 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Keep Cool and Dry While Dining on These Covered Patios Around Atlanta

13 New Bars for Cocktails in Atlanta

Cheers to These Atlanta Happy Hours

More in Atlanta See more maps
A white tiny house with two to-go windows framed in black paint with people standing in front of it masked waiting to get their takeout orders
Cubanos ATL in Sandy Springs.
Ryan Fleisher

20 Walk-Up Windows for Tasty Takeout Around Atlanta

Walk up and order tacos, pizza, barbecue, coffee, and more from these takeout windows

by Beth McKibben Updated
View as Map
Cubanos ATL in Sandy Springs.
| Ryan Fleisher
by Beth McKibben Updated

To-go windows aren’t new concepts. However, the pandemic made these outdoor food service windows a creative and viable takeout solution for many Atlanta restaurants. Several establishments have now opted to make that takeout window a permanent part of the business. Here, Eater shines the spotlight on takeout windows throughout Atlanta where people can walk up to order everything from tacos, pizza, and coffee to barbecue, pita sandwiches, and frozen drinks.

Know of a great takeout window not listed here? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Atlanta Restaurants Featuring the Convenience of a Drive-Thru Window

Read More

Taco Pete

Copy Link

The original Taco Pete was founded in Los Angeles in 1966. This corner-situated taco stand in East Point is its second location. Walk up to order tacos here, but Taco Pete’s wings are easily some of the best in East Point.

2957 Main St, East Point, GA 30344
(404) 968-4790
(404) 968-4790

Also featured in:

Waffle House

Copy Link

Not every Waffle House in Atlanta features a takeout window, but those that do include on-site and online ordering with the convenience of picking up your food without having to go inside. Just walk up and order WaHo’s signature made-to-order hash brown bowls, two-egg breakfast plates, waffles, and patty melts to go.

1700 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 351-0172
(404) 351-0172

Also featured in:

The Window.ATL

Copy Link

Part of La Bodega at the Met, the takeout options at this to-go window range from pupusas and guava pastries paired with coffee and fresh-pressed juices to pho, banh mi, and even vegan hot dogs. Follow the Window and La Bodega on Instagram for menu updates and restaurant pop-ups, which includes vegan ice cream and soft serve from the Creamy Spot.

681 Murphy Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 809-4158
(404) 809-4158

Also featured in:

BRASH Coffee

Copy Link

Located in a repurposed shipping container at Westside Provisions District, Brash serves everything from pour-overs and lattes to drip coffee, along with selections from Emerald City Bagels and other pastries from local bakers.

1168 Howell Mill Rd #0516, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 829-4389
(404) 829-4389

Also featured in:

Wood’s Chapel BBQ

Copy Link

The Summerhill barbecue restaurant, from the team behind The General Muir, Fred’s Meat & Bread, Yalla, opened inside a 1930s building along Georgia Avenue in 2019. The menu includes smoked meats by the pound, barbecue sandwiches, brisket tacos, and smoked sausage hot dogs, along with sides like potato salad, mac and cheese, and beet and jalapeño slaw. In 2020, Wood’s Chapel debuted a takeout window on its sunny side patio.

85 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 522-3000
(404) 522-3000

Also featured in:

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Que Que-osk

Copy Link

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q owners Justin and Jonathan Fox opened their barbecue kiosk dubbed the Que’osk inside a converted shipping container on Ottley Drive. The brothers wanted to provide Atlantans living and working in the city’s northwest neighborhoods a counter service joint serving a pared-down menu of the restaurant’s most popular barbecue plates and sandwiches. The brothers’ location at the Works in Underwood Hills also features a takeout window.

120 Ottley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 414-0826
(404) 414-0826

SabaRaba's

Copy Link

Located in the same complex as Il Giallo, this food stand in the parking lot of the Parkside Shopping Center is owned by Udi Hershkovitz, the restaurateur behind Fuego Mundo and former Ponce City Market restaurant stall Marrakesh. Look for laffa stuffed with chicken schnitzel, cauliflower, or falafel to lamb gyros, sabich pitas, and shawarma plates at this street food stand Hershkovitz styled after those he grew up around in Tel Aviv.

