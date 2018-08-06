 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Silver Skillet has been an Atlanta staple since 1956.
15 Tourist-Friendly Atlanta Restaurants Even Locals Enjoy

Restaurants blurring the line between tourist traps and spots locals aren’t afraid to be seen in

by Beth McKibben Updated
by Beth McKibben Updated

Atlanta is always playing host to some big convention, sporting event, concert, or major business gathering. That means a whole lot of tourists visiting ATL throughout the year who need to be fed. Locals know the restaurants to steer clear of, and generally avoid dining in tourist-heavy areas where chains and completely overpriced restaurants dominate the landscape. But there are a few places in the A that successfully blur the line between total tourist traps and restaurants locals aren’t afraid to be seen in on occasion.

Have a worthy tourist restaurant suggestion not listed here? Send Eater the details to atlanta@eater.com.

Also consider: Atlanta’s Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand Restaurants, Mapped

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Busy Bee Cafe

Most Atlantans don’t consider Busy Bee Cafe a tourist destination, simply a beloved, decades-old restaurant for great soul food. Over the years, visitors to the city have also discovered this Atlanta institution. In business since 1947, this Vine City staple serves some of Atlanta’s best fried chicken, alongside an assortment of other meat-and-three staples. Busy Bee Cafe was named a James Beard classic restaurant in 2022 and served as one of many meeting places for Civil Rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ralph David Abernathy, Hosea Williams, Jesse Jackson, Andrew Young, and Joseph Lowery. And Busy Bee owner Tracy Gates can now add Michelin bib gourmand to the list of accolades this Vine City soul food institution has received over the last 76 years.

810 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
(404) 525-9212
(404) 525-9212

Chick-fil-A Hapeville Dwarf House

The Dwarf House in Hapeville is where it all began for the Atlanta-based fast food chain back in 1946. This isn’t just any old Chick-fil-A. The Dwarf House includes a full-service restaurant serving an expanded menu filled with burgers, sandwiches, an all-day breakfast, and their most notable dish, the open-faced Hot Brown sandwich. The Chick-fil-A hot brown is served with chicken rather than turkey, bacon, and a whole lot of cheese. Sorry, it’s still closed on Sundays.

461 N Central Ave, Hapeville, GA 30354
(404) 762-1746
(404) 762-1746

Silver Skillet

In business since 1956, the Silver Skillet serves a classic Southern breakfast with exactly zero frills. The restaurant is packed every morning with city dwellers, college students, and nearby office workers and hotel guests, regardless of the day of the week.

200 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 874-1388
(404) 874-1388

The Varsity

The Varsity is arguably Atlanta’s biggest restaurant tourist attraction. It still offers the most famous hot dog in the city, too. And, some locals are willing to brave the crowds for it, even on the weekends. Opened in 1928, the restaurant has served just about everyone. That includes a few presidents, like Jimmy Carter, George H. Bush, and Barack Obama, as well as movie stars such as Clark Gable and business tycoons like Warren Buffett. When the car hop asks, “What’ll ya have”, the answer is a chili dog with a frosted orange.

61 North Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 881-1706
(404) 881-1706

Red Phone Booth - Downtown Atlanta

This cocktail bar and cigar lounge in downtown Atlanta requires a secret code to enter. Located in the old Dailey’s building, people must first dial a secret code inside a red phone booth to gain entrance into the bar. Once inside, order classic cocktails and take a seat at the bar or in the dimly lit lounge. Red Phone Booth features a walk-in humidor offering over 100 cigar options, too. Upstairs, Amalfi Pizza serves Neapolitan pies and pastas and cannolis for dessert paired with beer and wine.

17 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 228-7528
(404) 228-7528

Swan Coach House

Located on the campus of the Atlanta History Center, this old coach house is part of a Buckhead mansion featured in “the Hunger Games”. Swan Coach House includes an art gallery, gift shop, and a restaurant and events facility on site. Southern ladies who lunch come here for crab cakes, tea sandwiches, chicken salad, fried green tomatoes, and sweet tea. Reservations recommended.

3130 Slaton Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 261-0636
(404) 261-0636

Bar Margot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown

While Atlanta’s hotel restaurant scene isn’t as robust as in other cities, Bar Margot is a solid choice in which to immerse yourself in a Wes Anderson film. Named for the iconic Margot character in Anderson’s “The Royal Tenenbaums”, the cocktail bar shares her same cool, retro aesthetic. Try the Lady Victoria made with vodka, lemon, cocchi americano, and rosemary while soaking in the moody vibe here. Keep an eye out for celebrities here. They often call the hotel home while in town shooting a movie or TV series.

