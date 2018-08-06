15 Tourist-Friendly Atlanta Restaurants Even Locals Enjoy

Restaurants blurring the line between tourist traps and spots locals aren’t afraid to be seen in

Atlanta is always playing host to some big convention, sporting event, concert, or major business gathering. That means a whole lot of tourists visiting ATL throughout the year who need to be fed. Locals know the restaurants to steer clear of, and generally avoid dining in tourist-heavy areas where chains and completely overpriced restaurants dominate the landscape. But there are a few places in the A that successfully blur the line between total tourist traps and restaurants locals aren’t afraid to be seen in on occasion.

Have a worthy tourist restaurant suggestion not listed here? Send Eater the details to atlanta@eater.com.