5920 Roswell Rd Kiosk #1, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 904-3881
(404) 904-3881

Bon Ton Atlanta

Copy Link

Owners Darren Carr and Eric Simpkins describe Bon Ton’s mainly seafood-based menu as “Louisiana meets Vietnam paired with stiff cocktails.” That’s still the case in the dining room and at the takeout window on Myrtle Street. The Midtown restaurant offers a selection of boiled and fried seafood as well as a Cajun shrimp burger, po’boys, a catfish banh mi, and even frozen drinks.

674 Myrtle St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 996-6177
(404) 996-6177

Also featured in:

Cubanos ATL

Copy Link

Cuban sandwich and coffee shop Cubanos ATL in Sandy Springs is located inside a custom-built tiny house on Roswell Road. It quickly become a hot spot for Cuban sandwiches and coffee drinks after opening in 2020. All of the shop’s sandwiches are served on La Segunda Central Bakery bread — the oldest Cuban bread maker in the United States — and are created using family recipes. Simply walk up to the window, place an order, and wait to be called. Cubanos ATL includes locations in Cumming, Alpharetta, and at Chattahoochee Food Works.

6450 Roswell Rd C, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 889-8948
(404) 889-8948

Also featured in:

Nick's Food To Go

Copy Link

Located on the corner of MLK and Hill Street on the edge of Grant Park, Greek sandwich shop Nick’s Food to Go features a takeout window on the side of the building in the parking lot. The 25-year old restaurant continues to serve some of the city’s best gyros, along with its famous “Greek lasagna.” 

240 M.L.K. Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 521-2220
(404) 521-2220

Also featured in:

Sean's Harvest Market

Copy Link

Grab sandwiches from the walk-up window at breakfast or lunch and a refreshing frozen lemonade to enjoy on the patio or at nearby Piedmont Park on a sunny day from this sandwich and smoothie bar. The selection of smoothies at Sean’s ranges from zippy energy boosters containing espresso to those loaded with fruit, kale, and herbs. There’s also a location in Candler Park.

500 Amsterdam Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 565-6698
(404) 565-6698

Also featured in:

Varuni Napoli

Copy Link

Owner Luca Varuni serves up some of the city’s finest Neapolitan-style pizzas out of his Morningside restaurant and from his pizza kiosk inside Krog Street Market. In a permanent pandemic pivot meant to make it easier to grab pizza and pastas, Varuni added a takeout window outside his flagship Monroe Drive restaurant. 

1540 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 709-2690
(404) 709-2690

Also featured in:

Lottafrutta

Copy Link

What started as a temporary takeout window during the height of the pandemic has become a permanent part of the business at LottaFrutta. This longtime Old Fourth Ward Latin cafe and market, owned by Myrna Perez, continues to see people pop off the Eastside Beltline trail to order pressed sandwiches, fresh fruit cups and smoothies, or frozen Cuban coffee for takeout. Outdoor seating is available on the front and side of the building.

590 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 588-0857
(404) 588-0857

Also featured in:

Glide Pizza

Copy Link

Grab a slice or a whole pie from this extremely popular takeout window and pizzeria behind the Spindle at StudioPlex. Owner Rob Birdsong recently relocated his pizza operation from Irwin Street Market to its new home at StudioPlex. Friday nights and weekends are busy here, so it’s best to order ahead. A second takeout location is now open inside Inner Voice Brewing in Decatur. Local delivery.

659 Auburn Ave NE Unit 506, Atlanta, GA 30312

Also featured in:

Rina

Copy Link

Rina, an Israeli-style shipudiya or skewer house at the Ford Factory Lofts, serves a menu of mezze, hummus, pita sandwiches, platters, and kebabs, and draft and frozen cocktails and milkshakes. Shakes like the Tahini or Turkish coffee can be made boozy by adding rum or bourbon upon request. Grab food and drinks to go from the walk-up window off the Eastside Beltline.