75 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 881-5913
(404) 881-5913

Trader Vic's

Few restaurants in Atlanta give diners of today a window into the past quite like Trader Vic’s. Opened in 1976 in the basement of the Hilton Atlanta Downtown, the interior hasn’t changed in over four decades. The Mai Tai cocktails still draw a crowd after all these years. The restaurant is often full of tourists and Atlanta residents seeking an infusion of Polynesian pop culture paired with strong tiki drinks. Fun fact: Atlanta is home to one of two Trader Vic’s remaining in the United States, and the only one still associated with Hilton hotels.

Hilton Atlanta, 255 Courtland St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 221-6339
(404) 221-6339

Café Intermezzo - Midtown

This Midtown restaurant is a frequent spot for tourists and locals on dates looking to grab a bite in Midtown before taking in the sights or heading to the symphony or a production at the Alliance Theater nearby. Cafe Intermezzo may be known for its decadent desserts and late-night bites, but breakfast, brunch, and dinner are solid bets here, too. Try the chicken Florentine crepe, Belgian waffles, and pastrami and Swiss on grilled rye bread. The cafe-style seating along Peachtree is hard to beat on a pleasant day.

1065 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 355-0411
(404) 355-0411

Copy Link

This beloved Southern restaurant on Ponce is known for its fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, and yeast rolls. In 2020, Mary Mac’s underwent a change of ownership, but very little has changed on the menu or with the decor and service. Mary MacKenzie first opened Mary Mac’s Tea Room in 1945. At the time, it was one of 16 tearooms in Atlanta. It’s been serving traditional Southern fare for tourists and residents ever since, who regularly stand in line for an infusion of Southern hospitality, fried chicken, and sweet tea.

224 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 876-1800
(404) 876-1800

Fat Matt's Rib Shack

Heralded by the late Anthony Bourdain, Fat Matt’s Rib Shack on Piedmont often features a line out the door. Don’t be deterred. It moves fast. Order a slab of pork ribs with sides of “rum” baked beans, collards, and mac and cheese while listing to live blues music.

1811 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 607-1622
(404) 607-1622

Ponce City Market

Once home to Sears, Roebuck, and Co. and City Hall East, Ponce City Market (PCM), located just off the Eastside Beltline, is now Atlanta’s newest tourist destination. The ground floor food hall is home to several restaurant stalls owned by Atlanta’s most notable chefs, like Linton Hopkins, Anne Quatrano, Guy Wong, Meherwan Irani, and Hector Santiago. On the roof, there’s a mini amusement park called Skyline Park, along with restaurant 9 Mile Station and a cocktail bar in the tower. On weekdays, PCM is full of nearby residents and office dwellers grabbing lunch or dinner. Locals generally avoid PCM on the weekends when the market becomes overrun with tourists and folks heading in from the suburbs.

Ponce City Market, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 900-7900
(404) 900-7900

Clermont Lounge

This iconic strip bar located in the basement of the Hotel Clermont on Ponce is a frequent stop for tourists and locals. And, it has been for over 50 years now. The dubious vice den is where to head for a PBR and shots and a peep show filled with aging strippers, including everyone’s favorite, Blondie. Watch the Atlanta living legend crush a few beer cans between her breasts. Two rules to abide by at the Clermont: no touching the entertainers and absolutely no photos allowed.

789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 874-4783
(404) 874-4783

Majestic Diner

The Majestic on Ponce de Leon has been serving up comfort food since 1929. The restaurant was open 24/7 prior to the pandemic, but it still offers strong coffee paired with diner classics on the menu starting early in the morning. Head in for steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, grilled cheese and fries, and the Ponce dog piled high with chili, cheese, and onions. It’s a popular stop for tourists and locals seeking comfort food in Atlanta.

1031 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 875-0276
(404) 875-0276

The Vortex

Lines form early to get into the the Vortex in Little Five Points, especially on the weekends when curious out-of-towners flock to the eclectic Atlanta neighborhood to do a little people watching and shop for vintage clothing. There are locals here, too, who come for the lack of children (the bar is 21 and up) and Atlanta’s most outrageous burger. For those daring enough, order the Triple Bypass: three patties, three fried eggs, 14 slices of American cheese, 10 slices of bacon, and two grilled cheese sandwiches serving as buns. The Vortex also has a location in Midtown with a comedy club, the Laughing Skull Lounge. Both bars are now non-smoking.

438 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 688-1828
(404) 688-1828

