread or reserve a seat on Sundays at the sushi bar for a seven-course omakase feast for around $160. Make sure to check out the weekly nigiri omakase specials, too, and sake and soju selections from the bar.

349 14th St NW C-1, Atlanta, GA 30318
(470) 427-3171
(470) 427-3171

Umi

Looking for a destination restaurant and the chance to spot a celebrity or two while also indulging in assorted nigiri and otoro caviar, lobster tempura rolls, and spicy tuna crispy rice paired with bottles of wine and sake? Make a reservation at Umi in Buckhead. Dress code.

Two Buckhead Plaza, 3050 Peachtree Rd NW Suite #1, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 841-0040
(404) 841-0040

Bishoku

Located at the Parkside Shops complex on Roswell Road, Bishoku draws people in nightly for creative takes on sushi rolls, hand rolls (temaki), and a la carte nigiri and sashimi combinations. Try the spicy scallop roll with sriracha sauce, the nega hama hamachi roll with scallions, or the spicy tuna and avocado temaki. Share a plate of shrimp dumplings, octopus carpaccio, or yakitori skewers, too, or make a meal out of the nabeyaki udon hot pot.

5920 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 252-7998
(404) 252-7998

Budi's Sushi

Located on the ground floor of the Pencil Factory Lofts, Budi’s menu includes a variety of fresh and fried sushi and sushi roll options on its menu. Order sushi and sashimi plates of between seven to 23 chef-selected pieces served with a bowl of miso soup. Try one of the restaurant’s house sushi rolls, like the Terminator with soft shell crab tempura, spicy tuna, eel, cucumber, wasabi tobiko (roe), and eel sauce. There’s also a location in Dunwoody Village.

349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 907-4500
(404) 907-4500

Nakato Japanese Restaurant

Family-owned and operated Nakato is Atlanta’s oldest Japanese restaurant. Located on Cheshire Bridge Road, come here for traditional sushi as well as teppanyaki dishes and hibachi-style dining. The restaurant turned 50 in 2022. Read more about about the family and Nakato’s legacy in Atlanta here.

1776 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 873-6582
(404) 873-6582

MF Sushi

This slick sushi restaurant located in the popular Inman Quarter complex is all about fresh fish, knife skills, and beautifully plated sushi. The omakase here averages between $75 and $150 per person.

299 North Highland Avenue Northeast K, Atlanta, GA 30307
(678) 575-7890
(678) 575-7890

NoriFish

Backed by Justin Lim and chef Sean Park of Okiboru Tsukemen and Ramen, NoriFish offers three omakases serving between 10 and 17 items per option and ranging in price from $60 to $150. Expect sushi like wild yellowtail snapper with yuzu ponzu, Serrano chili, and blood orange and striped jack fish with nikiri, pecorino Romano, and lime during an omakase here. Fish is flown in weekly from the famed Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo. In addition to sushi, a la carte dishes include yellowtail and salmon belly with crunchy rice, chu-toro and quail egg toast, and spicy fish tostadas, all with the option to add sturgeon caviar.

1115 Springwood Connector #2000, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(470) 713-5846
(470) 713-5846

Circle Sushi

Tucked away in a retail complex off of busy Roswell Road, this small restaurant in Sandy Springs is a local favorite and doesn’t skimp on the sushi and sashimi options on the menu. So, order up.

8725 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30350
(770) 998-7880
(770) 998-7880

Kula Revolving Sushi Bar

Located in the Super H Mart complex in Doraville, this sushi restaurant offers traditional Japanese dishes, including several sushi options delivered to diners via a conveyor belt. Simply grab the desired plates from the revolving selection, eat, and pay using the touchscreen at the seat. Specific items can also be ordered via touchscreen and then delivered directly to the orderer by way of the conveyor belt. A new location is now open at the Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford.

6035 Peachtree Blvd, Doraville, GA 30360
(470) 255-2071
(470) 255-2071

Kang Nam

Grab a seat at the sushi bar or in the dining room at this Japanese restaurant for sushi, sashimi, and rolls, along with udon, dinner platters, and teriyaki and tempura selections on the menu.

5715 Buford Hwy NE # 101, Atlanta, GA 30340
(770) 455-3464
(770) 455-3464

Sushi Mania Restaurant

This low key Alpharetta sushi restaurant at the Camden Village complex features a variety of nigiri, sashimi, and sushi rolls and platters on its extensive menu. In addition to sushi, there’s also teriyaki plates, bulgogi, udon noodles, and ramen on the menu here.

3719 Old Alabama Rd #300F, Alpharetta, GA 30022
(678) 502-7452
(678) 502-7452