699 Ponce De Leon Ave NE suite 9, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 343-0362
(404) 343-0362

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Three Taverns Imaginarium

Copy Link

The original Decatur location has been in business since 2013, creating beers like A Night on Ponce IPA, the passionfruit and guava cream Saporous, and the 16-ounce Morning Smack coffee milk stout. Now with the fancy two-story Imaginarium location at Atlanta Dairies, Three Taverns expanded its reach to Memorial Drive with stone patio tables outside and several seating areas inside. The takeout window here allows people to purchase beers on draft or a six pack. Look for weekly pop-up chefs at the brewery.

777 Memorial Dr SE Suite B103, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 600-3355
(404) 600-3355

Victory Sandwich Bar

Copy Link

Victory Sandwich Bar in Inman Park expanded its patio into the parking lot during the pandemic, complete with picnic tables and tents providing shade from the hot Georgia sun. The parking lot also includes a bright yellow container bar slinging beer, bottles of Topo Chico, cocktails, and frozen drinks during the spring and summer.

913 Bernina Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 963-1742
(404) 963-1742

Also featured in:

Little Bird To Go

Copy Link

Whiskey Bird fuses Asian and American foods and flavors together on its menu. The Morningside restaurant adopted the takeout window model early on in the pandemic, and it’s now become the permanent takeout service sidekick. Dubbed Little Bird, people order food and drinks online or at the window in the front of Whiskey Bird on North Highland.

1409 North Highland Avenue Northeast Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 600-5797
(404) 600-5797

The Queso Shop @ Toco Hills

Copy Link

The Queso Shop is a takeout window restaurant with a self-service “taco ATM” located at the Toco Hill Shopping Center. Backed by Yumbii owner Carson Young, the restaurant serves its namesake dish multiple ways, along with loaded tater tots and nachos, a handful of tacos, and an over-stuffed burrito with tater tots, queso, and charro beans. It comes with a choice of chicken, carnitas, or marinated ribeye. There’s also a takeout window location at the Moores Mill Shopping Center in northwest Atlanta.

2907 N Druid Hills Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 600-6290
(404) 600-6290

BBQ Cafe

Copy Link

This walk-up barbecue joint across from Kimball House in Decatur serves traditional, slow-smoked barbecue rooted in family recipes from Mississippi. The menu here offers everything from pulled pork, ribs, and brisket to smoked chicken and pulled turkey on the weekends paired with Southern sides like Brunswick stew, corn salad, and bread and butter pickles.

310 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(678) 235-3476
(678) 235-3476

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Taco Pete

2957 Main St, East Point, GA 30344

The original Taco Pete was founded in Los Angeles in 1966. This corner-situated taco stand in East Point is its second location. Walk up to order tacos here, but Taco Pete’s wings are easily some of the best in East Point.

2957 Main St, East Point, GA 30344
(404) 968-4790
(404) 968-4790

Waffle House

1700 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318

Not every Waffle House in Atlanta features a takeout window, but those that do include on-site and online ordering with the convenience of picking up your food without having to go inside. Just walk up and order WaHo’s signature made-to-order hash brown bowls, two-egg breakfast plates, waffles, and patty melts to go.

1700 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 351-0172
(404) 351-0172

The Window.ATL

681 Murphy Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Part of La Bodega at the Met, the takeout options at this to-go window range from pupusas and guava pastries paired with coffee and fresh-pressed juices to pho, banh mi, and even vegan hot dogs. Follow the Window and La Bodega on Instagram for menu updates and restaurant pop-ups, which includes vegan ice cream and soft serve from the Creamy Spot.

681 Murphy Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 809-4158
(404) 809-4158

BRASH Coffee

1168 Howell Mill Rd #0516, Atlanta, GA 30318

Located in a repurposed shipping container at Westside Provisions District, Brash serves everything from pour-overs and lattes to drip coffee, along with selections from Emerald City Bagels and other pastries from local bakers.

