Tum Pok Pok

15 Essential Thai Restaurants to Know Around Atlanta

From heaping bowls of comforting noodles and herbaceous soups chock-full of seafood and chicken to extra spicy curries and Isan-style street foods

by Carolyn Desalu
by Carolyn Desalu
Tum Pok Pok

Scores of Thai restaurants are open in and around Atlanta, and everyone definitely has their favorite spot or neighborhood go-to for Thai food. From heaping bowls of warm and comforting noodles and creamy, herbaceous soups chock-full of seafood and chicken to extra spicy curries and Isan-style street foods mixed with the flavors and ingredients of the neighboring country of Laos, here are a few of our favorite Thai restaurants around Atlanta.

Did we miss a favorite Thai restaurant in Atlanta? Email atlanta@eater.com the details to check out for the next update.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Lemon Grass Thai Restaurant

Since 1994, Lemon Grass Thai Restaurant has been a go-to in Marietta for Thai comfort foods. While the menu includes Thai standards like drunken noodles, pad see ew, and pad Thai, try one of the daily specials or chef’s suggestions such as the curry duck and Bangkok flounder with sauteed vegetables in curry sauce. The menu also features a few Talay (Thai-Chinese) dishes, along with Hawaiian fried rice and Singapore noodles.

2145 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062
(770) 973-7478
(770) 973-7478

Thai Heaven

Located in downtown Hapeville, Thai Heaven serves a varied menu of Thai food standards, including pad Thai, pad kee mao (drunken noodles), masaman and Panang curries, and Bangkok dumplings. But the best dishes are found in the chef specialties section of the menu, like basil eggplant and tofu, pineapple fried rice, hot garlic scallops, and a crispy maple duck stir-fry.

623 N Central Ave, Atlanta, GA 30354
(404) 762-9048
(404) 762-9048

Tyde Tate Kitchen - South Downtown

With locations at Chattahoochee Food Works and along historic Hotel Row in downtown Atlanta, owners and siblings Sai Untachantr and Bank Bhamaraniyama found big success with Tyde Tate Kitchen. Many dishes on the menu are based on family recipes, including the basil chicken, chicken curry puffs, crispy basil tofu, ka nom jeeb, and pad Thai. Sip on cocktails like the Red Cheeks made with vodka, lychee, elderflower, and tajin and the Passion Fizz mixed with rum and passionfruit nectar. People attending concerts or games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium can walk to the downtown Atlanta restaurant via the Nelson Street pedestrian bridge.

229 Mitchell St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 907-4452
(404) 907-4452

Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft

Diners can feast on Thai street food dishes inspired by chef Dee Dee Niyomkul’s grandmother’s recipes at Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft. Located at Brookwood Plaza, the sweet spot where Midtown and Buckhead meet, Niyomkul whips up a robust menu of comforting appetizers like vegetable samosas, crispy roti, and satay kai (chicken skewers). Try entrees of sauteed shrimp or pork, Thai-style chicken fried rice, and the fried rice and sausage medley kao pad goon chiang. Everything is easily shared, which is recommended. If Niyomkul’s name sounds familiar it’s because she also owns of Chai Yo Modern Thai and is part of a multi-generational family of restaurant owners in Atlanta. Fun fact: The restaurant is named for a tuk tuk — a three-wheeled rickshaw found in Bangkok.

1745 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
(678) 539-6181
(678) 539-6181

Nan Thai Fine Dining

Owned by the Niyomkul family, this Thai restaurant staple in Midtown offers savory dishes ranging from kra pow hoi (jumbo sea scallops in a Thai basil sauce) to whole snapper served with chef Nan Niyomkul’s signature three-flavored chili sauce and jasmine rice. Try the Thai barbecue lamb chops (geah yang) in a lime honey glaze and the Tasting Tree (a sampler platter of nearly every appetizer offered on the menu.)

1350 Spring St NW #1, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 870-9933
(404) 870-9933

Talat Market

Each week, chefs Parnass Lim Savang and Rod Lassiter create around a dozen or so Thai and Thai influenced dishes for the menu at Talat Market in Summerhill, featuring hearty salads like yum khao thawt (crispy rice salad) and neua palo (Thai beef salad) and entrees of whole fish and grilled spiny lobster basted with red chili jam oil. This is where to head for happy hour specials, fresh oysters, off-menu Thai dishes infused with Southern ingredients, and crushable cocktails, including a Thai-inspired twist on the pina colada. The restaurant’s popularity prompted Savang and Lassiter to begin taking reservations, but walk-ins are still welcome if seats are available.

112 Ormond St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 257-6255
(404) 257-6255

Chai Yo Modern Thai

This Buckhead Thai offers an elevated, modern setting perfect for lunch dates, business meetings, and dinner with friends. During the week, opt for lunch appetizers like kanom jeeb (steamed chicken and dumplings) and specials, including the Thai lunch box with choice of entree, vegetables, and rice. At dinner, order the Thai lamb chop with papaya salad and sticky rice or nouveau pad Thai prepared with fried lobster tail, tamarind sauce, tofu, bean sprouts, and an egg crepe. Cocktails here are also a must.