1168 Howell Mill Rd #0516, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 829-4389
(404) 829-4389

Wood’s Chapel BBQ

85 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

The Summerhill barbecue restaurant, from the team behind The General Muir, Fred’s Meat & Bread, Yalla, opened inside a 1930s building along Georgia Avenue in 2019. The menu includes smoked meats by the pound, barbecue sandwiches, brisket tacos, and smoked sausage hot dogs, along with sides like potato salad, mac and cheese, and beet and jalapeño slaw. In 2020, Wood’s Chapel debuted a takeout window on its sunny side patio.

85 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 522-3000
(404) 522-3000

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Que Que-osk

120 Ottley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q owners Justin and Jonathan Fox opened their barbecue kiosk dubbed the Que’osk inside a converted shipping container on Ottley Drive. The brothers wanted to provide Atlantans living and working in the city’s northwest neighborhoods a counter service joint serving a pared-down menu of the restaurant’s most popular barbecue plates and sandwiches. The brothers’ location at the Works in Underwood Hills also features a takeout window.

120 Ottley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 414-0826
(404) 414-0826

SabaRaba's

5920 Roswell Rd Kiosk #1, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Located in the same complex as Il Giallo, this food stand in the parking lot of the Parkside Shopping Center is owned by Udi Hershkovitz, the restaurateur behind Fuego Mundo and former Ponce City Market restaurant stall Marrakesh. Look for laffa stuffed with chicken schnitzel, cauliflower, or falafel to lamb gyros, sabich pitas, and shawarma plates at this street food stand Hershkovitz styled after those he grew up around in Tel Aviv.

5920 Roswell Rd Kiosk #1, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 904-3881
(404) 904-3881

Bon Ton Atlanta

674 Myrtle St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Owners Darren Carr and Eric Simpkins describe Bon Ton’s mainly seafood-based menu as “Louisiana meets Vietnam paired with stiff cocktails.” That’s still the case in the dining room and at the takeout window on Myrtle Street. The Midtown restaurant offers a selection of boiled and fried seafood as well as a Cajun shrimp burger, po’boys, a catfish banh mi, and even frozen drinks.

674 Myrtle St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 996-6177
(404) 996-6177

Cubanos ATL

6450 Roswell Rd C, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Cuban sandwich and coffee shop Cubanos ATL in Sandy Springs is located inside a custom-built tiny house on Roswell Road. It quickly become a hot spot for Cuban sandwiches and coffee drinks after opening in 2020. All of the shop’s sandwiches are served on La Segunda Central Bakery bread — the oldest Cuban bread maker in the United States — and are created using family recipes. Simply walk up to the window, place an order, and wait to be called. Cubanos ATL includes locations in Cumming, Alpharetta, and at Chattahoochee Food Works.

6450 Roswell Rd C, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 889-8948
(404) 889-8948

Nick's Food To Go

240 M.L.K. Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Located on the corner of MLK and Hill Street on the edge of Grant Park, Greek sandwich shop Nick’s Food to Go features a takeout window on the side of the building in the parking lot. The 25-year old restaurant continues to serve some of the city’s best gyros, along with its famous “Greek lasagna.” 

240 M.L.K. Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 521-2220
(404) 521-2220

Sean's Harvest Market

500 Amsterdam Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Grab sandwiches from the walk-up window at breakfast or lunch and a refreshing frozen lemonade to enjoy on the patio or at nearby Piedmont Park on a sunny day from this sandwich and smoothie bar. The selection of smoothies at Sean’s ranges from zippy energy boosters containing espresso to those loaded with fruit, kale, and herbs. There’s also a location in Candler Park.

500 Amsterdam Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 565-6698
(404) 565-6698

Varuni Napoli

1540 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Owner Luca Varuni serves up some of the city’s finest Neapolitan-style pizzas out of his Morningside restaurant and from his pizza kiosk inside Krog Street Market. In a permanent pandemic pivot meant to make it easier to grab pizza and pastas, Varuni added a takeout window outside his flagship Monroe Drive restaurant. 

1540 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 709-2690
(404) 709-2690

Lottafrutta

590 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312

What started as a temporary takeout window during the height of the pandemic has become a permanent part of the business at LottaFrutta. This longtime Old Fourth Ward Latin cafe and market, owned by Myrna Perez, continues to see people pop off the Eastside Beltline trail to order pressed sandwiches, fresh fruit cups and smoothies, or frozen Cuban coffee for takeout. Outdoor seating is available on the front and side of the building.

590 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 588-0857
(404) 588-0857

Glide Pizza

659 Auburn Ave NE Unit 506, Atlanta, GA 30312

Grab a slice or a whole pie from this extremely popular takeout window and pizzeria behind the Spindle at StudioPlex. Owner Rob Birdsong recently relocated his pizza operation from Irwin Street Market to its new home at StudioPlex. Friday nights and weekends are busy here, so it’s best to order ahead. A second takeout location is now open inside Inner Voice Brewing in Decatur. Local delivery.

659 Auburn Ave NE Unit 506, Atlanta, GA 30312

Rina

699 Ponce De Leon Ave NE suite 9, Atlanta, GA 30308

Rina, an Israeli-style shipudiya or skewer house at the Ford Factory Lofts, serves a menu of mezze, hummus, pita sandwiches, platters, and kebabs, and draft and frozen cocktails and milkshakes. Shakes like the Tahini or Turkish coffee can be made boozy by adding rum or bourbon upon request. Grab food and drinks to go from the walk-up window off the Eastside Beltline.

699 Ponce De Leon Ave NE suite 9, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 343-0362
(404) 343-0362

Related Maps

Three Taverns Imaginarium

777 Memorial Dr SE Suite B103, Atlanta, GA 30316

The original Decatur location has been in business since 2013, creating beers like A Night on Ponce IPA, the passionfruit and guava cream Saporous, and the 16-ounce Morning Smack coffee milk stout. Now with the fancy two-story Imaginarium location at Atlanta Dairies, Three Taverns expanded its reach to Memorial Drive with stone patio tables outside and several seating areas inside. The takeout window here allows people to purchase beers on draft or a six pack. Look for weekly pop-up chefs at the brewery.

777 Memorial Dr SE Suite B103, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 600-3355
(404) 600-3355

Victory Sandwich Bar

913 Bernina Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

Victory Sandwich Bar in Inman Park expanded its patio into the parking lot during the pandemic, complete with picnic tables and tents providing shade from the hot Georgia sun. The parking lot also includes a bright yellow container bar slinging beer, bottles of Topo Chico, cocktails, and frozen drinks during the spring and summer.

913 Bernina Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 963-1742
(404) 963-1742

Little Bird To Go

1409 North Highland Avenue Northeast Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30306

Whiskey Bird fuses Asian and American foods and flavors together on its menu. The Morningside restaurant adopted the takeout window model early on in the pandemic, and it’s now become the permanent takeout service sidekick. Dubbed Little Bird, people order food and drinks online or at the window in the front of Whiskey Bird on North Highland.

1409 North Highland Avenue Northeast Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 600-5797
(404) 600-5797

The Queso Shop @ Toco Hills

2907 N Druid Hills Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329

The Queso Shop is a takeout window restaurant with a self-service “taco ATM” located at the Toco Hill Shopping Center. Backed by Yumbii owner Carson Young, the restaurant serves its namesake dish multiple ways, along with loaded tater tots and nachos, a handful of tacos, and an over-stuffed burrito with tater tots, queso, and charro beans. It comes with a choice of chicken, carnitas, or marinated ribeye. There’s also a takeout window location at the Moores Mill Shopping Center in northwest Atlanta.

2907 N Druid Hills Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 600-6290
(404) 600-6290

BBQ Cafe

310 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030

This walk-up barbecue joint across from Kimball House in Decatur serves traditional, slow-smoked barbecue rooted in family recipes from Mississippi. The menu here offers everything from pulled pork, ribs, and brisket to smoked chicken and pulled turkey on the weekends paired with Southern sides like Brunswick stew, corn salad, and bread and butter pickles.

310 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(678) 235-3476
(678) 235-3476

Related Maps