3050 Peachtree Rd Suite 8, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 464-7980
(404) 464-7980

Snap Thai Fish House

This relatively new restaurant in Buckhead serves a variety of seafood with Thai twists by way of rainbow trout, cod, salmon, scallops, and lobster. Backed by the team behind the popular Bangkok Thai restaurant at Ansley Mall, Snap Thai Fish House promises a “culinary journey to the coast of Thailand” with dishes featuring sustainably raised and wild-caught fish, cold water lobster, and oysters. An entire section is dedicated to lobster, too, like the Thai lobster roll, lobster pad Thai, and a lobster burger made with lobster and wagyu brisket topped with Thai slaw and smoked Thai barbecue honey sauce. Chef selections are noted as massaman chicken with curry and prik king chicken with red curry chili sauce, but since fresh ingredients are a priority here, the menu changes often. Don’t miss the weekday oyster happy hour.

3699 Lenox Rd NE Suite 5, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 999-9995
(404) 999-9995

Bangkok Station

For over 20 years, this Atlanta institution has offered an abundance of flavor-packed, richly textured Thai dishes on the menu. Order crab Rangoon, gyoza stuffed with chicken and vegetables served with a sweet mushroom soy sauce, and muk-yhang (whole chargrilled giant squid in a spicy lime sauce, along with Thai standards like pad Thai, cashew prik pow, and crab fried rice. A vegan menu is also available.

ste110, 550 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 343-4665
(404) 343-4665

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar (Buckhead)

With five locations throughout metro Atlanta now, people visiting 26 Thai Kitchen can fill the table with a sampling of Thai dumplings, samosas, basil rolls, and sai oua (Thai-style pork sausage) to share. Menus may vary slightly, but for those who dine at the Brookhaven location, there’s a deluxe seafood menu featuring tuna tartare, sushi selections, and salmon sashimi larb.

541 Main St NE F170, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 400-5995
(404) 400-5995

Silom Thai & Sushi

Date night in Buckhead calls for a beautifully decorated dining room where flavorful Thai dishes like tom kha gai, pad Thai, and a variety of curries are served. Seafood lovers will appreciate options such as drunken noodles with shrimp, salmon Thai fried rice, and soft shell crab pad kra pao.

3345 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 549-3948
(404) 549-3948

Rain Thai and Sushi Bar

Located off of LaVista Road near Pine Hills, this restaurant combines the flavors of both Thailand and Japan. Diners will find spicy Thai dishes on the menu here, including lemongrass soup, yum ped (spicy duck salad), and panang gyoza, along with milder dishes like kee mua shrimp and sweet and sour flounder. Sushi and sashimi are also available.

2345 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE Suite#6, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 325-6963
(404) 325-6963

Yao Atlanta

Dunwoody is home to this swanky restaurant which celebrates the vibrant Thai-Chinese neighborhood of Yaowarat in Bangkok. Look for dishes like khao soi gai (noodles comprising chicken, lime, pickled green mustard, red onions, and a quail egg in curry broth), a daily whole salt and peppered fish, and real showstoppers, including the roast duck egg noodles and jumbo prawn pad Thai. Head in for pork and shrimp shumai topped with ruby red fish roe, dumplings stuffed with a juicy pork meatball, potstickers served with a Thai Penang curry sauce, and crispy fried wontons packed with crab, cream cheese, kani kama, and green onions during dim sum brunch on the weekends.

237 Perimeter Center Pkwy NE, Dunwoody, GA 30346
(770) 771-6609
(770) 771-6609

Tum Pok Pok

This Buford Highway restaurant specializes in Isan street foods found throughout northeast Thailand bordering the Mekong River. Dishes and ingredients from the region are similar to those in the neighboring country of Laos. The menu includes dishes like papaya salad, larb, crab and pork dumplings, green curry, Isan sour sausage, and mango sticky rice, along with Thai iced milk tea and a Thai Shirley Temple. Look for other dishes, too, including roti massaman, pad Thai, and moo-grop (stir-fried crispy pork served in Thai basil sauce). Cheers with a Singha or Chang beer.

5000 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee, GA 30341
(404) 990-4688
(404) 990-4688

Talay Thai Cuisine

This no-frills Thai restaurant is a popular spot in Suwanee for Thai curries, platters of basil rolls, chicken satay, and fried pot stickers, and entrees of drunken noodles, rama (sliced flank steak in coconut milk and curry paste), pad Thai, and a Thai lamb chop served in basil sauce. The restaurant offers a papaya salad done either Thai or Laos-style, as well as section of Talay (Thai-Chinese) dishes.

1197 Old Peachtree Rd NW #H, Suwanee, GA 30024
(678) 957-9811
(678) 957-9811

